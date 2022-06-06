News
Frank Schwindel’s bond with a 7-year-old Chicago Cubs fan — and the quest to raise awareness of an unnamed disease
Sometimes, if you look closely, you can spot the blue band on Frank Schwindel’s wrist.
For Schwindel, his Team Ryker wristband is a visual connection to the 7-year-old Chicago Cubs fan who calls the first baseman his best friend.
Schwindel’s bond with Ryker Colón began in January at a meet-and-greet event through Club 400, a nonprofit founded by a Cubs fan. It spawned a link between Schwindel and the Colón family.
Ryker is one of 17 children in the world with a JAG2 gene mutation. Doctors categorize his condition as a form of muscular dystrophy; however, the rare disease does not have a name. Ryker no longer can walk and uses a power wheelchair.
None of it stopped him from playing catch that night with Schwindel, who hopes wearing the Team Ryker wristband will bring awareness to the disease.
“Whatever I can do that brightens someone’s day,” Schwindel told the Tribune. “Being able to connect with people and give a kid like Ryker smiles and hope where you don’t give up and keep the faith. Anything can happen.”
After the Cubs’ April 22 game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Schwindel shared a photo on his Instagram story of him wearing the blue Team Ryker wristband. He requested some be mailed to him, keeping one for himself while putting the rest on a table in the Cubs clubhouse for any of his teammates to grab. Reliever Scott Effross was among those to take one, displaying it on a shelf in his locker.
Schwindel continues to stay in touch with the Colóns and gets regular updates from Ryker’s father, Eddie. He gave the family his tickets to attend a Cubs game this summer.
“The worst part is not knowing,” Schwindel said. “It’s tough to see, and especially me being a dad now, you just want what’s best for your kids. And it’s got to be tough, seeing them struggle or not being able to do the things they want to do.
“I just want to help them out and just know that we’re thinking about them.”
Club 400
Stewart McVicar launched Club 400 in 2014 after spending four years building the ultimate Cubs fan dwelling in the tricked-out basement of his Lake in the Hills home.
The space features all the knickknacks and mementos a Cubs fan could dream of, ranging from a plethora of signed jerseys and baseballs to a neon-lit replica of the Wrigley Field marquee to a one-of-a-kind life-size bobblehead of Anthony Rizzo.
During the summer of 2020, McVicar hosted limited tours because of COVID-19 and asked Cubs fans to nominate someone deserving. Eddie Colón nominated Ryker and 10-year-old son Aramis, named after former Cubs third baseman Aramis Ramirez.
The Colóns were chosen and made the three-hour drive from their home in Muscatine, Iowa. At the time, Ryker still was walking and wore a helmet because he had been falling.
“They gave the boys the best tour ever,” Eddie said.
Three months after the visit, McVicar reached out to Eddie through Facebook to check in on the family and asked about Ryker and his backstory. They kept in touch online and through Club 400.
At one point, friends of Eddie in Muscatine reached out to McVicar because of his fundraising background and the medical costs associated with Ryker’s condition. It took months of persuading before Eddie agreed to let McVicar and Club 400 feature them.
On Sept. 10, Club 400 hosted a fundraiser for the Colóns with former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster as the special guest. The event raised $40,000, all of which went to the family.
“Kids are so resilient, they can teach us all a lesson of when we’re going through tough times to remember to smile and be thankful for what we have, and he has an amazing support system around him,” Dempster told the Tribune. “Here’s a kid who life has taken so much away from him with his challenges, and that’s OK. He doesn’t see them as challenges. He sees them as opportunities. And that’s pretty special. He’s fun to be around.”
Club 400 has raised $600,000 over the last eight years for numerous charitable causes with a goal to reach $1 million. Its most recent event on May 27 featured pitcher Marcus Stroman and partnered with his charity, HDMH Foundation, and The Lost Boyz, an organization that provides baseball and softball to youths in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.
“Ryker is one of the great things that came out of COVID,” McVicar said. “Not only do we help them a little bit — and we can’t always solve the problems — but easing the burdens are a good thing. It’s not me. It’s the community of the people that follow Club 400 that makes things happen.”
The Club 400 events and network help find connections to other resources, especially medical ones. It was through people in Club 400 that Eddie and his wife, Brandi, were able to get Ryker into Shriners Hospitals for Children in Chicago. Although Shriners wasn’t able to help with Ryker’s disease, the hospital reassured the Colóns they had been seeing the right people in the neurology field.
A Club 400 member also reached out to a chiropractor 90 minutes from Muscatine where the Colóns travel for Ryker once a week. They used to go three times a week but cut back because of Aramis’ travel baseball practice schedule.
