Best Stranger Things Characters
Best Stranger Things Characters
The release of Stranger Things Season four has been a thrilling experience for both. The cast and crew and the fans. The long-awaited return of the sci-fi blockbuster is finally here with scarier and darker incidents than ever.
Stranger Things has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience from the release of its first season to now. A huge credit for this goes to the characters of the show who are too amazing to be hated by anyone. From saviour of the world to saviour of waffles, here are some of the best Stranger Things Characters.
Jim Hopper
James Hopper commonly known as Jim Hopper is the chief of the Police Department of Hawkins, Indiana. Initially, Hopper was a lazy officer as the town was boring. When the case of Will’s disappearance comes up, his beliefs are changed as he discovers the dark secrets of the Hawkins government and scientists. That’s when Jim finds out about Eleven. She was alone with no relatives or parents whatsoever. Plus, the scientists were still after her. Hopper took her into his care and let her stay with him hidden for over a year. Jim had lost her daughter Sara when she was a young child and her memory haunts him.
Steve Harrington
Steve Harrington was a student of Hawkins High in season one and Nancy’s boyfriend. He is rich, popular, girls love him, and is a total badass. He is also famously known as the babysitter. In fact, it’s his middle name. Steve is always ready to put up a fight, and take one for the team even if he’s actually terrified. In the beginning of season one, Steve was just another popular school bully but later he got better in his ways. Partly because of his genuine feelings for Nancy, he chose to be better. Even after their breakup, Steve tries his best to protect her and fight for her. He’s best friends with Dustin and works with Robin at a DVD Store. Perhaps Steve has shown the most positive character development in the show than any other character and he truly deserves better.
Robin Buckley
Robin was introduced in the third season of Stranger Things, as a co-worker of Steve at an ice cream parlour in Starcourt mall. Robin is intelligent, smart, and for fans, a lesbian icon. She knows multiple languages, skilled at music and soccer, and has good persuasion skills. She outstandingly deciphered the Russian code that was coming on Dustin’s radio. She developed a close friendship with Steve who she hated. She even came out to him, which made their bond even stronger.
Dustin Henderson
Dustin is the best friend of Mike, Will, Lucas, Eleven, and Max. He is a big-time nerd and is super intelligent. He prefers to use logic and has a level headed mind which helps him to think clearly in times of panic. He has helped his friends a lot throughout the seasons. Half of the mysteries wouldn’t be solved easily without him. He loves his friends and looks up to Steve and Eddie.
ASK IRA: Is Joel Embiid too much of a pipe dream for the Miami Heat?
Q: Is Joel Embiid sending a signal? – Bob, Davie.
A: Sure, a signal that he expects the 76ers to surround him with more, a signal that he was against Philadelphia moving on from Jimmy Butler in the 2019 offseason, a signal that he knows he still can control the NBA discourse through his social media. But of all the speculation about where the Heat might turn next, I can’t fathom a Joel Embiid trade being part of any legitimate formulation. For the 76ers to move on from Joel, it would mean going back to square one with The Process. Joel Embiid is the Philadelphia 76ers. Basically, I would pity any player, with that Philadelphia fan base, who would have to go into that market as an Embiid replacement. Speculate all you want about Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, Donovan Mitchell or other possible Heat wing acquisitions. But even for all the magic of Pat Riley and Andy Elisburg, there are limits. In this case, Joel Embiid limits.
Q: The majority of the fan base was disappointed in last summer’s signing of Kyle Lowry– and the worst-case scenario has come to fruition due to his history, age and weight . Little to no ROI in the playoffs, when he was available (history was on the disgruntled fans side which can be heard throughout the stands every game he plays). Can we expect the Heat to move on or did we mortgage the future last summer between him and Duncan Robinson? We already had plenty of veteran leadership between Udonis Haslem, Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker. – A.B., Aventura.
A: Whether the notion is the Heat need to move on from Kyle Lowry or reset with some type of Jimmy Butler trade, the reality is the two are a package deal, with Kyle signing with the Heat because of Jimmy, and Jimmy pushing for the addition of Kyle. And while Kyle was hurt during the playoffs, to cast his first season with the Heat as a failure goes against the very heights of the playoffs that the team reached. But I would agree that after the inability to be himself during the playoffs that conditioning should be prioritized. The Heat have been good about avoiding any type of public shaming. But it is reasonable, as you mentioned, to expect a certain return on investment. It well could prove to be a delicate dance between both sides, one likely to be handled privately, but one that certainly needs to be addressed.
