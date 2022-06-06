DEA Appoints Tatsuya Kohrogi Vice President & Head Of Global Business

Singapore-based GameFi ecosystem Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) has revealed the appointment of Tatsuya Kohrogi to the role of Vice President and Head of Global Business. Kohrogi will be leveraging his extensive experience to help DEA expand into new markets.

Commenting on the company’s latest talent acquisition, DEA CEO Naohito Yoshida notes, “Tatsuya is a dynamic leader and is highly experienced in building partner relations, creating and implementing leading initiatives and strategies. As we begin to expand our business across Asia, Europe, and North America, we are confident each region will grow under Tatsuya’s leadership.”

Prior to joining DEA, Kohrogi worked with prominent brands like Meta (formerly Facebook) and SoftBank. In his role as Partner Manager at Meta, Kohrogi’s key responsibilities included building long-term relationships with advertisers and advertising agencies across Japan. During his time at Meta, Kohrogi strategically grew his key partners’ businesses by 200% within two years as well as pushed scaling partner revenues to reach nine-figure annual values in US dollars.

At SoftBank, Kohrogi held several titles over his seven-year tenure, including stints in business development, sales management, investment strategy, digital marketing, and co-founding an internal venture. Additionally, Kohrogi trained under SoftBank Group’s CEO Masayoshi Son, learning corporate leadership skills directly from Son, and worked on related projects as a prominent member of the CEO’s successor program.

On joining DEA, Kohrogi remarks, “DEA aims to become the world’s no.1 web3 entertainment company that also simultaneously tackles social and economic problems. The PlayMining platform allows users to mine crypto while they play games. Gaming and entertainment are becoming sustainable livelihood options for people around the world. And I am incredibly excited to take on this role and help further scale the creators economy and web3 entertainment globally.”

GameFi Ecosystem With Social And Economic Benefits

Founded in 2018, Digital Entertainment Asset, better known as DEA, is a GameFi platform facilitating a new economy where creators and users forge direct connections to earn while being entertained.

Since its inception, DEA has embarked on several drives as part of its GameFi model, introducing NFT marketplace PlayMining NFT, the PlayMining play-to-earn platform featuring several games and rewards, and the platform-native DEAPCoin ($DEP) token. Since its launch, DEA has been spearheading the expansion of GameFi across the Asia-Pacific region. DEA’s PlayMining platform currently features more than 2.4 million active users, primarily from Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and several other regional countries.

DEA has been active since 2018, helping hundreds of creators create and monetize a wide variety of NFTs. Since it first launched the trading card battle game JobsTribes, one hundred original NFT works created by famous Japanese creators have paid over $6 million in royalties cumulatively. Between April 2020 and December 2021 alone, users have generated over 1 billion Japanese Yen worth of PlayMining earnings.

Furthermore, DEA also offers DeFi primitives through its PlayMining Vault. Currently, users can earn $DEP incentives and NFTs by staking their $DEP tokens, while other vault functions are presently under development.