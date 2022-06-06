News
Heat’s Pat Riley addresses offseason plans, Herro as starter, Lowry conditioning, Adebayo improvement
Miami Heat President Pat Riley held his annual State of the Heat postseason media session Monday at FTX Arena.
Among the topics he addressed eights days after his team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals:
– He opened with, “I thought we had an absolutely great year. It was a tremendous story that was developing. But with a lot of stories, the endings aren’t very good. We had a year we can really be proud of.”
– He added, “Sorry that it ended the way that it did.”
– Of change he said, “Even if we ran it back we would have a good team, but we have to be proactive in improving the team.”
– And of adding another leading man, he said, “If there’s one out there, throw him to me. You can always use more, but it’s got to be a good fit.”
– So a deal? Possibly. “You can always think about running it back. But is that going to be good enough to win a championship?”
– He did not, because of NBA rules, address specific players.
– But even then he added of the season, “We did a lot of great things.”
– He did not overstate, or understate, the draft, “Where we are drafting is late at 27. A lot of good players have been drafted down there.”
– He said, “I like the team that we have.”
– But he also said, “I think we all realize that you can always use more. Especially when you’ve gone through the season and you analyze the result and it wasn’t as good as it you thought it should be.”
– Riley on the age of his roster, “There’s more geezers in this league playing at the top of their game.”
– Of Tyler Herro, “If you want to win a championship and you want to become a starter, you really have to become a two-way player today.”
– He also said of Herro, “I don’t even think he’s here yet as a full-time complete player,”
– And of Herro’s goal to be a starter next season, “But as far as being a starter, come to training camp and win it.”
– Of Duncan Robinson, he said, “The first playoff game this year, he got 27 points. And he’s a specialist, and you can’t win in this league without having them.”
– And, “Yes, Duncan can improve. That message has been delivered to him many times.”
– Of a possible return by Victor Oladipo, he said, “I thought he had some great moments for us.” He added, “You do need players that can break down a defense on their own.”
– And, “So we’ll see where that goes, because obviously he’s a free agent.”
– On if P.J. Tucker opts out, “P.J. is like a cornerstone.”
– On Kyle Lowry’s conditioning, Riley mentioned Lowry missing time for personal issues, “The bottom line with me and for me, as far as hoping you can get the most out of a player . . . is that you have to be in world-class shape.”
– And, “He definitely is going to have to address that. . . . I do think he can be in better shape next year.”
– Also, “Contrary to what he said, I don’t think it’s a wasted year.”
– Of Bam Adebayo in the middle, “He’s been asked to do a lot of things as a young player, and he has grown very efficient in doing those things.”
– And of growing Adebayo’s game, “This could be a year of: How can Bam be developed in a way to improve his consistent shot ability every night? . . . I think there’s another level at his age now.”
– Of where he stands careerwise with the Heat, “I definitely feel an obligation to fill this build.”
– Because of the way the season ended, he said, “I was stunned, I was frustrated, I was angry.”
– Also, “I haven’t thought much about that.”
– Oh, and this, “I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you can right now.”
– Of Udonis Haslem possibly returning next season, he said, “We want him to be in this organization as long as he wants to be.”
– Asked if Jimmy Butler needs another elite running mate alongside, he said, “I think we have what we need internally.”
News
Police ID man, 59, found fatally shot in St. Paul senior living apartment
Authorities have identified the man found fatally shot Friday night at a senior living apartment building in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Leonardo Bedell, 59, of St. Paul, police said Monday.
Bernadette D. Draughn, 49, St. Paul was arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday in the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis and booked into the Ramsey County jail, according to police. She remained jailed Monday.
Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the apartment building on the 700 block of East Seventh Street on a request to check a person’s welfare. Bedell was found in an apartment dead from a gunshot wound, police said.
The homicide was St. Paul’s 19th this year.
News
After initial hesitation, Yankees now love PitchCom
Until the last week of spring training, the Yankees were skeptics. Kyle Higashioka was not convinced that the PitchCom device was versatile enough to handle the repertoire of all his pitchers. Yankees manager Aaron Boone was sure that the audible communications system between pitcher and catcher would have flaws that would leave them vulnerable, ways the system would be exploited against them. In the final week, pitching coach Matt Blake got one pitcher, Deivi Garcia, to demonstrate it for Boone in a live batting practice.
