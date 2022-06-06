Wayzata’s James Laurinaitis on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

When Calls The Heart is an American drama romantic comedy television series that first aired on 11 January 2014 on Hallmark Channel in the United States. Developed by Michael Landon Jr, the series is based on a book of the same name written by Janette Oke. The ninth season of the show premiered on 6 May 2022 and ended on 22 May 2022. The last episode has left the fans wanting more which brings up the question of another season coming out.

The Hallmark TV show When Calls The Heart has not been canceled. But there has not been any news of the show’s renewal either. Nor has there been an announcement of season 10 of the show yet.

Where To Watch When Calls The Heart?

When Calls The Heart is available for viewers to stream on Netflix. However, only the first six seasons of the series are available for streaming on Netflix for now. The show is a Hallmark production so it can be rented directly from Hallmark services or from Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime has a separate subchannel for Hallmark movies and TV shows.

How Many Episodes Does When Calls The Heart Have?

When Calls The Heart has a total of nine seasons. Each season has around eight to twelve episodes. The show has an overall ninety-five episodes, including the latest season. Besides, five-holiday specials were also released. Each episode is of about forty to forty-two minutes.

What Is When Calls The Heart About?

When Calls The Heart is about a young teacher in Canada in the 1900s. Elizabeth, who comes from a rich family, is accustomed to a luxurious lifestyle. When she is assigned her first project in Coal Valley, she is forced to leave her rich lifestyle behind. Elizabeth is able to make a friendly relationship with almost everyone in Coal Valley. Except for the police constable Jack Thorton. He dislikes her because her father assigned him to the small town of Coal Valley because of his daughter. He is stuck in the town while he could be making his career in bigger cities.

When Calls The Heart Ratings

When Calls The Heart is a sweet story set in the beautiful landscapes of Canada. It can be watched along with family. It has a rating of 7.9 out of 10 on IMDb and an aggregate score of 60% on Rotten Tomatoes.

When Calls The Heart: Cast

The show’s cast consists of some brilliant actors like Erin Krakow as Elizabeth Thornton, Martin Cummins as Henry Gowen, Pascale Hutton as Rosemary Coulter, Jack Wagner as Bill Avery, Kavan Smith as Leland Coulter, Loretta Walsh as Florence Blakeley, Gracyn Shinyei as Emily Montgomery, Johannah Newmarch as Molly Sullivan, Andrea Brooks as Faith Carter, Ben Rosenbaum as Mike Hickam, Hrothgar Matthews as Ned Yost, Eva Bourne as Clara Stanton, Jaiven Natt as Robert Wolf, Ava Grace Cooper as Opal Weise, Paul Greene as Dr. Carson Shepherd, Lori Laughlin as Abigail Stanton, and Kadence Kendall Roach as Anna Hayford.

