Protect Yourself With This 5 Insurance Policies
Insurance is a necessity. Nowadays, most of our major financial decisions involve buying or getting insurance. Before you can drive, you need to avail car insurance. Before you can buy a new house, you need to avail a home insurance. Even when you buy your Apple gadget, you can opt for Apple Care insurance.
We are at risk everyday. To manage or minimize those risks, we need insurance. It’s the only way to protect ourselves against unforeseen events in the future.
For most of us, insurance topic can be very technical. There are lots of things you need to know with regards to each insurance policies. There are hundreds of them and different types of insurance available in the market. Choosing the best one for our self can be really tough sometimes.
To help you with your decision, here’s the 5 insurance policies you need to have.
1. MEDICAL INSURANCE
This is the most important insurance policy we need to avail for ourself and our family. It gives us protection against hospitalization costs. Depending on where you are, medical costs can be huge burden if left unprotected. Some wealthy nations provide this free to their citizens. But for most countries, this is something they need to buy for their own protection. There are several types of health insurance available in the market. Make sure to choose the best one that suits your needs.
2. CRITICAL ILLNESS INSURANCE
Having medical insurance is not enough. In the event of critical illness, you might find yourself unemployed or taking a rest for uncertain period. If you have critical illness plan, you can get lump sum payout to help you tide the recovery period. Though medical insurance pay your hospital bills, it won’t give you any allowance throughout the hospitalization. It is a must to have critical illness policy on top of your medical insurance. Choose a policy that gives comprehensive critical illnesses on their list. Make sure it also covers all stages of the illnesses.
3. ACCIDENT INSURANCE
This policy gives us protection against accident. Aside from medical coverage due to accident, it also gives lump sum payout in the event of accidental death or accidental dismemberment. Accident do happens and having an accident plan helps to minimize those risk. Some medical policies do not cover outpatient treatment due to accident. Having a separate accident plan is an advantage.
4. DEATH/DISABILITY INSURANCE
If you have a family depending on you, you need to have this policy. It’s a legacy you can leave to them in the event of untimely demise. When you get this policy, it usually covers both death and total disability. It gives lump sum payout in the event any of the two happens. Death coverage usually covers any cause like accident or illness. On the other hand, total disability cover is subjective depending on which insurance provide you get the policy. They may have different interpretation or coverage on this part. Make sure you read your policy contract for more details.
5. INVESTMENT/RETIREMENT INSURANCE
Lastly, if you still have funds, avail investment or retirement policy. Once you have all the other insurance policies to protect your risks, it’s now time to plan for your future. Invest to grow your money and plan for your retirement. There are lots of investment policies offered by most insurance companies. Check their past performances to help you decide which investment funds can give you the best return for your money. Though past performance is not a guarantee of future returns, it will surely help on your decision.
Buying insurance is a long term commitment. Do your own due diligence and do not rely solely on the information given by your agent. Understand the fine prints and make sure you are aware of the pros and cons and types of health insurance you need to avail. Set an appointment with more than one insurance agent so you have comparison before you can decide which one to choose.
Personal Insurance Underwriting – A Lost Art
According to Wikipedia, “Underwriting involves measuring risk exposure and determining the premium that needs to be charged to insure that risk.” Oh- but if it were only that easy! Measuring risk exposure is very different now than it was even ten years ago. As an Insurance Agency, are you considering how you measure risk in order to grow your business in the most profitable way possible?
- Comparative Raters: The single most destructive tool to the art of underwriting! If a company has the cheapest price, they must “want” that business- right? Wrong. Companies must file in personal insurance with the Dept. of Insurance for that state to update rules or pricing. With the speed of information today and the speed of competitor changes, most companies have great difficulty keeping up with changes in the marketplace. Especially in light of the fact that they have to “file” to make changes to their products and pricing which can take months and requested changes don’t always get approved.
- Carrier Appetite: If you’re an Independent Agent, you’re probably doing business with way too many markets. With changes coming from carriers almost on a weekly basis nowadays- how can you or your staff possibly be knowledgeable about what all of your carrier’s appetites are?
- Auto Insurance has become commoditized: It’s our own fault; the industry now advertises this product especially on television commercials as only being differentiated by price. That is far from the truth. Contracts vary wildly and companies have specific appetites for certain types of risks.
