Blockchain
How Fractional Ownership Is Bringing Iconic Real-World Objects To The Public
Fractional ownership has become a hot topic in the decentralized world. Now that many industries have integrated blockchain technology, which are the latest industries jumping aboard the trend of fractionalization? How can it improve accessibility to the market of high-end collectibles? Read on to find out.
Driven by fast-paced blockchain technology adoption, the concept of fractional ownership has had a recent increase in its usage and familiarity on the world scene. As a result, what was once an idea understood mainly by those operating in the stock market is now part of the vernacular of newcomers to the world of investments and crypto.
The world has just begun getting used to the idea of ownership of digital assets via NFTs, but typically that ownership would pertain to only one buyer at a time. Last March, history was made when a Beeple NFT was sold for $69 million to collector MetaKoven. While attention was drawn to the price tag, it was also interesting that MetaKoven had bought several of Beeple’s works before the record-breaking piece, only to divide the ownership into blockchain-based tokens then and sell them to the public. It was a prime example of fractionalizing a digital asset, and we’re about to see a lot more of these types of investment opportunities on offer in the years to come.
In addition to NFTs, the aviation space is also making waves by using fractional ownership to offer on-demand flight services to multiple investors of unique luxury aircraft. For example, VoltAero, a French hybrid-electric aircraft developer, has launched a fractional ownership program for its five-seat Cassio 330, eventually followed by two follow-on models with more seating space. Jean Botti, former Airbus chief technology officer, commented, “Cassio will open a new era of highly sustainable air transportation in Europe with on-demand flight services for those who join our fractional share ownership.”
The critical aspect of NFTs is their ability to be used to establish authenticity and the transference of rights. Therefore, there’s a window of opportunity for entrepreneurs looking for new industries to innovate in through the capacity of NFTs and blockchain tech. For example, traditional and digital real estate in the Metaverse has been some of the main spaces allowing NFTs to fuel the incorporation of fractional ownership in the modern world. Right now, deeds serve the function of representing ownership of property in the real world. However, now that NFTs can also be used to represent ownership of real-life properties, there’s the potential for NFTs to bypass trusted intermediaries in property purchases, such as title insurance companies, escrow holders, and lawyers. In addition, since investing in real estate can require substantial funding, some entrepreneurs use NFTs and crypto to raise capital for their projects. For example, in 2018, the St. Regis Aspen Resort sold an 18.9% ownership stake in the hotel through token sales of “Aspen Coins.”, which could be bought with U.S. dollars, Bitcoin, or Ethereum.
A new alternative asset exchange has recently entered the Web3 stage – Jupiter Exchange. By digitizing and fractionalizing iconic real-world assets on the blockchain, the platform allows passionate collectors to own a piece of objects previously reserved only for a select few. What’s more, Jupiter differentiates itself from other alternative asset exchanges by adding liquidity to the selected assets and creating a much larger pool of sellers and buyers.
Jupiter Marketplace creates iconic products as single NFTs, which then are fractionalized into a number of ownership tokens of equal worth. Once the ownership tokens are sold, they can be traded on Jupiter Exchange with a real-time pricing model. Whether one is a passionate collector or a retail investor looking to diversify their portfolio, Jupiter Exchange is the platform to watch. Having recently raised $5 million in seed funding, Jupiter Exchange is set to launch very soon.
Collecting comes with several challenges, and Jupiter Exchange aims to reduce the collectors’ pain points. Even high-profile individuals like NFT/Pokémon card collector Logan Paul ran into a scam after paying $3.5 million on what he thought was a “sealed & authenticated box of 1st Edition Pokémon cards”, only to find that was not the case. Interestingly, the box had been validated as authentic by the Baseball Card Exchange. Bolillo Lajan San, the well-known and respected card collector who sold him the box, also believed it was legitimate – clearly showing the need for NFTs in the world of both physical and digital collectibles.
Blockchain
‘WeCryptoEco’ Opens the World’s Largest Solar Powered Farm to NFT Holders
Essex, United Kingdom, 6th June, 2022, Chainwire
WeCryptoEco, the brainchild of business visionaries James Ross and Roderick Chisholm, is exploding onto the scene. Founded in 2022, WeCryptoEco, the environmentally friendly crypto mining project, is changing the process by lessening the impact on the earth’s resources. At WeCryptoEco, the team is building the world’s largest solar-powered blockchain, AI, and bitcoin mining farm, instead of mining at all costs.
