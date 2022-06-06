Finance
Cheap Home Improvement Loan for Enhancing Home Value
You surely would like to complete improvement works on your home at a low cost. And if you intend to take a loan, it should come at cheaper rate so that you can repay the loan easily without burden. Cheap home improvement loan is a perfect choice. Through cheap home improvement loan you can finish improvement works at low cost. Bad credit people also are fully eligible for cheap home improvement loans.
Cheap home improvement loan means that loan is offered at cheaper rate of interest. This cheap rate is approved for the borrower who offers some security of the loan to the lender. The security may consist of a valuable asset like the home of the borrower. Cheap rate of interest can easily be availed if the borrowed amount is kept below equity in the property placed as collateral as it secures the loan more. Usually lenders approve £5000 to £75000 as cheap home improvement loan. The rate of interest can go down for a borrower who has excellent record of timely paying previous loan. So if your credit history is excellent or good you are sure of getting a cheap home improvement loan at cheap rate of interest.
You can choose to repay cheap home improvement loans in larger duration that ranges from 5 to 30 years. So on opting for larger repaying duration your monthly payment for the loan installments gets reduced substantially and you repay the loan easily as cheaper rate has already reduced the repayment burden.
Bad credit is usually no problem in getting cheap home improvement loans but the rate of interest may be a bit higher. However the rate will still be cheaper as compared to any unsecured loan as you take the cheap home improvement loan against your property. Compare different lenders for interest rate and apply online for fast and cost free loan approval.
Creating a Chart of Accounts for a Small Restaurant
Independent restaurant owners often do their own bookkeeping. Even if they hire a professional accountant at year’s end, they may save considerable money by handling the weekly tasks themselves.
Setting up a chart of accounts to fit the restaurant needs generally requires customizing the default choices of any accounting program. The selection of sales and cost of goods accounts on most systems does not provide for the separation of food and beverage categories that are needed.
Even the leading bookkeeping program for small business, while it has a default selection for restaurants, fails to provide all of the accounts that most restaurant owners require. In addition, many of the expense accounts that are added are rarely used, leading to confusion during data entry, and don’t help with the overview of the business finances.
The National Restaurant Association publishes a book titled Uniform System of Accounts for Restaurants. The book provides detailed descriptions of the application of generally accepted accounting principles to the restaurant industry.
That book includes a sample chart of accounts, but notes that “the codes used here are not the only method for classifying the accounts”. It points out that most restaurants will not use all of the categories listed, and it also notably lacks breakdown of inventory and cost categories beyond “food” and “beverage”. Many restaurant owners want further separation of those categories to include sub-categories such as “meat”, “seafood”, and “produce”, and possibly “beer” and “wine” for beverage categories.
While many programs do not require the use of account numbers, the NRA book states that some type of account numbering system must be used. If your program is not showing account numbers, it should have an option on a set up screen to activate that feature.
Any account numbering system is generally grouped so that accounts of a particular type fall within a specific range of numbers. For example, assets may be in the 1000 range, and income accounts in the 4000 range. On systems with many detail accounts, 5 digit numbers may be used to allow more sub-categories, but that is rarely needed for a small restaurant.
Typical number ranges that are used by many accounting systems are as follows:
Asset accounts: 1000-1999
Liability accounts: 2000-2999
Equity accounts: 3000-3999
Revenue accounts: 4000-4999
Cost of goods: 5000-5999
Expenses: 6000-8000
“Other” accounts: 8000-9999
Asset Accounts
Asset accounts include cash, bank accounts, inventory, and everything else that is owned.
It is common to assign the first account number, 1000, to Cash, since they are usually ordered, within each group, by liquidity (ease of converting to cash).
A separate account should be used in the chart of accounts for each bank account maintained for the business. If merchant deposits take a few days to reach the bank, a merchant account can be used. Also, if checks are accepted and not processed electronically, an account should be created for checks to be deposited.
New accounts are normally numbered 10 digits apart, so your first two bank accounts may use 1010 and 1020 as account numbers in the chart of accounts. Leaving gaps between the numbers makes it easy to add another account later and squeeze it in to the sort order in any position.
