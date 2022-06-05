Finance
Where Can You Learn About Digital Marketing?
They say 40% of future jobs don’t even exist today… We can’t expect our universities to prepare specialists if we aren’t even aware of what their skills might need to be.
Just a few years ago this was the case with digital marketing. Slowly but surely universities and other institutions are responding to the need to equip students with the knowledge necessary to work in the industry. Many agencies still rely on in-house training, however.
With more and more budgets being allocated to online marketing, the industry is growing fast, and is becoming increasingly popular among young graduates and those looking for a career change. If you want to stand out from other applicants, prove your interest by showing exactly how much you know. Find out your options to become an internet marketing whiz kid.
Online Resources
Blogs and forums are arguably the best way for you to stay in the loop as they see regular updates from real people working in the industry. Well-known resources such as SEOMoz and Econsultancy post up-to-date information and live commentary.
Forums also allow you to consult industry experts on specific questions that have arisen throughout your learning process.
Books
Books are a good starting point, however, in as fast-moving an industry, they can age considerably in a short period of time. They are perfectly suited to getting to know the basic elements, tools and tricks used by the industry, but shouldn’t be turned to for the freshest information.
Courses
You can attend training courses in digital marketing both in person and through distance learning online. These don’t come cheap but are well worth attending if organised by institutions such as The Chartered Institute of Marketing, or The Institute of Direct and Digital Marketing that attract the best minds and teaching staff in the industry.
Many generic business courses will now touch upon the importance of online marketing, which can be helpful for you to determine whether it’s something you’re truly interested in.
Recently, Ireland saw the launch of its very first, specialised Masters in Digital Marketing. The two-year part-time or online programme aims to provide students with the expertise and skills needed to advance their careers in the competitive industry.
If attending an interview for a search marketing job, by all means be ready to explain the differences between SEO, PPC and CRO. And ensure you know why a bespoke approach is better than using the same approach for clients or the “cookie cutter” method as it gets deemed in the USA.
Payroll Arizona, Unique Aspects of Arizona Payroll Law and Practice
The Arizona State Agency that oversees the collection and reporting of State income taxes deducted from payroll checks is:
Department of Revenue
1600 W. Monroe St.
P.O. Box 29009
Phoenix, AZ 85038-9009
602-255-2060 or 800-843-7196
[http://www.revenue.state.az.us/#WithholdingTax]
Arizona requires that you use Arizona form “A-4, Employee’s Arizona Withholding Percentage Election” instead of a Federal W-4 Form for Arizona State Income Tax Withholding.
Not all states allow salary reductions made under Section 125 cafeteria plans or 401(k) to be treated in the same manner as the IRS code allows. In Arizona cafeteria plans and 401(k)’s are not taxable for income tax calculation and are not taxable for unemployment purposes.
There is no provision in Arizona payroll law concerning supplemental wage tax rates.
You may file your Arizona State W-2s by magnetic media if you choose to.
The Arizona State Unemployment Insurance Agency is:
Department of Economic Security
Unemployment Tax Division
P.O. Box 6028
SAT Code 911B
Phoenix, AZ 85005
602-248-9354
http://www.de.state.az.us/links/esa/index.html
The State of Arizona taxable wage base for unemployment purposes is wages up to $7000.00. Meaning that unemployment tax will only be calculated on the first $7000.00 of an employee’s wages each year.
Arizona magnetic media reporting of quarterly wage reporting is optional.
Unemployment records must be retained in Arizona for a minimum period of four years. This information generally includes: name; social security number; dates of hire, rehire and termination; wages by period; payroll pay periods and pay dates; date and circumstances of termination.
The Arizona State Agency charged with enforcing the state wage and hour laws is:
Labor Department
P.O. Box 19070
Phoenix, AZ 85005-9070
602-542-4515
[http://www.ica.state.az.us/labor/labortop.htm]
There is no general provision for minimum wage in the State of Arizona.
There is also no general provision in Arizona State Law covering paying overtime in a non-FLSA covered employer.
Arizona State new hire reporting requirements are that every employer must report every new hire and rehire. The employer must report the federally required elements of:
- Employee’s name
- Employee’s address
- Employee’s social security number
- Employer’s name
- Employers address
- Employer’s Federal Employer Identification Number (EIN)
This information must be reported within 20 days of the hiring or rehiring.
The information can be sent as a W4 or equivalent by mail, fax or electronically.
There is no penalty for a late report in Arizona.
