Twins’ Gary Sánchez, Gio Urshela set to face off against former Yankees team
TORONTO — The day Gary Sánchez showed up at Twins camp this March after a late-night trade, he had already turned the page. The New York Yankees sent the catcher, as well as third baseman Gio Urshela, to Minnesota for infielders Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
“That chapter is done,” he said of his Yankees career. “It’s in the past.”
Sánchez and Urshela will get to revisit it to an extent this week when the Yankees show up for a three-game series at Target Field that will begin on Tuesday.
For Urshela, who spent the past three seasons in New York but came up with Cleveland and also spent some time in Toronto, he said he expects it to be like playing just another team. For Sánchez, who signed with the Yankees as a teenager and became a two-time all-star in New York, the experience might be a little different.
“Maybe a lot of adrenaline that day,” he said. “But at the same time, (I’m) excited to come out with my new team. I’m also excited to see old teammates and friends.”
While Sánchez didn’t have much to say about his former team on Sunday, the change in scenery appears to have done him well. Sánchez arrived in New York as a highly-touted prospect. When he broke onto the scene in 2016, he lived up to those expectations, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting after a 53-game stint where he hit .299 with a 1.032 OPS and 20 home runs.
“Gary was such a highly-touted young player that in those markets, really no matter what you do, you’re going to end up being the center of attention one way or the other, no matter what,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “And when the expectation levels are so high, I think a lot of times in the big markets, the expectation levels are at points that are just not reachable for any player. And so it’s almost easy, it’s easier and almost better if you’re not one of those guys, and you can just go out there and play. But everyone’s eyes are on Gary Sanchez.”
Sánchez eventually became the target of frequent media criticism and fan ire over the remainder of his career in New York. But the catcher has seemed to settle well into this new home in Minnesota.
Since the March trade that brought him to the Twins, his defensive metrics have improved behind the plate, and Sánchez, who finished Sunday with two hits including a home run, has been producing offensively. Sánchez entered Sunday with a 109 OPS+ (100 is league average), a jump from his previous two seasons.
“I think he’s enjoying himself here,” Baldelli said. “I think he feels comfortable and able to just play the game over here.”
INJURY UPDATES
Carlos Correa, who tested positive for COVID-19 while the Twins were in Detroit, has returned to Minnesota, and Baldelli said he was “doing OK.” The Twins have begun to test him and after two negative tests in consecutive days, he could be cleared to return.
“I think he’s going to need probably at least a couple of days of being on his feet and working out before we would get him back out there in the lineup. But I don’t see it being too far out, so that’s good news,” Baldelli said.
Starter Joe Ryan, who was also sidelined with COVID-19, has thrown a bullpen back in Minnesota and was scheduled to throw another one at higher intensity. Once that happens — Baldelli was unsure if that was scheduled for Sunday or Tuesday — the Twins will have a better sense of how he will slot in moving forward.
Baldelli said they “have to talk about a rehab start,” because of the time he has missed, but the Twins have not yet nailed down whether they will go that route.
Kenta Maeda, who has been rehabbing in Fort Myers, Fla., after last year’s Tommy John surgery, is in Minnesota currently, and Baldelli said the plan was for him to join the group periodically throughout the year to have check ups with team trainers and doctors as well as to be around his teammates. Baldelli again expressed hope that Maeda could be back later this season.
Randy Dobnak (finger), who has also been in Fort Myers rehabbing, suffered a setback within the past few weeks, and his return appears to be relatively far off still.
Tylor Megill says ‘arm feels great’ after first rehab start with Double-A Binghamton
LOS ANGELES — Better days are coming; the Mets’ Opening Day starter is just one rotation-turn away from returning.
Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) completed his first rehab start on Sunday with Double-A Binghamton. He gave up two earned runs on three hits, permitted no walks, and recorded five strikeouts over 3.2 innings and 53 pitches. Outside of a first-inning home run, the other two hits that Megill surrendered came on soft contact.
“I feel ready to go,” Megill said. “My arm feels great, body feels good. … Everything is feeling natural right now.”
All of which means this is likely the Mets’ final road trip without Megill.
As great as he said his arm felt, Megill is expected to need one more rehab outing at the very least to get his pitch count up. If Megill can stretch out to 70 pitches his next time out, it’s likely the right-hander will rejoin the team during its next home stand, which is set to begin on June 14 against the Brewers.
Megill, the replacement starter for the injured Jacob deGrom, landed on the injured list May 12. He recorded a 2.43 ERA in his first six starts (33.1 innings) and gave up eight runs in 1.1 innings to the Nationals in his final outing before hitting the IL.
