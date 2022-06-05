Finance
What Types of Policies Are Subject to The Life Settlement Secondary Market?
Examples of important Life Settlement topics covered by CPE NASBA approved seminar presented by Integrity Life Solutions, LLC – “Life Settlements: Introduction and Best Practices”
Definition: Life Settlement: The purchase of a life insurance policy by an investor (in the secondary market for life insurance) where the policy’s insured is of advanced age (a senior, or otherwise has a relative low life expectancy) for an amount greater than the cash surrender value of that policy.
The growth of the Life Settlement (aka Senior Settlement) market, sometimes confused with Viatical Settlements, per se, is in some measure due to the vast numbers of policies that are subject to purchase and investment. But in the life settlements business, some policies are just better than others for investment. In “Life Settlements: Introduction and Best Practices”, a Free CPE course offered by Integrity Life Solutions, LLC, Maplewood, NJ, this topic is covered in great detail. A summary is provided herein.
Free CPE course – what is said about UL Policies:
The CE course on Life Settlements describes different types of policies that are subject to this secondary market in life insurance. Universal Life policies and certain term policies are most desirable to investors in the secondary market. Why is this? Let’s take a look first at Universal Life (UL) policies. UL policies were developed from the marketing perspective of providing policy holders with greater flexibility in the payment of premiums as compared to traditional whole life policies. Whereas whole life policies, likely the most popular form of permanent policy prior to the advent of UL policies, generally require by their terms periodic premium payments of equal amounts – the level premium – UL policies only suggest a target premium that ought to be paid as per a plan that is developed between the carrier, the agent and the policy holder. However, UL policies will not lapse despite the fact that such target premium has not been paid, so long as the account value within the policy in combination with any additional premiums is sufficient to cover the cost of insurance of the policy for that year, in addition to any other expenses, costs or fees, such as sales expenses, that the carrier is allowed to charge. Investors in the secondary life settlement market will always prefer the flexibility offered by the UL policy in lieu of the rigidity required by a whole life policy, for example. The CPE course for accountants clarifies how investors in the senior settlement market prefer to make minimum and frequent periodic premium payments in order to maximize the utilization of funds and cash flow of their fund or portfolio. In other words, investors or funders in this life settlement space would prefer to use any excess funds for the purchase of additional assets or settle additional policies and not overfund a policy putting the excess cash into the hands of the carrier. Whole life policies do not offer this flexibility to such investors in the life settlement market.
The CPE course also covers the following concept. Because of forced “overfunding” of policies – that is accumulation occurring in the cash account – by whole life policies, it is much more likely to see higher cash surrender values in whole life policies than in UL policies. Because a life settlement, or even viatical settlement, occurs only when an investor is willing to pay an amount higher than the cash surrender value, it is naturally more difficult to achieve such when the cash surrender value is relatively higher. Here again, whole life policies are less desirable from the investors point of view.
Free CPE course – what is said about Term Policies:
Intuition may dictate that term policies are not sellable or marketable at all in the life settlements or senior settlements marketplace. Term policies by definition and by name are for a specific term only – e.g. ten years, or twenty years, even thirty years in some cases. If policies by their nature are likely to lapse prior to the projected life span of an insured, why would any investor be interested in purchasing such policy in the life settlement market to hold it until “maturity”? Is there any accounting value to such assets should they be purchased under these circumstances? CPAs and other professionals ought to understand that many term policies carry what is known in the insurance industry as a “conversion feature” that allows the term policy to be converted to an equivalent face value permanent policy, ordinarily in the form of a UL policy. Such conversion features usually lapse at a precise age, on the birth date of the insured, e.g. age 72 or 75.