Q: Who do you think the Heat want in the NBA Finals? – Sam.
A: I’m not sure there is much of a Heat rooting interest, or even an interest, in the NBA Finals, considering the Heat still are in decompression mode, likely replaying that Jimmy Butler 3-point attempt in their minds over and over. But there always is something to be said about losing to the eventual champions in the playoffs, which the Heat have done the previous two years (Bucks in 2021, Lakers in 2020).
Two Summers Netflix Review
Two Summers is a newly released Belgian thriller series on Netflix. It has 6 episodes and each of them runs for 45 minutes. It has some good faces in the cast and has an intriguing story that is current and relevant. You should certainly count this show on your watchlist. As mentioned it is a Belgian show and if you haven’t watched any Belgian shows then you should check out some of them. Twee Zomers has six 45 minutes episodes, so it has a lot of time for the characters to make their impressions. This series has both a good story and great character that you will want to check out.
Big Cast
The show has a time frame of 30 years so all the characters are shown by two actors. The camera hovers back and forth between the summer of 1992 and the present, so just a little makeup will not cut. For the same characters. So they chose 2 characters and did a great job as the actors look fairly similar to one another. Their appearance has been taken care of and the character looks like their old self similar to one another. The gang joins to celebrate the birthdays of 2 of them turning 50. Be cautious there are various characters that you need to digest quickly to get along with the story and the drama of the friends.
Episode 1 Opening Credit
If you recall Dark the time-traveling series, they also jumped back and forth in the series. When they did that they divided the screen for the same character so the viewer can catch on and understand it easily.
Two Summers also adopts the same presentation in episode 1. In the present day, an actor is shown dancing and the screen is divided to show the character 30 years ago. It is a fairly efficient and quick method. In episode 2 opening credit is shorter so you need to watch the first episode attentively.
Relevant Storyline
The plot of the show is the fact that male friends in the group sexually assaulted one of the females in 1992. She passed out completely when this happened and it was filmed on an old video camera. Just before they meet one male friend receives a text message alongside a video. The message was asking for ransom in Bitcoin otherwise they will release the video online. As these men are now 50 and have a family and a career so they took this video threat seriously.
The story also shows how the boys feel about this now. Maybe it was just boys being boys or is it #mee too, did the female really want it? On the other hand, some men hate themselves as they were involved in this event and they feel bad and guilty for what they did. Now it has come around to haunt them. It shows perfectly the argument “not all men” while mentioning “still some men”. We hear from the men themselves in the show which hits hard for both male and female audiences.
Also one of the members died in 1992 summer while partying, and audiences get the story of death as well and how it relates to the event that happened.
Upcoming Web Series On Amazon Prime Video You Shouldn’t Miss This Year
With the announcement of a slew of fascinating new projects, Amazon Prime Video has raised the standard in terms of OTT programming. Some of the best web series and movies ever made in India may be found on this OTT platform. Mirzapur, The Family Man, Paatal Lok, and Four More Shots Please have all been renewed for a second season. Amazon Prime Video has content in every genre, so they know what their customers want in terms of entertainment. Guilty Minds, a law drama, was shown to the audience. We’ve compiled a list of upcoming Amazon Prime Web shows that will premiere in 2022.
There are several new web series aimed at amusing viewers. Let’s take a look at some of the forthcoming Web series that you should watch in 2022.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming web series on Amazon Prime Video this year,
1. Modern Love Mumbai
A new web series on amazon prime, Modern Love Mumbai delves into six distinct yet universal stories of human connection and love in all forms, including romantic, platonic, parental, sexual, familial, marital, and self-love. Based on the popular New York Times column, this reprint of the highly successful original book of the same name explores love in all of its confusing and wonderful forms against the backdrop of Mumbai, the city of dreams.