Lynx overcome late ‘knucklehead’ fade; hold off Liberty
There were plenty of positives Sunday for the Minnesota Lynx.
Hanging on for a win is the most important.
Strong second and third quarters meant Minnesota led entering the final frame — and comfortably — for the first time this season. But a fade nearly led to the most depressing loss of the subpar season.
A late 10-2 spurt ended a furious New York rally, and the Lynx held off the home team 84-77.
“Being able to eventually stem the tide and win the game was the most important thing. I certainly didn’t hammer them over the head with the bottom falling out,” said coach Cheryl Reeve. “We got to have that mindset of if we don’t score they don’t score. We got that back, and that was the message at the end of the game.”
Minnesota (3-8) has beaten New York twice this season. The teams meet again Tuesday in Brooklyn.
Back in the starting lineup, Aerial Powers tied a career-high with 27 points and added seven rebounds. Sylvia Fowles had a strong second half to finish with 18 points and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride also scored 18 points.
Powers came off the bench the past two games after starting the first eight games.
“I’m a grinder, so it doesn’t matter if I’m coming off the bench or starting,” Powers said. “I have the same focus every time I step on the floor. Today, shots just went down.”
Minnesota tied a season-high by shooting 49.2% from the field, including 71% in the second quarter and 69.2% in the third. That dropped to 26.7% (4 of 15) in the final 10 minutes.
Up by 19 late in the third quarter, an 18-3 Liberty run cut the Minnesota lead to one with four minutes to play.
“We were doing silly stuff; we messed up on some coverage, they got out in transition. It was all stuff that we can control for sure. I’m glad we were able to fight through that because in past games when that stuff happens we fall apart. … Just kind of knucklehead mistakes, things we need to clean up,” said Rachel Banham, who finished with 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.
With momentum going the other way, Powers was fouled getting an offensive rebound. She made the two free throws, grabbed a defensive rebound at the other end and hit a jumper to push the Lynx lead back to 78-73. All in a 32-second span.
Bridget Carleton found Fowles inside for a layup with 1:35 left, Carleton deflected a Sabrina Ionescu shot 47 seconds later, and Banham hit a jumper 10 ticks later for the dagger.
“It was a team effort, and we were able to not only stop them from gaining complete momentum, but scoring on the other end and putting a little bit more pressure on them to score,” Powers said.
Ionescu tied a season high with 31 points for the Liberty (3-8). Natasha Howard had 20 points and five rebounds. New York was 4 for 30 from 3-point range.
Powers scored a career-best 18 first-half points. Minnesota led 46-37 at intermission.
“It was one of her more efficient games of the season, and her putting the ball in the hole at a more efficient rate,” Reeve said, noting Powers successfully drove to the hoop and hit all three 3-point attempts in the game.
Injury updates
Guard Moriah Jefferson left the May 27 game with a strained left quadriceps. The initial timeframe was missing 7-10 days, something Reeve said remains.
Forward Damiris Dantas has missed the first 11 games with a Lisfranc injury in her right foot sustained late last season.
“(She’s) awfully close and chomping at the bit,” Reeve said. “This game or next game, that’s probably a stretch, but very soon.”
Wearing orange
Reeve and the players wore orange t-shirts in support of more being done relating to gun safety laws and other ways to stop “senseless gun violence.”
“States that have gun safety laws have lower gun violence rates. This isn’t hard; this has been proven, and so we need to work really, really hard to ask our elected officials to do the right thing so that we can stop putting our young kids in harm’s way, people being able to go to the grocery store, movie theater, that sort of thing,” Reeve said.
Dean Kremer returns but Orioles go 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in 3-2 defeat to Guardians to lose series
There couldn’t have been a more ideal place in the batting order for the Orioles to find themselves in. There were so few chances to be had, but Baltimore had the right players at the plate for both opportunities.
Second baseman Rougned Odor and center fielder Ryan McKenna reached base consecutively twice, first in the fifth and again in the seventh, to provide run-scoring opportunities with fewer than two outs. The fifth inning was especially promising, with a McKenna double placing two in scoring position with no outs.
And yet, with a combination of Austin Hays and Trey Mancini — the best hitters on the Orioles — they were left stranded in the fifth. And with Cedric Mullins pinch hitting in the seventh, consecutive popouts from Mullins and Hays squandered that chance to level a one-run deficit and bail out right-hander Dean Kremer, making his first start of the season.
Those issues with runners in scoring position haven’t been so glaring as they were to begin the season, but they materialized again in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Guardians, which sealed a series win for Cleveland at Camden Yards.