“It’s a struggle for us to try to let anybody watch Ryker just because it’s a lot,” Eddie said. “People say, ‘You guys need some time away,’ but it’s not that easy because, yes, they’re not going to let anything happen to him. But to carry him from the kitchen, from the living room to the restroom, that’s a lot of work.”
The unknowns and forging ahead
Ever since Ryker was little, hospital visits were common.
Eddie recalls how, at birth, Ryker had a constant cough, one that still lingers today. Nobody could figure out what was causing the issue. Then in 2018, the Colóns realized something wasn’t right when 3-year-old Ryker frequently fell. He was fitted with a helmet.
Eddie and Brandi’s focus and questions shifted: Why was he losing mobility? Why was it hard for Ryker to keep his head up?
“Basically he’s been going to doctors his entire life,” Eddie said.
That has included three surgeries, including one on Ryker’s right ear in early May. While in the hospital, he watched a Cubs game with his dad while wearing a Team Ryker band. Ryker let the nurses know Schwindel had one on too, “and they thought that was so cool,” Eddie said.
Among the various doctor visits was a four-year span of trips to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, where the family did not gain any answers. For the last two years, the Colóns have taken Ryker to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where they at least learned one notable insight into Ryker’s condition.
A muscle biopsy revealed the rarity of Ryker’s disease. The clinic kept some of Ryker’s muscle fat tissue and tests it every year because medical advancements are constantly changing. The most recent test revealed the variant in the JAG2 gene.
The Colóns were told researchers in Florida and the Netherlands keep files of the 17 children worldwide with the mutation and are trying to crossmatch data and information to identify any common links.
“The genetic doctor said some kids at birth were severe and they couldn’t walk at all and they need a lot of help, and then there are some that developed it in the teens,” Eddie said. “And then there’s some like Ryker that early on it started going that way.”
The Colóns have researched muscular dystrophy to gain insight into Ryker’s ailments. But despite doctors recommending he attend camps for kids with muscular dystrophy, Ryker does not qualify right now because his disease remains unnamed.
With Ryker unable to walk, the Colóns utilize a heavy-duty stroller at home to move him around. A chairlift gets Ryker upstairs to his bedroom.
When a Mayo Clinic geneticist initially discussed wheelchair transportation for Ryker, Eddie was very hesitant. He worried about the impact on Ryker at school, namely the attention it would attract from classmates and how they would treat him.
But having seen how Ryker is welcomed by Aramis’ friends — many of whom have siblings Ryker’s age who include him in everything — Eddie relaxed at the thought of Ryker using an electric wheelchair. It’s now Ryker’s source of movement at school.
“I know people are going to say stuff, but at school everybody wants to be around Ryker,” Eddie said. “Everybody loves him. I drop him at school and he gets get surrounded by, like, 12 kids.”
What comes next is unclear. The Colóns are hopeful that raising awareness of Ryker’s disease will help unearth more information, more understanding of his condition and, hopefully, even a cure. While they don’t promise Ryker he will walk again, his family does everything it can to give him a childhood like any other 7-year-old boy growing up in Muscatine, Iowa.
But how many of them can say they have a best friend on the Cubs?
News
ASK IRA: Could Heat conserve Kyle Lowry by playing him off the bench?
Q: Why couldn’t Kyle Lowry, like Dwyane Wade, come off the bench and keep our best five scorers in the starting unit, which would include Max Strus with Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and, if he’s still with us, Tucker. Coming off the bench to provide a spark could be Lowry, Victor and whomever else is playing best. In crunch time maybe Lowry is still out on the floor. At this point, we cannot just say because Lowry is being paid as a superstar he needs to start. Whatever is best for this team is best for the team. — Brian.
A: Except, that is why the Heat moved on from Goran Dragic, after his move to the bench. The Heat felt they needed a starting quality leading man in Kyle Lowry. If he is not that player, or cannot return to being this player, then this entire house of cards is in trouble.
Q: The Heat need another really really good player at any position. The offseason has to be about getting a guy who can easily get buckets. Doesn’t have to be a max guy, but a good solid guy. The Heat just need that scorer. – Douglas.
A: Which is sort of what every team believes it needs, the one-more-guy guy. But if Tyler Herro returns to form and if Victor Oladipo returns, I’m not sure the Heat wouldn’t already have that. Assuming, say, a starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Herro. So then if you have, say, Oladipo off the bench as sixth man, followed by Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin (for wing defense), where exactly would you be fielding your added scorer?
Q: How do you get the Heat to the top? Just some minor tweaks, or trading away the likes of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and others to secure a major max contact superstar? – Bob, Davie.
