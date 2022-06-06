News
Mets rally late to pull off series split against Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — The Mets sealed a series split against the Dodgers by doing something old and doing something new. The old: rallying late, coming back and taking the lead. The new: Buck Showalter using his closer in the eighth inning, rather than the ninth, to face the three best hitters at the top of the Dodgers order. After late-game dramatics, the Mets beat the Dodgers, 5-4, in 10 innings by sticking to their old tricks, and in doing so, the Amazin’s proved they can hang with the best in the league.
Edwin Diaz protected a two-run Mets lead when Showalter flipped the script and called on his closer for the eighth inning. Diaz was lights out, inducing fly outs to Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman before freezing Trea Turner on a slider inside. In an unusual sight, Diaz walked off the mound and into the dugout rather than high-fiving his catcher after a shutout inning.
“He was facing three guys that might win MVP,” said Showalter, who added he didn’t use Diaz for more outs because he wanted to save him for Monday. “We put our best guy out there.”
There was more work to be done, still. Setup man Seth Lugo had the ninth, and he promptly coughed up a leadoff home run to Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who parked an opposite-field tater to right field and cut the Mets’ lead to one measly little run. Lugo couldn’t hold on. He surrendered a double to Chris Taylor and an RBI single to Eddy Alvarez as the Dodgers tied the game and sent it to extra innings.
The Mets (37-19) got back in front in a hurry when J.D. Davis ripped a double to center and scored Pete Alonso, the free runner at second in the 10th inning. With all of Showalter’s high-leverage relievers already used, it was up to Adonis Medina to try and lock down his first career save. Medina, tasked with facing those three dangerous hitters again—Betts, Freeman and Turner—got his first two batters out, but catcher’s interference put Turner on first base with the tying run, free runner Gavin Lux, at third.
“It felt like a playoff atmosphere,” Eduardo Escobar said.
But the 25-year-old reliever on the mound, who was pitching in just his 11th big-league game, didn’t put any extra emphasis on the situation. Adonis fixated on his decisive job, then he struck out Smith for the final out to end an incredibly exciting series against the Dodgers. The Mets lost the first two games, bolted out of that setback, came back and took the final two. Later, Eduardo Escobar said Medina’s performance was “the best” and that he “threw like a veteran, like the big boy that he is.”
“For me, this has been one of the biggest moments of my career,” Medina said. “To have the team have that trust in me, to pitch in that big spot, it’s really been everything for me.”
Down one run in the eighth, Francisco Lindor initially lit the rally spark when he opened the inning with a ground-rule double to right field. Then Pete Alonso, who is as clutch as clutch gets for the Mets right now, collected his 54th RBI of the year when he ripped a game-tying double to left field that easily scored Lindor. Escobar moments later gave the Mets the lead, sailing a go-ahead sacrifice fly to right field, and Tomas Nido padded on with an RBI single for the insurance run.
If the Mets can mount one of their usual comebacks against the NL West juggernaut Dodgers, all while they’re missing aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer to the injured list, it’s astonishing to wonder what they might do the next time they face them. The Dodgers come to Citi Field on August 30, and if all goes to plan, their Cy Young arms should be back in the rotation by then.
“Hopefully the test is at the end of the year. I think this was more like a quiz,” Davis said. “We weren’t at full strength. We didn’t have deGrom, we didn’t have Scherz. … Just to come here and get a split, that says a lot about our team. Just like what Uncle Stevie said, we got some grit on this team. Don’t count us out.”
But the late-game theatrics were only made possible because of Trevor Williams and the Amazin’s bullpen that kept them in the game long enough to let the offense come back and rally in the eighth.
Williams allowed two runs on six hits, accompanied by no walks and five strikeouts, across five innings and 86 pitches in his fifth start of the season for the Mets. His season ERA stayed put at 3.58, since the only runs he permitted came off the bat of Trea Turner, in the form of a first-inning, two-run home run. Then Williams refocused to turn in a solid outing.
“It’s a testament to our grit and it’s a testament to our guys not giving up,” Williams said. “To get the win that we got last night and to come back and win today and fight it out in extra innings, that’s just something special.”
The right-hander gave up a ton of hard contact—five of the six hits he allowed had an exit velocity of 91 mph or higher—while even the balls that fell for outs were crushed. But, despite the seemingly never-ending threat from the Dodgers lineup, Williams barreled down and retired 14 of his next 18 batters following the home run to Turner.
Showalter said he’ll look back fondly at the job Williams did on Sunday, because it allowed the skipper to save some of his relief arms for the next test: a three-game series against the Padres beginning Monday. The Mets passed the first test, or quiz, of their 10-game, 11-day tour of Southern California. They’ll try to keep building off their last two games at Chavez Ravine to keep proving what some have already known: don’t count out the Mets.
“Last man standing,” Showalter said. “They’re a really good team. Really proud of our guys battling back after the first couple of games. Kind of settled into the timezone and everything. Beat two really good pitchers the last two days, too. Big turnaround on not much sleep. I’m proud of everybody.”