The Arizona new hire reporting agency can be reached at 888-282-2064 / 602-340-0555 or on the web at http://www.az-newhire.com .
Arizona does not allow compulsory direct deposit.
Arizona requires the following information on an employee’s pay stub:
Earnings and deductions if employee paid by direct deposit. information.
In Arizona pay frequency is semimonthly within 16 days of each other; FLSA-exempt employees can be paid monthly by out of state employer.
The lag time between when the services are performed and when the employee must be paid is five days after the pay period (10 days if payroll system is out of state); 16 days for exception or overtime pay.
Arizona payroll law requires that involuntarily terminated employees must be paid their final pay with in 3 working days and that voluntarily terminated employees must be paid their final pay by the next regular payday or by mail if employee requests it.
Deceased employee’s wages up to a maximum of $5000.00 must be paid to the surviving spouse after an affidavit showing employee’s death and status of surviving spouse is tendered.
Escheat laws in Arizona require that unclaimed wages be paid over to the state after one year.
The employer is further required in Arizona to keep a record of the wages abandoned and turned over to the state for a period of five years.
There is no provision in Arizona law concerning tip credits against State minimum wage.
In the Arizona payroll law there is no provision covering required rest or meal periods.
There is no provision in Arizona law concerning record retention of wage and hour records therefor it is probably wise to follow FLSA guidelines.
The Arizona agency charged with enforcing Child Support Orders and laws is:
Division of Child Support Enforcement
3443 N. Central Ave., 4th Fl.
Phoenix, AZ 85012
602-252-4045
http://www.de.state.az.us/links/dsce/index.html
Arizona has the following provisions for child support deductions:
- When to start Withholding? 14 days after receipt of order.
- When to send Payment? Within 2 days of Payday.
- When to send Termination Notice? Within 10 days of termination.
- Max Administrative Fee? greater of $4 per mo. or $1 per pay period.
- Withholding Limits? 50% of disposable earnings
Please note that this article is not updated for changes that can and will happen from time to time.
Painting Contractors Are Must For House Painting Services
Hiring painting contractors is essential for home renovation projects and repainting job. Painting contractors are a group of professionals providing the painting service for home or commercial buildings. Their expertise in repainting job and home renovation project helps in fast and easy redecoration of home or office. They offer a wide range of remodeling service for any home renovation project with complete responsibility and satisfaction.
Apart from painting service professional painters also provide essential services like concrete repair, floor and ceiling work along with wall work like filling cracks and gaps. This eliminates the additional requirement of hiring a mason for getting done the masonry work separately. This way it saves both time and money. As they work in group, the work is done fast and on your required time. Most of the painting company also provides guarantee and insurance of the work time.
Insurance is vital factor in painting contract job same as guarantee. However commercial insurance and residential insurance differs in many ways. Still it is important to ensure that the painting contractor you choose has the proper credentials so that you feel secured about the work done on your estate. A fully bonded and insured painting company is much more liable to finish your project with quality results and that too on time.
Another factor to keep in mind is the commercial painters general business procedures, including their company reputation and timely completion of work without any delay. A highly recommended commercial painting company would have a well professional reputation and a group of well experienced painters.
Painting contractor’s expert painting skills will give you the best remodeling service both in residential or commercial sector. They also provide a free quote for the different service they offer. So whenever you feel to renovate your residential or commercial building get the help from the professional painters. They will examine the building structure and will let you know the service required for the building along with the cost estimate and time required.
However the process of selecting the proper painters can be bit tough. There are lot of factors to consider like experience, insurance, liability and their company reputation. But it can be easily solved by finding the local painting contractors online and request a quote.
So while hiring professional painting contractors rest assure that your estate is safe and that the work will be done in allotted time and complete satisfaction. Thus it is quite important, that you choose a proper painting contractor with good work experience in dealing with both residential and commercial projects.
McDonalds Business Analysis
‘In the 1990s managers will be judged on their ability to identify, cultivate, and exploit the core competencies that make growth possible – indeed, they’ll have to rethink the concept of the corporation it self.’
C K Prahalad and G Hamel 1990
Organizations do not exist in vacuum. They operate within a competitive industrial environment. Analyzing its competitors not only enables an organization to identify its own strengths and weaknesses but also help to identify opportunities for and threats to the organization from its industrial environment. SWOT analysis is a systematic analysis of these factors and the strategy that reflects the best match between them.
