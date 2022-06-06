Finance
Amazing Instagram Promotion Tactics You Can Use To Get Real Results
In recent years, Instagram has come a long way from being merely a photo-sharing social channel to develop into an influential weapon of brand marketing and advertising.
Did you know that over 600 million Internet users are surfing the Instagram platform to seek out new products?
Instagram has leveled the playing field in today’s neck-throat competitive world, and in diverse industry sectors, But driving real results is not a walk in the park; it requires us to draw up a strategic action plan to promote your business’ Instagram page.
To the good fortune of many, here in this post, we’ve rounded up five proven Instagram branding tactics to turn tides in your favor. So, scroll down and have a look:-
Know Your Audience
It is an integral facet of a result-driven Instagram marketing strategy. You might be publishing creating captivating images with high-quality content, but aren’t getting the results expected.
Ever wondered why?
Because you are not taking into account your target audience when curating an Instagram action plan.
Invest time & resources to identify your prospective audience- and figure out what their needs and expectations are.
Try the Instagram insight to gain valuable information-
• Impressions
• Reach
• Website Clicks
• Follower Activity
• Video Views
• Saves
Instagram also provides comprehensive demographic information. You can effortlessly determine from where the followers are coming, their age, and gender data.
Being a leading Digital Marketing Agency USA, we assure the lowest price quote!
Use of Relevant Hashtags
Just like Twitter, Instagram is a hashtag-powered social platform. Here, hashtags let you categorize images and video content.
Not only you can discover the trending topics but also better reach out to your potential followers.
In a nutshell, if you wish more and more people find your content, then you must find the right hashtags.
Here, are the best hashtags practices you must enforce in 2019:-
• Don’t Overdo the Use of Hashtags
• Avoid the Overused Tags
• Stay Clear of Spam, No Irrelevant Hashtags
Use All The Instagram Tools
Since its launch in the year 2010, Instagram as a platform has evolved significantly. There’s a lot we can do over this social channel, right from beautify the photos, tracking the performance to staying on top of changes.
Get to know the Instagram filters, editing tools and effects
Instagram come with a suite of effective business tools to help you better understand the performance
Use the Insta-Smart
Let’s Wrap Up
We would love to hear from you, share your practical experience promoting your brand over Instagram.
We’re a premier digital marketing company have prowess in delivering result-driven solution for improved ROI. We promise increased brand awareness, increased social followings, and increase enquires and sales.
Finance
MLM Training – First Timers MLM Training Guide For Network Marketing Success
My first day in MLM Training!
I was both excited and nervous because I had just completed my first “NDO” or New Distributor Orientation with my Millionaire upline from Taiwan. He had joined Amway more than 10 years ago, became a Diamond in Amway but quit later and switched to Nuskin. He became a Team Elite Million Dollar Earner in Nuskin and now I believe he has made over 10 million US Dollars in MLM.
My upline said, “This business is very simple. All you need are these 4 pieces of paper!”
“Hmm!” I was kinda skeptical, yet I had to believe him because he is successful.
So he dug out a few pieces of paper from his pocket and started writing down on the whiteboard.
1) 2 Important Concepts:
i) Long Term Thinking
ii) 100% Duplication
“Ok! the first important concept in our training today is to have LONG TERM THINKING!”
Then he started to explain about why MLM or Network Marketing is a long term business just like any other traditional business, minus the problems of traditional businesses like employee problems, logistics problems, management issues etc! which are all handled by the MLM or Network Marketing company.
All you have to care about is “Building your network of distributors around the world”.
“Give yourself the next 1 to 2 years to build a solid network of distributors around the world and you will become the owner of a multinational network that generates solid income for you every month, even if you are sleeping in Singapore and others are still awake in Japan.”
Now that sounds really exciting to me!
The next 1 or 2 years all my friends would still eating textbooks for breakfast in university, while I would be building my pipeline to early retirement.
And so I did exactly that, I told myself, “For the next 1 to 2 years, I will give 110% to my network marketing business!”
2 years later in 2003, my network grew from Singapore to Malaysia, China, Indonesia and I had customers from as far away as Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong!
So that is exactly what YOU MUST DO too, commit to give yourself at least 1 to 2 years to build your business!
Have “LONG TERM THINKING!” and treat your network marketing business like a real business!
Important concept number two, “100% Duplication”.
“Duplication is the key to success in network marketing, however to quote this example!
1 x 1 = 1
0.9 x 0.9 = 0.81
0.8 x 0.8 = 0.64
0.7 x 0.7 = 0.49
0.6 x 0.6 = 0.36
0.5 x 0.5 = 0.25
and so on!
