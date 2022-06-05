Why There Won’t Be Ozark Season 5 On Netflix?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ozark is a very popular American crime series that is full of drama, action, thrill, violence, and much more. It has been developed by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams. There have been a total of 4 seasons released as of date with 37 episodes and all of them were equally exciting and entertaining. The series has been filmed fully in Georgia, the U.S and the episodes are approx. 51 to 80 minutes each.

This series has been greatly praised for the execution of the plot along with action and drama that is not at all exaggerated but fully justified and that is what fans love the most. It highlights the journey of Martin and also how his family is a great deal for him.

Why Is There No Season 5?

The fans of Ozark cannot believe that season 4 is the last one. There have been rumors that since the series is so famous, there is going to be a season 5 as well but No. It has been officially confirmed that there is no season coming from this series.

There is no such major cause for it. The production house believes that the plot cannot be extended further. Every series must come to an end at the right time irrespective of how famous or loved it is. What do you think of it? Is the ending justified? Watch the finale episode and share your thoughts with us.

The Span of the Series And Its Ratings

The series was released on 21st July 2017 and it has already been 5 years. For any series, 5 years is long enough to develop the plot and bring it to an end and the story so far has been intriguing and exciting in every season.

It has a rating of 8.5/10 as per IMDb and 86% from Rotten Tomatoes. The rating shows how good a story it is. If you have not watched it yet, stream the series on Netflix.

Cast of Ozark

The stars of this series are Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Jason Bateman as Martin Byrde, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde, Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Peter Mullan as Jacob Snell, Jason Butler Harner as Roy Petty, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, Janet McTeer as Helen Pierce, Tom Pelphrey as Ben Davis, Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, Damian Young as Jim Rattelsdorf and many others.

Plot

The series mainly focuses on Martin Byrde and his family who live a very simple and ordinary life. Due to some severe situations, he moves with his family to Missouri from Chicago but there also had to face several difficulties. He must launder money and appease a drug boss in order to save his life as well as his family’s and thereby has to go through several dangerous situations. The series is full of drama, action, and violence mostly and at times, it is too brutal to even watch. He must pay off his debt as fast as he could so that he can lead a peaceful life.

