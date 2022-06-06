Finance
Electronic Billing Clearing House – How to Choose the Right One For Your Needs
How do you go about finding the right electronic billing clearing house for you? It is fairly easy to find the right one when you know what to look for.
You need to get a little information together before you start comparing benefits. If you get your information together before you start, you’ll find it a lot quicker to find the electronic billing clearing house that is right for you.
Remember, not all insurances can be submitted electronically. Medical claims processing is changing with emerging technology, but not everyone is on board yet.
We suggest that you check at least 2 – 3 different companies – the more the better. Over time, the difference in cost can be substantial. You’ll need to know:
o Which insurance companies are the most important to you to send electronically? Or another way to ask it is which insurance companies are the biggest for your area? Usually Medicare is a big one, followed closely by Blue Cross Blue Shield. Choose the ones that you send the most claims for and which companies are mandating electronic submissions.
o How many claims do you send in a week or a month that are capable of going electronically? Once you know what insurance companies you want to submit electronically and about how many claims you submit you are ready to start comparing the options. Now you want to know:
o Is this electronic billing clearing house capable of submitting electronically to the insurance companies I want? They will have a list available to you of all of the companies that they are currently set up with for electronic transmission. Check their list to make sure your big companies are on it. If there are one or two that are not on it, but most are, make sure you check to see how often the list is updated. You may want to check with a representative from the Clearing House to see if that company has been recently added, or if they are in the testing process, which means they will be on the list soon.
How much do they charge? Is it a per claim fee? Is there a monthly minimum? How much if they drop the claim to paper? Do they have a set up fee?
Do they offer support with their service, or is there an extra charge?
Some of the ones you check on may not be equipped to submit electronically to all the companies that are important to you. You’ll need to decide how important the company is, or find out if they will be adding them soon.
The prices will vary between clearing houses. But you will want to compare all aspects, not just the price. Be careful when choosing the one that is right for you, but don’t be afraid to change if somewhere down the road it doesn’t work out.
We started out with a Electronic Billing Clearing House that we thought was good, and it turned out to be run by a couple people in their garage! We had to switch and we had to switch quick. Thankfully, we didn’t have much money tied up with the first one. The second one we used worked great, until they got bought out by a bigger company. Then we switched to software that allowed us to act as our own electronic billing clearing house. That worked well for several years, but another buyout later and we were searching again. We have bought yet another program to do it ourselves and it’s working great. This may seem like a lot of switching around but considering it was over a 14 year period, it really isn’t. My point is, if something isn’t working, find something that does!
Finance
5 Stupid Ways to Lose Money to Those You Dislike and Simple Solutions to Stop it From Happening
1. NOT TAKING ADVANTAGE OF TAX BREAKS – Taxes are by far the highest expense any of us have, and the problem is more than likely going to get worse. The tax laws are complex things that change every year. While most people that are employed and have a few bank statements and/or brokerage accounts can get away with preparing their own taxes with one of the many tax software packages on the market, those that have complex returns that have to fill out the “Letter Schedules” (Schedules A, B, C, D, E etc) in depth, or depreciation/amortization items should almost always be using a tax pro.
SOLUTION: Have a tax pro do your return once every so many years, even if you don’t need to. If there is something that you have been missing it could well be worth the one time expense when you capitalize the savings over a period of years. For those that get property tax assessments on a regular basis, do you make appeals when applicable? Here in Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located, their assessment method includes taking a picture of the front of the property and going by the land area already on record. Recently a new client’s mom was assessed for a creek that ran through her property. When her son (my client)brought this to the appeal’s board attention, the tax was lowered without question.
