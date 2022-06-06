Finance
Is Insurance a Form of Gambling? The Ned Flanders Approach to Travel
For those of us that have grown up with the concept of insuring important or expensive things, the idea that it is a form of gambling is usually quite foreign. After all, there is a world of difference between the glazed eyes and bad decisions that fill pokies venues, and the sensible mainstream idea of insurance. Actually, insurance can be likened to gambling – but only in a very abstract sense. Today we explore the Ned Flanders approach to travel and travel insurance… and why for most of, his ar-diddly-arguments just don’t hold up!
The Ned Flanders Approach to Insurance
Actually, the school of thought that says that insurance is a form of gambling is much older than Ned Flanders (ultra-religious neighbour of The Simpsons). However, the pop culture reference to Ned’s belief is quite likely the first time that many of us in the West have encountered the concept. In the Simpsons episode from 1996, Hurricane Neddy, a Hurricane hits Springfield but destroys only the Flanders’ house. When Marge asks about insurance, Maude says that Ned didn’t believe in it – he considered it a form of gambling.
The rationale behind this is that when you take out home insurance, travel insurance, etc, you are effectively making a bet with the insurance company that a specific event will not occur (the destruction of your house, falling ill while you are overseas, etc). The insurance company is betting that it will not occur.
The Difference Between Insurance and Gambling
The idea that insurance is like gambling seems to be nothing more than an exercise in twisting logic, when you look at the purpose of insurance compared to the purpose of gambling. People buy insurance because:
They want to mitigate financial loss in the event that something (fairly unlikely) happens. In travel insurance, this would be the risk of getting sick or being injured, being the victim of crime, or having logistical difficulties that involve financial loss.
People gamble because:
They want to win a large amount of money without working for it (possibly the reason that religions often object to it).
What is an Aleatory Contract?
An aleatory contract is a more precise name for the form of agreement that travel insurance represents. Its definition is ‘a contract in which the performance of one or both parties is contingent on a particular event’. These contracts can mean a major ‘win’ for one party, and a loss for the other. With the current insurance environment though, the win and loss ratio is usually a lot more even that that seen in gambling.
So, what is the purpose of insurance?
Travel insurance, and insurance in general, provides a vital social service. If people had no option but to take on the risk of owning a house, owning a car, being liable for their own overseas medical expenses, etc, they might never do any of the above activities. Consider that while Australia has socialized health care, almost every other country in the world does not… and medical bills can run into the tens of thousands very quickly. Without the small expense of travel insurance, very few people would leave their home country. We would have a fraction of the understanding of other cultures, languages, and religions that make our world so rich today.
Rather than thinking of holiday insurance as gambling, it is much more useful to consider that you are ‘paying for peace of mind’. You are paying a small amount, to mitigate the enormous financial loss that could occur in the future. When you look at it this way, it is definitely worthwhile!
IRS Payroll Tax Audits Create Havoc on an Employer
Payroll Tax Audits are conducted on businesses that have or had employees and either failed to file and pay the payroll taxes on Form 941 Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Returns, misclassified workers as independent contractors when in fact they are employees or there is a mismatch between the W-3 Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statement, W-2 Wage & Income Statement and the Form 941 Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Returns.
When a payroll tax audit is selected to be audited, the case is assigned to the Employment Tax Examination Program and then it is assigned to one of the employment tax auditors.
An employment tax auditor will seek bank statements, payroll bank statements, copies of Form 941 Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Returns for a specific period, DE-9 Quarterly Contribution Return and Report of Wages and any other form or document that they believe will assist them in determining if all the employee’s wages/salaries were accounted for on the tax returns filed.
For people who were incorrectly paid as independent contractors, laborers who in fact should have been reported as employees. Then, that is when the misclassification of employee audits steps into the investigation.
Internal Revenue Service and the State tax agencies have identifying factors for determining when a person should be an employee or independent contractor. File a Form SS-8 Determination of Workers Status for Purposes of Federal Employment Taxes and Income Tax withholdings if you as an employer are not sure as to how to treat a worker.
Common Law Rules
Facts that provide evidence of the degree of control and independence fall into three categories:
1. Behavioral: Does the company control or have the right to control what the worker does and how the worker does his or her job?
2. Financial: Are the business aspects of the worker’s job controlled by the payer? (these include things like how worker is paid, whether expenses are reimbursed, who provides tools/supplies, etc.)
3. Type of Relationship: Are there written contracts or employee type benefits (i.e. pension plan, insurance, vacation pay, etc.)? Will the relationship continue and is the work performed a key aspect of the business?
Mismatch between the Form 941 Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Returns, the W-2 Wage & Income Statement and W-3 Transmittal of Wage & Tax Statement can result in a computer audit.
Computer payroll audits are easily calculated from the tax return and statements filed by the employer. Letters, Notices, and results are issued to the employer. The audit result is usually recorded as due on the last quarter of the year in which the alleged mismatch was identified.
An employer is provided with a deadline to respond to the changes. Furthermore, you may have appeal rights. Always read all the notices, letters you receive. Many people do not open government issued letters and then they lament on the consequences for not complying with response time frames.
A payroll tax audit can lead to large tax bills that create financial havoc on employers. Large expenses that are paid to Accountants, Tax Debt Resolution Experts and Tax Attorneys to represent a company who has misclassified workers and now owe payroll taxes for the unreported wages/salaries paid to workers who should have been reported as employees in the first place.