2. The Wilds (Season 2)
The fate of a group of young girls imprisoned on a remote island hangs in the balance following the shocking discovery that what is happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. With the entrance of additional test subjects — a new island of adolescent boys – who must also fight for survival while being watched over by the experiment’s puppet master, Season 2 ramps up the drama and keeps you guessing.
3. The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith (Season 1)
Following the cold case and contentious inquiry into Beverly Lynn Smith’s murder. In the industrial city of Oshawa, Ontario, Beverly Lynn Smith, her husband, and their 10-month-old baby lived in a remote farmhouse. She was assassinated in her kitchen on December 9, 1974. It is one of the new web series of Amazon Prime.
4. Lovestruck High
Lovestruck High is a teen movie-style US high school that gives UK singletons a chance at love. In Prime Video’s new dating show, Lovestruck High, a varied bunch of singles return to school in the hopes of finding ‘the one.’ But this isn’t your typical British comprehensive – this is Lovestruck High, which is based on the high schools featured in our favourite teen films.
5. Panchayat (Season 2)
Abhishek, an engineer, is unable to locate work that is suitable for his skills. As a result, he ends up working for a panchayat in a remote Indian village, where he encounters a range of everyday challenges. As Abhishek settles in, a rival to Pradhan Ji emerges in the village, and village politics in Phulera heats up. This new web series on Amazon Prime got a lot of positive reviews and is a must-watch.
6. Guilty Minds
Kashaf Quaze and Deepak Rana are law school friends who are almost but never quite lovers. They usually wind up on different sides of the law. While the idealistic Kashaf is pursuing public interest lawsuits, the ruthlessly ambitious rising star is pursuing his agenda. Take a sneak peek into one of the new upcoming web series on Amazon Prime.
Deepak is a partner at a prestigious law firm that specialises in representing large corporations. Deepak’s new junior and the firm’s heiress, Shubhangi Khanna, is attracted to him, adding fuel to the fire. Shubhangi’s insecure and competitive relative, Shubhrat Khanna, wants Deepak out of the company. This is one of the best web series on Amazon Prime in Hindi.
7. Made in Heaven (Season 2)
Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra decide to launch “Made in Heaven,” a wedding planning company aimed at the city’s ultra-wealthy families. As their company expands and they move from client to client, they learn a few things about the rich’s wedding seclusion. Khanna and Mehra go above and above for their clients in every instance. It is one of the best web series on Amazon Prime Hindi.
From the strange ritual of marrying a tree before the actual wedding to the patriarchal need for the brides’ virginity test, the series delves into the complications that govern huge fat Indian weddings. It also glosses over the conflict between modern thinking and old morals.
8. Mirzapur (Season 3)
Things are heating up in Mirzapur, where a power struggle is pushing everyone to their limits. After the wedding massacre, Akhandanand Tripathi and his son Munna are now focused on expanding their reach and power. They are, however, unaware that their opponents, Guddu and Bablu, are still alive and ready to ambush their next move. Look out for this new web series on Amazon Prime 2022.
9. The Family Man (Season 3)
The Family Man is a web series on Amazon Prime in Hindi. In season 2 we saw that Srikant Tiwari leaves T.A.S.C. for a typical 9-5 job in the IT industry. When he learns of a planned attack by the Sri Lankan Tamils, he doesn’t waste any time quitting his current soul-sucking employment and returning to the agency. In season 3, Srikant Tiwari embarks on yet another roller coaster journey, attempting to strike a balance between his life as a common guy and a top-secret spy facing terrorists, rebels, and moral ambiguities. The Family Man Season 3 is a new web series on amazon prime in Hindi.
10. Four More Shots (Season 3)
Four girlfriends — Damini, Siddhi Patel, Anjana Menon, and Umang Singh — are still navigating the obstacles that their modern, independent lives throw at them, albeit individually. They decide to get together to check up on each other’s love and professional lives, which are ever blossoming yet messy. They have their fair share of problems and anxiety as they navigate work, love, and aspirations. One of the most anticipated new Hindi web series on amazon prime 2022.
If you enjoy web series, Amazon Prime Video regularly releases new web series content; in this post, we give a list of future web series available on Amazon Prime Video. In English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages, the Prime OTT media service streams New and Amazon’s original web series. So, take a look at the upcoming web series on Prime Video below.
