News
These Mets are built not to collapse
Each series win, each perfectly executed managerial move by Buck Showalter, each test that they pass against the game’s best teams continues to give credence to an idea that has been very foreign to their fans for years.
These Mets are built not to collapse.
Every season is different from the last, of course. New players come in and out, factors around the league change, but still the Mets have found a way to turn magnificent starts into late-season heartbreak. In 2021, 2012, 2009, 2007, 1998 and 1997, the club won at least 31 of their first 56 games. None of those teams ended up in the playoffs.
The 2022 Mets are 37-19 as they leave Los Angeles and head south for their next conquest, hoping to have the same kind of fun in San Diego. Their run differential is better than the 2021 and 2007 squads’ — the most talented and memorable of the Met teams in recent history that disintegrated down the stretch — were at the same point in the season. And unlike the 2007 team, the current Mets aren’t relying on two 41-year-old pitchers to hold up over a full season the way they were with Tom Glavine and Orlando Hernandez 15 years ago.
Looking back to last year’s team (which was 32-24 at this juncture and also leading the National League East), the main difference is that this year’s roster was bolstered around the edges to support the inevitable damage that happens to the main frame. Chris Bassitt has not only been a welcome presence in the clubhouse and on the pitcher’s mound every fifth day, but has validated the idea of bringing him in as insurance in case Jacob deGrom or Max Scherzer go down. With that scenario unfortunately coming true, sending both former Cy Young winners to the injured list, trading for Bassitt looks like a stroke of genius by general manager Billy Eppler.
A healthy Carlos Carrasco changes the equation dramatically, too. The veteran is out to prove that he’s more than just a throw-in from Cleveland in the Francisco Lindor trade. The Mets did not have this version of Carrasco last season, and frankly, they had something that wasn’t even close. Now that he’s right again, Carrasco is back to being a top-ten pitcher in his league, a post he occupied for an entire decade when he was the American League’s eighth-most valuable pitcher of the 2010s. His bounce-back season is more than just a heartwarming story: It’s a major reason why the Mets haven’t crumbled like they did in the past when adversity barreled through Citi Field.
Those two have helped solidify the Mets as an unquestionably better team than they were last year, but three new additions to the lineup have really made this thing sing. Starling Marte, Mark Canha and Eduardo Escobar all brought their own reputations and track records to Flushing when the Mets acquired them this offseason, but the trio of veterans also provide an air of confidence to everything they do. Marte, Canha and Escobar have played in over 3,000 combined MLB games, allowing the Mets to lean on experience at three everyday positions rather than continually waiting for J.D. Davis or the recently-demoted Dominic Smith to finally grab a starting role and run with it.
With the new, older guys helping out now, the Mets turned several question marks into periods. Those are the types of players you want on your team for big spots in September and beyond. While he’s been fine but unspectacular so far, Adam Ottavino adds a similar quality to the bullpen. A 36-year-old — who ranks 11th among active relievers in career innings and has pitched in 17 postseason games — Ottavino is the kind of player that a manager doesn’t have to worry about mentally. That’s a tremendous luxury on any team, but especially one that’s eyeing greatness while knowing how it’s evaded their franchise in the past.
No matter what Ottavino’s numbers look like at the end of the year, his fans, teammates and manager can all feel better about using him in a high-leverage jam than they would about, say, Yennsy Diaz, who the Mets relied on far too often last year.
The other considerable difference between the 2022 Mets’ situation and the ones that doomed teams of the past is the expanded playoffs. Sure, right now it looks like the NL East is theirs for the taking, but at this time last year the Mets were the only team in the division above .500 and they still watched the postseason from home. Even if regression comes for them in the second half, the implementation of a third Wild Card team buys a pretty sizable cushion.
Of course, if and when this veteran-laden, high-floor team gets into the postseason, they could very well throw deGrom, Scherzer, Bassitt and Carrasco in a playoff series. Good luck beating those four pitchers when they’re all healthy, and there’s always the very real possibility that the roster will look even better after the trade deadline.
Knowing Steve Cohen’s aggressive approach to team improvement, these Mets could get even more collapse-proof in the coming months. Should struggling teams like the Cubs, Rockies or Tigers choose to give up in July, the Mets could happily poach some players off them that will make any talk of a summer swoon seem even sillier.
()
News
Gophers net commitment from Hutchinson linebacker
The Gophers football program received a commitment Monday from Alex Elliott, a linebacker from Hutchinson, Minn. The 6-foot-2 and 200-pound player is the ninth member of the U’s class for 2023 and the fifth from the state of Minnesota.
Elliott committed to the Gophers after he attended a camp at the U on Sunday and received a scholarship offer.
“I am beyond excited to announce that I have made my decision to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota,” Elliott wrote in a message on Twitter.