Accountants and other professionals who have clients however that possess such term policies ought to be aware of this and advise their clients that if such conversion feature is in place in the policy contract, that they then have the option to make the policy permanent and keep it in force until the death of the insured. Generally such conversions will result in much higher premiums, due to the advanced age of the insured; however the consequent premiums will be pegged at a rating of the insured at the time of policy issuance. For purposes of clarity, this means that if 20 years ago when the insured was 54 years of age, he was rated “preferred” – very healthy – then upon conversion today, at age 74, his “preferred” rating will be imputed to him, despite the fact that his health may have deteriorated in a relative fashion – i.e. he is unhealthy even for a 74 year old. Regardless of constancy of rating, the premiums on a permanent policy will likely increase significantly due to the permanent nature of the policy and the insured’s advanced age.
Nevertheless, Term Policies are excellent candidates in the secondary life settlement because:
1. They possess absolutely no cash surrender value (prior to conversion) which must be exceeded by any viable offer made by a life settlement provider or investor.
2. The current policy owner’s expectations may be relatively low in that as an owner of a term policy, he never intended to keep the policy beyond its initial term, and may not have even been aware of the existence of the conversion feature. Bottom line, the current policy owner may be happy to get something rather than nothing in the case of his merely lapsing the policy – letting it go, so to speak – for failure to convert it.
Finally, as a footnote to this section, the CPE course will point out that providers or buyers may either purchase a term policy prior to conversion by the current owner and convert the policy themselves, or require conversion first by the current owner, and the payment of any conversion premiums, which may or may not be reimbursed by the new owner/investor.
Free CPE course – what is said about other types of policies:
Other policies, such as Variable Universal Life Policies, Index Universal Life Policies, and Survivorship policies are all a variation on a theme. Detailed descriptions of these policy types are beyond the scope of the Free CPE webinar for accountants, CPAs and other professionals. However, suffice to say, they are also generally outside the scope of parameters employed by providers and funders in the life settlement marketplace inasmuch as:
1. They pose difficulty in valuation assessment
2. They pose difficulty in correlating carriers’ illustrations with valuation models
3. There are other simpler forms of policy type in a weak market to purchase with all other parameters being theoretically equivalent.
4. In the nature of a self-fulfilling prophecy, because they are less desirable to the market, providers/funders are less likely to purchase them in view of re-selling assets from their portfolio in the future, for liquidity or profit-taking purposes.
The reader is encouraged to attend Integrity Life Solutions, LLC Free CPE seminars for further information about this and other topics in the life settlement arena. Contact Susan Lubin, CFP at 973.275.1110
Seven Practial Reasons to Trademark Your Brand
Your brand matters. After all, your brand is WHO you are, WHAT you do, and WHY you do it. Remember – people are loyal to brands, not products.
Trademarks protect brands. They are the foundation of every successful brand. That’s why it is important to trademark your brand.
The single best way to protect your brand is with a Federal trademark.
Here are seven practical reasons why you need to get a Federal trademark for your brand.
- You’ll Enjoy Enhanced Protection on Social Media
- You’ll Enjoy Enhanced Protection on the Web
- You’ll Have Access to Brand Registries Like Amazon’s Brand Registry
- You’ll be Able to Invest in Your Brand with Confidence
- You’ll Stand Out in a Crowd With the ®
- You’ll Enjoy Better Social Media Results
- You’ll Enjoy Some Instant Credibility
Bonus Reason: You’ll Make Your Marketing Easier and Less Expensive
Reason #1 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Enjoy Enhanced Protection on Social Media
Social media services like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter have policies in place to protect brands against abuse – provided that you can establish ownership. A Federal trademark makes establishing ownership a mere formality.
Reason #2 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Enjoy Enhanced Protection on the Web
A trademark is an exclusive right to use your name or logo. This means you’re the only one who can use it in your industry. When you secure a domain that includes your trademark, all of the legal protections and presumptions that accompany Federal trademarks apply to your web address.
Reason #3 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Have Access to Brand Registries Like Amazon’s Brand Registry
The Amazon Brand Registry is an important and powerful brand protection tool. When you enroll, Amazon will look for and stop trademark violations. Amazon’s Brand Registry is limited to Federal trademarks, however.