If we are to put that in percentages as in 100%, 90%, 80%, etc! it simply means that the less you duplicate the successful system that your upline taught you, the less your chances of success!
Well, that seems to be quite logical to a certain extent.
McDonald’s uses franchising to expand their business around the world and if you notice McDonald’s will always maintain its brand capital “M” and colors “yellow and red” theme in their fast food restaurants from USA to China and even Russia.
The system is 100% duplicated across the globe.
Once you understand this concept, you realise that you should trust your successful upline and use the system they are using to achieve success.
“Do not reinvent the wheel unless it’s to make it more efficient!”
Every network marketing company or organization should have an efficient and effective duplication system that everyone in the organization can copy easily to achieve their own level of success in the business.
“Ok, so follow my successful mentor and I will not go wrong! I get the message.”
“Do you?”
Then my millionaire upline wrote on the board,
2) Why 100% Duplication?
i) To avoid unnecessary mistakes
ii) To have a stable network
3) How do you duplicate 100%?
i) There are 3 steps you must go through,
Learn; Do; Teach
ii) There are 3 elements of the Support System that will help you as well,
Successful Leaders; Events; Tools
“Your aim in this business is to first be a good student, then become a good teacher and finally become a great leader!”
“First you must be willing to leave behind all your baggage from your previous job or business and have a BACK TO ZERO mentality, so that you can start on the right foot and we can guide you in the right path towards success!”
“After that, once you have reached a certain level of success in the business, your role switches to teaching, guiding and leading your team towards their success!”
Thus, the 3 steps to success in your MLM business is to first be able to go back to zero and start learning the ropes, then lead by example and take action to achieve success, before finally teaching others to do the same.
While you play a vital role in your own business, your company or organization should have a proper support system that provides you with a number of successful upline or sideline leaders who are already successful.
These leaders act as mentors to keep you on the right track and lead you in the right direction. They are very approachable, willing to help you learn and overcome difficulties that you will meet along the way.
There should be regular company or organization level events which cover training sessions, motivational rallies, experience sharing and company meetings ranging from small team gatherings to big hotel meetings.
The bottom line is, network marketing or MLM is still a people business and people since the dawn of time, need to gather together regularly.
“Just like a piece of red hot burning charcoal in a flaming bon-fire, if you take out that lone piece of charcoal and move it away from the bon-fire, what happens to that lone piece of charcoal?”
“It starts to cool off!”
“What happens if you put it back into the bon-fire again?”
“It heats up again and helps the bon-fire to continue burning brighter than before!”
This is the rule of survival in MLM or Network Marketing.
“Meetings and events are where people re-charge. Small meetings create small decisions. Big Meetings create BIG DECISIONS”.
Finally, any solid network marketing or MLM company must have powerful marketing tools that help the distributor share the company’s message easily with anyone they can come into contact with.
“You can’t win a battle without guns and bullets!”
Similarly, you can’t win in network marketing without the proper tools.
Tools refer to things like a company magazine which explain everything about the company, products, pay plan and system clearly and simply to the person who you pass the magazine to.
Tools refer to things like an audio CD that anyone can play in their car or listen to at home with a CD/Mp3 audio deck and have one of your top successful leaders present the business opportunity to them while you wait to make a follow up call the next day.
Tools refer to things like a Video DVD that anyone can play in their DVD player at home or on their laptop/desktop computer and again have a top leader present the business opportunity to them professionally.
Tools refer to things like a website that combines the contents of the magazine, audio CD, Video DVD and your personal contact information into an ALL-IN-ONE online information resource that runs 24/7 everyday, never sleeps and does all the talking and presenting for you while you are sleeping at home!
All these tools and more which I can just keep on listing will dramatically simplify, automate and duplicate our efforts a thousand times more than what you can do alone.
Your role in the business is just to LEVERAGE the tools and “PASS THE INFORMATION” onto as many people as you possibly can every single day.
“Can you learn how to pass a CD or DVD to a potential distributor or customer?”
“Can you learn how to pass a magazine to a potential distributor or customer?”
“Can you learn how to give someone your namecard with your website address on it?”
“Heck, nowadays with email and text messaging on your mobile phone, all you have to do to start the business is email or text message your website address to everyone on your contact list and invite them to check out your website and your new business!”
“Now that’s what I call simple duplication!”
Point Number 4!.
4) 8 Daily Habits
1. Show the Plan
2. Share the Products
3. Listen to a training audio
4. Read a recommended book
5. Report your progress to your upline
6. Invite a guest to a weekly event
7. Use the products yourself
8. Add a new name to your list
Now, as in Stephen R.Covey’s best-selling book “The 7 Habits Of Highly Effective People”, if you want to become successful in network marketing fast, you have to change your daily habits to become highly effective and highly efficient.
