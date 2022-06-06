News
Josh Donaldson’s walkoff sac fly beats Tigers in 10th; Joey Gallo homers as Yanks extend win streak
It wasn’t pretty, but the Yankees will take it. Josh Donaldson’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning gave the Yankees a 5-4 walkoff win at the Stadium Sunday.
The Yankees (39-15) have won six straight and swept the last two series.
Anthony Rizzo’s line drive in the extra frame got past a diving Javier Baez, but was stopped by Jonathan Schoop to hold ghost runner — Aaron Judge — at third base, setting up Donaldson’s heroics.
The Bombers tied it for a second time in the eighth inning by forcing the Tigers defense to make mistakes. Rizzo was hit by a pitch and stole second. Second baseman Schoop missed the throw from catcher Eric Haase to allow Rizzo to advance to third. He scored when third baseman Harold Castro, charging a ball about 20 feet from home plate, sailed his throw high over Haase’s glove.
Jordan Montgomery was fine. He allowed two runs on five hits and one walk in 6.1 innings pitched. He struck out five. It ended a streak of five straight games where the Yankees’ starters tossed at least seven innings allowing one earned run or less. He extended the streak of going at least six innings to 10 straight games.
The Yankees had taken a lead in the seventh when DJ LeMahieu worked a bases-loaded walk.
After the Yankees had seemingly been shut down in the bottom of the fifth, they made the most of their second chance. They challenged the call on the field that Isiah Kiner-Falefa had been caught stealing second base, ending the inning. The video replay showed he was safe, giving Joey Gallo an at-bat with the Yankees shortstop on second base. Gallo crushed a 3-1 sinker for his first homer in 45 at-bats. The 383-foot home run was his sixth of the season and only his second extra-base hit since May 15.
Gallo has struggled since the Yankees acquired him last July. The lefty-hitting slugger was coveted mostly among the analytics crowd because of his power and ability to get on base. He has not done much of either in his tenure in pinstripes. In 103 games with the Yankees, Gallo has a .292 on-base percentage, well below the .336 he had in Texas. He has a .336 OPS and an 83 OPS+, not comparable to the .833 and .116 he had with the Rangers.
So far this season, the Yankees have dropped him into the No. 9 spot in the lineup, where he had not hit since 2017, and moved him back over to right field, a position he played extensively with the Rangers.
This season, in 45 games, Gallo has a 38.8% strikeout rate with is in the bottom one percentile in the majors this season. He is in the bottom 2 percentile in Whiff percentage. Gallo is hitting .176/.277.324 with .601 OPS
Aaron Boone said that the Yankees are just trying to support Gallo, who heard boos again in the seventh inning when he struck out with the bases loaded and the game tied.
“He wears it, he wants it really bad, so kind of trying to support him through this,” the Yankees manager said. “I mean, he’s a hard worker, but he also understands the importance of trying to have quality work and not just constantly overdoing this and that. So that part of it I feel really good about I think it’s just supporting him through the through the tough times that he wears it, he wants to do well, he wants to do what he knows he’s capable of and so making sure that we’re helping support them and keep them in the best mental frame of mind as possible, I think is our biggest challenge right now.”
Omar Kelly: Tua Tagovailoa must come out of his shell to win over teammates
Teams don’t always vibe with their starting quarterback, especially early.
There are often factors like established relationships, on-and-off the field drama impacting those bonds.
When Chad Henne was the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback, most of the team preferred it were his backup, Chad Pennington, who were behind center.
Then coach Tony Sparano eventually caved, replacing Henne with Pennington during the 2010 season, and that lasted three snaps before Pennington suffered a shoulder injury in his one and only start that season, and Miami was forced to go back to Henne.
Ryan Tannehill had a flimsy hold on the locker room during his seven season tenure as Miami’s starter. At one point late in the 2014 season numerous members of his receiver unit unsuccessfully lobbied then-coach Joe Philbin to bench Tannehill for Matt Moore, a backup with a gunslinger’s reputation.
That failed coup fueled an existing divide on the team, and led to the removal of those receivers, and some defenders the next offseason. Tannehill had three more seasons as Miami’s starter before Miami moved on, trading him to Tennessee.
In no way am I forecasting that kind of fate on Tua Tagovailoa, but the 24-year-old does need to realize being good at the political game comes with his position.
A quarterback can’t be a man of mystery to his team, unless he’s balling like Patrick Mahomes, or has Aaron Rodgers’ resume.
That’s why Tagovailoa needs to start shaking hands and kissing his teammate’s babies, basically making himself more approachable and relatable to his Dolphins teammates because popularity and likability matters.
Part of the problem Tagovailoa has is there’s a disconnect between him and his teammates.
He’s “a little standoffish” as one player put it.