The asset accounts can be numbered as such:
- 1000 Cash
- 1010 Primary Bank Account
- 1020 Bank Account #2
- 1060 Merchant Deposit Account
- 1080 Checks Received
- 1100 Accounts Receivable
- 1200 Food Inventory
- 1210 Meat Inventory
- 1220 Poultry Inventory
- 1230 Seafood Inventory
- 1240 Dairy Inventory
- 1250 Produce Inventory
- 1260 Bakery Inventory
- 1270 Frozen Inventory
- 1280 Grocery Dry & Canned Inventory
- 1320 Beverage Inventory
- 1330 Liquor Inventory
- 1340 Beer Inventory
- 1350 Wine Inventory
- 1360 Merchandise Inventory
- 1380 Bar & Consumable Inventory
- 1400 Prepaid Expenses & Advances
- 1450 Recycle return value
Assets that have a lifespan of several years or more are referred to as Long Term Assets. This also includes any real estate.
- 1500 Fixed assets
- 1510 Land & Building
- 1520 Automobile
- 1530 Furniture Fixtures & Equipment
- 1540 Leasehold Improvements
- 1600 Accumulated Depreciation
- 1700 Capitalized Start Up Expenses
- 1800 Security Deposits
Liability Accounts
Liability accounts includes things like credit cards and payables to vendors. It also includes money that has been received for things like tax that is due to the state, tips due to the employees, and gift cards sold but not yet redeemed. Real estate loans and other major financing is sub-categorized as long-term liabilities.
Liability accounts can be numbered as:
- 2000 Accounts Payable
- 2110 Credit Card
- 2120 Credit Card #2
- 2130 Credit Card #3
- 2140 Credit Card #4
- 2210 Sales Tax Payable
- 2220 Second Tax Payable
- 2250 Payroll Liabilities
- 2260 Second Payroll Liability
- 2280 Tips held
- 2300 Gift cards & certificates
- 2350 Customer Credits
- 2400 Notes Payable
- 2500 Other debt
Equity Accounts
The owners’ investment in the company is represented in the equity accounts. For a corporation, this includes the shareholders equity. It is effectively the money that the business owes back to the owners. When an accounting period is closed, the balance of the income and expense categories is transferred to Retained Earnings, which is also an equity account.
The most basic equity accounts could be numbered:
- 3000 Owner Capital
- 3100 Common Stock
- 3300 Retained Earnings
Income Accounts
Sales fall into the general category of income accounts. A restaurant will obviously want separate categories for food and beverage sales, and may want further separation of beer, wine, and liquor sales.
Typical income accounts are:
- 4000 Sales Revenue
- 4200 Food Sales
- 4320 Beverage Sales
- 4330 Liquor Sales
- 4340 Beer Sales
- 4350 Wine Sales
- 4360 Merchandise Sales
- 4500 Catering & contracts
- 4700 Other Operating Income
- 4900 Discounts
One difference between the NRA recommendations and many other lists involves the placement of the “other income” accounts. This can include income from sources such as cover charges, games or vending machines, and banquet room rental. Most lists place these accounts in the 8000 range, above expenses, but the NRA list places them in the 6000 range.
Most smaller locations will only need a single category for other income. Since “cost of goods” is a general sub-category of expenses, it makes sense to avoid placing an income category in the middle of the range from COGS through expenses. A single account has been placed in this list within the 4000 range.
Putting the discounts into the revenue category implies that this will be a “contra” account. Where most of the sales categories will have a credit balance, discounts will normally have a debit balance.
Cost of Goods Accounts
The Cost of Goods accounts, also called Cost of Sales or Cost of Goods Sold, represent the food and beverage purchases to provide the meals. Other expenses directly related to sales may be included, such as merchant fees or consumable cups and napkins.
The numbers used here also provide consistency across all accounts, as the last 3 digits of each COGS category is the same as the last 3 digits on the associated inventory account.