Reason #4 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Can Invest in Your Brand with Confidence
Trademarking your brand gives you the exclusive and nationwide right to use it for your brand. This means you won’t risk having to rebrand. So, you can confidently invest in your website, business cards, and marketing.
Reason #5 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Stand Out in a Crowd With the ®
Only owners of Federally registered trademarks are legally permitted to use the ® sign. This symbol is an attention grabber, in both the offline and online worlds.
Reason #6 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Enjoy Better Social Media Results
Customers are searching, tagging, and commenting on brands using Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram more than ever. A memorable trademark translates into greater visibility, which translates into higher rankings that bring more traffic, more customers, and more brand recognition.
Reason #7 to Trademark Your Brand – You’ll Enjoy Some Instant Credibility
Only Federal trademark registration gives you the legal right to use the ® symbol, which tells the world that you take your business and brand seriously. Plus, the ® has been shown to validate the confidence your customers want to have in you. Every company (young or old) can do with some instant credibility, right?
Bonus Reason: You’ll Make Your Marketing Easier and Less Expensive
Science confirms that humans are hardwired to process information visually. Studies have shown that humans have evolved to receive 90% of all information visually. That’s “a picture is worth a 1000 words” and why trademarks matter. They are the single best way to incorporate visual marketing in both the online and offline worlds.
Why wouldn’t you protect your good name and hard work?
Building a business that proudly offers quality products takes enormous amounts of hard work, dedication, and courage. The effective branding of those products also takes valuable time and creativity. Doesn’t it just seem right to protect that effort and investment? After all, think of the sales you might lose if another company opened up using your same name.
Plus, rebranding will be expensive
At some point, you might face a challenge from a competitor over your brand. If you don’t take the necessary steps to clear and register your trademarks, you could find yourself in a battle that you don’t want to fight. Rebranding is a nightmare that can be avoided by thinking ahead and acting earlier rather than later.
In the end, it comes down to this:
If you’re serious about your business and your brand, then you need to protect them. A Federal trademark registration is the single best way to do that.
What Is The Medical Marijuana Industry Supposed To Do At Tax Time Since Their Crop Is Illegal?
Running a business is not easy, but men and women in the state-legal medical marijuana industry have it worse than everyone else because of outdated federal laws. The way current laws are written, even though these people run a state-legal business they are not allowed to deduct all of their expenses the way other business owners get to do at tax time. And for some, that means they could end up owing more taxes than the entire year’s profit.
This leaves dispensary owners, growers, medible makers and everyone else in the 23 states with a state-legal medical marijuana industry confused about exactly what they’re supposed to do at tax time. And, since the laws are the problem, even a good accountant can’t provide the answers they want to hear.
Most of these small business owners have never run a store or business before, and now they’re discovering that they can’t compete using the same rules as everyone else. These men and women are already paying state business fees and taxes that are horrendously bigger than those charged to every other business owner, including the cigarette, alcohol and adult industries.
And, to make matters worse, our Federal Tax Court has already denied deductions on everything from store rent to medical marijuana legally purchased for sale to patients in this state-sanctioned industry. The IRS does this by combining the Controlled Substances Act of 1970 classifying marijuana as a Schedule I drug together with IRS Code Section 280E disallowing the deduction of controlled substance expenses. This allows them to grab any profit made by these small business owners and drive them out of business. Because of this, everyone in the medical marijuana industry who turns in an honest tax return becomes a sitting duck for anti-marijuana auditors.
Before these legitimate businessmen and women can compete fairly both federal laws must be repealed. Until they are, the state-legal medical marijuana industry will be forced to compete in the current tax world, a place where the IRS can wipe out all of their profits at any time and the black market is actually safer.
Because the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services owns patent #6630507 for the anti-oxidant properties in marijuana, and the U.S. patent office has granted marijuana patents to big pharmaceutical companies, it’s obvious that marijuana has medicinal value. Combined with the documentation of successful medical use in Israel and other countries, it appears to be time for the 1970 Schedule I drug label’s repeal. But, that’s not going to happen any time soon unless the medical marijuana industry unites and demands that change.
