We Die Young Filming Locations
The 2019 crime drama movie “We Die, Young,” directed by Lior Geller, is a sweet mix of children’s movies and hood movies. The movie follows Lucas, a 14-year-old Hispanic boy, and his brother Miguel as they get caught up in the violent crime scene of Washington, DC, for over a day. Lucas is not happy with how his life turned out and will do anything to keep his younger brother from going down the wrong path. But when Daniel, an Afghan war veteran looking for drugs, shows up in town, Lucas and Miguel see a chance to escape their lives and make a change.
Lucas takes on his gang leader mentor with the help of Daniel. With action star Jean-Claude Van Damme playing a key role, the package is gritty, exciting, and full of amazing stunts.
The movie takes place in the suburbs of Washington, DC, where drug dealers and gangs of all colours and sizes rule the streets. But you might wonder if that’s where the movie was shot since movies often fool people by making one place look like another. If you want to find the places where the movie was filmed, we can point you in the right direction.
We die Young Filming locations
The movie “We Die Young” was shot in Sofia, Bulgaria, and Washington, DC, in the United States. Filming started in October 2018 and was done by November of that year. Most of the filming for “Rambo: Last Blood” was done by Ivan Vatsov, who worked in the camera department. On the other hand, the production design was done by Valentin Kolev and Arta Tozzi, who was the art director for “The Protege.” Bulgaria has a state-of-the-art industry infrastructure that can handle productions of any size or level and is a great place for filmmakers and producers looking for unique locations.
Bulgaria has both mountains and plains near the coast, so it can stand in for other places. As a cherry on top, the country offers a 20% tax rebate on qualified production costs, which makes the favourable currency exchange rate seem even more profitable. So, Bulgaria has become one of the most important places in the world for making movies. Now, we’ll take you to the exact places where the movie was shot.
Sofia, Bulgaria
Almost all of the filming took place in Sofia, which is the capital of Bulgaria and has a long history of being rich. The metropolis is located at the base of Vitosha Mountain. It has a great atmosphere and bright, sunny weather, which have helped the film industry grow. Van Damme was in the city for 11 days, from October 22 to November 1, 2018, to finish his part of the shoot. Most of the scenes were shot in a studio, where the cast and crew were free to shape the environment.
The crew seems to have taken over Nu Boyana Film Studios, which has been in the city since 1962 and is known as a classic independent film studio. It is in the Cinema Center Boyana, which is at 84 Kumata Street. From “London Has Fallen” to “The Expendables 2,” many action blockbusters, especially ones with ties to Eastern Europe, were filmed in the famous studio.
Most of the filming took place on a standing set that was built just for the movie. The cast and crew put together the Washington DC Hood set, which was run by gangs. The team also set up shoots in a set of an Alabama town, a set of an American town, and a set of a prison camp.
Washington, District of Columbia
Since most of the movie takes place in a sketchy part of Washington, DC, the cast and crew had to go to the city to film some scenes outside. Some of the first clips show The White House, which is where the president of the United States lives. It is in Washington, DC, at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue North West. The camera also takes pictures of the Lincoln Memorial at 2 Lincoln Memorial Circle North West and the Washington Monument at 2 15th Street North West in the city. The actors and crew brought the set neighbourhood to life by putting in famous landmarks from real life.
Ravens sign center Tyler Linderbaum, their second first-round pick in 2022
The Ravens announced Thursday that they’ve signed rookie center Tyler Linderbaum, their second first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Linderbaum is the third Ravens draft pick to sign his rookie deal, joining sixth-round running back Tyler Badie and third-round defensive tackle Travis Jones. Fellow first-round pick Kyle Hamilton, a safety, is one of eight players who have yet to finalize their rookie deals, including outside linebacker David Ojabo, offensive tackle Daniel Faalele, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, punter Jordan Stout, tight ends Charlie Kolar and Isaiah Likely and cornerback Damarion Williams.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but players drafted in the first round receive four-year contracts that carry a team option for a fifth season, according to the league’s collective bargaining agreement. Fifth-year options must be exercised after the third year of the deal.
After the Ravens sent wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a first-round pick, they traded down with the Buffalo Bills and selected Linderbaum No. 25 overall. The Iowa center’s rookie deal is worth a projected $13.2 million with a signing bonus of $6.8 million, according to Spotrac, and he’ll count $2.4 million against the 2022 salary cap.
The 6-foot-2, 296-pound Linderbaum is expected to take over as the starting center this season after Bradley Bozeman signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason as a free agent. Considered the top center prospect in the draft and a consensus All-American, Linderbaum is the first center selected in the first round by the Ravens in franchise history.
“You’re talking about one of the best technicians — strong, physical, tough, quick-footed,” general manager Eric DeCosta said after the first round in late April. “Somebody said it on TV, I think: If he was an inch taller and his arms were a half-inch longer, he would’ve been a top-five pick, and I believe that. He’s probably one of the better centers we’ve seen come out in a long time. So it filled a huge need for us.”