“I would say I’ve shown glimpses of coming out of my shell with Coach [McDaniel],” Tagovailoa said last week. “I can be myself. That’s all I can say.
Problem is, more needs to be said, and done.
“I’ve always been like that, ever since high school. Yeah, I’m just not one to ‘Hey, we’re friends,’ after shaking hands,” Tagovailoa said when asked about his guarded personality. “I’ve got to really get to know you, really get to understand and feel comfortable.”
The problem is, Tagovailoa’s teammates and coaches need to get to know him to gain a level of comfort, and that hasn’t happened in his first two seasons in Miami.
I’ve heard about this disconnect since his rookie season, and hypothesized the root of it might have to do with who he replaced.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, who retired last week after playing 17 seasons, was Mr. Popular in every one of the nine teams he played for. Fitzpatrick had a Pied Piper personality. He’s the type of individual people rally around, and for.
When Brian Flores took a 3-3 team from Fitzpatrick and handed it to Tagovailoa in 2020, I suspect it created some resentment, especially from the crowd that felt Fitzpatrick gave that 10-win Dolphins team a better chance to qualify for the postseason.
It didn’t help that Flores kept replacing Tagovailoa, the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL draft, with Fitzpatrick in games the offense needed to be rescued in the fourth quarter.
While Tagovailoa was the Dolphins’ chosen quarterback, he wasn’t “their guy.”
Last season, with Fitzpatrick gone, the sentiment was that Miami’s coaches and players wanted to see Tagovailoa come out of his shell, and for whatever reason it didn’t happen.
A perfect example of this was the team’s vote for captains before the start of the 2021 regular season.
Each candidate was asked to give a speech about their desire, and willingness to serve as team captains. According to multiple sources, when it was Tagovailoa’s turn to stand in front his teammates to make his pitch he basically encouraged them to vote for someone else, supposedly telling the room no matter what he’d remain a leader, then abruptly sitting down.
It wasn’t exactly the inspiring speech his teammates needed, or wanted. Many players concluded that Tagovailoa didn’t want the job, the responsibility, possibly because it meant having more interaction with Flores, whom he was developing a frosty relationship with, which would contribute to Flores’ dismissal.
So Mack Hollins and Jesse Davis were voted the offensive captains and Tagovailoa was one of a handful of NFL starting quarterbacks who didn’t have a captain’s “C” on his chest.
Tagovailoa has been made aware of the issues that make his teammates nervous about their quarterback, and he’s supposedly making more of an effort to address it.
Having new teammates, many of whom are leaders themselves, provided him somewhat of a blank slate.
The Dolphins coaching staff and his teammates have intentionally spent the entire offseason working to build Tagovailoa’s confidence and encouraging him to come out his shell.
“You’re going to have people talking about how you’re not performing and guess what? No one cares. It’s about leading,” new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said when discussing the quarterback position last week. “I think, his teammates have really noticed a difference in him. He’s opening up. He’s coming into his own in that regard and he’s been unbelievably coachable.
“He’s let his guard down and we’ve been able to keep his confidence high, which it should be right now for sure, while correcting and getting his game better, which is the ultimate goal for everyone.”
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
By JOHN LEICESTER
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.”
The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.
Military analysts say Russia hopes to overrun Ukraine’s embattled eastern industrial Donbas region, where Russia-backed separatists have fought the Ukrainian government since 2014, before any U.S. weapons that might turn the tide arrive. The Pentagon said last week that it will take at least three weeks to get the U.S. weapons onto the battlefield.
Ukraine said the missiles aimed at the capital hit a train repair shop. Elsewhere, Russian airstrikes in the eastern city of Druzhkivka destroyed buildings and left at least one person dead, a Ukrainian official said Sunday. Residents described waking to the sound of missile strikes, with rubble and glass falling down around them.
“It was like in a horror movie,” Svitlana Romashkina said.
Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko urged city residents to leave, saying on Facebook that ruined buildings can be restored but “we won’t be able to bring back the lives lost.”
The Russian Defense Ministry said air-launched precision missiles were used to destroy workshops in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, including in Druzhkivka, that were repairing damaged Ukrainian military equipment.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian forces fired five X-22 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea toward Kyiv, and one was destroyed by air defenses. Four other missiles hit “infrastructure facilities,” but Ukraine said there were no casualties.
Nuclear plant operator Energoatom said one cruise missile buzzed close to the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant, 350 kilometers (220 miles) to the south, and warned of the possibility of a nuclear catastrophe if even one missile fragment hit the plant.
On the Telegram app, the Russian Defense Ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used on the outskirts of Kyiv, destroying T-72 tanks supplied by Eastern European countries and other armored vehicles in a train car repair shop.
But the head of Ukraine’s railway system rejected the claim that tanks were inside. Oleksandr Kamyshin said four missiles hit the Darnytsia car repair plant, but no military equipment has been stored there. He said the site was used to repair gondolas and carriers for exporting grain.