Environmentalists around the world have grave concerns about the regular mining process. Studies show bitcoin mining emits over 37 megatons of carbon dioxide each year. The New Yorker reports that “according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index, bitcoin-mining operations worldwide now use energy at the rate of nearly one hundred and twenty terawatt-hours per year. This is about the annual domestic electricity consumption of the entire nation of Sweden.” WeCryptoEco is saving the day with a revolutionary process to stem the tide of destruction and depletion of the earth’s resources in the name of advancement.
More importantly, in the spirit of fair play and open access, WeCrytoEco is opening its farm to NFT holders. This team of crypto kings knows how difficult it is to break into the market due to the high costs for entry with often minimal returns. Now, WeCryptoEco is offering a low entry cost option for new users to be a part of the biggest solar-powered farm on the planet. By holding a WeCryptoEco NFT, holders will be rewarded with proportional returns directly from the mining farm. Furthermore, using state-of-the-art technology, WeCryptoEco pays rewards every 24 hours. In addition, their internal portal provides real-time tracking for investments and rewards.
This band of cyber do-gooders is wrangling in the Wild Wild West thinking behind bitcoin mining. Using renewable energy and a DEI roadmap, Ross and Chisholm have the solution to the growing problem. Their one-of-a-kind solar-powered bitcoin mining farm cuts emissions and brings continuity to the workflow- no more concerns of power grid interruptions or burdensome greenhouse gasses.
For more information:
Visit on https://wecryptoeco.com
Join the discord at https://discord.gg/6dMXbYF8AB.
About WeCryptoEco:
Based in Australia, WeCryptoEco Pty Ltd was founded in 2022 and is building the world’s largest solar-powered Bitcoin mining farm. By using fundraising to scale cryptocurrency, the field will become more accessible and less expensive; WeCryptoEco Pty Ltd is set to pioneer this next step.
Contacts
- Roderick Chisholm
- [email protected]
- 07956774795
Blockchain
Binance Lab Announces Investment in PancakeSwap, CAKE Price Surges 9%
- PancakeSwap uses an automated market maker (AMM) approach.
- Despite today’s uptick, the token remains on a long-term downward trend.
An investment in PancakeSwap’s $CAKE token, a utility and governance token, has been made by Binance Labs. PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange. It is part of Binance Labs’ objective to enable the next wave of global blockchain adoption by offering technology development, marketing and support, and enterprise solutions for Web3 transformation.
PancakeSwap, which launched in September 2020, has grown to be the most popular dApp on the BNB Chain, with over 400,000 daily active users. PancakeSwap uses an automated market maker (AMM) approach for trading BEP-20 tokens.
Bill Qian, Head of Binance Labs, stated:
“PancakeSwap has been leading the development and mass adoption of BNB Chain. Given that PancakeSwap is the most widely used dApp and the DeFi project with the highest TVL on BNB Chain, we have and will continue to provide strong support for the project.”
Major Relief Amid Bearish Phase
By 2020, BNB Chain has executed over 3 billion transactions from 163 million different unique addresses, thanks to more than 1,300 active Dapps in various areas, including blockchain games and other non-financial activities like as DeFi, Metaverse, and NFT.
To celebrate the news that Binance Labs has made a significant investment in PancakeSwap, the native cryptocurrency of the platform, CAKE, saw a 9 percent increase in price today. Despite today’s uptick, the token remains on a long-term downward trend. Compared to its all-time high of $43.96 on April 30, 2021, the token price has dropped significantly. Coin prices have fallen to multi-year lows after a volatile month of trading in May. This price loss is in line with the rest of the crypto industry.
According to CMC, the PancakeSwap price today is $4.65 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $170,878,816 USD. PancakeSwap has been up 7.06% in the last 24 hours.
Blockchain
Nexus Dubai Projects: a Whole New Defi World Unveils
Dubai, UAE, 6th June, 2022, Chainwire
NXD projects have products that possess amazing use cases for users to explore, such as the Nexus Dubai Token, UAE Merchant Network, Nexidius, and Electrum. NXD’s purpose in writing this press release is to give his readers the opportunity to learn more about these products as well as how they can be a part of them.
Nexus Dubai (NXD) Token
Nexus Dubai (NXD) is a bridging multi-network token that supports various networks. The initial issuance of the Nexus Dubai Token by Polygon blockchain, the touted second layer of the Ethereum network, is based on the next-generation “Proof of Stake” consensus algorithm, which allows fast processing and decentralization.
However, the total number of Nexus Dubai Tokens that have been issued is fixed, and if more networks are supported, the number of newly issued Nexus Dubai Tokens in the Polygon network will also be locked.