2. NOT HAVING OR NOT CHANGING THE BENEFICIARY INFORMATION ON YOUR LIFE INSURANCE POLICIES WHEN APPLICABLE.
John and Mary got a divorce three years ago. John and Mary can’t stand each other, just the mere mention of the other’s name gets the bile flowing up the opposite party’s esophagus. Last year John got remarried to Linda. John and Linda are very much in love. Today, John perished in a traffic accident on the freeway. Today Mary is now a multi-millionaire thanks to John, and Linda is stuck paying huge final expenses from the joint bank and investment accounts? Why did this happen? John never bothered to inform his own insurance agent and his H.R. person at work of the major change in his life, and fill out the applicable paperwork switching the beneficiary from Mary to Linda.
I know first hand this happens, not only from being an insurance professional, but also because I served as Vice-President of my volunteer fire company for a period of 3 years, and the “veep’s” job included maintaining insurance beneficiary information. During my term as VP, a member passed away in a firefighting related death, one of the many things the State of PA did when they came down to guide us through the Line of Duty Death process was to order that the drawer with the members file be sealed until further notice. No new information could be added to or subtracted from ANYONE’S file in that drawer until I was told differently. After the access was re-allowed, several members suddenly remembered changes that needed to be made. Thank God nothing else happened in the meantime
SOLUTION: Check the beneficiary information on your life insurance policies on a regular basis but no less than every two years or when there is a major life change including marriage, divorce, children born etc. Special note: if you leave money to minors, there will have to be a guardian for the money as the court system doesn’t usually release hundreds or thousands of dollars for kids to use at their own discretion. If you don’t appoint someone of your own choosing, the court will appoint a guardian for the money that may or may not be the person you would choose. It may or may not be the person that you chose for the day to day care of your offspring.
3. NOT HAVING OR NOT CHANGING THE BENEFICIARY INFORMATION ON YOUR IRAS
Insurance policies and IRAs have a very important point in common, they are affected by laws outside of the the estate law and probate processes in most cases. I say most cases because if you have a cash value life insurance (permanent insurance as opposed to term) its value could make you eligible to pay the federal estate tax if your estate is large enough. This is NOT a good thing to have happen to you. IRA money could be subject to estate law if you name your estate as beneficiary instead of an individual. Although if you die it won’t cost you anything by not naming a beneficiary, it could potentially cost your loved ones millions. The reason is that IRAs inherited by an individual can benefit by what is called an “IRA stretch.”
Here is a Cliff’s Notes version of the Stretch. Let’s say upon your passing you are of the age where you have to take Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs), which means you are over age 70 1/2. Let’s also say you leave your IRA to your 35 year old son or daughter. Upon inherting the IRA your son or daughter, because they are wise, go to Halas Consulting to learn the best way to hiandle their new wealth. The good folks at Halas Consulting would advise your son or daughter to set up a Beneficiary IRA. Basically what happens is when ownership is transferred properly, your son or daughter must still keep taking RMDs, but they do so based on their younger age and not your older age. This means less is distributed to be taxed, if the IRA is a traditional IRA and not a Roth IRA which may never be taxed. If they also ask Halas Consulting to manage the money and it is set up in a proper asset allocation model, that money can potentially grow very large (we’re talkin’ millions here) on a tax advantaged basis with only smaller amounts of money coming out annually, until your kid hits around the half century mark, to satisfy the RMD. This is a good thing.
HOWEVER (you just KNEW it was coming), if the IRA is set up or transferred the wrong way the stretch is lost FOREVER. What happens if the reason this occurs is because of bad advice? In most cases the IRS says “tough beans,” there are many Private Letter Rulings (PLRs) by people who have claimed this very thing and have lost in the PLR. You could sue the one who gave the bad advice but you still might lose and then you’ll be down legal fees on top of losing your case. For more in depth information on this, I recommend reading books written by IRA expert Ed Slott. These can be found at bookstores or possibly your local library(yeah, that place with all the books that most haven’t been to since they had to write their college thesis or even worse, their senior year of high school)
THE SOLUTION: Always have a beneficiary named on your IRAs and 401ks. Again, if you want to take maximum advantage of the Stretch and name a minor. Please also name an adult you trust with money to act as guardian of the money till the minor reaches an age you feel that they would be responsible.