A: How would I have gotten the Heat over the top this year? By having Jimmy Butler make that 3-pointer. As for the rest of your question, I think everyone needs to exhale. The Heat had the best record in the East during the regular season and finished within one potential shot of making the NBA Finals. Nothing dramatic is needed, just an elite point guard being healthy during the playoffs, and your leading scorer and second-leading scorer being healthier.
News
Why Did Stormfront Kill Herself?
Stormfront is a character in the Amazon original series, the Boys. She was formerly known as Liberty and her real name was Klara Risinger, wife of the founder of Vaught International and compound V, Dr. Frederick Vought. She and her husband used to be Nazis and she still is a closet Nazi. They were part of the Third Reich, during Hitler’s reign. As they supported the genocides that happened. Since she was born in Berlin, Germany in 1919, she is more than a century old. She also had a daughter, Chloe, who did not have Stormfront’s abilities. And hence died in her old age.
She joins the seven after Transilcent’s death comes out in the open in season 2. Although she publicly denies being a Nazi, she still promotes white supremacist agenda. Stormfront amasses a huge following, against Homelander at first but later they become lovers and a power couple of sorts. She portrays an edgy, progressive, and somewhat trendy feminist persona out in the public eye but in reality, she is a sadistic person with a racist mindset. She is one of the main two antagonists in season 2 of the boys.
Was She Dead In The Season 2 Climax Of The Boys?
No, Stormfront survives, albeit barely, and is seen in season 3. What happened was to take down Stormfront as the boys (Vigilante) gears up to destroy her with firearms, Annie and Hugie look for a more non-violent way to take her and Vaught down. They meet A-train who wants the Nazi out of the Seven and hence gives Starlight her past records from the archives in the Vought. Starlight and Hugie then release these records online, sharing Stormfront’s Nazi reality with the world which makes her very angry and she rushes toward where the boys are at. She flips over the car with Becca and Ryan. While Butcher, Ryan, and Becca run away, Annie and Kimiko face Stormfront and fight.
While the guys watch as they couldn’t do much, the ladies, Starlight, Kimiko, and Maeve, injure her badly. She flies away from there and reaches Billy, Ryan, and Becca. She holds Becca’s throat against a tree while Butcher tries to hit her in no vain. Becca even stabs a knife in her eyes and she is about to kill Becca when Ryan, scared and panicked, uses his eye lasers, a power he inherited from his dad, Homelander, and quite literally fries Stormfront. Although in doing so, he also unintentionally kills his own mother. They injure Stormfront so severely that she is almost unrecognizable. She has lost her right hand and both her legs, and she also has third-degree burns all over her body. She lays there muttering in German when Homelander rescues her and takes her back.
Why Did Stormfront Kill Herself?
Stormfront had lost everything. She just laid on a hospital bed with multiple machines in the Seven tower. She couldn’t get up or do any function. While Homelander visits her occasionally, he just uses her, and not even because he loves her, Homelander loves nothing but himself. He wants her because she understands and accepts the darkness inside him. They are both so supremely messed up people that it is too much. She obviously feels alone, and helpless and her image completely destroyed in the world. She used to be one of the most powerful people alive, for a long time and now she was nothing more than a vegetable. People used to love her, believe in her, believe in what she said and what she believed in but all that is overthrown. Everything is over now. Hence she commits suicide when she’s done with everything.
Who Plays Stormfront In The Boys?
The American actress Aya Cash plays the role of Stormfront. The actress has been active in the industry since 2006. She is best known for her roles in You’re the Worst (2014–2019), the Boys, Welcome to Flatch, etc. She is also known for movies like The Oranges (2011), Sleepwalk with Me (2012), Begin Again (2013), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Mary Goes Round (2017), Game Over, Man! (2018), and Scare Me (2020).
The post Why Did Stormfront Kill Herself? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Best Indian Web Series In Hindi Based On Real Life Events To Watch
OTT platforms are streaming some excellent shows from a number of genres recently. From drama and thrillers to comedy and action there are numerous shows to choose from while surfing the websites. Apart from these the series and TV shows that have been quite popular among the audience are Docudramas (documentary dramas). Documentary dramas are based on real-life events and facts. There are a few Indian web series based on real-life events that are a must-watch. The web series in Hindi will not only entertain you but also inform you about past events.
Here are some of the best web series based on true stories that you shouldn’t miss. So get your subscriptions if you haven’t already and stream them now!
1. Special OPS (2020)
An action thriller based on multiple terror attacks that India witnessed from Parliament Attack to 26/11. This intelligence thriller has an engaging plot and features Kay Kay Menon in the lead role.