A payroll tax debt can result in recording of tax liens, levies (garnishments) issued to accounts receivable, notes receivable, and bank accounts. Furthermore, if negotiations are not successful the tax agency will seize and sell your business to secure payment of the taxes overdue.
Do not attempt tax debt negotiations without seeking professional assistance. The IRS Collection Officers are required to follow certain regulations, tax processes and procedures prior to implementing their collection efforts. If you do not know what resolution option you can request and what the requirements are for resolution. Then, your company may be subject to financial havoc and potential closure.
Do not forget or shred notices and letters mailed to you by tax agencies or employees of these tax agencies. There are so many appeal rights, time frames that require a response by certain dates. If these time frames and dates are not complied with. Then, the IRS Auditor or Collector will have no option but to move forward with the next action that is required according to your case.
Liens filed against your company will affect your ability to borrow and will encumber any and all property that your company owns and possibly you as the owner, officer, member and or director of the entity that owes payroll taxes.
Yes, there is a potential individual liability for non payment of payroll taxes. Read Internal Revenue Code 6672. Basically, the IRS is required to calculate the amount of tax withholding, social security and Medicare taxes due. Then, letters are mailed or provided to the potential responsible people or entities who failed to report correctly and pay the taxes accordingly.
These letters provide for 60 day time frame to request an appeal prior to the tax agency being able to create a tax bill against the individuals or entities that failed to abide by the payroll tax rules and regulations.
Business owners, Directors, Officers and general public believe that because an entity is a Corporation, Partnership, Non-Profit or Limited Liability Company that this in itself protects them individually from being responsible for unpaid payroll taxes that the entity failed to forward to the government.
It is not wise to confront the IRS Auditor or Collector on your own. Even the best tax resolution experts encounter barriers to negotiate audits and debts. You just have to do your research and interview several tax professionals to verify which one will work in your best interest.
Free 3 Bureau Credit Report
It is mandatory by Federal Trade Commission laws that you are allowed to view your credit report and score once a year. You must make the request for your credit report to any of the credit reporting agencies which are TransUnion, Equifax and Experian before you can receive free credit report. You can get your credit report online easily through a variety of online services.
Your Credit Report is Vital to your Credit Eligibility
It is important that you view your credit report every year because there could be instances of theft, fraud and human error related to your credit report that can lower your credit score without your knowledge. Your credit report can be examined by persons other than yourself. Bank agents, lenders, credit service agents and property owners are some of the people that can look at your credit report when they need to make a decision over whether you are eligible to receive a loan or their services. Your credit report score will determine the terms, repayment schedule and interest rate of any loan that you are seeking.
Take Advantage of this Free Report
You should take advantage of using such an important financial tool that is available free and online. When you have your credit report, you will be able check its important elements for outdated information, errors and theft. It is necessary that you take action to protect your credit rating and raise your credit score if it is so low that it affects your ability to get a loan or other credit.
Avoid the Commercial Sites
You can contact one of the three major credit reporting agencies in different ways. You can contact the credit agency through the internet or through regular postal mail. For this reason, you should instead visit the website called Annual Credit Report located at http://www.AnnualCreditReport.com. There, you will be able to make a request for your free credit report from Experian, Equifax and TransUnion without as much fuss.
How Do I Get a Free Three Bureau Credit Report?
Should You Buy Bartley Residences?
Bartley Residences
If you are an investor with a keen eye for capital appreciation, allow me to present to you what I find to be the new launch with one of the greatest potential in year 2012, Bartley Residences.
Location of Bartley Residences
Blessed with a strategic location directly across Bartley MRT, Bartley Residences attracts not only potential home-buyers and investors, but also draws from a large tenant pool based on the nearby Paya Lebar Commercial Hub which is merely 3 MRT stations away. Investors looking to invest can take heart that demand for this project will be great judging from the large number of jobs and workplaces surrounding the project.
Closer scrutiny of the location will indicate that many plots of land surrounding the project are still undeveloped. This gives the project a first mover’s advantage. These plots of land once developed, will very likely be priced higher than Bartley Residences due to increasing land prices and construction costs. This gives the project a great chance for potential growth in capital appreciation in the next 4-5 years especially when it nears TOP.
Furthermore, the development of the upcoming Bidadari New Town near the project as well as further development in the Paya Lebar Commercial Hub provides investors and home-buyers a peace of mind, knowing that they are purchasing the project at an undervalued price.
Allure of Bartley Residences
Bartley Residences takes full advantage of its natural geographical advantage to present to its future owners and tenants a view to behold. Situated on a gradient slope, the project offers a rare cascading landscape throughout the entire project, breaking away from the norm of condos with level landscaping and establishing itself as THE iconic flagship project in Bartley.
With a land area of 237,822.1 sqft, the project naturally comes equipped with full condo facilities for its occupants to enjoy. The large land area provides residents to fully enjoy and immerse themselves in a relaxing upscale lifestyle where the breathtaking waterfall views and lush greenery spread throughout the project offer to soothe the senses and relieve the stresses of a hard day at work.
The architecture and design of this project also showcases timeless, modern and sleek outlines. The facade colour theme comprising of off-white and light brown displays elegance and strength, much like the conserved 120 year old Bodhi Tree (one of Singapore’s Heritage Trees). The factors combined will further cement Bartley Residences spot as the unmistakable landmark of Bartley.
Bartley Residences is jointly developed by renowned developers CDL Pte Ltd, Hong Leong Holdings Pte Ltd and TID Pte Ltd whom all possess excellent track records in Singapore. Investors can be assured of the quality finishes and attention to detail that these developers are well known for.