4. TRANSFERRING HIGHLY APPRECIATED COMPANY STOCK FROM YOUR RETIREMENT PLAN TO AN IRA.
While on the surface this may seem like a good idea, it’s actually not. The reason being is a little known rule called “Net Unrealized Appreciation” or NUA. Here’s a brief synopsis of the way NUA works. Let’s say you had 500 shares of company stock you accumulated during your working years. For simplicity’s sake let’s say you had the option to buy this stock for $3 per share when the stock was priced at 10 back in the heydays of the late 1990s. Now at retirement these shares are worth $20. If you do transfer these shares to a self directed IRA upon retirement, you will owe income taxes on these shares whenever they are distributed from your IRA. Your income taxes could be quite high if you have a lot of retirement income.
THE SOLUTION: If you properly take advantage of the NUA, you will sell the stock and move the money out to a non-qualified(non-IRA) brokerage account. Upon doing this you will pay income tax on $7 per share, which is the amount of the difference between what you paid for the stock ($3) and what the stock was worth at the time you exercised your option to buy ($10). The difference between the price of the stock at purchase ($10), and what it is currently worth ($20), or $10 per share, will be taxed at the capital gains rate which is currently 15% max ( the top income tax tier could be over double that). After the stocks are sold and removed from the IRA, transfer the rest to an IRA for maximum in flexibility and options. The cash proceeds of the stock you just sold are no longer subject to taxes, only the interest and capital gains on this cost basis will be taxed if you invest the money held in the non-qualified brokerage account. To manage your taxes efficiently and not get hammered with high expenses, a well researched growth stock ETF would be a fine choice here. Just make sure it fits in with your asset allocation model.
5. NOT MINDING YOUR CREDIT
With the recent financial collapse still fresh in people’s minds, credit and debt have become four-letter words. But while credit CAN be bad if improperly used it can also be a life saver and allow you to buy many necessary things that can’t be paid for up front in cash because of their cost. Those that are mindful of their credit score and research what makes one’s score look better and what the various credit agencies look for pay less money in interest on cars, houses, home refis, and credit cards. Not to be a braggart, but several months ago when it was looking like the doom and gloom were going to last forever, I was sitting in my kitchen opening mail and some of the solicitations were ready to loan me upwards of $50k in unsecured money because of my good credit, and here were the people on TV that were getting foreclosed on houses where they owed less than that.
Another area where a good credit will help you with lower payments is insurance. ALL insurance companies use something called an “insurance score” when figuring out your insurance score. For example, when buying auto insurance, it makes sense that insurance companies would look at your driving and moving violations record, but what the heck does my credit score have to do what kind of driver I am? Can’t I be unwise with money but a model citizen on the road? Well, according to research done by the insurance companies, no you can’t. Your insurance score is basically a composite of how you live your life, and those that live a responsible life get to save some money. One of those components is money and how responsible you are with it. Likewise, it you have a DUI on your driving record, it could also affect your premiums on your home, health, and life insurance, as well as your auto insurance.
THE SOLUTION- You get a free credit report every year from annualcreditreport.com take advantage of it. I would recommend that every year or every other year you spend around $40 and get a consolidated credit report, or a “tri-merge” of all three companies. This consolidated report will give you much more detail than the freebie, and is the one banks and mortgage brokers use to decide who gets a loan ( at least they did until the govt. stepped in and told them they had to loan to deadbeats and then whole economy crashed. But I digress). Go through this report with a fine toothed comb. One year on mine I found a credit card account that I closed years ago and the bank failed to report it to the credit agencies as closed. This is your “face” and reputation at stake, DON’T be clueless as to what it says.
Well here are five things you can work on to get you started, if I think of more ways I’ll write a sequel to this article. In the meantime, take care of your money, and it will take care of you.
