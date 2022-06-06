The Boys Season 3 termite scene

The French drama-thriller series The Perfect Mother, or Une mère parfaite, is directed by Frédéric Garson and stars Julie Gayet, Andreas Pietschmann, Eden Ducourant, Maxim Driesen, and others. There are 4 episodes, and each one lasts about 50 minutes.

The series was only a few bytes long, but it packed a lot of punches and had a lot of confusing twists and turns that might have made people’s heads spin. So, if you want to know how The Perfect Mother ends, stick around to find out more!

Perfect Mother Plot

The Perfect Mother, a new series on Netflix, follows Anya Berg and her mother Helene through their daily lives. Anya, studying in Paris, is implicated in the murder of a rich heir of a cosmetics bigwig. Although the police arrest her, her mother is adamant that her daughter isn’t like her. According to Helene, Anya doesn’t lie and she would never do anything this insane. Seems like she informed the world precisely how to harm her, isn’t it?

Anyway, Helene gets in contact with her lawyer ex-boyfriend Vincent and together they go out to establish Anya’s innocence. Sadly, this isn’t always the case, and they finally learn the truth, which comes as a surprise to Helene… or is it actually the truth?

What does Anya tell the police and her mother about that night?

Anya, a young lady, is the most likely suspect in this case. Out with her companion Julie that night, Anya tells us early on that she began kissing him but suddenly a dark figure popped from outside of nowhere and knocked him down.

Damien urged Anya to lock herself in the bathroom but she left her phone in the living room. She felt the guy was Damien’s drug dealer was still there when she head out. She checked on Damien, discovered him dead, scooped up her phone and ran out the house, drenched in blood. But why throw away her phone and bleeding garments if that’s the case?

What does Anya tell Vincent in episode 2?

Anya tells Vincent they used coke at Damien’s flat, kissed, and became physical. Worse-case scenario.

Damien pinned and abused her. They struggled, and he ultimately raped her. She fainted in the restroom. She woke up to his dealer’s sounds outside.

This account of events matches her first narrative, with one change. Anya checked Damien’s respiration outside the bathroom. She grabbed the knife for protection.

She dropped it and bolted, leaving a bloody handprint. A neighbour claimed she heard a tussle upstairs and someone yell “no,” which may be Anya.

What evidence backs up Anya’s Story?

Anya’s blood contains GHB, supporting the rape claim. Anya was mistreated by her last partner, Leo, and he decided to keep it a secret, her brother Lukas tells Matthias in Berlin.

Timeline and facts suggest Anya wasn’t in the restroom. Mani (the police investigator) remains sceptical after her release in episode 3. Helene discovers GHB beneath Anya’s bathroom sink, which doesn’t help. Who’s right?

The conclusion of episode 3 indicates that the mysterious man seen on CCTV was Kamal, who is working with Anya. Claire (Damien’s mother) hires a private investigator to photograph them kissing.

Anya obtains an arrest warrant and flees.

How does finale begin?

As we left off in the last episode, Helene is attempting to stop her daughter from leaving for Berlin.

Speaking of which, Matthias is anxious about his family coming apart, and of course that’s not helped by Helene sleeping with Vincent last week. Lukas confronts Matthias about what happened to Anya and throws his parenting into doubt.

Was Kamal involved in killing Damien?

In Paris, another account of that night’s events is told. Kamal attended Damien’s party. She caused the accident.

Damien tried to rape Anya in the restroom, but she had her phone. Anya called Kamal for assistance. He climbed the roof to check on Anya. Drugged, she could hardly stand.

Anya stabbed Kamal when Damien snatched the knife and threatened to call the police. Damien grabbed Kamal by the neck and stabbed him. Kamal defended her.

Kamal is illegally from Libya. Anya fell in love with Kamal at the shelter, but she went home with Damien to get vengeance. Anya lies to Helene about the GHB beneath the sink.

Helene urges Anya to reveal the truth to police. This might spell Kamal’s deportation. Kamal is married and his wife and children dwell at the night shelter. Kamal offered his wife the money to assist pay expenses. Anya had no idea they were married, so she’s astonished to learn.

Does Anya incriminate Kamal?

Anya calls Kamal, who apologises for the lie. She incriminates him, so the police go for him. Kamal hangs himself from a balcony. Damien’s watch is recovered and he’s found guilty.

Mani discloses to Helene at the station, after news of Kamal’s death reaches them, that they’ll compare Kamal’s DNA with what they took from the knife to determine whether it matches.

If so, Anya may depart as she wasn’t engaged in the deadly blow.

Claire is appalled to learn that Damien raped Anya. This ends her tale subplot.

Matthias tells Helene in the Paris police station that Leo raped Anya a year ago. Anya went to Paris to recuperate, so she worked in a shelter to aid others.

What does Julie confess? What’s really going on?

Julie arrives outside with an alternative account of events and tells Vincent. Here, we see events as they are.

Anya triggered Kamal’s trouble. She was manipulative and had everything planned.

Two months ago, she blackmailed a professor and planned to do the same to Damien. Damien raped a girl, but not Anya. Anya was like a shark that smelled blood when she heard he paid her to remain silent. Anya determined to kill Damien.

Julie’s confession shows she was blackmailed by the professor and was the bait. They willingly took GHB.

Julie had second thoughts about Damien’s plan, explaining their confrontation at the club and why Anya was alone with him.

As we witness the events again, everything fits with Anya taking GHB and blackmailing Damien.

Damien lost control, raped Anya, and then she stabbed him repeatedly with the knife. When she called Kamal, he saw Damien’s lifeless corpse and dropped the knife in horror.

Kamal climbed back over the roof, Anya left the house, and the performance ended.

How the show ended?

The Berlin attack may have prompted Anya’s behaviour. Helene begs Vincent to protect Anya, and he does. She’s freed eventually.

Helene watches as Vincent, Anya, and Matthias leave the episode.

