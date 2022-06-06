Lynx overcome late ‘knucklehead’ fade; hold off Liberty

There were plenty of positives Sunday for the Minnesota Lynx.

Hanging on for a win is the most important.

Strong second and third quarters meant Minnesota led entering the final frame — and comfortably — for the first time this season. But a fade nearly led to the most depressing loss of the subpar season.

A late 10-2 spurt ended a furious New York rally, and the Lynx held off the home team 84-77.

“Being able to eventually stem the tide and win the game was the most important thing. I certainly didn’t hammer them over the head with the bottom falling out,” said coach Cheryl Reeve. “We got to have that mindset of if we don’t score they don’t score. We got that back, and that was the message at the end of the game.”

Minnesota (3-8) has beaten New York twice this season. The teams meet again Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Back in the starting lineup, Aerial Powers tied a career-high with 27 points and added seven rebounds. Sylvia Fowles had a strong second half to finish with 18 points and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride also scored 18 points.

Powers came off the bench the past two games after starting the first eight games.

“I’m a grinder, so it doesn’t matter if I’m coming off the bench or starting,” Powers said. “I have the same focus every time I step on the floor. Today, shots just went down.”

Minnesota tied a season-high by shooting 49.2% from the field, including 71% in the second quarter and 69.2% in the third. That dropped to 26.7% (4 of 15) in the final 10 minutes.

Up by 19 late in the third quarter, an 18-3 Liberty run cut the Minnesota lead to one with four minutes to play.

“We were doing silly stuff; we messed up on some coverage, they got out in transition. It was all stuff that we can control for sure. I’m glad we were able to fight through that because in past games when that stuff happens we fall apart. … Just kind of knucklehead mistakes, things we need to clean up,” said Rachel Banham, who finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

With momentum going the other way, Powers was fouled getting an offensive rebound. She made the two free throws, grabbed a defensive rebound at the other end and hit a jumper to push the Lynx lead back to 78-73. All in a 32-second span.

Bridget Carleton found Fowles inside for a layup with 1:35 left, Carleton deflected a Sabrina Ionescu shot 47 seconds later, and Banham hit a jumper 10 ticks later for the dagger.

“It was a team effort, and we were able to not only stop them from gaining complete momentum, but scoring on the other end and putting a little bit more pressure on them to score,” Powers said.

Ionescu tied a season high with 31 points for the Liberty (3-8). Natasha Howard had 20 points and five rebounds. New York was 4 for 30 from 3-point range.

Powers scored a career-best 18 first-half points. Minnesota led 46-37 at intermission.

“It was one of her more efficient games of the season, and her putting the ball in the hole at a more efficient rate,” Reeve said, noting Powers successfully drove to the hoop and hit all three 3-point attempts in the game.

Injury updates

Guard Moriah Jefferson left the May 27 game with a strained left quadriceps. The initial timeframe was missing 7-10 days, something Reeve said remains.

Forward Damiris Dantas has missed the first 11 games with a Lisfranc injury in her right foot sustained late last season.

“(She’s) awfully close and chomping at the bit,” Reeve said. “This game or next game, that’s probably a stretch, but very soon.”

Wearing orange

Reeve and the players wore orange t-shirts in support of more being done relating to gun safety laws and other ways to stop “senseless gun violence.”

“States that have gun safety laws have lower gun violence rates. This isn’t hard; this has been proven, and so we need to work really, really hard to ask our elected officials to do the right thing so that we can stop putting our young kids in harm’s way, people being able to go to the grocery store, movie theater, that sort of thing,” Reeve said.