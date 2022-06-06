News
Dean Kremer returns but Orioles go 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in 3-2 loss to Guardians to lose series
There couldn’t have been a more ideal place in the batting order for the Orioles to find themselves in. There were so few chances to be had, but Baltimore had the right players at the plate for both opportunities.
Second baseman Rougned Odor and center fielder Ryan McKenna reached base consecutively twice, first in the fifth and again in the seventh, to provide run-scoring opportunities with fewer than two outs. The fifth inning was especially promising, with a McKenna double placing two in scoring position with no outs.
And yet, with a combination of Austin Hays and Trey Mancini — the best hitters on the Orioles — they were left stranded in the fifth. And with Cedric Mullins pinch hitting in the seventh, consecutive popouts from Mullins and Hays squandered that chance to level a one-run deficit and bail out right-hander Dean Kremer, making his first start of the season.
Those issues with runners in scoring position haven’t been so glaring as they were to begin the season, but they materialized again in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Guardians, which sealed a series win for Cleveland at Camden Yards. The Guardians had done all their damage in the first inning, unable to break through against Baltimore’s bullpen and leaving an avenue for the Orioles to overtake a narrow deficit.
But Baltimore (23-33) finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s third home run in seven games provided the only offense in the fourth. It was an impressive blast, sending an opposite-field shot 437 feet — one foot shy of Mancini’s bomb Saturday afternoon, which registered as the longest by an Oriole this season.
Guardians right-hander Zach Plesac faced few other issues, allowing four hits while striking out eight in his six innings. And the Orioles never managed much of a threat to Cleveland’s bullpen, either, even after left-hander Sam Hentges walked Odor and McKenna to begin the seventh or catcher Adley Rutschman reached on a drop-third strike to begin the ninth.
Guess who’s back
Kremer was expected to play a larger part in the Orioles’ staff out of spring training, but as he warmed up in the bullpen during the season-opening series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Kremer suffered an oblique injury.
He began his path back here last month, blowing through hitters at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. In his nine innings across three appearances, Kremer allowed two hits, two walks and no runs. He struck out 18 batters and held hitters to a .069 average.
But life for Kremer in the major leagues hasn’t been nearly so routine, finishing 2021 with a 7.55 ERA in 13 starts. He averaged 2.9 home runs allowed per nine innings last season, and that propensity to allow the long ball struck again in the first inning Sunday, when Andrés Giménez sent a ball to the flag court for a three-run homer.
Despite needing 42 pitches to get through two innings, Kremer settled in the third and fourth, combining for 16 pitches before he was pulled for right-hander Logan Gillaspie one out into the fifth inning. That length — even with three runs attached — was about as good of a scenario as manager Brandon Hyde could’ve hoped for before the game.
Hard contact, hard outs
So much of the slump for Rutschman has come down to hard-hit balls finding gloves. The most egregious example came Thursday, when the top prospect smashed a liner into the shift that had an expected batting average of .960, according to Statcast.
There have been others, too, including a liner off right-hander Shane Bieber down the left field line Friday that was caught, or the sharply hit ball right at the right fielder Sunday. Those knocks are outs in the box score yet give Hyde confidence that Rutschman isn’t far off from a breakout.
Still, the beginning of Rutschman’s major league career has been difficult. That’s not much of a surprise — even the highest-regarded prospects need time to adapt to the highest level. But it’s led Rutschman to a cold streak with two hits in his last 31 at-bats, with 11 strikeouts in that span. In his first 20 at-bats, he struck out just four times and managed five hits.
At some point, those hard-hit balls will find grass. But for the time being, Rutschman scuffles, and the Orioles preach patience.
Around the horn
- Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said outfielder Heston Kjerstad is nearing the completion of his hamstring injury rehab, but there’s no exact timeline on when Kjerstad will return to the field. Kjerstad, selected second overall in the 2020 draft, has faced major health-related impediments to his career thus far, including a heart condition. He ranks as the No. 10 prospect in Baltimore’s organization, per Baseball America. “Assuming that continues to go well, I think he’s going to play pretty soon this summer,” Elias said. “Assuming we get good medical progress there, I think it’s going to wind up with him in Delmarva.”
- Right-hander Spenser Watkins is on track to be reinstated from the injured list Tuesday. Watkins said he’s thrown off the mound three times and has felt good, a positive sign after he recovers from a right arm contusion he suffered from a comebacker.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
3 dead, 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting on busy street
By RON TODT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district late Saturday night, authorities said.
Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street in central Philadelphia at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday when they heard multiple shots. Racing to the scene, they found several people with gunshot wounds lying on the sidewalk and in the street and began to render aid, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.
Another responding officer saw a man on a street corner firing a handgun into a large crowd about half a block away, Outlaw said. The officer drew his weapon and fired several times, and police believe the man was struck before he dropped his handgun onto the sidewalk and fled, Outlaw said.
Outlaw said the dead were a 34-year-old man, a 27-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man. Investigators believe one of the three killed was involved in “a physical altercation” with another man, and those two began firing at each other, with both struck by gunfire and one killed, Outlaw said.
The two other people killed and a number of other shooting victims, who ranged from age 17 to 69, are believed to have been innocent bystanders, Outlaw said. She called it “a dark day” for the city when many people out enjoying a beautiful day were victims of “horrendous and unthinkable acts … in a very popular local and tourist hangout.”