Finance
Lower Your Taxes With International Tax Planning
International tax planning means development of the most fair tax regime for the taxpayer. Globalization brought new opportunities for both resident and non-resident individuals and legal entities. Based on our practical experience the following are useful tips for those who wants to save on taxes.
How to Lower Your Taxes
First of all there is a number of standard tax planning principles you should never neglect. All of them are quite applicable to national and international level of tax planning. The advices include:
- Reduce your income to reduce tax amounts. One of the best-recommended ways is saving for retirement.
- Be aware of the exempted categories of income, like life insurance, gifts-bequests and inheritance, health insurance, employer reimbursements, scholarship grants etc. However, remember it is the recipient who gets them income tax free.
- Make the most of deductions. Those biggest ones are normally mortgage interest, state taxes, and gifts to charity.
- Take advantage of tax credits – they don’t reduce your taxable income, but reduce your actual tax liability.
- Try to get a lower tax rate where possible.
- Consider deferring paying taxes – this can be reasonable in many cases.
- Shift income to other taxpayers, for example gift highly valued assets to children.
Aspects Determining Your Tax Liability
Apart from the above listed general rules analyze each and every of the below aspects that may finally require notable changes of your business structure.
Object of Taxation. Every tax relates to its own independent object of taxation. It can be real estate, goods, services, works and/or their realization as well as income, dividends, interests. Changing the taxable object may lead to a better tax regime. For example, sale of equipment is being often replaced by giving it into leasing.
Subject of Taxation or Taxpayer. It’s an individual or legal entity liable to pay taxes with his/her/its own funds. By changing its legal form the business may get a more favorable tax regime. A classic example is a business originally set up in the form of a U.S. corporation transformed into a limited liability company (LLC) having a tax-flow regime and thus eliminating the federal level of corporate taxation.
Tax jurisdiction. You are free to choose your tax jurisdiction. Use benefits of offshore low tax centers same as beneficial features of tax regimes in countries with high taxes. A number of jurisdictions welcome non-resident investments in exchange for total exemption of taxes and reporting. Some countries favor particular types of activities attracting investments into specific industries.
Choosing between low tax centers, looking for an offshore jurisdiction favorable for trading and professional services check Dominica or Seychelles first, for financial holding companies and insurance business consider BVI, Cyprus, Panama, for ship management and maritime operations – Cyprus, Dominica, Nevis or Panama, for licensing and franchising – Cyprus, Gibraltar, Panama, and so on. It’s very probable that you’ll find a suitable option for you among the existing offer. But have in mind that some businesses are not really mobile in terms of changing jurisdictions.
Location of the company and of its management and administration. They also call it “mind & management” test. This may be the key factor to determine tax residency of the company. It totally depends on taxation policies of the countries involved, but the company may be obliged to pay taxes in the country where its “mind and management” is located.
Double Taxation
Potential double taxation happens when one country pretends to the right to tax the income on the basis of residence (or citizenship) of the taxpayer and the other country – on the basis of that income source. In certain occasions it happens because both countries claim the taxpayer to be their resident or the income originates from their sources.
Avoid double taxation by means of possible tax credit, tax deduction and tax exemption options. Most of the existing double tax treaties between countries normally follow the OECD model tax convention and cover taxes on income and capital in any form. The choice of jurisdiction as per paragraph “Tax jurisdiction” above may often depend on availability of the appropriate tax agreement between two countries.
Besides tax treaties a number of developed countries have in place special tax regulations allowing for credit of the foreign tax paid even without the according tax treaty in force between the involved countries.
Double taxation may also have place within the distribution processes of the company’s revenue. It may be first taxed as profits of the company and later as dividends to the shareholders subject to withholding at distribution. Check the related local legislation to find a possible remedy for this case.
Practical Tips
- It’s more beneficial to avoid tax resident status in the country of the biggest profits trying to limit it to withholding tax.
