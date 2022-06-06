Finance
Free 3 Bureau Credit Report
It is mandatory by Federal Trade Commission laws that you are allowed to view your credit report and score once a year. You must make the request for your credit report to any of the credit reporting agencies which are TransUnion, Equifax and Experian before you can receive free credit report. You can get your credit report online easily through a variety of online services.
Your Credit Report is Vital to your Credit Eligibility
It is important that you view your credit report every year because there could be instances of theft, fraud and human error related to your credit report that can lower your credit score without your knowledge. Your credit report can be examined by persons other than yourself. Bank agents, lenders, credit service agents and property owners are some of the people that can look at your credit report when they need to make a decision over whether you are eligible to receive a loan or their services. Your credit report score will determine the terms, repayment schedule and interest rate of any loan that you are seeking.
Take Advantage of this Free Report
You should take advantage of using such an important financial tool that is available free and online. When you have your credit report, you will be able check its important elements for outdated information, errors and theft. It is necessary that you take action to protect your credit rating and raise your credit score if it is so low that it affects your ability to get a loan or other credit.
Avoid the Commercial Sites
You can contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies in different ways. You can contact the credit agency through the internet or through regular postal mail. For this reason, you should instead visit the website called Annual Credit Report located at http://www.AnnualCreditReport.com. There, you will be able to make a request for your free credit report from Experian, Equifax and TransUnion without as much fuss.
How Do I Get a Free Three Bureau Credit Report?
Finance
Should You Buy Bartley Residences?
Bartley Residences
If you are an investor with a keen eye for capital appreciation, allow me to present to you what I find to be the new launch with one of the greatest potential in year 2012, Bartley Residences.
Location of Bartley Residences
Blessed with a strategic location directly across Bartley MRT, Bartley Residences attracts not only potential home-buyers and investors, but also draws from a large tenant pool based on the nearby Paya Lebar Commercial Hub which is merely 3 MRT stations away. Investors looking to invest can take heart that demand for this project will be great judging from the large number of jobs and workplaces surrounding the project.
Closer scrutiny of the location will indicate that many plots of land surrounding the project are still undeveloped. This gives the project a first mover’s advantage. These plots of land once developed, will very likely be priced higher than Bartley Residences due to increasing land prices and construction costs. This gives the project a great chance for potential growth in capital appreciation in the next 4-5 years especially when it nears TOP.
Furthermore, the development of the upcoming Bidadari New Town near the project as well as further development in the Paya Lebar Commercial Hub provides investors and home-buyers a peace of mind, knowing that they are purchasing the project at an undervalued price.
Allure of Bartley Residences
Bartley Residences takes full advantage of its natural geographical advantage to present to its future owners and tenants a view to behold. Situated on a gradient slope, the project offers a rare cascading landscape throughout the entire project, breaking away from the norm of condos with level landscaping and establishing itself as THE iconic flagship project in Bartley.
With a land area of 237,822.1 sqft, the project naturally comes equipped with full condo facilities for its occupants to enjoy. The large land area provides residents to fully enjoy and immerse themselves in a relaxing upscale lifestyle where the breathtaking waterfall views and lush greenery spread throughout the project offer to soothe the senses and relieve the stresses of a hard day at work.
The architecture and design of this project also showcases timeless, modern and sleek outlines. The facade colour theme comprising of off-white and light brown displays elegance and strength, much like the conserved 120 year old Bodhi Tree (one of Singapore’s Heritage Trees). The factors combined will further cement Bartley Residences spot as the unmistakable landmark of Bartley.
Bartley Residences is jointly developed by renowned developers CDL Pte Ltd, Hong Leong Holdings Pte Ltd and TID Pte Ltd whom all possess excellent track records in Singapore. Investors can be assured of the quality finishes and attention to detail that these developers are well known for.
Finance
Affiliate Marketing – Are You Drowning in Information Overload?
The easiest way to make money online is affiliate marketing. What?! Yes, you heard that right. If you have been attempting to make money using this method, you may be drowning in information. Every blog post you read, every forum you visit gives you different ideas and methods that supposedly work. What is a person to do? You’ve read so much information, your eyes are crossing and head spinning. You have no idea where to begin. Here is some information that will simplify things.
You already know that affiliate marketing involves selling other peoples products. That is the easy part! Now, what do you do?