- Meeting Expectations: Underwriting is a two-way street. You should be “qualifying” the risk to match a carrier’s appetite but also matching the consumer’s expectations of what is important to them about their insurance program to which carrier will best provide that.
- Failure to Communicate: There are way too many “Insurance Professionals” assuming that price is the most important consideration to a client when choosing a personal insurance program. You know what they say about assuming…
- Insurance Interrogation: Yes- we need a certain amount of information to analyze a risk. Think about how you are asking your questions and are you explaining why you need the information?
- Seller Beware: Consumers are extremely savvy today about what they should say to get the coverage they want. They may no longer “own” Spike, the Pit-bull after talking to a few insurance agents and are finding themselves unable to get homeowner’s insurance.
Underwriting a risk still involves developing a relationship with a prospect and matching their expectations with a carrier that has an appetite for their risk profile. Can you do that and properly analyze the assets your prospect may have “at risk” in 71/2 or 15 minutes? Is it worth taking the proper amount of time to profitably grow your business and do the right job for your clients? It’s up to you.
Is Insurance a Form of Gambling? The Ned Flanders Approach to Travel
For those of us that have grown up with the concept of insuring important or expensive things, the idea that it is a form of gambling is usually quite foreign. After all, there is a world of difference between the glazed eyes and bad decisions that fill pokies venues, and the sensible mainstream idea of insurance. Actually, insurance can be likened to gambling – but only in a very abstract sense. Today we explore the Ned Flanders approach to travel and travel insurance… and why for most of, his ar-diddly-arguments just don’t hold up!
The Ned Flanders Approach to Insurance
Actually, the school of thought that says that insurance is a form of gambling is much older than Ned Flanders (ultra-religious neighbour of The Simpsons). However, the pop culture reference to Ned’s belief is quite likely the first time that many of us in the West have encountered the concept. In the Simpsons episode from 1996, Hurricane Neddy, a Hurricane hits Springfield but destroys only the Flanders’ house. When Marge asks about insurance, Maude says that Ned didn’t believe in it – he considered it a form of gambling.
The rationale behind this is that when you take out home insurance, travel insurance, etc, you are effectively making a bet with the insurance company that a specific event will not occur (the destruction of your house, falling ill while you are overseas, etc). The insurance company is betting that it will not occur.
The Difference Between Insurance and Gambling
The idea that insurance is like gambling seems to be nothing more than an exercise in twisting logic, when you look at the purpose of insurance compared to the purpose of gambling. People buy insurance because:
They want to mitigate financial loss in the event that something (fairly unlikely) happens. In travel insurance, this would be the risk of getting sick or being injured, being the victim of crime, or having logistical difficulties that involve financial loss.
People gamble because:
They want to win a large amount of money without working for it (possibly the reason that religions often object to it).
What is an Aleatory Contract?
An aleatory contract is a more precise name for the form of agreement that travel insurance represents. Its definition is ‘a contract in which the performance of one or both parties is contingent on a particular event’. These contracts can mean a major ‘win’ for one party, and a loss for the other. With the current insurance environment though, the win and loss ratio is usually a lot more even that that seen in gambling.
So, what is the purpose of insurance?
Travel insurance, and insurance in general, provides a vital social service. If people had no option but to take on the risk of owning a house, owning a car, being liable for their own overseas medical expenses, etc, they might never do any of the above activities. Consider that while Australia has socialized health care, almost every other country in the world does not… and medical bills can run into the tens of thousands very quickly. Without the small expense of travel insurance, very few people would leave their home country. We would have a fraction of the understanding of other cultures, languages, and religions that make our world so rich today.
Rather than thinking of holiday insurance as gambling, it is much more useful to consider that you are ‘paying for peace of mind’. You are paying a small amount, to mitigate the enormous financial loss that could occur in the future. When you look at it this way, it is definitely worthwhile!
IRS Payroll Tax Audits Create Havoc on an Employer
Payroll Tax Audits are conducted on businesses that have or had employees and either failed to file and pay the payroll taxes on Form 941 Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Returns, misclassified workers as independent contractors when in fact they are employees or there is a mismatch between the W-3 Transmittal of Wage and Tax Statement, W-2 Wage & Income Statement and the Form 941 Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Returns.