A successful network marketer must not only expand his social network constantly, you should devote a lot of time to personal development and growth.
1. Show the Plan:
Show someone a Video DVD or magazine and explain that you are looking for business partners and the DVD or magazine explains your business proposal in detail.
2. Share the Products:
Show them a sample of your products and explain the unique value and benefits it brings to the consumer.
3. Listen to a training audio:
Listen to training audios to upgrade your knowledge about the company, products, pay plan and the duplication system.
4. Read a recommended book:
Read books that will upgrade your personal knowledge and help you grow as a leader.
5. Report your progress to your upline:
Call your upline every day to update your progress. If I’m your upline and I do not hear from you in a week, I know that you have not been taking action. On the other hand, if you let me know how many people you have called everyday, I know that you are making progress or doing something wrong that needs to be corrected.
6. Invite a guest to a weekly event:
If you have local events and presentations, make sure to leverage them by inviting your prospects to attend these events. 3rd party testimonials and justification are always better than your own.
7. Use the products yourself:
Network marketing is like sharing a good movie that you watched with your friend and telling them that they should watch it too. So if you do not use the products yourself, how can you possibly share your experience or views with anyone else?
8. Add a new name to your list:
If you are depending on your family and relatives to succeed in network marketing! good luck to you. Although I have seen network marketers who have great and supportive family members, personally that did not happen to me! My experience is that most of my best team members are people who are outside my family circle. So learn to make new friends every single day and find like-minded people who will join your business and your team.
So there you have it, the 8 Daily Habits that you must adopt to achieve success FAST in your MLM or Network Marketing Home Based Business.
So think about it, “What do you really want? I mean, what do you really, REALLY WANT?”
If you really desire greater wealth, better health and more freedom, “JUST DO IT!”
Action speaks louder than words!
Finance
Cheap Home Improvement Loan for Enhancing Home Value
You surely would like to complete improvement works on your home at a low cost. And if you intend to take a loan, it should come at cheaper rate so that you can repay the loan easily without burden. Cheap home improvement loan is a perfect choice. Through cheap home improvement loan you can finish improvement works at low cost. Bad credit people also are fully eligible for cheap home improvement loans.
Cheap home improvement loan means that loan is offered at cheaper rate of interest. This cheap rate is approved for the borrower who offers some security of the loan to the lender. The security may consist of a valuable asset like the home of the borrower. Cheap rate of interest can easily be availed if the borrowed amount is kept below equity in the property placed as collateral as it secures the loan more. Usually lenders approve £5000 to £75000 as cheap home improvement loan. The rate of interest can go down for a borrower who has excellent record of timely paying previous loan. So if your credit history is excellent or good you are sure of getting a cheap home improvement loan at cheap rate of interest.
You can choose to repay cheap home improvement loans in larger duration that ranges from 5 to 30 years. So on opting for larger repaying duration your monthly payment for the loan installments gets reduced substantially and you repay the loan easily as cheaper rate has already reduced the repayment burden.
Bad credit is usually no problem in getting cheap home improvement loans but the rate of interest may be a bit higher. However the rate will still be cheaper as compared to any unsecured loan as you take the cheap home improvement loan against your property. Compare different lenders for interest rate and apply online for fast and cost free loan approval.
Finance
Creating a Chart of Accounts for a Small Restaurant
Independent restaurant owners often do their own bookkeeping. Even if they hire a professional accountant at year’s end, they may save considerable money by handling the weekly tasks themselves.
Setting up a chart of accounts to fit the restaurant needs generally requires customizing the default choices of any accounting program. The selection of sales and cost of goods accounts on most systems does not provide for the separation of food and beverage categories that are needed.
Even the leading bookkeeping program for small business, while it has a default selection for restaurants, fails to provide all of the accounts that most restaurant owners require. In addition, many of the expense accounts that are added are rarely used, leading to confusion during data entry, and don’t help with the overview of the business finances.
The National Restaurant Association publishes a book titled Uniform System of Accounts for Restaurants. The book provides detailed descriptions of the application of generally accepted accounting principles to the restaurant industry.
That book includes a sample chart of accounts, but notes that “the codes used here are not the only method for classifying the accounts”. It points out that most restaurants will not use all of the categories listed, and it also notably lacks breakdown of inventory and cost categories beyond “food” and “beverage”. Many restaurant owners want further separation of those categories to include sub-categories such as “meat”, “seafood”, and “produce”, and possibly “beer” and “wine” for beverage categories.