“Russia has once again lied,” he wrote on Telegram. “Their real goal is the economy and the civilian population. They want to block our ability to export Ukrainian products.”
In a television interview that aired Sunday, Putin lashed out at Western deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, saying they aim to prolong the conflict.
“All this fuss around additional deliveries of weapons, in my opinion, has only one goal: to drag out the armed conflict as much as possible,” Putin said. He insisted such supplies were unlikely to change the military situation for Ukraine’s government, which he said was merely making up for losses of similar rockets.
If Kyiv gets longer-range rockets, he added, Moscow will “draw appropriate conclusions and use our means of destruction, which we have plenty of, in order to strike at those objects that we haven’t yet struck.”
The U.S. has stopped short of offering Ukraine longer-range weapons that could fire deep into Russia. But the four medium-range High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems in the security package include launchers on wheels that allow troops to strike a target and then quickly move away — which could be useful against Russian artillery on the battlefield.
The Spanish daily El Pais reported Sunday that Spain was planning to supply anti-aircraft missiles and up to 40 Leopard 2 A4 battle tanks to Ukraine. Spain’s Ministry of Defense did not comment on the report.
A billowing pillar of smoke filled the air with an acrid odor in Kyiv’s eastern Darnystki district over the charred, blackened wreckage of a warehouse-type structure. Soldiers blocked off a nearby road leading toward a large railway yard.
Before Sunday’s early morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian airstrikes since the April 28 visit of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. The attack triggered air-raid alarms and showed that Russia still had the capability and willingness to hit at Ukraine’s heart, despite refocusing its efforts to capture Ukrainian territory in the east.
In recent days, Russian forces have focused on capturing Ukraine’s eastern cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. On Sunday they continued their push, with missile and airstrikes on cities and villages in the Donbas.
In the cities of Sloviansk and Bakhmut, cars and military vehicles were seen speeding into town Sunday from the direction of the front line. Dozens of military doctors and paramedic ambulances worked to evacuate civilians and Ukrainian servicemen, and a hospital was busy treating the injured, many hurt by artillery shelling.
The U.K. military said in its daily intelligence update that Ukrainian counterattacks in Sieverodonetsk were “likely blunting the operational momentum Russian forces previously gained through concentrating combat units and firepower.” Russian forces previously had been making a string of advances in the city, but Ukrainian fighters have pushed back in recent days.
The statement also said Russia’s military was partly relying on reserve forces of Luhansk separatists.
“These troops are poorly equipped and trained, and lack heavy equipment in comparison to regular Russian units,” the intelligence update said, adding that the move “indicates a desire to limit casualties suffered by regular Russian forces.”
Both sides in the conflict have been waging an information war, especially on television, along with military attacks. Russia’s Tass news agency reported Sunday that Ukrainian forces had knocked out broadcast TV service in Donetsk, where it said a broadcast tower had toppled. Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the attack.
In the Azov Sea port of Mariupol, which Russia claimed to have captured in May following a brutal monthslong siege, a mayoral aide said water supplies contaminated by decomposing corpses and garbage were causing dysentery and posing a threat of cholera and other diseases.
In remarks carried by Ukraine’s Unian news agency, Petro Andriushchenko said Russian authorities controlling the city have imposed a quarantine. He did not describe what measures Russian authorities had included, and his report could not be independently confirmed.
World Health Organization officials warned last month about the threat of cholera and other infectious diseases in Mariupol.
Far from the battlefield, Ukraine’s national soccer players are hoping to secure a World Cup spot when the team takes on Wales later Sunday in Cardiff.
Ukrainian authorities said Ukraine and Russia exchanged bodies of killed troops, in the first officially confirmed swap. Ukraine said Saturday that each side had exchanged 160 bodies two days earlier on the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.
Russian officials haven’t commented on the exchange.
Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at
Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.
Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene, according to Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition, she said.
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly, who described himself as an “avid hunter” and gun owner, called on Congress to enact “common sense regulations” to address gun violence. Kelly is an independent.
“That doesn’t mean taking guns away from responsible gun owners, but it does mean mandatory background checks and prohibiting high-capacity magazines that allow shooters to hurt dozens of people without even having to reload,” he said at a press conference. Kelly said his administration would announce new steps in the coming weeks aimed at reducing gun violence locally.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. Murphy said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.
There were multiple shooters and Murphy asked anyone in the community with information about the shooting to come forward. She said police believe it was an isolated incident and authorities don’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety threat.
Murphy said it would be a complex investigation going forward.
“We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said.
The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.
“It’s going to be a long summer, and we have got to get out in front of it and put a stop to it,” Kelly said.
AP writer Rebecca Reynolds contributed from Simpsonville, Ky.