1. Find a niche that you like, and that people spend money on. Whether it is fishing lures, turquoise jewelry or natural health supplements, choose something you are interested in.
2. Do some research to learn how many people are searching for this information. Use a keyword tool such as WordTracker or SEObook. Find out how many people are searching using particular keywords. Then, go to Google and type those keywords in using “quotes” around them. This will show you how many sites you are competing against. If it is 10,000 or less, you have a good chance of making some money. Also, make sure to notice of there are Google Ads along the right-hand side. If there are several, it is a money making niche.
3. Set up a free blog with Blogger, or create a Squidoo lens. Fill it with information about your topic – good information. You want content that catches your readers interest. Add some affiliate links or banners to your related products.
4. Write articles! Start writing. Write 2 or 3 articles per day for a couple of weeks, and submit to top article directories. Link to your blog or Squidoo lens from your author resource box. Create a STRONG call to action in your author box – you want the reader to click through to your site!
That’s it – it really is that simple. This is an easy way to get your feet wet in affiliate marketing. Now, once you get the hang of the basics, you will want to add a free give-away to your site so that you can start collecting email addresses and building a list. You can worry about that later on. Right now, you just want to get started making money!
I hope this makes your journey in to affiliate marketing easier! Visit our site for more tips and ideas on hundreds of easy ways to make money from home. If you have motivation, you can achieve anything you desire!
Finance
What Is the Best Lic Policy for Your New Born Baby?
Your child is the most important part of your life. Life is unimaginable without your child. It would not be wrong to say that after your child comes into your life; your child inevitably becomes your life. Securing the future of your child so that they can have peace financially and mentally seems like the most important priority. You can do this with the help of the LIC child plan.
The LIC Child Plan is a life insurance plan meant to serve and meet the needs of your child. This secures the future of your new born baby even long after you are not a part of their life. The LIC Child Plan secures the financial future of the child, ensuring the parent of a better life for their child. Your child is the apple of your eye and deserves the best life. Choosing the best LIC children plan can be a bit tricky given the many policies available. Some of the best LIC child plans are as follows:
1.NEW CHILDREN’S MONEY BACK PLAN
This LIC Child plan is truly the best LIC policy for new born baby girls. It is aimed at serving the various financial needs of the child long after the parent is not present. It works to fulfill the financial requirements at the most important stages of your child, especially a new born baby girl:
- Education,
- Marriage,
- Life Cover and
- Other needs as a child grows.
These needs are fulfilled by way of the numerous benefits that the policy offers. They are as follows:
·LIC PREMIUM WAIVER
The LIC Premium Waiver is probably the best feature that allows a waiver of the premiums, as the name suggests, in case of loss of life of the proposer. This does not cause any financial burden on the child.
·SURVIVAL BENEFITS
As the life assured child reaches the age of 18, 20 and 22, 20 percent of the basic sum assured is paid, given that the policy is active, when the life assured survives the term of the LIC policy.
2.LIC JEEVAN TARUN POLICY
All of us want our child’s educational and academic career to be well-off. The LIC Jeevan Tarun Policy is the perfect way to secure a good education for your child. This is again included in the list of the best policy for new born baby girls. The policy would make sure that your child does not have to depend on anybody for their future. It can be purchased just when the child is born to near about when the child attains 12 years of age. It has numerous benefits as well:
·SURVIVAL BENEFITS
The proposer can arrange for the life assured to get annual payments anytime between the ages of 20 to 24 and the total sum when the policy matures. The portion of the payment can also be set and decided by the proposer.
·MATURITY BENEFIT
The maturity benefit makes sure that the life assured is paid a maturity benefit as the percentage of the sum assured is chosen earlier.
Free 3 Bureau Credit Report
Should You Buy Bartley Residences?
Affiliate Marketing – Are You Drowning in Information Overload?
What Is the Best Lic Policy for Your New Born Baby?
Cardano (ADA) Price Enters Consolidation Phase After Brief Fall
Ethereum Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why ETH Could Rise Steadily
Central African Republic (CAR) Plans to Tokenize Countries Natural Resources
Ravens sign center Tyler Linderbaum, their second first-round pick in 2022
Bitcoin Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Accelerate Higher
Mets rally late to pull off series split against Dodgers
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
How to Record Zoom Meeting as a Participant & Without Host Permission
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022