IMDb Rating: 8.6
Number of Seasons: 1
Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar
2. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (2021)
This gripping series is based on real-life events of the Mumbai attacks that took place in 2008. The story revolves around the challenges faced by the staff of Bombay General Hospital and the struggles of a journalist who tries to report all the incidents taking place on that fateful day. The criminal web series Hindi features Konkona Sen Sharma and Mohit Raina, this Hindi action web series is a must-watch.
IMDb Rating: 8.9
Number of Seasons: 1
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (2020)
This Indian web series based on real life events follows the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who led the stock market to flying heights before collapsing. It was set in Bombay in the 1980s and 1990s. One of the best web series based on true story, this show will keep you hooked to your television screens. The actor Pratik Gandhi, reportedly gained 18 kilograms to fit into the lead role.
IMDb Rating: 9.3
Number of Seasons: 1
Where to watch: Sony Liv
4. Delhi Crime (2019)
One of the series based on true stories on Netflix in Hindi is based on the infamous Nirbhaya gang rape case that stirred the entire country in 2012. This criminal web series Hindi is thrilling and horrific enough to give you goosebumps. The series features Rasika Dugal, Shefali Shah, and Adil Hussain in the lead roles. The show retells the events and investigations that took place after the inhuman and dreadful incident.
IMDb Rating: 8.5
Number of Seasons: 1
Where to watch: Netflix
5. Kaafir (2019)
This real story based web series on zee5 is about Shehnaz Parveen’s life story. The story follows a Pakistani lady by the name of Kainaaz Akhtar, who is imprisoned on suspicion of being a militant as she ends up on the Indian side of the Line-of-Control (LOC). Kainaaz gives birth to a child while imprisoned for seven years. An Indian journalist strives to bring justice to Kainaaz and her daughter.
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Number of Seasons: 1
Where to watch: Zee5
6. The Verdict: State Vs Nanavati (2019)
it is a courtroom drama that revolves around a murder case where a businessman is shot dead by a decorated naval officer for having extra-marital affair with his wife. The story revolves around the scandalous KM Nanavati Vs State of Maharashtra case from 1959. This desi real web series features Sumeet Vyas, Makarand Deshpande, Manav Kaul, and Saurabh Shukla.
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Number of Seasons: 1
Where to watch: ALT Balaji, Zee5
7. Avrodh: The Siege Within (2020)
The real life incidents covered in this story are the death of a militant leader, Bilawal Wani, and the incidents that followed including Pakistan’s involvement in cross-border attacks, the functioning of militant and terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir, international pressure, the domestic bureaucratic situation, and how journalists play a role in everything. Based on 2016’s URI attack, this is one of the best web series based on true story which also showcases the weapons that were used in the cross-border strikes like Galils, M4A1s, TAR-21s, etc.
IMDb Rating: 7.9
Number of Seasons: 1
Where to watch: Sony Liv
8. The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye (2020)
Based on true events about the soldiers in the Indian National Army (INA) led by Subhash Chandra Bose, this web series in Hindi is directed by filmmaker Kabir Khan. The show features Sunny Kaushal, Rajvir Chauhan, and Sharvari Wagh. Set in two different periods – from 1942 to 1945 and when INA was formed in 1996. During WWII, Indian National Army (INA) was formed by Indian troops who defected to the Imperial Japanese Army.
IMDb Rating: 8.0
Number of Seasons: 1
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
9. Rangbaaz (2018)
A real story based web series on Zee5, Rangbaaz is based on the true story of a ruthless gangster and Gorakhpur, Shri Prakash Shukla, who was Uttar Pradesh’s most wanted criminal. The series showcases his rise from a DDU student to India’s second most wanted criminal. The show also has a second season which revolves around Anandpal Singh, another most wanted criminal in the nation. This web show with a thrilling plot is a must-watch.
IMDb Rating: 8.1
Number of Seasons: 2
Where to watch: Zee5
10. Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega (2020)
Jamtara is another real life web series on Netflix, it is based on the true events around the phishing rackets that take place in the Jamtara district of Jharkhand. This binge-worthy crime drama stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Amit Sial, Aksha Pardasany, and Sparsh Srivastav.
IMDb Rating: 6.2
Number of Seasons: 1
Where to watch: Netflix
11. The Chargesheet: Innocent or Guilty (2020)
Featuring Sikandar Kher and Arunoday Singh in the lead roles, this real story based web series on Zee5 is inspired by the murder case of a seven-time national badminton champion from the 80s. The champion was shot outside the stadium. This attention-grabbing and thrilling web series will give you the chills.
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Number of Seasons: 1
Where to watch: Zee5
So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn and sort out your weekend by picking one of these amazing Indian web series to watch on the streaming websites.
The post Best Indian Web Series In Hindi Based On Real Life Events To Watch appeared first on MEWS.
