News
3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting on busy street
By RON TODT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.
Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in central Philadelphia at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard multiple shots. Racing to the scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street and began to render aid, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
Another responding officer saw a man on a street corner firing a handgun into a large crowd about half a block away, Outlaw said. The officer drew his weapon and fired several times, and police believe the man was struck before he dropped his handgun onto the sidewalk and fled, Outlaw said.
Outlaw said the dead were a 34-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man. Investigators believe one of the three killed was involved in “a physical altercation” with another man, and those two began firing at each other, with both struck by gunfire and one killed, Outlaw said.
The two other people killed and a number of other shooting victims, who ranged from age 17 to 69, are believed to have been innocent bystanders, Outlaw said. She called it “a dark day” for the city when many people out enjoying a beautiful day were victims of “horrendous and unthinkable acts … in a very popular local and tourist hangout.”
“It’s important that we bring justice to the victims, their families, and our community,” she said.
Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, but Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said investigators know from evidence at the scene that a total of five guns were involved. In addition, police are investigating several other shootings before and afterward, one fatal, to see whether they might be related.
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital spokesperson Damien Woods said 10 patients came to that particular hospital; three dead, six in stable condition and one who has since been discharged.
Outlaw said police planned to bolster resources Sunday night in that area, as well as in the nearby Penn’s Landing area along the Delaware River that separates Pennsylvania from New Jersey.
South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses. Surveillance video from a local business posted by WTXF-TV showed scores of people milling about on the sidewalks and in the street, then fleeing as the gunfire broke out. Police were seeking video surveillance footage from businesses in the area.
Mayor Jim Kenney called the shooting “beyond devastating.”
“Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence,” he said in a statement Sunday morning. “My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy. “
Kenney said the surge in gun violence in the city and across the nation “makes me not just heartbroken, but angry.” He said, however, fighting this violence would be “an uphill battle” without measures to address the “availability and ease of access to firearms.”
Eric Walsh, closing up the outdoor seating area of a bar along the block, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the scene was “chaos.” He said he saw a young woman collapse to the ground on the corner.
“People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows,” Walsh said. “We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people.”
News
Woman arrested in recent Dayton’s Bluff killing of senior-apartment resident
St. Paul detectives have made an arrest in the recent murder of a man in a senior living apartment building.
Bernadette D. Draughn, 49, St. Paul was arrested Sunday on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis and booked into the Ramsey County jail, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.
On Friday night, officers were called to a Dayton’s Bluff building on the 700 block of East Seventh Street on a request to check a person’s welfare and found the victim, believed to be in his late 50s, dead from a gunshot wound.
The homicide was St. Paul’s 19th this year.
News
Josh Donaldson’s walkoff sac fly beats Tigers in 10th; Joey Gallo homers as Yanks extend win streak
It wasn’t pretty, but the Yankees will take it. Josh Donaldson’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Yankees a 5-4 walkoff win at the Stadium Sunday.
The Yankees (39-15) have won six straight and swept the last two series.
Anthony Rizzo’s line drive in the extra frame got past a diving Javier Baez, but was stopped by Jonathan Schoop to hold ghost runner — Aaron Judge — at third base, setting up Donaldson’s heroics.
The Bombers tied it for a second time in the eighth inning by forcing the Tigers defense to make mistakes. Rizzo was hit by a pitch and stole second. Second baseman Schoop missed the throw from catcher Eric Haase to allow Rizzo to advance to third. He scored when third baseman Harold Castro, charging a ball about 20 feet from home plate, sailed his throw high over Haase’s glove.
Jordan Montgomery was fine. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk in 6.1 innings pitched. He struck out five. It ended a streak of five straight games where the Yankees’ starters tossed at least seven innings allowing one earned run or less. He extended the streak of going at least six innings to 10 straight games.
The Yankees had taken a lead in the seventh when DJ LeMahieu worked a bases-loaded walk.
After the Yankees had seemingly been shut down in the bottom of the fifth, they made the most of their second chance. They challenged the call on the field that Isiah Kiner-Falefa had been caught stealing second base, ending the inning. The video replay showed he was safe, giving Joey Gallo an at-bat with the Yankees shortstop on second base. Gallo crushed a 3-1 sinker for his first homer in 45 at-bats. The 383-foot home run was his sixth of the season and only his second extra-base hit since May 15.
Gallo has struggled since the Yankees acquired him last July. The lefty-hitting slugger was coveted mostly among the analytics crowd because of his power and ability to get on base. He has not done much of either in his tenure in pinstripes. In 103 games with the Yankees, Gallo has a .292 on-base percentage, well below the .336 he had in Texas. He has a .336 OPS and an 83 OPS+, not comparable to the .833 and .116 he had with the Rangers.
So far this season, the Yankees have dropped him into the No. 9 spot in the lineup, where he had not hit since 2017, and moved him back over to right field, a position he played extensively with the Rangers.
This season, in 45 games, Gallo has a 38.8% strikeout rate with is in the bottom one percentile in the majors this season. He is in the bottom 2 percentile in Whiff percentage. Gallo is hitting .176/.277.324 with .601 OPS
Aaron Boone said that the Yankees are just trying to support Gallo, who heard boos again in the seventh inning when he struck out with the bases loaded and the game tied.
“He wears it, he wants it really bad, so kind of trying to support him through this,” the Yankees manager said. “I mean, he’s a hard worker, but he also understands the importance of trying to have quality work and not just constantly overdoing this and that. So that part of it I feel really good about I think it’s just supporting him through the through the tough times that he wears it, he wants to do well, he wants to do what he knows he’s capable of and so making sure that we’re helping support them and keep them in the best mental frame of mind as possible, I think is our biggest challenge right now.”
