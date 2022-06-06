News
Wayzata’s James Laurinaitis on College Football Hall of Fame ballot
Former Wayzata High School linebacker James Laurinaitis was named Monday to the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for a fourth consecutive year.
At Ohio State, Laurinaitis was a three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Conference defensive player of the year. He had 375 tackles for the Buckeyes from 2005-08, followed by an eight-year NFL career, including 854 total tackles in seven seasons with the St. Louis Rams.
Eighty FBS players and nine FBS coaches are on the ballot; inductees will be announced in early 2023, with the ceremony set fir Dec. 5, 2023 in Atlanta.
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in George Floyd killing until 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — The judge overseeing the remaining case of two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing ordered Monday that the trial be delayed until January to improve prospects for a fair trial.
Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng had been due to go on trial next Monday on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 death of Floyd. But Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill on Monday ordered that trial be delayed until Jan. 5.
Cahill denied a defense motion for a change of venue due to the extensive pretrial publicity surrounding the case. But he said media reports and recent events surrounding connected cases have created “a reasonable likelihood of an unfair trial” if it were to begin next week.
Cahill cited the May 18 guilty plea by Thao and Keung’s co-defendant, former Officer Thomas Lane. He also cited the convictions of Thao, Kueng and Lane on federal civil rights charges in a separate trial in federal court in February.
The judge said those two events and the publicity surrounding them could make it difficult for jurors to presume that Thao and Kueng are innocent of the state charges against them. So, he ordered the seven-month delay to diminish the effects of that publicity.
Cahill also presided over last year’s trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, which ended in a conviction for second-degree murder and a 22 1/2-year sentence for the white officer who kneeled on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes despite Floyd’s fading pleas of “I can’t breathe.” The killing led to protests worldwide and a national reckoning on racial injustice.
Orlando Magic opening preseason at Memphis | full preseason schedule
The Orlando Magic will open the 2022 preseason with three consecutive road games, starting against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. Oct. 3 in the first of five exhibitions.
They’ll host their first preseason game at Amway Center vs. Memphis on Oct. 11, with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. before closing out their preseason slate at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 14.
The Magic’s other two preseason games will be a back-to-back at the San Antonio Spurs (Oct. 6) and Dallas Mavericks (Oct. 7). Both games have a 8:30 p.m. scheduled tip-off.
Orlando will open training camp on Sept. 27.
Single-game preseason tickets go on sale on June 23. Fans can purchase tickets on the Magic’s official website or call 407-89-MAGIC (407-896-2442). Season tickets, partial plans, group and single-game suite rental opportunities for the regular season are on sale now.
Magic’s full preseason schedule:
— Oct. 3: at Memphis (8 p.m);
— Oct. 6: at San Antonio (8:30 p.m.);
— Oct. 7: at Dallas (8:30 p.m.);
— Oct. 11 vs. Memphis (7 p.m.);
— Oct. 14 vs. Cleveland (7 p.m.).
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Will there be a Season 10 of When Calls The Heart?
When Calls The Heart is an American drama romantic comedy television series that first aired on 11 January 2014 on Hallmark Channel in the United States. Developed by Michael Landon Jr, the series is based on a book of the same name written by Janette Oke. The ninth season of the show premiered on 6 May 2022 and ended on 22 May 2022. The last episode has left the fans wanting more which brings up the question of another season coming out.
The Hallmark TV show When Calls The Heart has not been canceled. But there has not been any news of the show’s renewal either. Nor has there been an announcement of season 10 of the show yet.
Where To Watch When Calls The Heart?
When Calls The Heart is available for viewers to stream on Netflix. However, only the first six seasons of the series are available for streaming on Netflix for now. The show is a Hallmark production so it can be rented directly from Hallmark services or from Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime has a separate subchannel for Hallmark movies and TV shows.
How Many Episodes Does When Calls The Heart Have?
When Calls The Heart has a total of nine seasons. Each season has around eight to twelve episodes. The show has an overall ninety-five episodes, including the latest season. Besides, five-holiday specials were also released. Each episode is of about forty to forty-two minutes.
What Is When Calls The Heart About?
When Calls The Heart is about a young teacher in Canada in the 1900s. Elizabeth, who comes from a rich family, is accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle. When she is assigned her first project in Coal Valley, she is forced to leave her rich lifestyle behind. Elizabeth is able to make a friendly relationship with almost everyone in Coal Valley. Except for the police constable Jack Thorton. He dislikes her because her father assigned him to the small town of Coal Valley because of his daughter. He is stuck in the town while he could be making his career in bigger cities.
When Calls The Heart Ratings
When Calls The Heart is a sweet story set in the beautiful landscapes of Canada. It can be watched along with family. It has a rating of 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb and an aggregate score of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes.
When Calls The Heart: Cast
The show’s cast consists of some brilliant actors like Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton, Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter, Jack Wagner as Bill Avery, Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter, Loretta Walsh as Florence Blakeley, Gracyn Shinyei as Emily Montgomery, Johannah Newmarch as Molly Sullivan, Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter, Ben Rosenbaum as Mike Hickam, Hrothgar Matthews as Ned Yost, Eva Bourne as Clara Stanton, Jaiven Natt as Robert Wolf, Ava Grace Cooper as Opal Weise, Paul Greene as Dr. Carson Shepherd, Lori Laughlin as Abigail Stanton, and Kadence Kendall Roach as Anna Hayford.
The post Will there be a Season 10 of When Calls The Heart? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
