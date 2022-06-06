News
Upcoming Web Series On Amazon Prime Video You Shouldn’t Miss This Year
With the announcement of a slew of fascinating new projects, Amazon Prime Video has raised the standard in terms of OTT programming. Some of the best web series and movies ever made in India may be found on this OTT platform. Mirzapur, The Family Man, Paatal Lok, and Four More Shots Please have all been renewed for a second season. Amazon Prime Video has content in every genre, so they know what their customers want in terms of entertainment. Guilty Minds, a law drama, was shown to the audience. We’ve compiled a list of upcoming Amazon Prime Web shows that will premiere in 2022.
There are several new web series aimed at amusing viewers. Let’s take a look at some of the forthcoming Web series that you should watch in 2022.
Let’s take a look at the upcoming web series on Amazon Prime Video this year,
1. Modern Love Mumbai
A new web series on amazon prime, Modern Love Mumbai delves into six distinct yet universal stories of human connection and love in all forms, including romantic, platonic, parental, sexual, familial, marital, and self-love. Based on the popular New York Times column, this reprint of the highly successful original book of the same name explores love in all of its confusing and wonderful forms against the backdrop of Mumbai, the city of dreams.
2. The Wilds (Season 2)
The fate of a group of young girls imprisoned on a remote island hangs in the balance following the shocking discovery that what is happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. With the entrance of additional test subjects — a new island of adolescent boys – who must also fight for survival while being watched over by the experiment’s puppet master, Season 2 ramps up the drama and keeps you guessing.
3. The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith (Season 1)
Following the cold case and contentious inquiry into Beverly Lynn Smith’s murder. In the industrial city of Oshawa, Ontario, Beverly Lynn Smith, her husband, and their 10-month-old baby lived in a remote farmhouse. She was assassinated in her kitchen on December 9, 1974. It is one of the new web series of Amazon Prime.
4. Lovestruck High
Lovestruck High is a teen movie-style US high school that gives UK singletons a chance at love. In Prime Video’s new dating show, Lovestruck High, a varied bunch of singles return to school in the hopes of finding ‘the one.’ But this isn’t your typical British comprehensive – this is Lovestruck High, which is based on the high schools featured in our favourite teen films.
5. Panchayat (Season 2)
Abhishek, an engineer, is unable to locate work that is suitable for his skills. As a result, he ends up working for a panchayat in a remote Indian village, where he encounters a range of everyday challenges. As Abhishek settles in, a rival to Pradhan Ji emerges in the village, and village politics in Phulera heats up. This new web series on Amazon Prime got a lot of positive reviews and is a must-watch.
Also Read: Top 10 Hindi Dubbed South Indian Movies On Amazon Prime 2022
6. Guilty Minds
Kashaf Quaze and Deepak Rana are law school friends who are almost but never quite lovers. They usually wind up on different sides of the law. While the idealistic Kashaf is pursuing public interest lawsuits, the ruthlessly ambitious rising star is pursuing his agenda. Take a sneak peek into one of the new upcoming web series on Amazon Prime.
Deepak is a partner at a prestigious law firm that specialises in representing large corporations. Deepak’s new junior and the firm’s heiress, Shubhangi Khanna, is attracted to him, adding fuel to the fire. Shubhangi’s insecure and competitive relative, Shubhrat Khanna, wants Deepak out of the company. This is one of the best web series on Amazon Prime in Hindi.
7. Made in Heaven (Season 2)
Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra decide to launch “Made in Heaven,” a wedding planning company aimed at the city’s ultra-wealthy families. As their company expands and they move from client to client, they learn a few things about the rich’s wedding seclusion. Khanna and Mehra go above and above for their clients in every instance. It is one of the best web series on Amazon Prime Hindi.
From the strange ritual of marrying a tree before the actual wedding to the patriarchal need for the brides’ virginity test, the series delves into the complications that govern huge fat Indian weddings. It also glosses over the conflict between modern thinking and old morals.