Let us analyze these principals in relation to the core competence of McDonalds, one of the largest food chain companies in the world. Let us first start with the strengths and the positive aspects which define the performance of this company. How can we define the company’s strengths? Strength is a distinctive competence that gives the firm a comparative advantage in the market place. For instance financial resources, image, market leadership and buyer supplier relations etc
McDonalds is the no: 1 fast food chain stores with a 40 million customers visiting it per day. It has over 30,000 branches in 120 countries. It derives 80% of its revenues from eight countries like Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, Japan, UK, Australia and US. The greatest strength was creating an image in the minds of the people and introducing them to the fast food culture. Delivery speed, customer care and cleanliness are the core strengths on which these stores expanded. They created a corporate symbol and their advertisement campaigns were highly successful in establishing the brand image and logo in the minds of the millions. Two main competitors generally identified with McDonalds are the Burger King and the KFC. McDonalds marketing strategy is concerned with the internal resources, external environment and its basic competencies along with its share holders.
McDonald’s product value is also its greatest strengths. Customers know what to expect when they walk into a McDonalds store. It gives great emphasis to human resources by satisfying both the customer and the employees. Next is the innovation aspect wherein new products line up to catch up with the new trends and tastes of the people. Its diversity into other new business ventures can also be considered as its strengths.
How effective are these strengths to the company in the long run? McDonalds today is not that amendable as it was during its inception. What are the driving factors which results in its present decline in terms of sales and services? To analyze this factor we have to look at the weaknesses part of the companies business and marketing strategy. What can generally be termed as a weakness of a company? The same factors which were considered as strengths also become a weakness if it impedes the overall performance of the company.
Customer trends change and so does their choices. People are generally tired of the same brands that they had been using over the years, so when they do not see the expected innovation they migrate to new brands. Moreover people see McDonalds every where and this over exposure might also be a reason for abstinence. Moreover maintaining the standards of such a huge chain becomes feasible and when there is lack of quality service in one store it effects the whole brand.
The secret of any marketing strategy is to reach the target audience. And here again the target audience should be chosen carefully. In the case of McDonalds as projected in its ads, the targeted audiences were the kids. Demographics and customer financial and psychological aspects define a business concerns success. Health conscious women and senior citizen comprise the major population but kids soon grow out to become adults. Recent law suits and documentaries resulted in the companies recent innovation and a major change related to health related product ranges and this switch over as per the needs of today’s trend and needs has increased the lost popularity of McDonalds a bit.
All the above factors point out the external strengths and weaknesses. There are also internal factors which affect the performance and overall benefits the company stands to enjoy. Kids based marketing strategy which was earlier a weakness has changed since 2003. Now more teenagers and adults rule the McDonalds ad world. The research and develop which lacked earlier is also looked into and the brand quality is being defined with various research and development options today. McDonald at one stage started concentrating on expansion and growing big that it missed out on key factors like quality maintenance and R&D.
One major threat to any brand is its relationship between the management and the franchise dealers. Organization strength is the back bone of any concern and when that starts shaking the whole system will collapse. But slowing McDonald is recovering from all these weaknesses as its brand managers can easily communicate, compare and improve their services through the latest technological developments wherein they can use the internet to motivate, compare and improve upon other centers performances.
The overall analysis of all the external and internal strengths and weaknesses on this company should be linked in order to draft a sustainable plan for the companies’ further improvement. For any improvement or expansion the internal resources must be readily available. And thus analyzing this aspect can lead to a modified strategy to suit its vision. Keeping in mind the available resources the planner should think globally. Hence making use of all the core competencies the firm can definitely sustain in the competitive market.
The change in the top managerial level has creating a new wave in its performance and major changes have been implemented to retain and sustain the brand quality and innovation. As the new CEO rightly quotes,
“The world has changed. Our customers have changed. We have to change too.”