While many programs do not require the use of account numbers, the NRA book states that some type of account numbering system must be used. If your program is not showing account numbers, it should have an option on a set up screen to activate that feature.
Any account numbering system is generally grouped so that accounts of a particular type fall within a specific range of numbers. For example, assets may be in the 1000 range, and income accounts in the 4000 range. On systems with many detail accounts, 5 digit numbers may be used to allow more sub-categories, but that is rarely needed for a small restaurant.
Typical number ranges that are used by many accounting systems are as follows:
Asset accounts: 1000-1999
Liability accounts: 2000-2999
Equity accounts: 3000-3999
Revenue accounts: 4000-4999
Cost of goods: 5000-5999
Expenses: 6000-8000
“Other” accounts: 8000-9999
Asset Accounts
Asset accounts include cash, bank accounts, inventory, and everything else that is owned.
It is common to assign the first account number, 1000, to Cash, since they are usually ordered, within each group, by liquidity (ease of converting to cash).
A separate account should be used in the chart of accounts for each bank account maintained for the business. If merchant deposits take a few days to reach the bank, a merchant account can be used. Also, if checks are accepted and not processed electronically, an account should be created for checks to be deposited.
New accounts are normally numbered 10 digits apart, so your first two bank accounts may use 1010 and 1020 as account numbers in the chart of accounts. Leaving gaps between the numbers makes it easy to add another account later and squeeze it in to the sort order in any position.
The asset accounts can be numbered as such:
- 1000 Cash
- 1010 Primary Bank Account
- 1020 Bank Account #2
- 1060 Merchant Deposit Account
- 1080 Checks Received
- 1100 Accounts Receivable
- 1200 Food Inventory
- 1210 Meat Inventory
- 1220 Poultry Inventory
- 1230 Seafood Inventory
- 1240 Dairy Inventory
- 1250 Produce Inventory
- 1260 Bakery Inventory
- 1270 Frozen Inventory
- 1280 Grocery Dry & Canned Inventory
- 1320 Beverage Inventory
- 1330 Liquor Inventory
- 1340 Beer Inventory
- 1350 Wine Inventory
- 1360 Merchandise Inventory
- 1380 Bar & Consumable Inventory
- 1400 Prepaid Expenses & Advances
- 1450 Recycle return value
Assets that have a lifespan of several years or more are referred to as Long Term Assets. This also includes any real estate.
- 1500 Fixed assets
- 1510 Land & Building
- 1520 Automobile
- 1530 Furniture Fixtures & Equipment
- 1540 Leasehold Improvements
- 1600 Accumulated Depreciation
- 1700 Capitalized Start Up Expenses
- 1800 Security Deposits
Liability Accounts
Liability accounts includes things like credit cards and payables to vendors. It also includes money that has been received for things like tax that is due to the state, tips due to the employees, and gift cards sold but not yet redeemed. Real estate loans and other major financing is sub-categorized as long-term liabilities.
Liability accounts can be numbered as:
- 2000 Accounts Payable
- 2110 Credit Card
- 2120 Credit Card #2
- 2130 Credit Card #3
- 2140 Credit Card #4
- 2210 Sales Tax Payable
- 2220 Second Tax Payable
- 2250 Payroll Liabilities
- 2260 Second Payroll Liability
- 2280 Tips held
- 2300 Gift cards & certificates
- 2350 Customer Credits
- 2400 Notes Payable
- 2500 Other debt
Equity Accounts
The owners’ investment in the company is represented in the equity accounts. For a corporation, this includes the shareholders equity. It is effectively the money that the business owes back to the owners. When an accounting period is closed, the balance of the income and expense categories is transferred to Retained Earnings, which is also an equity account.
The most basic equity accounts could be numbered:
- 3000 Owner Capital
- 3100 Common Stock
- 3300 Retained Earnings
Income Accounts
Sales fall into the general category of income accounts. A restaurant will obviously want separate categories for food and beverage sales, and may want further separation of beer, wine, and liquor sales.
Typical income accounts are:
- 4000 Sales Revenue
- 4200 Food Sales
- 4320 Beverage Sales
- 4330 Liquor Sales
- 4340 Beer Sales
- 4350 Wine Sales
- 4360 Merchandise Sales
- 4500 Catering & contracts
- 4700 Other Operating Income
- 4900 Discounts
One difference between the NRA recommendations and many other lists involves the placement of the “other income” accounts. This can include income from sources such as cover charges, games or vending machines, and banquet room rental. Most lists place these accounts in the 8000 range, above expenses, but the NRA list places them in the 6000 range.