Mets rally late to pull off series split against Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — The Mets sealed a series split against the Dodgers by doing something old and doing something new. The old: rallying late, coming back and taking the lead. The new: Buck Showalter using his closer in the eighth inning, rather than the ninth, to face the three best hitters at the top of the Dodgers order. After late-game dramatics, the Mets beat the Dodgers, 5-4, in 10 innings by sticking to their old tricks, and in doing so, the Amazin’s proved they can hang with the best in the league.
Edwin Diaz protected a two-run Mets lead when Showalter flipped the script and called on his closer for the eighth inning. Diaz was lights out, inducing fly outs to Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman before freezing Trea Turner on a slider inside. In an unusual sight, Diaz walked off the mound and into the dugout rather than high-fiving his catcher after a shutout inning.
“He was facing three guys that might win MVP,” said Showalter, who added he didn’t use Diaz for more outs because he wanted to save him for Monday. “We put our best guy out there.”
There was more work to be done, still. Setup man Seth Lugo had the ninth, and he promptly coughed up a leadoff home run to Dodgers catcher Will Smith, who parked an opposite-field tater to right field and cut the Mets’ lead to one measly little run. Lugo couldn’t hold on. He surrendered a double to Chris Taylor and an RBI single to Eddy Alvarez as the Dodgers tied the game and sent it to extra innings.
The Mets (37-19) got back in front in a hurry when J.D. Davis ripped a double to center and scored Pete Alonso, the free runner at second in the 10th inning. With all of Showalter’s high-leverage relievers already used, it was up to Adonis Medina to try and lock down his first career save. Medina, tasked with facing those three dangerous hitters again—Betts, Freeman and Turner—got his first two batters out, but catcher’s interference put Turner on first base with the tying run, free runner Gavin Lux, at third.
“It felt like a playoff atmosphere,” Eduardo Escobar said.
But the 25-year-old reliever on the mound, who was pitching in just his 11th big-league game, didn’t put any extra emphasis on the situation. Adonis fixated on his decisive job, then he struck out Smith for the final out to end an incredibly exciting series against the Dodgers. The Mets lost the first two games, bolted out of that setback, came back and took the final two. Later, Eduardo Escobar said Medina’s performance was “the best” and that he “threw like a veteran, like the big boy that he is.”
“For me, this has been one of the biggest moments of my career,” Medina said. “To have the team have that trust in me, to pitch in that big spot, it’s really been everything for me.”
Down one run in the eighth, Francisco Lindor initially lit the rally spark when he opened the inning with a ground-rule double to right field. Then Pete Alonso, who is as clutch as clutch gets for the Mets right now, collected his 54th RBI of the year when he ripped a game-tying double to left field that easily scored Lindor. Escobar moments later gave the Mets the lead, sailing a go-ahead sacrifice fly to right field, and Tomas Nido padded on with an RBI single for the insurance run.
If the Mets can mount one of their usual comebacks against the NL West juggernaut Dodgers, all while they’re missing aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer to the injured list, it’s astonishing to wonder what they might do the next time they face them. The Dodgers come to Citi Field on August 30, and if all goes to plan, their Cy Young arms should be back in the rotation by then.
“Hopefully the test is at the end of the year. I think this was more like a quiz,” Davis said. “We weren’t at full strength. We didn’t have deGrom, we didn’t have Scherz. … Just to come here and get a split, that says a lot about our team. Just like what Uncle Stevie said, we got some grit on this team. Don’t count us out.”
But the late-game theatrics were only made possible because of Trevor Williams and the Amazin’s bullpen that kept them in the game long enough to let the offense come back and rally in the eighth.
Williams allowed two runs on six hits, accompanied by no walks and five strikeouts, across five innings and 86 pitches in his fifth start of the season for the Mets. His season ERA stayed put at 3.58, since the only runs he permitted came off the bat of Trea Turner, in the form of a first-inning, two-run home run. Then Williams refocused to turn in a solid outing.
“It’s a testament to our grit and it’s a testament to our guys not giving up,” Williams said. “To get the win that we got last night and to come back and win today and fight it out in extra innings, that’s just something special.”
The right-hander gave up a ton of hard contact—five of the six hits he allowed had an exit velocity of 91 mph or higher—while even the balls that fell for outs were crushed. But, despite the seemingly never-ending threat from the Dodgers lineup, Williams barreled down and retired 14 of his next 18 batters following the home run to Turner.
Showalter said he’ll look back fondly at the job Williams did on Sunday, because it allowed the skipper to save some of his relief arms for the next test: a three-game series against the Padres beginning Monday. The Mets passed the first test, or quiz, of their 10-game, 11-day tour of Southern California. They’ll try to keep building off their last two games at Chavez Ravine to keep proving what some have already known: don’t count out the Mets.
“Last man standing,” Showalter said. “They’re a really good team. Really proud of our guys battling back after the first couple of games. Kind of settled into the timezone and everything. Beat two really good pitchers the last two days, too. Big turnaround on not much sleep. I’m proud of everybody.”
