Amazon Prime Video has just released Amazon Prime Video and the premiere is full of surprises. The first episode of the series Boys mainly focused on the theme of calm before the storm rather than focusing on the character development only. New episodes will release weekly which indicates the same episode schedule. We have also seen Billy experiencing his first power and he just cannot stop wanting more powers.

In this article we will share with you about The Boys Season 3 and we will also discuss about the Termite scene from the Boys season 3, so if you all want to know more then please continue reading this article.

How many episodes of The Boys Season 3 are out?

The Boys Season 3 has three episodes released and that means 5 more episodes are left as there are eight episodes in total. The series has got an amazing storyline which makes the series better than the other series.

Where to watch online?

The Boys season 3 is an amazing series and the audience just loves watching it due to its gripping plot. The series also has an amazing IMDB rating which is 8.7/10 which already shows how amazing the series is. The series also has a rotten tomatoes score of 95%. The main question of the people who have not yet watched this show is, where to watch it online?

In this section we will share with you, where to watch it online. You all can watch it online on the Amazon Prime video. So do not be late and go and watch The Boys season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

What our critic has to say?

The Boys is one of the largest hits from Amazon Prime Video and it cannot go wrong. Though there are of course some negative aspects of The Boys as the story can sometimes make you feel that it is too eccentric and you may feel as if the characters are too complex.

Though the season 3 of the Boys may make us a bit disappointed because it does not have any goal but it may also give a lot of importance to each and every episode. The Boys Season 3 can be only for the fans as they are really excited to watch it and they might even find it better.

The cast

The cast of the Boys Season 3 includes actors like Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Aya Cash.

The series has been directed by Philip Sgriccia, Frederick E.O. Toye, Stefan Schwartz, Daniel Attias, Eric Kripke, Matt Shakman, Jennifer Phang, Sarah Boyd, Steve Boyum, Dan Trachtenberg.