Chicago White Sox bullpen holds off the Tampa Bay Rays for a series win that could be a ‘big momentum builder’
The Chicago White Sox lead — once six runs — was down to one entering the seventh inning Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Manager Tony La Russa called on relievers Aaron Bummer, Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendriks — and each got the job done, helping the Sox hold on for a 6-5 victory in front of 11,162 at Tropicana Field.
“The offense went off early, gave us that big lead and the bullpen shut it down for three innings after I was done,” Sox starter Lucas Giolito said. “A win is a win. And wins are huge.”
The Sox took two of three in the series, with both victories by one run.
The runs came late Saturday for the Sox with a three-run eighth featuring a go-ahead two-run homer by Jake Burger sparking a 3-2 win.
The runs came early Sunday as the Sox scored four in the first and two in the second. The Rays got within 6-5 after scoring four runs in the sixth.
Bummer, Graveman and Hendriks combined to give up one hit while striking out five in the final three innings.
“In Toronto, (we) lost some really tough games,” La Russa said of last week’s three-game sweep. “Lost the first game (of the Rays series), come back and beat them twice. See what our record is (25-27), but we’ve got guts, we like to compete and we’re tough enough.
“There’s some times we’ve just got to execute better, no doubt about it. That’s the key going forward, to play better, sometimes to pitch better. But the other part, the talent is there and the toughness is there. That counts for a lot.”
The Sox set a season high with 16 hits, three each from Andrew Vaughn and Luis Robert. Vaughn drove in one and scored twice. Robert had one RBI.
Burger doubled twice and had two RBIs. Yasmani Grandal also had two RBIs
Eight players in the starting lineup had at least one hit.
Burger drove in two in the first with a double. It was just the fourth hit in 36 at-bats with the bases loaded for the Sox this season.
“(I) was able to control my emotions for that at-bat,” Burger said.
Grandal followed with a check-swing single to right that brought home two more.
“We just had to take advantage of getting good pitches and getting them out over the plate,” Vaughn said of the approach against Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough, who allowed six runs on eight hits in 1⅔ innings.
Giolito had a four-run lead before he threw his first pitch.
The Sox added two more for the right-hander in the second. Vaughn drove in a run with a double and scored on Robert’s single to left.
“You have a big lead to work with, you just go out there and want to attack the strike zone,” Giolito said.
He said he was able to do that “for the most part.”
“That last inning, falling behind a couple of guys and not putting guys away, but all in all, got through six innings and maintained the lead,” Giolito said. “Made it a little too interesting though.”
Giolito allowed five runs (two earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
The Rays took advantage of an error by Grandal at first base during the four-run sixth, which included a two-run homer by Mike Zunino.
“Throughout the start it was a bit of a battle, working with runners on base,” Giolito said. “Getting some big double plays, defense was great.
”But kind of like my last start (Tuesday against the Blue Jays with) the (four-run) fifth inning — this start the sixth — just didn’t execute pitches when I needed a few more executed pitches to get out of it relatively unscathed and maintain a big lead for us.”
That’s where the relievers stepped in.
“It’s a good feeling knowing that when my day’s done, got some guys coming in to shut it down,” Giolito said.
Bummer allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh. Graveman struck out the side in the eighth and Hendriks had one strikeout in a 1-2-3 ninth for his 16th save.
“That’s how our front office built the bullpen,” La Russa said.
After getting swept in Toronto, the Sox bounced back with an impressive series win against the Rays.
“Big momentum builders for us,” Giolito said. “The road trip did not start off well. It was important to find a little of our groove and win this series so we can go home, enjoy the off day (Monday) and keep that momentum going back at home.”
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Adelaide 36ers’ Kai Sotto
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Kai Sotto (Adelaide 36ers — Australian NBL)
Height: 7-foot-3 | Weight: 240 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: 7-foot-5
2021-22 averages: 7.5 points (50% from the field — 51.4% on 2s, 38.5% on 3s) and 4.5 rebounds.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on May 26
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players had to decide whether they would stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Sotto, a former 4-star prospect from the Philippines, signed with the G League Ignite in May 2020 for the 2020-21 season but didn’t play a game for them because of his obligations to the Philippine national team. He and the G League Ignite officially parted ways in February 2021. Sotto signed with the 36ers in April 2021, winning the NBL’s Fan MVP after the 2021-22 season ended before declaring for the NBA draft.
Scouting report: A mobile big man who has a growing face-up game offensively. Most of his offensive usage came as a roll man in the pick-and-roll or as a cutter. A solid passer, especially for his size, but recorded more turnovers (1.3) than assists (0.5). Made a high percentage of his 3-point attempts, but on low volume (5 of 13 in 23 games). Could become a good rim protector (1.9 blocks per 36 minutes), but needs to become more disciplined (6.4 fouls per 36 minutes) and work on his lateral quickness.
Fit: Sotto fits the mold of players the Magic have shown an affinity for — tall, lanky big men who have the potential to showcase versatile skillsets. Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba and Bol Bol are examples of players who fit that billing. Sotto appears to be behind that trio when they were drafted development-wise. He isn’t projected to be drafted but could make an intriguing option for Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, if he isn’t drafted and doesn’t return to the 36ers.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
