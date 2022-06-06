News
Orioles reset: Patience will be necessary for Grayson Rodriguez — and fans — after injury as rebuild shows cracks
In another world, one in which the inevitability of injuries didn’t strike, the Orioles rotation might already include the star-studded talent the front office is banking on working out for a rebuild to be successful. There would be a healthy John Means and Grayson Rodriguez. DL Hall wouldn’t have had his own injury setback last season.
But in this reality, injuries are as much part of the game as balls and strikes — particularly for pitchers. Those injuries can strike at any time, and they aren’t picky about whether a player is a highly touted prospect or a key cog in Baltimore’s plans. There’s no choosing.
“Baseball’s tough,” executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said. “That’s all I can say. It’s tough. Hard sport to have everything clicking at the same time, but we’ll just keep grinding away.”
That’s all the Orioles can do, even if the rebuild has been stalled by those injuries. At first, it was catcher Adley Rutschman, whose right tricep strain just as major league spring training began prevented him from making the opening day roster. Next came the Grade 2 right lat muscle strain Rodriguez suffered, which Elias said Sunday could end his 2022 season.
There was Hall’s stress reaction in his left elbow last year and Means’ Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in April. They cast a pall over the plans Baltimore has. Without those major setbacks, the rotation could boast three standout arms — one proven big leaguer and two top prospects — as well as Rutschman, the top prospect in baseball, behind the plate.
But as those injuries stack up — and the production from Rutschman now that he’s arrived in Baltimore lags behind expectations — there’s a reminder. Rebuilds require patience, and while there’s already been plenty of it already as Orioles fans sat through 100-loss seasons in each of the last three full campaigns, there will be more patience required still.
The Orioles were close to having Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in baseball, at the big league level. He had checked just about every box he could’ve in Triple-A, earning the International League’s Pitcher of the Month award for May. Now Rodriguez could be out until September, if not longer, prolonging the waiting game for the organization to reach full-go on the rebuild.
“It really stinks,” Elias said. “It’s kind of a repeat of what happened to Rutschman, in terms of just the timing. They put in so much work, you’re sitting there and you’re basically through your Triple-A experience. This happens. It’s adversity.”
Elias attempted to spin that adversity as a positive, pitching the idea that Rodriguez will be stronger once he returns. But the delays are wearisome at the same time.
There’s no pretending Baltimore would’ve been a win-now team this season had the injuries to Hall, Means, Rutschman and Rodriguez been avoided. The Orioles always appeared a year away, with 2023 the target to begin ramping up.
Rutschman has hit the ball hard but has little to show for it, holding a .137 average through 51 at-bats, and he’s 0 for his last 17. The message there is patience, too.
“It’s such a small sample right now. You can’t worry about the results,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s a tough level to break into. And he’s gonna be just fine. We just need to be patient and stay positive and support him.”
Means might not return to the rotation until midway through next season. Hall remains in Triple-A, working his pitch count up while proving he can go deeper into outings. And Elias figured Rodriguez will break 2023 spring training with the Orioles, but he’ll be without the wealth of experience he might’ve gained this year.
“You look across the league, this stuff happens,” Elias said. “When I was in Houston, we had a time in 2014, Carlos Correa broke his ankle right as he was about to be promoted from High-A to Double-A. At the time, it was tough. But you get through it and he’s who he is. And that’s going to be what this is for Grayson: a blip on the radar screen.”
But when there are several blips, it becomes more taxing. And it requires more patience, even when there has been more than enough patience expended already.
After all, Elias said it best: “Baseball’s tough.”
What’s to come?
The Orioles are off Monday before a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Camden Yards wraps up a homestand. From there, Baltimore travels to Kansas City and Toronto to play four games each, pitting Rutschman against the player chosen directly after him in the 2019 draft.
The last time the Royals and Orioles met, infielder Bobby Witt Jr. was at Camden Yards, but Rutschman wasn’t. There’s some similarity between the players, extending beyond the draft placement. With Rutschman scuffling through 13 games, Witt did the same, hitting .184 with 15 strikeouts and no homers in the same timeframe to begin his major league career.
Since then, Witt has turned things around. He now has seven homers with a .224 average. For all the hard contact from Rutschman, a turnaround similar to Witt’s is expected.
What was good?
Last week, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle struck out 11 times over seven games and hit just .179. But when he clobbered a two-run home run Sunday, it capped what has been a more impressive seven days.
“There was a little frustration behind that one,” Mountcastle said. “I was having good at-bats the last week or so. Just felt like things weren’t going my way. To get that one out there felt pretty good.”
In his seven games this week, Mountcastle crushed three homers and hit .292. He walked five times and struck out just twice. That performance is closer to what Mountcastle expects from himself.
What wasn’t?
The Great Wall of Baltimore had a rough week. It had seemed so imposing, with the New York Yankees and even Trey Mancini criticizing the sheer mass of it — and how that complicated things for a right-handed hitter attempting to hit home runs.