An hour later, Luis Severino was using it in a spring training game and two months later, Boone was giving PitchCom a shoutout and credit for some of his pitchers’ success.
“Hashtag PitchCom,” Boone joked Sunday morning when talking about the quick game the Yankees played on Saturday. The Yankees don’t think it’s a coincidence that they’ve played 25 games under three hours this season. Through 54 games, that is about 47% of their games. Last season, the Yankees played just over 25% of their games at three hours or under.
“I think it’s definitely helped. I think for us it’s been good for our pitching staff too,” Boone said before Sunday’s game. “I think they’ve you know assimilated to it really nice and it’s probably contributed to some of their success.
“So yeah, I’ve really liked it.”
Part of Boone’s evolution has been how his pitchers have embraced it. Jameson Taillon said that hearing the pitch, sometimes before he even has the ball back in his hand, helps him focus on the pitch ahead. Nestor Cortes, who has five pitches to work through, loves that he doesn’t have to wait for extra signs and can play with the timing.
That is why Michael King thinks PitchCom has helped with some of the Yankees’ pitching success.
“The old adage is ‘work fast and throw strikes,’ so it almost forces us to be faster. We don’t have to wait for the hitter to be in the box,” King said, meaning they don’t have to worry the hitter will peek at the catcher’s sign as he sets. “I have the sign, we can get in a rhythm and so the hitter is kind of on his heels, because it’s on our timing.”
Boone and the Yankees weren’t alone in being skeptical about the idea at first.
It took about a year for MLB to even listen to the idea and it’s taken some teams over a month to get on board with the system. Not all MLB pitchers are using it, but at least one on all 30 teams are now using it, co-inventor John Haskins said.
The system was developed to combat sign stealing. In fact, Hankins, who grew up in a New Jersey neighborhood where the kids spent their summers arguing about whether the Mets or Yankees were better, came up with the idea the day after the news broke about the Astro’s scheme to illegally steal catchers’ signs and relay them in real time to the hitters.
An electrical engineer, a patent attorney and a mentalist, who leads groups of inventors in exercises to develop creative ideas, Haskins connected with his friend Craig Filicetti to create an encrypted system that would use buttons on a remote keyboard that catchers could put on their arms or knee guards to send an audible message to the pitcher, who wears a speaker in his hat.
But even then, Haskins thought it would help MLB with another issue: pace of play.
“I said that if we could do this, it would do three things. It would improve the integrity of the game, it would speed up the game, and it would improve safety,” Haskins said. “Because you wouldn’t have crossed signs anymore. I’ve seen umpires get concussed by a fastball the catcher got crossed up on. So, even back then I thought about the pace of play.”
PitchCom, used in a limited trial in spring and a test in the minor leagues last year, has evolved. It began just with pitch type and then catchers came back and asked for location. They’ve added a baserunning alert. Remember Nestor Cortes picking off Shohei Ohtani last week? He got the go signal via PitchCom. They are improving the volume and dealing with some bugs. Remember Aroldis Chapman’s troubles with it against the Orioles? Haskins and Filicetti figured out how to adjust for all the brick in the ballpark that was affecting it.
Hankins and Filicetti are working on editions that can use a visual alert and for systems that are more affordable for high school, travel and college baseball teams. And they are working on expanding into softball, which Hankins said now accounts for a third of their inquiries.
As MLB has embraced PitchCom, interest has grown. Part of that comes from the Yankees success with it.
Hankins has followed the Yankees, the team he rooted for as a child, talking about his invention carefully and was thrilled with Boone’s acknowledgement Sunday.
“You can’t argue with the success the Yankees staff has had,” Hankins said. “Of course (pitching coach) Matt Blake has made a huge difference. The pitchers are healthy and they are talented.. Those are all true. It’s hard to pull out any one factor and say it was PitchCom. That’s crazy to say that, but we’d like to think that we helped a little bit.”
News
Wayzata’s James Laurinaitis on College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Former Wayzata High School linebacker James Laurinaitis was named Monday to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for a fourth consecutive year.
At Ohio State, Laurinaitis was a three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Conference defensive player of the year. He had 375 tackles for the Buckeyes from 2005-08, followed by an eight-year NFL career, including 854 total tackles in seven seasons with the St. Louis Rams.
Eighty FBS players and nine FBS coaches are on the ballot; inductees will be announced in early 2023, with the ceremony set fir Dec. 5, 2023 in Atlanta.