A cost of goods list could include:
- 5000 Cost of Sales
- 5200 Food Cost
- 5210 Meat Cost
- 5220 Poultry Cost
- 5230 Seafood Cost
- 5240 Dairy Cost
- 5250 Produce Cost
- 5260 Bakery Cost
- 5270 Frozen Cost
- 5280 Grocery Dry & Canned Cost
- 5320 Beverage Cost
- 5330 Liquor Cost
- 5340 Beer Cost
- 5350 Wine Cost
- 5360 Merchandise Cost
- 5380 Bar & Consumable Cost
- 5600 Delivery & direct labor Cost
- 5700 Merchant Fees
Expense Accounts
This example separates the expense accounts into three primary categories: payroll expenses and other expenses. The payroll expenses are grouped in the 6000 range, with the other operating expenses in the 7000 range. Overhead like rent, taxes, and amortization are bumped into the 8000 range.
While accounts must be broken down at least far enough to separate tax lines, combining rarely used accounts will make the overview much easier to understand. The following list combines several categories that are often separated on other charts.
You should check with your accountant or tax preparer to ensure that anything you combine does, in fact, share the same tax line.
The Inventory Loss/Waste account has been slid in under the 6000 marker, as some may consider it to belong with the Cost of Goods categories.
- 5800 Inventory Loss/Waste
- 6000 Labor related expenses
- 6100 Management Wages
- 6200 Staff Wages
- 6300 Contract Labor
- 6400 Commissions paid
- 6500 Employee Benefits
- 6600 Workers Comp Insurance
- 6700 Employers Payroll Taxes
- 6800 Payroll processing expense
- 7100 Direct Operating Expenses
- 7110 China – Glassware – Flatware
- 7120 Restaurant & Kitchen Supply
- 7130 Cleaning Supply & Expense
- 7140 Decorations & Guest Supply
- 7150 Laundry – Linen – Uniforms
- 7160 Fees – Permits – Licenses
- 7200 Pest – Security – other contract
- 7250 POS – Tech support – Online serv
- 7300 Marketing
- 7310 Media & Print advertising
- 7320 Promotional events
- 7400 Automobile & travel
- 7500 Music and Entertainment
- 7600 Repairs and Maintenance
- 7700 Utilities
- 7750 Telephone & net connection
- 7800 General and Administrative
- 7810 Bad Debts – Over/short
- 7820 Bank fees
- 7830 Insurance
- 7840 Interest
- 7850 Professional fees
- 7890 Misc. Office expense
- 8100 Rent and Occupancy costs
- 8200 Equipment Rental
- 8600 Sales tax paid on purchases
- 8700 Amortization
- 8900 Other expense
- 9000 Income Tax
Other Accounts
The only remaining items to account for are the sale of major assets, other income from sources besides restaurant operations (such as investments or sub-letting space), and a placeholder account for transactions where the business owner needs their accountant’s assistance.
- 9500 Gain/Loss on sale of assets
- 9900 Other Income (not from operation
- 9999 Ask My Accountant
Textile Machinery Trade Fairs – Through the Eyes of Textile Industry
Trade fairs and events are mainstay for the textile machinery companies market promotion. Various trade fairs and events are organized every year by organizers like ACIMIT, TMMA, CSMA, JASMA, CITME etc. Some fairs like ITMA, JIAM exclusively focuses on textile machinery sector while some other includes machinery as an integral part of textile industry. Such fairs have become potential hub of meeting for buyers and sellers. Unique Selling Preposition of such fairs is that manufacturers can display their machinery to the buyers directly and buyer can examine and negotiate on the spot for different parameters. Buyers can also compare different machines at the same place for their prices, applications and technologies used.Trade fairs and events are mainstay for the textile machinery companies market promotion. Various trade fairs and events are organized every year by organizers like ACIMIT, TMMA, CSMA, JASMA, CITME etc. Some fairs like ITMA, JIAM exclusively focuses on textile machinery sector while some other includes machinery as an integral part of textile industry. Such fairs have become potential hub of meeting for buyers and sellers. Unique Selling Preposition of such fairs is that manufacturers can display their machinery to the buyers directly and buyer can examine and negotiate on the spot for different parameters. Buyers can also compare different machines at the same place for their prices, applications and technologies used.