Also Read: 15 Romantic Web Series In India To Watch On Amazon Prime
8. Mirzapur (Season 3)
Things are heating up in Mirzapur, where a power struggle is pushing everyone to their limits. After the wedding massacre, Akhandanand Tripathi and his son Munna are now focused on expanding their reach and power. They are, however, unaware that their opponents, Guddu and Bablu, are still alive and ready to ambush their next move. Look out for this new web series on Amazon Prime 2022.
9. The Family Man (Season 3)
The Family Man is a web series on Amazon Prime in Hindi. In season 2 we saw that Srikant Tiwari leaves T.A.S.C. for a typical 9-5 job in the IT industry. When he learns of a planned attack by the Sri Lankan Tamils, he doesn’t waste any time quitting his current soul-sucking employment and returning to the agency. In season 3, Srikant Tiwari embarks on yet another roller coaster journey, attempting to strike a balance between his life as a common guy and a top-secret spy facing terrorists, rebels, and moral ambiguities. The Family Man Season 3 is a new web series on amazon prime in Hindi.
10. Four More Shots (Season 3)
Four girlfriends — Damini, Siddhi Patel, Anjana Menon, and Umang Singh — are still navigating the obstacles that their modern, independent lives throw at them, albeit individually. They decide to get together to check up on each other’s love and professional lives, which are ever blossoming yet messy. They have their fair share of problems and anxiety as they navigate work, love, and aspirations. One of the most anticipated new Hindi web series on amazon prime 2022.
Also Read: Latest Bollywood Comedy Movies In Amazon Prime To Watch in 2022
If you enjoy web series, Amazon Prime Video regularly releases new web series content; in this post, we give a list of future web series available on Amazon Prime Video. In English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages, the Prime OTT media service streams New and Amazon’s original web series. So, take a look at the upcoming web series on Prime Video below.
The post Upcoming Web Series On Amazon Prime Video You Shouldn’t Miss This Year appeared first on MEWS.
News
78 years after D-Day, crowds at Normandy honor WWII veterans
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France — When D-Day veterans set foot on the Normandy beaches and other World War II sites, they express a mix of joy and sadness. Joy at seeing the gratitude and friendliness of the French toward those who landed on June 6, 1944. Sadness as they think of their fallen comrades and of another battle now being waged in Europe: the war in Ukraine.
As a bright sun was rising over the wide band of sand of Omaha Beach on Monday, 78 years on, U.S. D-Day veteran Charles Shay expressed thoughts for his comrades who fell that day. “I have never forgotten them and I know that their spirits are here,” he told The Associated Press.
The 98-year-old Penobscot Native American from Indian Island, Maine, took part in a sage-burning ceremony near the beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer.
Shay, who now lives in Normandy, was a 19-year-old U.S. Army medic when he landed on Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944.
He said he was sad to see war in Europe once again, so many years later.
“Ukraine is a very sad situation. I feel sorry for the people there and I don’t know why this war had to come, but I think the human beings like to, I think they like to fight. I don’t know,” he said.
“In 1944 I landed on these beaches and we thought we’d bring peace to the world. But it’s not possible.”
This year, Shay handed over the remembrance task to another Native American, from the Crow tribe, Julia Kelly, a Gulf War veteran, who performed the sage ritual. “Never forget, never forget,” she said. “In this time, in any time, war is not good.”
Shay’s message to young generations would be “to be ever vigilant.”
“Of course I have to say that they should protect their freedom that they have now,” he said.
For the past two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum amid COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
This year, crowds of French and international visitors — including veterans in their 90s — are back in Normandy to pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed there to bring freedom.
Several thousand people were expected Monday at a ceremony later at the American Cemetery overlooking Omaha Beach in the French town of Colleville-sur-Mer. Amid the dozens of U.S. veterans expected to attend was Ray Wallace, 97, a former paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.
On D-Day, his plane was hit and caught fire, forcing him to jump earlier than expected. He landed 20 miles away from the town of Sainte-Mere-Eglise, the first French village to be liberated from Nazi occupation.