Elliott, who thanked head coach P.J. Fleck and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi among others in his post, had offers from Kansas, Ohio, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, Air Force, Army, Navy, North Dakota State and elsewhere.
News
Heat’s Pat Riley addresses offseason plans, Herro as starter, Lowry conditioning, Adebayo improvement
Miami Heat President Pat Riley held his annual State of the Heat postseason media session Monday at FTX Arena.
Among the topics he addressed eights days after his team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals:
– He opened with, “I thought we had an absolutely great year. It was a tremendous story that was developing. But with a lot of stories, the endings aren’t very good. We had a year we can really be proud of.”
– He added, “Sorry that it ended the way that it did.”
– Of change he said, “Even if we ran it back we would have a good team, but we have to be proactive in improving the team.”
– And of adding another leading man, he said, “If there’s one out there, throw him to me. You can always use more, but it’s got to be a good fit.”
– So a deal? Possibly. “You can always think about running it back. But is that going to be good enough to win a championship?”
– He did not, because of NBA rules, address specific players.
– But even then he added of the season, “We did a lot of great things.”
– He did not overstate, or understate, the draft, “Where we are drafting is late at 27. A lot of good players have been drafted down there.”
– He said, “I like the team that we have.”
– But he also said, “I think we all realize that you can always use more. Especially when you’ve gone through the season and you analyze the result and it wasn’t as good as it you thought it should be.”
– Riley on the age of his roster, “There’s more geezers in this league playing at the top of their game.”
– Of Tyler Herro, “If you want to win a championship and you want to become a starter, you really have to become a two-way player today.”
– He also said of Herro, “I don’t even think he’s here yet as a full-time complete player,”
“I don’t even think he’s here yet as a full-time complete player,”
– And of Herro’s goal to be a starter next season, “But as far as being a starter, come to training camp and win it.”
– Of Duncan Robinson, he said, “The first playoff game this year, he got 27 points. And he’s a specialist, and you can’t win in this league without having them.”
– And, “Yes, Duncan can improve. That message has been delivered to him many times.”
– Of a possible return by Victor Oladipo, he said, “I thought he had some great moments for us.” He added, “You do need players that can break down a defense on their own.”
– And, “So we’ll see where that goes, because obviously he’s a free agent.”
– On if P.J. Tucker opts out, “P.J. is like a cornerstone.”
– On Kyle Lowry’s conditioning, Riley mentioned Lowry missing time for personal issues, “The bottom line with me and for me, as far as hoping you can get the most out of a player . . . is that you have to be in world-class shape.”
– And, “He definitely is going to have to address that. . . . I do think he can be in better shape next year.”
– Also, “Contrary to what he said, I don’t think it’s a wasted year.”
– Of Bam Adebayo in the middle, “He’s been asked to do a lot of things as a young player, and he has grown very efficient in doing those things.”
– And of growing Adebayo’s game, “This could be a year of: How can Bam be developed in a way to improve his consistent shot ability every night? . . . I think there’s another level at his age now.”
– Of where he stands careerwise with the Heat, “I definitely feel an obligation to fill this build.”
– Because of the way the season ended, he said, “I was stunned, I was frustrated, I was angry.”
– Also, “I haven’t thought much about that.”
– Oh, and this, “I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you can right now.”
– Of Udonis Haslem possibly returning next season, he said, “We want him to be in this organization as long as he wants to be.”
– Asked if Jimmy Butler needs another elite running mate alongside, he said, “I think we have what we need internally.”
()
News
Police ID man, 59, found fatally shot in St. Paul senior living apartment
Authorities have identified the man found fatally shot Friday night at a senior living apartment building in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Leonardo Bedell, 59, of St. Paul, police said Monday.
Bernadette D. Draughn, 49, St. Paul was arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday in the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis and booked into the Ramsey County jail, according to police. She remained jailed Monday.
Just before 7 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the apartment building on the 700 block of East Seventh Street on a request to check a person’s welfare. Bedell was found in an apartment dead from a gunshot wound, police said.
The homicide was St. Paul’s 19th this year.
These Mets are built not to collapse
Gophers net commitment from Hutchinson linebacker
Heat’s Pat Riley addresses offseason plans, Herro as starter, Lowry conditioning, Adebayo improvement
Police ID man, 59, found fatally shot in St. Paul senior living apartment
DEA Appoints Tatsuya Kohrogi Vice President & Head Of Global Business
After initial hesitation, Yankees now love PitchCom
Ethereum Single-Day Liquidations Reach Three-Year High As Price Breaks $1,900
Wayzata’s James Laurinaitis on College Football Hall of Fame ballot
How Fractional Ownership Is Bringing Iconic Real-World Objects To The Public
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in George Floyd killing until 2023
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
How to Record Zoom Meeting as a Participant & Without Host Permission
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022