James R. Cantaloupe, Chairman and CEO, McDonald’s, 2003
Now let us analyze the sustainable competitive advantage of the company. What is sustainable competitive advantage? How can it be related to McDonalds? SCA is the advantage a company has which is difficult or impossible for other companies to possess or break through. It can either be the brand, dynamic customer care, cost structure or its patent. Whatever the advantage in order to be considered as sustainable it should either be proprietary or distinctive. Other than this three different aspects that help in SCA are,
o The managerial and organizational process should share a good integration and coordination. The much needed ‘value’ is created thereby as everyone strives to work for a common goal. The organization should learn and bring about changes according to the need of the hour and should always be flexible to changes in the environment such as customer trends, legal or government restriction and developments in the technology. McDonalds is presently concentrating on this advantage by concentrating on organizational behavior and managerial expertise. Previously this advantage was ignored as the organization was more into expansion of its outlets over the globe than strengthening its core advantage. As the result the revenue did not see much of a change while newer outlets were open. The company suffered a massive loss first time since their inceptions which further lead to the change in the managerial heads.
o Technological, structural and financial assets of a company are excellent market position which helps in the SCA. McDonalds no doubt is abundant with such aspects like structure, technology and finance. To identify and implement these assets in the proper direction towards the improvement of the company is all that is needed. After 2003 the company has really started to concentrate on its greatest advantages.
o Most of all the greatest advantage is the vision or the dream with which the company was started. Sustaining this dream over the years is any companies’ greatest advantage. A brand usually revolves around this vision sustaining this vision and working in lieu with it is a great SCA. McDonalds was started out to help people who had very little time to cook or was too busy to get into a proper restaurant. The vision was to provide quick service, cheap products and quality satisfaction. Keeping this vision in mind the company which slackened a bit because of incompetent franchise holders is being weeded and new and better people are put in this place as the torch bearers of the company sustaining and living the vision.
To sum it all up SCA means implementing the best value based strategy using all the advantages which are unique to the company and that which cannot be copied or replicated by other competitors. The importance of this SCA can be evident by the reply the great investment guru Warren Buffet gave when asked about how he evaluates his investment portfolio. He simply answered ‘sustainable competitive advantage’. Hence based on the dynamic integrated and intelligent human resources can always be the only dependable and sustainable SCA.
Outsourcing boom or doom in today’s business environment
Today everything is outsourced from employee appointment to finance and customer care. No organization is best enough to handle all kinds of work. Moreover concentrating on every detail is not possible with a big concern especially like McDonalds. But great care should be taken not to outsource the core competences of the company. General advantages of outsourcing are cheap service, knowledge of markets offshore, flexible resources, speedy operations, expansion in supplier relationship etc. most of all the company can concentrate on its core competencies and outsource rest of its operation. Recently McDonald has tested its drive through order facility. Wherein it makes sure that the order placed with the outlet is accurate. The order taken by the outsourced company is reverted back to the home restaurant. These call center has a digital camera which clicks the vehicle you drive through and the delivery man back home can integrate the order and the person who placed it using the image of the car. Outsourcing thus helps in the increase of the external suppliers and fills up the difficulties faced because of the lack of the latest technologies and other innovations.
What started of as a success story with McDonalds had to face a number of risks, competitions and major set backs. What makes it still strong and ranked among the top business concerns is its core competences and the sustainable competitive advantages both internal and external. Of course keeping up with the changing times the company has also set foot in outsourcing but the point to keep in mind here is not to be driven away by this outsourcing mania. This company has started to revert back to its golden glory recently because of large scale revamping of its organizational and structural changes being implemented.
Conclusion:
No particular competitive strategy is guaranteed to achieve success at all times. Risk attitudes can change and vary by industry volatility and environmental uncertainty and several internal conditions also might be involved. Thus the “four P’s” of marketing (product, price, place and promotion) provide a good starting point for consideration of the requirements of strategy implementation in the marketing function. The mix of these marketing elements should be appropriate and the plans for each of the elements should also be appropriate.
The marketing function is consumer oriented and hence marketing decisions are based on the careful identification of consumer needs and on the design of marketing strategies to meet those needs. The distribution system brings the product or service to the place where in can best fill customer needs. Access to distribution can mean all the differences between success and failure for a new product. Because many products require support from distribution channels in the form of prompt service, rapid order processing etc the choice of distributors, wholesalers and jobbers is extremely important.
Promotion is more than advertising. The location, size and nature of markets which the business strategy defines will guide promotion mix decisions and should indicate the content of promotional material as well. Pricing is a complex issue because it is related to cost, volume, trade offs etc and because it is frequently used as a competitive weapon. Pricing policy changes are likely to provoke competitor response. Using price to jockey for position can lead to price wars, which usually hurt all participants.
Marketing has received increasingly greater attention in the competitive business since the early modern era. The old concept of marketing focused on the firms existing products and considered marketing to consist of selling and promotion to maximize sales at a profit. The new concept however focuses on the firms existing potential customers and seeks to earn profit through customer satisfaction with an integrated marketing program.