“We all got a little scared then. And then whenever the guy dropped us out, we were away from where the rest of the group was. That was scary,” Wallace told The Associated Press.
Less than a month later, he was taken prisoner by the Germans. He was ultimately liberated after 10 months and returned to the U.S.
Still, Wallace thinks he was lucky.
“I remember the good friends that I lost there. So it’s a little emotional,” he said, with sadness in his voice. “I guess you can say I’m proud of what I did but I didn’t do that much.”
He was asked about the secret to his longevity. “Calvados!” he joked, in reference to Normandy’s local alcohol.
On D-Day, Allied troops landed on the beaches code-named Omaha, Utah, Juno, Sword and Gold, carried by 7,000 boats. On that single day, 4,414 Allied soldiers lost their lives, 2,501 of them Americans. More than 5,000 were wounded.
On the German side, several thousand were killed or wounded.
Wallace, who is using a wheelchair, was among about 20 WWII veterans who opened Saturday’s parade of military vehicles in Sainte-Mere-Eglise to great applause from thousands of people, in a joyful atmosphere. He did not hide his pleasure, happily waving to the crowd as parents explained the achievements of World War II heroes to their children.
Many history buffs, wearing military and civilian clothes from the period, also came to stage a reenactment of the events.
In Colleville-sur-Mer on Monday, U.S. Air Force aircraft are to fly over the American Cemetery during the commemoration ceremony, in the presence of Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The place is home to the gravesites of 9,386 people who died fighting on D-Day and in the operations that followed.
For 82-year-old Dale Thompson, visiting the site over the weekend was a first.
Thompson, who traveled from Florida with his wife, served in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. military in the early 1960s. He was stateside and saw no combat.
Walking amid the thousands of marble headstones, Thompson wondered how he would have reacted if he landed at D-Day.
“I try to put myself in their place,” he said. “Could I be as heroic as these people?”
____
AP Journalists Oleg Cetinic and Jeremias Gonzalez contributed to the story.
News
When is Ginny And Georgia Season 2 Coming Out?
Ginny & Georgia is an American comedy-drama television series about a mother-daughter duo living in a town in New England. Created by Sarah Lampert, the show was first premiered on 24 February 2021 on Netflix. It received a widespread appraisal from its audience after the first season. The show was renewed for a second season in April last year after a huge number of subscribers streamed the first season.
As of now, the release date for Ginny & Georgia Season 2 has not been announced but the series is confirmed to return for another season soon. On April 27, the filming of Ginny & Georgia Season 2 was completed which means that the release date will probably be near the end of this year.
Where To Watch Ginny & Georgia Season 2?
Ginny & Georgia is a Netflix original series so it is available exclusively on Netflix for streaming. Viewers with a subscription can enjoy watching the show’s first season for now. The second season will also be added to Netflix once it is released.
What Is Ginny & Georgia About?
Ginny & Georgia is about a fifteen years old girl, Ginny, and her thirty years old mother, Georgia. After being on the run for several years looking for a fresh start, the family finally decides to settle in a town in New England. Georgia hopes to give her children Ginny and Austin a better life than hers by moving into the new town. Whereas Ginny always feels like she is the adult of the family since she thinks she is more mature than her mother. Georgia and Ginny are polar opposites in nature. Georgia is outgoing, active, loud, and social whereas Ginny is straightforward and responsible. Life is a bumpy road for Ginny & Georgia and with the new beginnings, it’s more of a rollercoaster ride. Georgia’s dark past pursuits her as she tries to escape the horrors and keep her children away from it all.
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Plot Speculations
Ginny & Georgia Season 2 will have a lot to unpack since season 1 was left on cliffhangers. The character Ginny learned about her mother’s sinful act of murdering her stepdad from an investigator. Austin was also mad at Georgia for keeping the letters from him. They both stormed off on a bike.