But as the weather has warmed, the ball has flown off bats and scaled that mountain, as if the extra 20-some feet of distance and six extra feet in wall height hasn’t imposed hitters at all. There were bombs from Mountcastle and Ramón Urías in consecutive at-bats Wednesday. Then Austin Hays added a three-run shot over the wall on Saturday.
There were still a few bombs taken away, but the wall is not as much of a hindrance in June as it was earlier.
On the farm
Hall earned his first Triple-A win of his career Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out a season-high nine batters and completed five innings for the first time. His development has been slow going, a precaution after his season-ending elbow injury in 2021.
But as Hall finds success in Norfolk, there’s a chance a promotion could be on the way — if he proves to Elias he’s capable of pitching deeper into games. As the rebuild took a hit with Rodriguez’s injury, Hall’s progression is a slight salve, albeit a minor one.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
News
We die young ending explained
If you watch “We Die Young,” a new mix of a coming-of-age story and a gangster drama, it’s probably because Jean-Claude Van Damme is the main star. Van Damme, who is one of the few 1980s action stars who has thought about how to age well on screen in recent years, is not in “We Die Young” very much. Even so, Van Damme’s performance as the mute, Oxycontin-addicted ex-marine Daniel might not have been better with a bigger part.
But Daniel is the most interesting part of “We Die Young,” a familiar story about a reluctant teen gang member named Lucas (Elijah Rodriguez) and his seemingly impossible quest to leave Mara Salvatrucha (aka MS-13), a group of Central American criminals who have been linked to drug trafficking and child prostitution in real life. David Castaeda, who plays the cruel MS-13 gang leader Rincon, does a good job of making the story of Lucas believable at times. Castaeda and Van Damme steal the show, but this doesn’t make up for how often writer/director Lior Geller uses racial stereotypes and gangster movie tropes.
All You Need To Know About The Film
We Die Young was directed by Lior Geller and written by Geller and Andrew Friedman. It stars Jean-Claude Van Damme (The Bouncer, The Last Mercenary), Elijah Rodriguez (Sicario: Day of the Soldado), Nicholas Sean Johnny (Yes Day), Charlie MacGechan (Brash Young Turks), and David Castaneda (The Tax Collector). It’s about a young boy and his brother who are trying to get by in the gangland of Washington, D.C., and how they meet a war veteran who could change their lives.
The story of We Die Young is pretty ordinary, but it’s still interesting. Lucas (Rodriguez) is a boy who works for the leader of the MS-13 gang, Ricon (Castaneda), so that he can stay alive and keep his younger brother Miguel (Johnny) safe and away from the life that Ricon is heading toward. Lucas sells to a lot of people, including an ex-marine named Daniel (Van Damme) who Lucas has become friends.
Plot
After being told to bring some drugs to a certain place, Lucas sees Miguel being “jumped-in,” so he steps in and drops some drugs there. This upsets Jester (MacGechan), who was following Lucas even though Rincon told him not to. Daniel is taking a car he worked on at his job as a mechanic for a test drive. He runs into the brothers, and Daniel decides to help them leave the city.
In We Die Young, the characters are very good. Lucas is an interesting main character who helps bring the audience down into the dirty world of crime by showing how someone could end up there or even start out there. Miguel is also a strong character. He wants to impress his brother by working as a drug courier, even though Lucas doesn’t like the idea. Their older brother died in Afghanistan, their father left them, and they never hear anything about their mother.
The ‘Twist’
It is saddening stuff but never feels unbelievable. Both of them want to play baseball, and they are treading water until they can get out of the gang world. Daniel, a war veteran who lost his voice in battle and is now a drug addict, changes when he sees the death and tragedy he tried to avoid happening again. Rincon is also good because he has a personal life and isn’t just a bad guy for no reason. Van Damme, Johnny, and Castaneda all give great performances, but Rodriguez and MacGechan leave a lot to be desired.
We Die Young’s drama is always about people. It never tries to make a bigger, more grandiose impression on the audience to win them over. Even though Rincon’s operations outside of the city are briefly mentioned, the focus is always on the people behind it all. The relationship between the two brothers is strong because they treat each other like brothers and look out for each other. The younger brother tries to be like the older one to make him like him, even though he doesn’t have to.
A veteran’s point of view is looked at, including how he could physically go back to the US from Afghanistan and still not feel like he’s home, seeing death and struggle similar to what he saw while he was overseas and having to deal with an injury that has made life even harder. It is a good job.
Review
The movie starts to lose its technical edge. The story, characters, setting, and most of the acting are all good. However, there are some things about We Die Young that make it hard to watch. The camera is held by hand during action scenes and regular photography, which would be fine if the camera was held steady. During the action, there is a lot of over-editing that isn’t even necessary. Since JCVD doesn’t do any martial arts in this and the gunfights are simple, it feels like the movie is trying to fit in with others even though it doesn’t need to.