When a payroll tax audit is selected to be audited, the case is assigned to the Employment Tax Examination Program and then it is assigned to one of the employment tax auditors.
An employment tax auditor will seek bank statements, payroll bank statements, copies of Form 941 Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Returns for a specific period, DE-9 Quarterly Contribution Return and Report of Wages and any other form or document that they believe will assist them in determining if all the employee’s wages/salaries were accounted for on the tax returns filed.
For people who were incorrectly paid as independent contractors, laborers who in fact should have been reported as employees. Then, that is when the misclassification of employee audits steps into the investigation.
Internal Revenue Service and the State tax agencies have identifying factors for determining when a person should be an employee or independent contractor. File a Form SS-8 Determination of Workers Status for Purposes of Federal Employment Taxes and Income Tax withholdings if you as an employer are not sure as to how to treat a worker.
Common Law Rules
Facts that provide evidence of the degree of control and independence fall into three categories:
1. Behavioral: Does the company control or have the right to control what the worker does and how the worker does his or her job?
2. Financial: Are the business aspects of the worker’s job controlled by the payer? (these include things like how worker is paid, whether expenses are reimbursed, who provides tools/supplies, etc.)
3. Type of Relationship: Are there written contracts or employee type benefits (i.e. pension plan, insurance, vacation pay, etc.)? Will the relationship continue and is the work performed a key aspect of the business?
Mismatch between the Form 941 Employer’s Quarterly Federal Tax Returns, the W-2 Wage & Income Statement and W-3 Transmittal of Wage & Tax Statement can result in a computer audit.
Computer payroll audits are easily calculated from the tax return and statements filed by the employer. Letters, Notices, and results are issued to the employer. The audit result is usually recorded as due on the last quarter of the year in which the alleged mismatch was identified.
An employer is provided with a deadline to respond to the changes. Furthermore, you may have appeal rights. Always read all the notices, letters you receive. Many people do not open government issued letters and then they lament on the consequences for not complying with response time frames.
A payroll tax audit can lead to large tax bills that create financial havoc on employers. Large expenses that are paid to Accountants, Tax Debt Resolution Experts and Tax Attorneys to represent a company who has misclassified workers and now owe payroll taxes for the unreported wages/salaries paid to workers who should have been reported as employees in the first place.
A payroll tax debt can result in recording of tax liens, levies (garnishments) issued to accounts receivable, notes receivable, and bank accounts. Furthermore, if negotiations are not successful the tax agency will seize and sell your business to secure payment of the taxes overdue.
Do not attempt tax debt negotiations without seeking professional assistance. The IRS Collection Officers are required to follow certain regulations, tax processes and procedures prior to implementing their collection efforts. If you do not know what resolution option you can request and what the requirements are for resolution. Then, your company may be subject to financial havoc and potential closure.
Do not forget or shred notices and letters mailed to you by tax agencies or employees of these tax agencies. There are so many appeal rights, time frames that require a response by certain dates. If these time frames and dates are not complied with. Then, the IRS Auditor or Collector will have no option but to move forward with the next action that is required according to your case.
Liens filed against your company will affect your ability to borrow and will encumber any and all property that your company owns and possibly you as the owner, officer, member and or director of the entity that owes payroll taxes.
Yes, there is a potential individual liability for non payment of payroll taxes. Read Internal Revenue Code 6672. Basically, the IRS is required to calculate the amount of tax withholding, social security and Medicare taxes due. Then, letters are mailed or provided to the potential responsible people or entities who failed to report correctly and pay the taxes accordingly.
These letters provide for 60 day time frame to request an appeal prior to the tax agency being able to create a tax bill against the individuals or entities that failed to abide by the payroll tax rules and regulations.
Business owners, Directors, Officers and general public believe that because an entity is a Corporation, Partnership, Non-Profit or Limited Liability Company that this in itself protects them individually from being responsible for unpaid payroll taxes that the entity failed to forward to the government.
It is not wise to confront the IRS Auditor or Collector on your own. Even the best tax resolution experts encounter barriers to negotiate audits and debts. You just have to do your research and interview several tax professionals to verify which one will work in your best interest.