Ginny’s relationship with her friends is also not going smoothly since the truth she tried to hide is out. She cheated on her boyfriend with Marcus. Her boyfriend, Hunter is the twin brother of her best friend, Maddie. Surely, their relationship will now be strained and it will be interesting to see how she revives her friendship and whether she revives her friendship with Maddie. Georgia might be getting remarried in season 2. Though one cannot be sure of who she will be marrying.
Ginny & Georgia Cast
The cast of Ginny & Georgia includes Antonia Gentry as Ginny, Brianne Howey as Georgia, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Sara Waisglass as Max, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah, Felix Mallard as Marcus, and Mason Temple as Hunter.
The post When is Ginny And Georgia Season 2 Coming Out? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
How many episodes of Gaslight will there be?
An American political thriller that stars Julia Roberts and Sean Paul , Gaslight is a limited television series. Other important characters are portrayed by actors Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham and Darby Camp.
Based on the first season of podcast Slow Burn by Leon Neyfakh, it’s about The Watergate scandal and other untold stories. The story revolves around Martha Mitchell, a celebrity and a wife to the Attorney General of Nixon John N. Mitchell.
The Plot: Gaslight
John was an extremely loyal and devoted worker but Martha finds out about President Nixon’s involvement in Watergate and she was the first person to warm the public about it. This does cause her huge damages to the presidency and to her as well in her private life. John being the Attorney General has to choose between his wife Martha and the presidency.
John was short tempered, ruthless and wouldn’t think twice before shouting at anyone but he was madly in love with his wife, Martha. Martha was also an eccentric and outspoken person.
Julia Roberts plays the character of Martha Mitchell whil Sean Paul plays her husband John H. Mitchell. We see
Dan Stevens as John Dean, Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whigham as G. Gordon Liddy, Darby Camp as Marty Mitchell. The show was announced in February 2020 by Universal Content Productions. It premiered on April 24, 2022.
How well did the show do?
On rotten tomatoes the show Gaslight got got an average rating of about 7. 4/10. Out of the 42 people who reviewed for it gave it a highly positive reaction. The critics say that the show was an “acting extravaganza.”
Metacritic gave it a rating of 71/100z based on twenty eight critics. It basically got creative and much favorable reviews.
Also before we go any further, we’re sorry if you haven’t already seen the show and if we seem to be spoiling anything.
Number of episodes
The show is a limited episode series airing on STARZ. New episodes will premier on Sundays. It’s supposed to be a total of eight episodes long series.
The first episode, “Will” aired on Sunday April 24. The next on May 1, called the “California.” The third episode named “King George” aired on May 8. The fourth, “Malum in Se” on May 15.
Similarly the next four episodes will air on consecutive Sundays. The last episode is scheduled to be released on June 12.
About the Watergate scandal
The Nixon government continuously tried to cover up its involvement in the break-in Democratic National Committee headquarters, Washington DC, the Watergate officer building in June 1972.
When the five felons were caught, the money found on them was connected to the Committee for the Re-Election of the President. Later, it was found that Nixon tried to cover up the activities that occurred after the break in and also used federal agents to hamper the investigation.
This led to resignation of president Nixon and is one of the biggest political Scandal of America.
The post How many episodes of Gaslight will there be? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Upcoming Web Series On Amazon Prime Video You Shouldn’t Miss This Year
78 years after D-Day, crowds at Normandy honor WWII veterans
When is Ginny And Georgia Season 2 Coming Out?
How many episodes of Gaslight will there be?
Nexus Dubai Projects: a Whole New Defi World Unveils
Multiple Rays players opt against wearing LGBT logos on team’s Pride Night
Esha Gupta Opens Up About Her Intimate Scene With Bobby Deol In Aashram Season 3
Shiba Inu’s Anticipated Shibarium Will Be Launch In June
SpartaCats Meme Coin PURR Lists on Two DEXs: PancakeSwap and FlatQube
Bitcoin Price Rise- 11th Week Hike Begins
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022