Most smaller locations will only need a single category for other income. Since “cost of goods” is a general sub-category of expenses, it makes sense to avoid placing an income category in the middle of the range from COGS through expenses. A single account has been placed in this list within the 4000 range.
Putting the discounts into the revenue category implies that this will be a “contra” account. Where most of the sales categories will have a credit balance, discounts will normally have a debit balance.
Cost of Goods Accounts
The Cost of Goods accounts, also called Cost of Sales or Cost of Goods Sold, represent the food and beverage purchases to provide the meals. Other expenses directly related to sales may be included, such as merchant fees or consumable cups and napkins.
The numbers used here also provide consistency across all accounts, as the last 3 digits of each COGS category is the same as the last 3 digits on the associated inventory account.
A cost of goods list could include:
- 5000 Cost of Sales
- 5200 Food Cost
- 5210 Meat Cost
- 5220 Poultry Cost
- 5230 Seafood Cost
- 5240 Dairy Cost
- 5250 Produce Cost
- 5260 Bakery Cost
- 5270 Frozen Cost
- 5280 Grocery Dry & Canned Cost
- 5320 Beverage Cost
- 5330 Liquor Cost
- 5340 Beer Cost
- 5350 Wine Cost
- 5360 Merchandise Cost
- 5380 Bar & Consumable Cost
- 5600 Delivery & direct labor Cost
- 5700 Merchant Fees
Expense Accounts
This example separates the expense accounts into three primary categories: payroll expenses and other expenses. The payroll expenses are grouped in the 6000 range, with the other operating expenses in the 7000 range. Overhead like rent, taxes, and amortization are bumped into the 8000 range.
While accounts must be broken down at least far enough to separate tax lines, combining rarely used accounts will make the overview much easier to understand. The following list combines several categories that are often separated on other charts.
You should check with your accountant or tax preparer to ensure that anything you combine does, in fact, share the same tax line.
The Inventory Loss/Waste account has been slid in under the 6000 marker, as some may consider it to belong with the Cost of Goods categories.
- 5800 Inventory Loss/Waste
- 6000 Labor related expenses
- 6100 Management Wages
- 6200 Staff Wages
- 6300 Contract Labor
- 6400 Commissions paid
- 6500 Employee Benefits
- 6600 Workers Comp Insurance
- 6700 Employers Payroll Taxes
- 6800 Payroll processing expense
- 7100 Direct Operating Expenses
- 7110 China – Glassware – Flatware
- 7120 Restaurant & Kitchen Supply
- 7130 Cleaning Supply & Expense
- 7140 Decorations & Guest Supply
- 7150 Laundry – Linen – Uniforms
- 7160 Fees – Permits – Licenses
- 7200 Pest – Security – other contract
- 7250 POS – Tech support – Online serv
- 7300 Marketing
- 7310 Media & Print advertising
- 7320 Promotional events
- 7400 Automobile & travel
- 7500 Music and Entertainment
- 7600 Repairs and Maintenance
- 7700 Utilities
- 7750 Telephone & net connection
- 7800 General and Administrative
- 7810 Bad Debts – Over/short
- 7820 Bank fees
- 7830 Insurance
- 7840 Interest
- 7850 Professional fees
- 7890 Misc. Office expense
- 8100 Rent and Occupancy costs
- 8200 Equipment Rental
- 8600 Sales tax paid on purchases
- 8700 Amortization
- 8900 Other expense
- 9000 Income Tax
Other Accounts
The only remaining items to account for are the sale of major assets, other income from sources besides restaurant operations (such as investments or sub-letting space), and a placeholder account for transactions where the business owner needs their accountant’s assistance.
- 9500 Gain/Loss on sale of assets
- 9900 Other Income (not from operation
- 9999 Ask My Accountant
Who plays soldier boy in the boys?
Amazing Instagram Promotion Tactics You Can Use To Get Real Results
MLM Training – First Timers MLM Training Guide For Network Marketing Success
Highlights from the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in photos
Frank Schwindel’s bond with a 7-year-old Chicago Cubs fan — and the quest to raise awareness of an unnamed disease
Cheap Home Improvement Loan for Enhancing Home Value
Creating a Chart of Accounts for a Small Restaurant
Crypto Exchanges and Brokerages Are Shifting to Web 3.0 Wallets; Is Non-Custodial Storage the Future?
Textile Machinery Trade Fairs – Through the Eyes of Textile Industry
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Horse Boarding Stables
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
How to Record Zoom Meeting as a Participant & Without Host Permission
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022