()
News
Omar Kelly: Tua Tagovailoa must come out of his shell to win over teammates
Teams don’t always vibe with their starting quarterback, especially early.
There are often factors like established relationships, on-and-off the field drama impacting those bonds.
When Chad Henne was the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback, most of the team preferred it were his backup, Chad Pennington, who were behind center.
Then coach Tony Sparano eventually caved, replacing Henne with Pennington during the 2010 season, and that lasted three snaps before Pennington suffered a shoulder injury in his one and only start that season, and Miami was forced to go back to Henne.
Ryan Tannehill had a flimsy hold on the locker room during his seven season tenure as Miami’s starter. At one point late in the 2014 season numerous members of his receiver unit unsuccessfully lobbied then-coach Joe Philbin to bench Tannehill for Matt Moore, a backup with a gunslinger’s reputation.
That failed coup fueled an existing divide on the team, and led to the removal of those receivers, and some defenders the next offseason. Tannehill had three more seasons as Miami’s starter before Miami moved on, trading him to Tennessee.
In no way am I forecasting that kind of fate on Tua Tagovailoa, but the 24-year-old does need to realize being good at the political game comes with his position.
A quarterback can’t be a man of mystery to his team, unless he’s balling like Patrick Mahomes, or has Aaron Rodgers’ resume.
That’s why Tagovailoa needs to start shaking hands and kissing his teammate’s babies, basically making himself more approachable and relatable to his Dolphins teammates because popularity and likability matters.
Part of the problem Tagovailoa has is there’s a disconnect between him and his teammates.
He’s “a little standoffish” as one player put it.
“I would say I’ve shown glimpses of coming out of my shell with Coach [McDaniel],” Tagovailoa said last week. “I can be myself. That’s all I can say.
Problem is, more needs to be said, and done.
“I’ve always been like that, ever since high school. Yeah, I’m just not one to ‘Hey, we’re friends,’ after shaking hands,” Tagovailoa said when asked about his guarded personality. “I’ve got to really get to know you, really get to understand and feel comfortable.”
The problem is, Tagovailoa’s teammates and coaches need to get to know him to gain a level of comfort, and that hasn’t happened in his first two seasons in Miami.
I’ve heard about this disconnect since his rookie season, and hypothesized the root of it might have to do with who he replaced.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, who retired last week after playing 17 seasons, was Mr. Popular in every one of the nine teams he played for. Fitzpatrick had a Pied Piper personality. He’s the type of individual people rally around, and for.
When Brian Flores took a 3-3 team from Fitzpatrick and handed it to Tagovailoa in 2020, I suspect it created some resentment, especially from the crowd that felt Fitzpatrick gave that 10-win Dolphins team a better chance to qualify for the postseason.
It didn’t help that Flores kept replacing Tagovailoa, the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL draft, with Fitzpatrick in games the offense needed to be rescued in the fourth quarter.
While Tagovailoa was the Dolphins’ chosen quarterback, he wasn’t “their guy.”
Last season, with Fitzpatrick gone, the sentiment was that Miami’s coaches and players wanted to see Tagovailoa come out of his shell, and for whatever reason it didn’t happen.
A perfect example of this was the team’s vote for captains before the start of the 2021 regular season.
Each candidate was asked to give a speech about their desire, and willingness to serve as team captains. According to multiple sources, when it was Tagovailoa’s turn to stand in front his teammates to make his pitch he basically encouraged them to vote for someone else, supposedly telling the room no matter what he’d remain a leader, then abruptly sitting down.
It wasn’t exactly the inspiring speech his teammates needed, or wanted. Many players concluded that Tagovailoa didn’t want the job, the responsibility, possibly because it meant having more interaction with Flores, whom he was developing a frosty relationship with, which would contribute to Flores’ dismissal.
So Mack Hollins and Jesse Davis were voted the offensive captains and Tagovailoa was one of a handful of NFL starting quarterbacks who didn’t have a captain’s “C” on his chest.
Tagovailoa has been made aware of the issues that make his teammates nervous about their quarterback, and he’s supposedly making more of an effort to address it.
Having new teammates, many of whom are leaders themselves, provided him somewhat of a blank slate.
The Dolphins coaching staff and his teammates have intentionally spent the entire offseason working to build Tagovailoa’s confidence and encouraging him to come out his shell.
“You’re going to have people talking about how you’re not performing and guess what? No one cares. It’s about leading,” new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said when discussing the quarterback position last week. “I think, his teammates have really noticed a difference in him. He’s opening up. He’s coming into his own in that regard and he’s been unbelievably coachable.
“He’s let his guard down and we’ve been able to keep his confidence high, which it should be right now for sure, while correcting and getting his game better, which is the ultimate goal for everyone.”
()
3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting on busy street
Woman arrested in recent Dayton’s Bluff killing of senior-apartment resident
Josh Donaldson’s walkoff sac fly beats Tigers in 10th; Joey Gallo homers as Yanks extend win streak
Omar Kelly: Tua Tagovailoa must come out of his shell to win over teammates
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
Business People: Family Partnership selects Dianne Haulcy as president and CEO
Top 3 Gainers of the Day: PLD, RACEFI and XTAG
New Bitcoin ATM Installation Across the Globe Dips Amid Global Tensions
Top Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez’s season in jeopardy after Grade 2 lat muscle strain diagnosis
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
New Business Loans Guide for Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained