Chicago White Sox bullpen holds off the Tampa Bay Rays for a series win that could be a ‘big momentum builder’
The Chicago White Sox lead — once six runs — was down to one entering the seventh inning Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Manager Tony La Russa called on relievers Aaron Bummer, Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendriks — and each got the job done, helping the Sox hold on for a 6-5 victory in front of 11,162 at Tropicana Field.
“The offense went off early, gave us that big lead and the bullpen shut it down for three innings after I was done,” Sox starter Lucas Giolito said. “A win is a win. And wins are huge.”
The Sox took two of three in the series, with both victories by one run.
The runs came late Saturday for the Sox with a three-run eighth featuring a go-ahead two-run homer by Jake Burger sparking a 3-2 win.
The runs came early Sunday as the Sox scored four in the first and two in the second. The Rays got within 6-5 after scoring four runs in the sixth.
Bummer, Graveman and Hendriks combined to give up one hit while striking out five in the final three innings.
“In Toronto, (we) lost some really tough games,” La Russa said of last week’s three-game sweep. “Lost the first game (of the Rays series), come back and beat them twice. See what our record is (25-27), but we’ve got guts, we like to compete and we’re tough enough.
“There’s some times we’ve just got to execute better, no doubt about it. That’s the key going forward, to play better, sometimes to pitch better. But the other part, the talent is there and the toughness is there. That counts for a lot.”
The Sox set a season high with 16 hits, three each from Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert. Vaughn drove in one and scored twice. Robert had one RBI.
Burger doubled twice and had two RBIs. Yasmani Grandal also had two RBIs
Eight players in the starting lineup had at least one hit.
Burger drove in two in the first with a double. It was just the fourth hit in 36 at-bats with the bases loaded for the Sox this season.
“(I) was able to control my emotions for that at-bat,” Burger said.
Grandal followed with a check-swing single to right that brought home two more.
“We just had to take advantage of getting good pitches and getting them out over the plate,” Vaughn said of the approach against Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough, who allowed six runs on eight hits in 1⅔ innings.
Giolito had a four-run lead before he threw his first pitch.
The Sox added two more for the right-hander in the second. Vaughn drove in a run with a double and scored on Robert’s single to left.
“You have a big lead to work with, you just go out there and want to attack the strike zone,” Giolito said.
He said he was able to do that “for the most part.”
“That last inning, falling behind a couple of guys and not putting guys away, but all in all, got through six innings and maintained the lead,” Giolito said. “Made it a little too interesting though.”
Giolito allowed five runs (two earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
The Rays took advantage of an error by Grandal at first base during the four-run sixth, which included a two-run homer by Mike Zunino.
“Throughout the start it was a bit of a battle, working with runners on base,” Giolito said. “Getting some big double plays, defense was great.
”But kind of like my last start (Tuesday against the Blue Jays with) the (four-run) fifth inning — this start the sixth — just didn’t execute pitches when I needed a few more executed pitches to get out of it relatively unscathed and maintain a big lead for us.”
That’s where the relievers stepped in.
“It’s a good feeling knowing that when my day’s done, got some guys coming in to shut it down,” Giolito said.
Bummer allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh. Graveman struck out the side in the eighth and Hendriks had one strikeout in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 16th save.
“That’s how our front office built the bullpen,” La Russa said.
After getting swept in Toronto, the Sox bounced back with an impressive series win against the Rays.
“Big momentum builders for us,” Giolito said. “The road trip did not start off well. It was important to find a little of our groove and win this series so we can go home, enjoy the off day (Monday) and keep that momentum going back at home.”
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Adelaide 36ers’ Kai Sotto
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Kai Sotto (Adelaide 36ers — Australian NBL)
Height: 7-foot-3 | Weight: 240 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: 7-foot-5
2021-22 averages: 7.5 points (50% from the field — 51.4% on 2s, 38.5% on 3s) and 4.5 rebounds.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on May 26
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they would stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Sotto, a former 4-star prospect from the Philippines, signed with the G League Ignite in May 2020 for the 2020-21 season but didn’t play a game for them because of his obligations to the Philippine national team. He and the G League Ignite officially parted ways in February 2021. Sotto signed with the 36ers in April 2021, winning the NBL’s Fan MVP after the 2021-22 season ended before declaring for the NBA draft.
Scouting report: A mobile big man who has a growing face-up game offensively. Most of his offensive usage came as a roll man in the pick-and-roll or as a cutter. A solid passer, especially for his size, but recorded more turnovers (1.3) than assists (0.5). Made a high percentage of his 3-point attempts, but on low volume (5 of 13 in 23 games). Could become a good rim protector (1.9 blocks per 36 minutes), but needs to become more disciplined (6.4 fouls per 36 minutes) and work on his lateral quickness.