UAE Merchant Network
The purpose of the merchant network is to make it possible for retail stores and restaurants in Dubai to be able to utilize the system without paying too much. The NXD Project is in partnership with several companies in the UAE to provide this merchant network to many retail stores and restaurants. Stores now have the privilege of becoming members with a cheap fee to install the system, unlike in the past.
Stores and restaurants can make payments easily at a wide range of places, which include large shopping malls, supermarkets, food deliveries, luxury hotels, etc. Since incentives are provided, it is possible to enclose inbound commercial areas.
Shortly, the payment application will be updated to display store locations and recommended products. It will show the users that there are more attractive participating stores and improve the settlement rate. Some other benefits include:
(1)Expansion of the number of stores using the system
(2)Locally-based payment system
(3)Attracting inbound customers
(4)Incentives to attract customers
As these four things are promoted, they improve the lives of all users through a common settlement system, and a new economic zone will be created.
Nexidius
Another product of the Nexus Dubai projects is the Nexidius. Nexidius is the most valuable virtual country there’s ever been. It offers some beneficial services, which include NexFi, Spray, Nexus Nation Bank, NXD staking, and others.
Nexidius focuses on the development of Brainwave which takes care of the Issuance of citizenship NFT. All users with Citizenship NFT will be able to enjoy the NXD services. Incorporation is possible within Nexidius. The first was NXD Games NC (Nexidius Company).
Only designated virtual currencies can be exchanged between companies, and that’s how users can partake in it.
Nexidius Services
NexFi: Boost-enabled staking service for the issuance of citizenship NFT by Nexus Nation Bank.
NXD Staking: Users can stake their NXD tokens to get rewards depending on how much they want to stake. There are steps users need to follow for NXD staking but before that, they need to understand the roles of the currencies.
Roles Of Currencies
NXD is a DeFi legacy token; just like BTC, it is completely decentralized.
Lydia is a CeFi type of Nexidius reserve currency. It’s used in exchange for Electrum, short-term trade, etc. This token is useful in making the market steady by repeating issuance and burning when necessary.
Electrum is the banknote NFT for long-term holders, off-chain payments using this as collateral, NexFi, real estate NFT purchases, e-commerce site payments, etc.
Steps for NXD Staking
1) Users can deposit NXD and get a USDT reward
2) Users can deposit an LP token and get a USDT reward
The NXD token will have a value of $2 and the exchange rate to Lydia will be set at 1 NXD = 200 Lydia.
Therefore, if a user holds 2,315 NXD and the conversion of the entire amount to Lydia is made, the total holdings will be 463,000 Lydia.
How to receive Lydia
Once the NexFi 2.0 product is ready, users will receive an airdrop of Lydia tokens at the equivalent of $2 per NXD when they stake NXD. Users can’t receive Lydia without staking NXD. The steps for staking NXD have been explained above so that users could earn Lydia tokens.
For example, if a user has 3,500 NXD and stakes 2,000 NXD, the total amount of Lydia he can receive in NexFi 2.0 is $4,000, which is 400,000 Lydia in total. He will not receive any Lydia from the rest of the 1,500 NXD that he did not stake.
In NexFi 2.0, Lydia aims to be listed on the exchange at $0.01 to make the market. Lydia tokens will be locked for 60 days, then they will be unlocked and withdrawable by 10% each month. This is called Vesting.
About ELECTRUM
In the future, the new Lydia tokens will be introduced so that they can be exchanged for Electrum, a banknote NFT. However, you will pay a fee of $5 in Electrum, which will continue to be secured by Lydia tokens.
There will be no exchange fee from Lydia to Electrum, but there will be a 10% Electrum conversion fee from Electrum to Lydia. This 10% fee will be passed on to the users so that NexFi and other services can continue.
Furthermore, if you deposit 20,000,000 Lydia for 180 days in a place called CORE, the exchange fee will be reduced to 1%.
Lydia Token Allocation
Token Name: Lydia
Ticker: LYDIA
Listing Price: $0.01
Total Supply: 15,000,000,000
Network: BEP20
Public Share (Number of tokens in the market): 30%
Company (Number of tokens held by the management company): 10%
Incentives (budget for user returns): 30%
Staking (Budget for NexFi and other staking rewards): 30%
About NXD
The NXD project aims to improve the lives of all its users by collecting information and evolving according to the market and the status of the projects. You can learn more about Nexidius and its services as well as how you can receive more Lydia tokens and be a part of this great project. Check out our website and other social media platforms so that you don’t miss anything!
NXD is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.
Contacts
CEO
- TJay
- NXD Projects
- [email protected]