- It’s better to defer withdrawal of funds from business and repatriation of profits. In certain occasions deferral equals tax exemption.
- Transfer of assets is more preferable as movement of capital rather than movement of revenue or profits.
- Comparing tax regimes of different jurisdictions pay attention to the process of formation of taxable income besides the tax rates figures.
Matters you are to settle at the conclusive stage of tax planning, such as tax expedient distribution of assets and profits, do not relate to tax calculation and settlement directly. However development of priorities in profits accommodation, capital repatriation and investment policy provides for additional tax benefits and some return of paid taxes.
Finance
Engage Your Online Readers: Have You Checked These 5 Important Tips?
Engaging your readers is critical to your online business and brand promotion.
You could be writing many blogs/articles on a daily basis and posting them on various sites hoping, to have bigger business footprints.
But, if your prospects and readers are not spending time on your pages and checking them thoroughly, you won’t be able to achieve your goals.
As per a report, in 2016, while content marketing was up 300%, engagement was up just 5%.
What does it mean?
It means the common visitors aren’t spending much time and leaving your pages speedily.
What’s more disheartening is that even those who are spending some time checking the pages aren’t spending more than 37-odd seconds.
Perhaps, the huge volume of content available nowadays is motivating them to leave your pages to check other sources. Maybe, their exposure to other media tools simultaneously is also behind the high bounce rate.
Whatever could be the reason, it’s important to understand your prospects and readers well and engage them.
But how to do it? How to write engaging content?
Well, follow these 4 tips for improved engagement and better business.
1. Know our prospects & readers: Find out what they want and what their likes and dislikes are. Study their behavioral patterns. A good source of information on your prospects and readers could be the different social media sites that they could be using.
2. Have relevant supporting images: Images– besides being good text breakers–also have the ability to convey your message in a more powerful manner. Relevant images carry your story forward and engage your readers and prospects in a nearly guaranteed way. Your brain process images faster than it processes the words. So, have supporting images on your pages for better connections with your prospects & readers.
3. Have the right supporting videos: Videos could be a powerful tool to attract and engage the viewers. Having them on your pages–especially when you are planning to do instructional blog posts–could do wonders. And, hook your prospects and lead to better engagement. It will be a great idea, if, instead of having infographics, you use videos to convey your message and reach your target viewers. The good news: now with smartphones, you have a handy and inexpensive tool to shoot decent videos for your pages.
4. Use appropriate quotes by well-known personalities: Quotes are wonderful text breakers. They also lend credibility to your story, and carry it forward. People trust you when you support your content with a relevant quote, by a famous & respected figure. So, use appropriate quotes that support what you are saying. Using them in italics will help. It will make your text more professional and engaging.
5. Highlight tips: People generally visit sites to get help and relief from a problem they could be suffering from. So, share useful tips–in bullet form–to better engage them and inspire them to consume your content–right from beginning to end. It will naturally result in them spending more time on your pages, and resultantly, doing what you may want them to do.
Wrapping-up, it pays to engage your readers and prospects. Have supporting and relevant images and videos to engage them in a better manner. Also, use quotes and highlight useful tips so that while the bounce rate of your web pages drops, readers’ engagement balloons.
Electronic Billing Clearing House – How to Choose the Right One For Your Needs
ASK IRA: Does impending extension limit Heat trade market for Tyler Herro?
5 Stupid Ways to Lose Money to Those You Dislike and Simple Solutions to Stop it From Happening
Is The Midnight Gospel Cancelled Or Renewed?
Justin Sun Backs Over Collaterization of TRON USDD Stablecoin
THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE
Lower Your Taxes With International Tax Planning
Shadow And Bone Season 2 Release Date
SHIB in Focus- Metaverse, Whale purchase, Payment Acceptance
Engage Your Online Readers: Have You Checked These 5 Important Tips?
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
How to Record Zoom Meeting as a Participant & Without Host Permission
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022