If growers, dispensary owners, medible makers and patients don’t speak up for this industry today, they can expect continued problems for years to come. Medical marijuana patients and business owners only have two choices; they can continue to accept discrimination for their choice of a natural medicine or they can come together as a group and get those federal laws changed. If they choose the first option they might as well close their doors now because taxes are going to drive them out of business pretty quick anyway; but if they push for the equal rights that they deserve as an industry it will open the door for legitimate business success and real profits.
Since every politician takes an oath to represent the voters in his or her state, and your state has repealed prohibition, it is the politician’s job to get those federal laws changed. Medical marijuana business owners need to schedule meetings with their state senators and representatives to discuss this problem today. And, they should expect results. It is every voter’s right to demand accountability, and state-authorized medical marijuana businessmen and women have the right to know what their elected officials have done to end this tax discrimination.
If the industry waits too long, it’s obvious that the voters in medical marijuana states will have their rights overturned, big business will be given control over the marijuana plant, poor people who have had success with medical marijuana will be forced back onto dangerous and addictive prescriptions, health insurance costs will skyrocket as everyone is forced to pay for Big Pharm’s synthetic marijuana prescriptions for people with insurance, and prohibition against nature will continue.
What Are My Options If I Get Struck by an Uninsured Motorist?
In New York State if you are involved in an automobile accident you are entitled to personal injury protection (PIP) regardless of who may be at fault due to the state’s No-Fault law. In instances when another individual’s negligence was the cause of the accident you can make a bodily injury claim through the at-fault vehicle’s insurance to be compensated for your liability claim. There are times, however, when one may be struck by an individual with insufficient coverage. Read on to see the options available to you if ever faced with this scenario.
UNINSURED COVERAGE (UM)
All drivers in New York State are required to purchase liability insurance that meet the following standards:
- Bodily Injury minimum: Minimum $25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
- Property Damage minimum: Minimum $10,000 (does not apply to your own vehicle)
- Uninsured/Underinsured Bodily Injury minimum: Minimum $25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident (cannot exceed your BI liability limits)
- Basic Personal Injury Protection minimum: Minimum $50,000
Despite these requirements there are about 5.3% of drivers in New York who operate their vehicles without insurance. Though this places NY as 3rd lowest state (behind Massachusetts and Maine) with uninsured motorists, this still means that there are thousands of drivers out there with inadequate coverage.
The UM coverage helps you if you do not have access to an adverse vehicle’s liability insurance due to an accident caused by:
- Unidentified hit and run driver
- Uninsured out-of-state motor vehicle
- Uninsured NY motor vehicle
- Stolen motor vehicle
- Motor vehicle operated without the consent of the owner
- Unregistered motor vehicle
The Motor Vehicle Accident Indemnification Corporation (MVAIC) while also providing protection in accidents involving uninsured motorists, only steps in as the last resort.
UNDERINSURED COVERAGE (UIM)
Unlike uninsured motorist BI coverage, underinsured motorist coverage (UIM) is not required by New York State. It provides coverage if the at-fault driver in an accident has insufficient liability coverage to fully compensate you.
In both UM and UIM cases a claim has to be filed against your own insurance to process bodily injury claims. UIM claims come into effect after the at-fault driver’s liability has been exhausted. If you find yourself seriously injured by an underinsured motorist, you may have a UIM claim if the injuries you sustain surpass the limits of the negligent driver’s policy.
SEEK AN ATTORNEY EXPERIENCED WITH UNINSURED/UNDERINSURED CLAIMS
Although most insurance companies will acknowledge and honor the UM/UIM provisions of your policy, there are some who may try to reject your UM/UIM claim or offer you very little compensation. It is thus very important to reach out to a personal injury attorney as soon as possible.
