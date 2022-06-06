Examples of Marketing Strategies of the Successful Internet Marketer

Share Pin 0 Shares

You can’t just turn on the computer and expect to make money…you need a plan! I will give you some examples of marketing strategies that will help you to make more money online, and at the end of this article you can find where to get the best internet marketing training available.

There are many marketing strategies available depending on your budget and time. The first strategy I will discuss is to use SEO, or search engine optimization. This is when you get a website to rank well in search engines like Google, so people will find your site when they are searching the internet.

First of all you will need a website if you don’t have one already. There are many free services out there that let you build a free website easily, so don’t stress. Now you do some basic keyword research and find phrases that people are searching for online. You use these phrases throughout your website, so it is relevant to that keyword. Now when someone searches for that phrase in Google, they will stumble across your website, where you can make money with your own product/affiliate products/etc.

Article marketing is a proven way to make money too, and you can use this same SEO concept with articles. Do your keyword research and make a list of key phrases people search for. Then you can write short articles on free article directories and link back to your website. Make sure your articles have your keywords in them though so they will rank well in search engines too.

If you are a fast writer, you can try a different article marketing strategy instead. With this one you won’t need to bother with keyword research, but there will be a lot more writing involved. You just need to write articles every single day, and the more the better. Make a really catchy title that will get peoples’ attention. If you write a good article with a catchy title, it may get popular and get you a lot of traffic.

You can use video marketing the same way as articles. Make a video and put it on YouTube, and make sure it is optimized for search engines. Do your keyword research and put the keyword in the video title, description, and tags.

Also, backlinks are helpful for all of these strategies. Getting links to your website or articles will improve their SEO and they will rank better, getting you more traffic and more money.