News
Multiple Rays players opt against wearing LGBT logos on team’s Pride Night
At least five Tampa Bay Rays players chose not to wear rainbow logos that supported the LGBT community during the team’s Pride Night, describing the decision as “faith-based.”
Jason Adam, Jeffrey Springs, Brooks Raley, Ryan Thompson and Jalen Beeks wore their team’s traditional hats and removed a rainbow logo from their jerseys on Saturday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
Adam said on behalf of his teammates that it was a “hard decision.”
“Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here,” Adam said.
“But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently — it’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different.”
The Pride Night attire included a hat with a rainbow “TB” logo, as well as a patch on the right sleeves featuring a rainbow version of the team’s alternate sunburst logo.
It’s unclear how many Rays opted out of the Pride Night attire, but more than half of the team appeared to wear the rainbow logos, according to the Times.
“Our Pride Nights continue to grow both in terms of visibility and participation,” said Rays president Matt Silverman. “By doing this, we extend an invitation not just for this game but for all of our games that the LGBTQ+ community is invited, welcomed and celebrated.”
Florida has garnered controversy over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade classrooms. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law earlier this year.
()
News
Esha Gupta Opens Up About Her Intimate Scene With Bobby Deol In Aashram Season 3
One of the biggest highlights of the Prakash Jha-directorial web show Aashram’s season 3, is actress Esha Gupta and the actor Bobby Deol, who is in the lead role as fake godman Baba Nirala. Since the trailer of Aashram Season 3 came out Esha’s character Sonia has been in the news because of her sensuous avatar with her bold fashion, seductive character, and her intimate scenes with Baba.
Actress Esha Gupta starred in a number of Bollywood films including Chakravyuh, Raaz 3D, Jannat 2, Baadshaho, and Rustom. Esha recently revealed in an interview whether she was comfortable or not while filming the intimate scenes for the series. Let’s hear what she has to say.
View this post on Instagram
Though the third installment of Aashram got a mixed reaction from the audience, the performance of the actress was unanimously praised. Esha Gupta plays the role of ‘Sonia’, a brand consultant and an internationally-renowned publicist. With Esha in sarees and plunging necklines, she became the talk of the town.
View this post on Instagram
When asked about the intimate scenes with the actor Bobby Deol, Esha told Bollywood Life,
“There’s nothing about being comfortable or uncomfortable when you have worked for like 10 years in the industry. People think intimacy is a problem but it’s not, unless and until it’s a problem in your real life. We are very open about it. The only thing is every scene is difficult, whether you’re crying or driving on-screen. Maybe intimacy was difficult for me to shoot when I did it for the first time”.
Talking about her co-actor, Bobby Deol, she called him, “good, mature and a nice actor.”
She also added,
“I am sure Bobby must have been intimate in his life before. I am sure he was Okay. When you are trying to show lust, you make sure the lust is visible…”
According to the actress, when one is trying to show lust, one should make sure that the lust is visible. She also said that for people intimacy is a problem only when they have a problem with it in real life and that every scene is difficult to act whether it’s an intimate one or a crying or driving scene. She hopes that they justify the scenes.
The show is streaming on MX Player on June 3 and stars other actors like Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Tridha Choudhury, and Anupriya Goenka.
The series revolves around how people are conned by the gurujis in the name of belief in an Aashram. With the success of Aashram 3, the teaser of the Aashram 4 has been out too which has been shared by Bobby Deol on his Instagram handle.
Check the teaser of Aashram 4:
View this post on Instagram
Trailer of Aashram 3 streaming now on MX Player:
The post Esha Gupta Opens Up About Her Intimate Scene With Bobby Deol In Aashram Season 3 appeared first on MEWS.
News
Who plays soldier boy in the boys?
Here’s all you need to know about the character of Soldier Boy, portrayed by Jensen Ackles, including his comic book origins, abilities, and more. In 2006, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson launched The Boys, a comic book series based on the eponymous characters. They take it upon themselves to call the corrupt superheroes to account, using any means necessary, in a world where superheroes exist and have been corrupted by the celebrity culture around them.
Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg were inspired by the popularity of Ennis’ Preacher to take on the similarly violent and eccentric world of The Boys. Rogen and Goldberg developed the project, with Supernatural creator Eric Kripke as the showrunner, after finding a place on Amazon.com. To great praise, the series debuted in mid-2019. Hughie was recruited by Butcher and offered the opportunity to avenge a personal tragedy at the hands of a superhero, commencing with the grisly murder of superhero Translucent.
The Boys: Season 2
Season 2 of The Boys began with the fight still raging. As soon as Butcher learned that his wife was still alive, he stepped up his efforts to find her. Terrorist superpowers and a new member of The Seven, Stormfront, were also introduced in Season 2. As soon as The Boys season 2 premiered, it was already renewed for a third season and it was reported that Supernatural star Ackles will join the cast as Soldier Boy.
Who is Soldier Boy?
