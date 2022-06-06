Free 3 Bureau Credit Report

Share Pin 0 Shares

It is mandatory by Federal Trade Commission laws that you are allowed to view your credit report and score once a year. You must make the request for your credit report to any of the credit reporting agencies which are TransUnion, Equifax and Experian before you can receive free credit report. You can get your credit report online easily through a variety of online services.

Your Credit Report is Vital to your Credit Eligibility

It is important that you view your credit report every year because there could be instances of theft, fraud and human error related to your credit report that can lower your credit score without your knowledge. Your credit report can be examined by persons other than yourself. Bank agents, lenders, credit service agents and property owners are some of the people that can look at your credit report when they need to make a decision over whether you are eligible to receive a loan or their services. Your credit report score will determine the terms, repayment schedule and interest rate of any loan that you are seeking.

Take Advantage of this Free Report

You should take advantage of using such an important financial tool that is available free and online. When you have your credit report, you will be able check its important elements for outdated information, errors and theft. It is necessary that you take action to protect your credit rating and raise your credit score if it is so low that it affects your ability to get a loan or other credit.

Avoid the Commercial Sites

You can contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies in different ways. You can contact the credit agency through the internet or through regular postal mail. For this reason, you should instead visit the website called Annual Credit Report located at http://www.AnnualCreditReport.com. There, you will be able to make a request for your free credit report from Experian, Equifax and TransUnion without as much fuss.