Textile machinery manufacturers and visitors attend such fairs with different expectations and perceptions. Decision to visit fairs/event depends on many factors like geographical location of the fair, visitors profile, past experience with the fair, reputation of the fair within industry etc.
Amongst Machinery manufacturers fraternity, for companies like Dalal Engineering, ITMA is the most preferable trade fair. For ITMA, Mr. Rainer Thum (Head Marketing – Spindelfabrik Suessen GmbH) quotes Infrastructure in Munich was better than anything they had seen before, including Singapore! We had very good customer attendance, much more than we had anticipated. A major problem for many of our customers was the difficulty in getting visas. Overall it was a very good show.
Our company participates in about 10-15 fairs every year, mainly in Vietnam, Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand etc. Usually we choose only one fair in one country each year according to the reputation, scale and our experience of last fair, expresses Mr. Wang Xiao hu (Vice President) China Texmatech Co., Ltd.
Irrespective of their choices and preferences for trade fairs, all these exhibitors believe in power of trade fairs to generate good business.
Mr. Rainer Thum gushes Of course, one meets many customers, old friends and new ones. Orders are rarely concluded on trade fairs any more, if they are, this was a “preplanned” event. Also, due to the much improved information technology, trade fairs are probably less important in showing new developments, than they were 20 years ago. Still, the person-to-person interaction cannot be replaced by e-mail, etc., so trade fairs do remain important.
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Horse Boarding Stables
There are many reasons why you would want to board your horse with a professional stable. Obviously the primary reason is if you don’t actually have stables of your own, but would like to keep a horse. Perhaps your little princes has been badgering you for a pony for a long time, and you’ve always used the excuse that a downtown condo is no place for “Angel”. However, even if you do have the space, you may want to take the following points into consideration.
Ready? Then let’s start. First, in favour of:
The number one point in support for the advantages and disadvantages of horse boarding stables is going to be that most boarding stables are professionally run, with years of experience in dealing with horses. This means the best care possible for your steeds. Animals can pick out inexperience, and may react badly when they feel uneasy, which is a danger to all involved. With experienced handlers the horses will remain calm and safe.
The secondary positive point is that with the level of professionalism comes a certain level of responsibility. All stables are required to be registered businesses, with some States further requiring permits or licenses to operate. You can rest assured your horse will be in good hands!
A 3rd favorable point is you have a full-time staff that will pay the utmost attention to your horse, 24 hours a day. They will get the attention and treatment they deserve.
A fourth big benefit is all horse boarding stables have vets on call, so in case anything should happen, your horse will be the first to be looked after..
Lastly, the 5th point in support is going to be that your horse will be happiest with other horses to run with. Most stables have open paddocks that allow the horses free roaming time, which is great for the mental wellbeing of your horse.
To keep this balanced, there are cons:
The leading point against the advantages and disadvantages of horse boarding stables is the cost. Most stables are not cheap. As they say, you get what you pay for! Of course the cost normally includes feed, care, insurance, housing, transport and 24 hour care/protection, so it’s understandable.
And the second negative point is that the horse is not nearby! Particularly if you are in a city. Most horse boarding stables are in the countryside, which means a significant drive just to ride for a few hours.
A 3rd significant point against is that you cannot look after your horse. Many people get horses to experience the joy of looking after them. When your horse is boarded at a stable, the day to day care is usually looked after by the staff. Obviously you can usually visit as often as you want, but it can get terribly inconvenient.
A fourth negative point will be because of the previous point, the horses often form bonds with their carers, and not their owners. This isn’t a huge problem however, as horses which are well looked after will be loyal and kind to anyone!
And 5th and last, but not necessarily the least, consideration against is the lack of responsibility. It might sound odd, but if you are getting the horse for your daughter, one of the primary reasons might be to teach her the value of responsibility of a living being, and looking after it. With the horse housed in a stables off-site, this isn’t as easy to teach.
So there we have all the arguments from each side.
Finally then, what’s the “bottom line” here? Are the advantages and disadvantages of horse boarding stables bad or good?
We have a “Yes” response to both questions! The advantages and disadvantages of horse boarding stables are both negative and positive. The reader will have to pick which side, the good or the bad, outweigh the other…