Despite being “chosen” as Payback’s “leader,” Soldier Boy longs to join the Seven. In the “Herogasm Orgies,” he never used profane language or joined his teammates. As a result, he misinterprets his encounter with Homelander’s homosexual sex as a test to join the Seven.
“Soldier Boy” is eventually revealed to be a heritage title. The two previous Soldier Boys were the team’s leaders. As a direct result of the original decision to send Avenging Squad (a prototype for Payback) flyers to scour a US Army camp for Germans without authorization or awareness of military tactics, the Waffen-SS ambushed and massacred the Avenging Squad and the American soldiers they were supposed to assist. Mallory shot and murdered him after he was critically injured.
He was quick to employ corny, out-of-date expressions like “gee-whiz” or “golly gee,” though. The coward in him sought to run as soon as he saw Payback was going to win the battle.
Who is Soldier Boy based on?
Soldier Boy is a blatant parody of Captain America, Marvel’s most famous Avenger. During World War II, the original Soldier Boy, like Steve Rogers, was given an experimental serum (Compound V). The original Soldier Boy also lacked Captain America’s heart, much like the subsequent renditions of the character. In spite of this, he was given a nearly identical suit, right down to the white star on the breast. Even though his shield had a slightly different form, he had it still. Soldier Boy commanded a gang known as The Avenging Squad that made fun of several Captain America-affiliated organisations during World War II.
They were also defeated by the Avenging Squad since they did not have Captain America’s knowledge, training, or expertise in combat techniques. German soldiers found their camp when Soldier Boy sent scouts without permission. Only he and The Boys’ future founder, Greg Mallory, managed to escape the bloodbath that ensued. Mallory used a grenade to kill off a dying Soldier Boy who he found lying wounded on the street. The title “Soldier Boy” and associated patriotic garb were handed down through the generations after the death of the original bearer.
Soldier Boy’s Power Explained
Captain America and Soldier Boy have a lot in common, including their superhuman abilities. Soldier Boy’s strength, agility, and reflexes have been boosted. Furthermore, he is very tough, able to endure and battle through even the most severe of wounds. The healing power of Captain America, on the other hand, isn’t nearly as long-lasting as that of Iron Man. As with his Marvel counterpart, Soldier Boy does not have the heightened sensory or cerebral processing talents. As a result, he is often derided for his lack of insight and understanding.
Soldier Boy is a skilled fighter, but he lacks the hand-to-hand prowess of many of his contemporaries, most notably Billy Butcher. When it comes to poisons and illnesses, it’s not apparent if Soldier Boy possesses Captain America’s comic book immune system. As part of the Soldier Boy hoax, it’s thought that he has also slowed down the ageing process.
The post Who plays soldier boy in the boys? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Highlights from the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in photos
LONDON (AP) — Spectacular military parades, street parties up and down the country, drone and light shows at Buckingham Palace, and a surprising starring turn from Queen Elizabeth II and Paddington Bear: Britain’s four-day Platinum Jubilee extravaganza has been one long party demonstrating the extraordinary popularity of the monarch after 70 years on the throne.
Britain’s longest-reigning monarch only made three brief appearances during the long holiday weekend dedicated to marking her service. But the absence of the leading lady didn’t dampen the nation’s party atmosphere, with millions turning out for patriotic street shindigs, barbecues and picnics in their cities and villages.
The four days of celebrations were bookended by two Buckingham Palace balcony appearances by the 96-year-old queen — one on Thursday as festivities kicked off, and the other on Sunday at the finale of a massive street pageant.
Crowds erupted into three cheers as the queen waved and smiled on the balcony along with other working royals after the traditional Trooping the Color military parade on the first day.
She then attended a special beacon-lighting ceremony at Windsor Castle that night, but the brief appearances left her tired. She missed a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral the next day.
The queen, who has curtailed her public appearances in recent months due to problems moving around, also skipped the prestigious Epsom Derby horse race and a pop concert staged outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday.
She did, however, delight the country when she starred with a computer-animated Paddington Bear in a comedy sketch played at the start of the concert. The video showed the queen sharing a chaotic afternoon tea with the furry character — and revealing that she stored marmalade sandwiches in her famous black handbag.
The concert, headlined by Diana Ross, the rock band Queen and others, thrilled a crowd of 22,000 with drones flying over the palace that created a giant corgi and teapot in the sky.
Crowds of tens of thousands packed the Mall in front of Buckingham Palace for the climax of the festivities, which saw a huge, colorful pageant parade through central London Sunday,
The gold state coach, which transported the queen to her coronation in 1953, led the procession. A hologram of Elizabeth as she looked 69 years ago was shown at the coach’s windows, a poignant reminder of how young she was when she acceded to the throne.
That was followed by 6,000 performers who told the story of the queen’s life along with a parade of vintage cars, double-decker buses, a giant moving wedding cake and huge puppets.
Crowds sang “God Save The Queen” and the queen made her second palace balcony appearance, flanked only by those in the immediate line of succession and two future queen consorts.
It was a closing image that prepared the nation for the future of the monarchy.