“It’s important that we bring justice to the victims, their families, and our community,” she said.
Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, but Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said investigators know from evidence at the scene that a total of five guns were involved. In addition, police are investigating several other shootings before and afterward, one fatal, to see whether they might be related.
Thomas Jefferson University Hospital spokesperson Damien Woods said 10 patients came to that particular hospital; three dead, six in stable condition and one who has since been discharged.
Outlaw said police planned to bolster resources Sunday night in that area, as well as in the nearby Penn’s Landing area along the Delaware River that separates Pennsylvania from New Jersey.
South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses. Surveillance video from a local business posted by WTXF-TV showed scores of people milling about on the sidewalks and in the street, then fleeing as the gunfire broke out. Police were seeking video surveillance footage from businesses in the area.
Mayor Jim Kenney called the shooting “beyond devastating.”
“Once again, we see lives senselessly lost and those injured in yet another horrendous, brazen and despicable act of gun violence,” he said in a statement Sunday morning. “My heart is with the family, friends, loved ones of those lost or injured, and with everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy. “
Kenney said the surge in gun violence in the city and across the nation “makes me not just heartbroken, but angry.” He said, however, fighting this violence would be “an uphill battle” without measures to address the “availability and ease of access to firearms.”
Eric Walsh, closing up the outdoor seating area of a bar along the block, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the scene was “chaos.” He said he saw a young woman collapse to the ground on the corner.
“People were coming off the street with blood splatters on white sneakers and skinned knees and skinned elbows,” Walsh said. “We literally just were balling up napkins and wetting them and handing them to people.”
Woman arrested in recent Dayton’s Bluff killing of senior-apartment resident
St. Paul detectives have made an arrest in the recent murder of a man in a senior living apartment building.
Bernadette D. Draughn, 49, St. Paul was arrested Sunday on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis and booked into the Ramsey County jail, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.
On Friday night, officers were called to a Dayton’s Bluff building on the 700 block of East Seventh Street on a request to check a person’s welfare and found the victim, believed to be in his late 50s, dead from a gunshot wound.
The homicide was St. Paul’s 19th this year.
Josh Donaldson’s walkoff sac fly beats Tigers in 10th; Joey Gallo homers as Yanks extend win streak
It wasn’t pretty, but the Yankees will take it. Josh Donaldson’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Yankees a 5-4 walkoff win at the Stadium Sunday.
The Yankees (39-15) have won six straight and swept the last two series.
Anthony Rizzo’s line drive in the extra frame got past a diving Javier Baez, but was stopped by Jonathan Schoop to hold ghost runner — Aaron Judge — at third base, setting up Donaldson’s heroics.
The Bombers tied it for a second time in the eighth inning by forcing the Tigers defense to make mistakes. Rizzo was hit by a pitch and stole second. Second baseman Schoop missed the throw from catcher Eric Haase to allow Rizzo to advance to third. He scored when third baseman Harold Castro, charging a ball about 20 feet from home plate, sailed his throw high over Haase’s glove.
Jordan Montgomery was fine. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk in 6.1 innings pitched. He struck out five. It ended a streak of five straight games where the Yankees’ starters tossed at least seven innings allowing one earned run or less. He extended the streak of going at least six innings to 10 straight games.
The Yankees had taken a lead in the seventh when DJ LeMahieu worked a bases-loaded walk.
After the Yankees had seemingly been shut down in the bottom of the fifth, they made the most of their second chance. They challenged the call on the field that Isiah Kiner-Falefa had been caught stealing second base, ending the inning. The video replay showed he was safe, giving Joey Gallo an at-bat with the Yankees shortstop on second base. Gallo crushed a 3-1 sinker for his first homer in 45 at-bats. The 383-foot home run was his sixth of the season and only his second extra-base hit since May 15.
Gallo has struggled since the Yankees acquired him last July. The lefty-hitting slugger was coveted mostly among the analytics crowd because of his power and ability to get on base. He has not done much of either in his tenure in pinstripes. In 103 games with the Yankees, Gallo has a .292 on-base percentage, well below the .336 he had in Texas. He has a .336 OPS and an 83 OPS+, not comparable to the .833 and .116 he had with the Rangers.
So far this season, the Yankees have dropped him into the No. 9 spot in the lineup, where he had not hit since 2017, and moved him back over to right field, a position he played extensively with the Rangers.
This season, in 45 games, Gallo has a 38.8% strikeout rate with is in the bottom one percentile in the majors this season. He is in the bottom 2 percentile in Whiff percentage. Gallo is hitting .176/.277.324 with .601 OPS
Aaron Boone said that the Yankees are just trying to support Gallo, who heard boos again in the seventh inning when he struck out with the bases loaded and the game tied.
“He wears it, he wants it really bad, so kind of trying to support him through this,” the Yankees manager said. “I mean, he’s a hard worker, but he also understands the importance of trying to have quality work and not just constantly overdoing this and that. So that part of it I feel really good about I think it’s just supporting him through the through the tough times that he wears it, he wants to do well, he wants to do what he knows he’s capable of and so making sure that we’re helping support them and keep them in the best mental frame of mind as possible, I think is our biggest challenge right now.”