Fit: Sotto fits the mold of players the Magic have shown an affinity for — tall, lanky big men who have the potential to showcase versatile skillsets. Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba and Bol Bol are examples of players who fit that billing. Sotto appears to be behind that trio when they were drafted development-wise. He isn’t projected to be drafted but could make an intriguing option for Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, if he isn’t drafted and doesn’t return to the 36ers.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Twins’ Gary Sánchez, Gio Urshela set to face off against former Yankees team
TORONTO — The day Gary Sánchez showed up at Twins camp this March after a late-night trade, he had already turned the page. The New York Yankees sent the catcher, as well as third baseman Gio Urshela, to Minnesota for infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
“That chapter is done,” he said of his Yankees career. “It’s in the past.”
Sánchez and Urshela will get to revisit it to an extent this week when the Yankees show up for a three-game series at Target Field that will begin on Tuesday.
For Urshela, who spent the past three seasons in New York but came up with Cleveland and also spent some time in Toronto, he said he expects it to be like playing just another team. For Sánchez, who signed with the Yankees as a teenager and became a two-time all-star in New York, the experience might be a little different.
“Maybe a lot of adrenaline that day,” he said. “But at the same time, (I’m) excited to come out with my new team. I’m also excited to see old teammates and friends.”
While Sánchez didn’t have much to say about his former team on Sunday, the change in scenery appears to have done him well. Sánchez arrived in New York as a highly-touted prospect. When he broke onto the scene in 2016, he lived up to those expectations, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting after a 53-game stint where he hit .299 with a 1.032 OPS and 20 home runs.
“Gary was such a highly-touted young player that in those markets, really no matter what you do, you’re going to end up being the center of attention one way or the other, no matter what,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “And when the expectation levels are so high, I think a lot of times in the big markets, the expectation levels are at points that are just not reachable for any player. And so it’s almost easy, it’s easier and almost better if you’re not one of those guys, and you can just go out there and play. But everyone’s eyes are on Gary Sanchez.”
Sánchez eventually became the target of frequent media criticism and fan ire over the remainder of his career in New York. But the catcher has seemed to settle well into this new home in Minnesota.
Since the March trade that brought him to the Twins, his defensive metrics have improved behind the plate, and Sánchez, who finished Sunday with two hits including a home run, has been producing offensively. Sánchez entered Sunday with a 109 OPS+ (100 is league average), a jump from his previous two seasons.
“I think he’s enjoying himself here,” Baldelli said. “I think he feels comfortable and able to just play the game over here.”
INJURY UPDATES
Carlos Correa, who tested positive for COVID-19 while the Twins were in Detroit, has returned to Minnesota, and Baldelli said he was “doing OK.” The Twins have begun to test him and after two negative tests in consecutive days, he could be cleared to return.
“I think he’s going to need probably at least a couple of days of being on his feet and working out before we would get him back out there in the lineup. But I don’t see it being too far out, so that’s good news,” Baldelli said.
Starter Joe Ryan, who was also sidelined with COVID-19, has thrown a bullpen back in Minnesota and was scheduled to throw another one at higher intensity. Once that happens — Baldelli was unsure if that was scheduled for Sunday or Tuesday — the Twins will have a better sense of how he will slot in moving forward.
Baldelli said they “have to talk about a rehab start,” because of the time he has missed, but the Twins have not yet nailed down whether they will go that route.
Kenta Maeda, who has been rehabbing in Fort Myers, Fla., after last year’s Tommy John surgery, is in Minnesota currently, and Baldelli said the plan was for him to join the group periodically throughout the year to have check ups with team trainers and doctors as well as to be around his teammates. Baldelli again expressed hope that Maeda could be back later this season.
Randy Dobnak (finger), who has also been in Fort Myers rehabbing, suffered a setback within the past few weeks, and his return appears to be relatively far off still.
Tylor Megill says ‘arm feels great’ after first rehab start with Double-A Binghamton
LOS ANGELES — Better days are coming; the Mets’ Opening Day starter is just one rotation-turn away from returning.
Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) completed his first rehab start on Sunday with Double-A Binghamton. He gave up two earned runs on three hits, permitted no walks, and recorded five strikeouts over 3.2 innings and 53 pitches. Outside of a first-inning home run, the other two hits that Megill surrendered came on soft contact.
“I feel ready to go,” Megill said. “My arm feels great, body feels good. … Everything is feeling natural right now.”
All of which means this is likely the Mets’ final road trip without Megill.
As great as he said his arm felt, Megill is expected to need one more rehab outing at the very least to get his pitch count up. If Megill can stretch out to 70 pitches his next time out, it’s likely the right-hander will rejoin the team during its next home stand, which is set to begin on June 14 against the Brewers.
Megill, the replacement starter for the injured Jacob deGrom, landed on the injured list May 12. He recorded a 2.43 ERA in his first six starts (33.1 innings) and gave up eight runs in 1.1 innings to the Nationals in his final outing before hitting the IL.
()