“Good baseball game,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We just came up a little short.”
The Guardians had done all their damage in the first inning, unable to break through against Baltimore’s bullpen and leaving an avenue for the Orioles to overtake a narrow deficit.
But Baltimore (23-33) finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s third home run in seven games provided the only offense in the fourth. It was an impressive blast, sending an opposite-field shot 437 feet — one foot shy of Mancini’s bomb Saturday afternoon, which registered as the longest by an Oriole this season.
“Maybe hit the weight room tomorrow or something,” Mountcastle quipped.
Guardians right-hander Zach Plesac faced few other issues, allowing four hits while striking out eight in his six innings. And the Orioles never managed much of a threat to Cleveland’s bullpen, either, even after left-hander Sam Hentges walked Odor and McKenna to begin the seventh or catcher Adley Rutschman reached on a drop-third strike to begin the ninth.
It marked a series finale that ended with a whisper and handed Baltimore its second straight series loss during an eight-game homestand.
Guess who’s back
Kremer was expected to play a larger part in the Orioles’ staff out of spring training, but as he warmed up in the bullpen during the season-opening series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Kremer suffered a left oblique strain.
He began his path back here last month, blowing through hitters at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. In his nine innings across three appearances, Kremer allowed two hits, two walks and no runs. He struck out 18 batters and held hitters to a .069 average.
But life for Kremer in the major leagues hasn’t been nearly so routine, finishing 2021 with a 7.55 ERA in 13 starts. He averaged 2.9 home runs allowed per nine innings last season, and that propensity to allow the long ball struck again in the first inning Sunday, when Andrés Giménez sent a ball to the flag court for a three-run homer.
“It was a little shaky in the first,” Kremer said. “But after that, kind of settled in and felt like I knew what I was doing after that.”
Despite needing 42 pitches to get through two innings, Kremer settled in the third and fourth, combining for 16 pitches before he was pulled for right-hander Logan Gillaspie one out into the fifth inning. That length — even with three runs attached — was about as good of a scenario as manager Brandon Hyde could’ve hoped for before the game.
Kremer said he’s adjusted his effort level from the outset, ramping up as his outing gets deeper to not reinjure his oblique. The adjustments worked.
“If I do it from the beginning, I’ll stress it more,” Kremer said. “But it’s also, I’ve done a good job rehabbing it, so it’s pretty much gone. It might nag a little every now and again, but I feel pretty normal.”
Behind Kremer, four relievers combined to produce zeros, including a strong 1 1/3 innings from left-hander Nick Vespi — across 21 2/3 innings in Triple-A and in Baltimore, he’s yet to allow an earned run.
“Really encouraged and happy with how all of our guys threw the baseball today,” Hyde said. “Everybody that was on the mound was outstanding.”
Hard contact, hard outs
So much of the slump for Rutschman has come down to hard-hit balls finding gloves. The most egregious example came Thursday, when the top prospect smashed a liner into the shift that had an expected batting average of .960, according to Statcast.
There have been others, too, including a liner off right-hander Shane Bieber down the left field line Friday that was caught, or the sharply hit ball right at the right fielder Sunday. Those knocks are outs in the box score yet give Hyde confidence that Rutschman isn’t far off from a breakout.
“Kind of just some tough luck early,” Hyde said. “Just stay with it.”
The beginning of Rutschman’s major league career has been difficult. That’s not much of a surprise — even the highest-regarded prospects need time to adapt to the highest level. But it’s led Rutschman to a cold streak with two hits in his last 31 at-bats, with 11 strikeouts in that span. In his first 20 at-bats, he struck out just four times and managed five hits.
At some point, those hard-hit balls will find grass. But for the time being, Rutschman scuffles, and the Orioles preach patience.
Around the horn
- Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said outfielder Heston Kjerstad is nearing the completion of his hamstring injury rehab, but there’s no exact timeline on when Kjerstad will return to the field. Kjerstad, selected second overall in the 2020 draft, has faced major health-related impediments to his career thus far, including a heart condition. He ranks as the No. 10 prospect in Baltimore’s organization, per Baseball America. “Assuming that continues to go well, I think he’s going to play pretty soon this summer,” Elias said. “Assuming we get good medical progress there, I think it’s going to wind up with him in Delmarva.”
- Right-hander Spenser Watkins is on track to be reinstated from the injured list Tuesday. Watkins said he’s thrown off the mound three times and has felt good, a positive sign after he recovers from a right arm contusion he suffered from a comebacker.
- Right-hander Marcos Diplán was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk after the game. No corresponding roster move was announced.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