We Die Young is a good movie that introduces a new villain while keeping the drama on a very human level. This makes a good movie with some annoying problems even more frustrating. It’s a good movie, but the shaky camera and some wrong feelings about the characters keep it from being a great movie.
The post We die young ending explained appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
The Boys Season 3 Termite scene
Amazon Prime Video has just released Amazon Prime Video and the premiere is full of surprises. The first episode of the series Boys mainly focused on the theme of calm before the storm rather than focusing on the character development only. New episodes will release weekly which indicates the same episode schedule. We have also seen Billy experiencing his first power and he just cannot stop wanting more powers.
In this article we will share with you about The Boys Season 3 and we will also discuss about the Termite scene from the Boys season 3, so if you all want to know more then please continue reading this article.
The Boys Season 3 termite scene
The first 10 minutes from The Boys Season 3 showed some really insane stuff which was also very shocking which included some really top stunts. We are talking about the termite scene.
The whole process included building an 11 foot- high, 30 foot- long prosthetics. There were many jaw dropping moments in the Boys season 3’s termite scene. Termite has been wild, who just snorted cocaine which made him sneeze.
The whole scene has been pretty crazy which Termite shrinking down and crawling into the lover’s penis and then it becomes a bloody mess as termite sneezes and becomes normal which results in the exploding of his partner.
Where to watch online?
The Boys season 3 is an amazing series and the audience just loves watching it due to its gripping plot. The series also has an amazing IMDB rating which is 8.7/10 which already shows how amazing the series is. The series also has a rotten tomatoes score of 95%. The main question of the people who have not yet watched this show is, where to watch it online?
In this section we will share with you, where to watch it online. You all can watch it online on the Amazon Prime video. So do not be late and go and watch The Boys season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.
What our critic has to say?
The Boys is one of the largest hits from Amazon Prime Video and it cannot go wrong. Though there are of course some negative aspects of The Boys as the story can sometimes make you feel that it is too eccentric and you may feel as if the characters are too complex.
Though the season 3 of the Boys may make us a bit disappointed because it does not have any goal but it may also give a lot of importance to each and every episode. The Boys Season 3 can be only for the fans as they are really excited to watch it and they might even find it better.
The cast
The cast of the Boys Season 3 includes actors like Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Aya Cash.
The series has been directed by Philip Sgriccia, Frederick E.O. Toye, Stefan Schwartz, Daniel Attias, Eric Kripke, Matt Shakman, Jennifer Phang, Sarah Boyd, Steve Boyum, Dan Trachtenberg.
The post The Boys Season 3 Termite scene appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
How many episodes of the Boys season 3 are out?
Amazon Prime Video has just released Amazon Prime Video and the premiere is full of surprises. The first episode of the series Boys mainly focused on the theme of calm before the storm rather than focusing on the character development only. New episodes will release weekly which indicates the same episode schedule. We have also seen Billy experiencing his first power and he just cannot stop wanting more powers.
In this article we will share with you about The Boys Season 3 and we will also discuss about the Termite scene from the Boys season 3, so if you all want to know more then please continue reading this article.
How many episodes of The Boys Season 3 are out?
The Boys Season 3 is an amazing series, which was just released Amazon Prime Video and the premiere is full of surprises. The first episode of the series Boys mainly focused on the theme of calm before the storm rather than focusing on the character development only. New episodes will release weekly which indicates the same episode schedule. We have also seen Billy experiencing his first power and he just cannot stop wanting more powers.
The Boys Season 3 has three episodes released and that means 5 more episodes are left as there are eight episodes in total. The series has got an amazing storyline which makes the series better than the other series.
Where to watch online?
The Boys season 3 is an amazing series and the audience just loves watching it due to its gripping plot. The series also has an amazing IMDB rating which is 8.7/10 which already shows how amazing the series is. The series also has a rotten tomatoes score of 95%. The main question of the people who have not yet watched this show is, where to watch it online?
In this section we will share with you, where to watch it online. You all can watch it online on the Amazon Prime video. So do not be late and go and watch The Boys season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.
What our critic has to say?
The Boys is one of the largest hits from Amazon Prime Video and it cannot go wrong. Though there are of course some negative aspects of The Boys as the story can sometimes make you feel that it is too eccentric and you may feel as if the characters are too complex.
Though the season 3 of the Boys may make us a bit disappointed because it does not have any goal but it may also give a lot of importance to each and every episode. The Boys Season 3 can be only for the fans as they are really excited to watch it and they might even find it better.
The cast
The cast of the Boys Season 3 includes actors like Jack Quaid, Karl Urban, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Aya Cash.
The series has been directed by Philip Sgriccia, Frederick E.O. Toye, Stefan Schwartz, Daniel Attias, Eric Kripke, Matt Shakman, Jennifer Phang, Sarah Boyd, Steve Boyum, Dan Trachtenberg.
The post How many episodes of the Boys season 3 are out? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
