News
Why Did Starlight Kiss Homelander?
Starlight’s real name is Annie January. And Homelander used to be John. Starlight and Homelander have never been friends or even allies. Since she saw the actual Homelander, Annie has always worked against Homelander. Her boyfriend, Hugie worked for Butcher and his crew and soon they also bring Starlight in. Annie is a simple farm girl, who never wanted all this glitz, glamor, and fame.
She just wanted to help people and inspire women across the world. Her mother, Donna January makes a very young and naïve Annie do pageants and shows for fame. Annie hates every single second of it but she bears it all. Even when she is in pain she smiles and waves all while clenching her fist behind her back. She always fights for what is right and never backs down. She is a brave pure character, as the series progresses she becomes more mature and strong. Which always angers and annoys Homelander as he thinks of himself as the strongest, most powerful entity in the world. And hates when someone else stands up to him. They are always in a tussle also because she associates with the boys in taking Vought down.
Starlight was also one of the people who beat up Stormfront and ruined her image to the world. Homelander blames her among many others for the decline and demise of his Nazi girlfriend, Stormfront.
Why Do Starlight And Homelander Kiss Then?
As Starlight becomes co-captain of the Seven and is given more executive power than Homelander, courtesy of her high rating, Ryan, his son, is kept away from him, along with that Stormfront kills herself. All this makes Homelander snap. He no longer cares to keep up the façade and is willing to destroy everything in his path. He doesn’t even care if Starlight releases the tape of him and Maeve leaving the passengers of the plane behind. As he clearly states, If she releases the tape, he would lose everything, and hence he would have nothing to lose.
He loves being loved but being feared is the second best. He threatens to destroy everything. Annie calls Hugie and tells him all this and Hugie tells her that they are looking for a weapon to kill Homelander and she has to keep the Vaught and Homelander occupied in order to keep them from coming after the boys. With tables turned and the video once used to blackmail Homelander was now leverage, he had over them.
So now she has to do everything he says, like forgiving Deep and letting him back in the Seven, and pretending to be a couple which catches her off guard. Ashley tells Homelander that people love the real him and his ratings have gone up, while he and Starlight combined have a rating of 98% which is the highest there has ever been. And this is what Homelander craves most, being loved by the world and being on the top.
This makes him plan to make him and Starlight a thing, #HomeLight. In the finale of the contest, he announces that he and Starlight have been dating for a while and he couldn’t keep it quiet any longer. Forced and being told to keep them occupied, Starlight does what she has always done best and pretends for the people and camera by kissing Homelander while clenching her fist tight on the back.
Who Plays Starlight In The Boys?
The gorgeous and talented American actress, Erin Moriarty plays the role of Starlight aka Annie. She is best known for her role in the movies, Blood Father (2016), Captain Fantastic (2016), The watch (2012), The miracle season (2018), Driven (2018), The extraordinary journey of a Fakir (2018), Within (2016) and Kong: The skull Island (2017). He has also appeared in shows like Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Red Widow, True detective, and One life to live.
Who Plays Homelander In The Boys?
The unbelievably talented New Zealand actor, Antony Starr plays the role of Homelander. He started his career in 1995 in New Zealand. The 46-year-old actor is best known for his roles in movies like What a paddle (2004), Wish you were here (2012), American Gothic (2016), and After the waterfall (2010). And shows like Banshee and The Boys, etc.
The post Why Did Starlight Kiss Homelander? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Homelander vs Superman
Now that the second season of “The Boys” is over, it’s clear that Homelander will continue to be the show’s biggest bad guy. Homelander is the most powerful superhero on the show, and people who know what he can do get scared when they hear his name. Like a lot of other things on The Boys, Homelander is like a popular superhero story.
Homelander is like Superman because he is in charge of The Seven, a group of superheroes based on the Justice League. He has a lot of the same powers as Superman, and he even wears an American flag as a cape. The Boys twists the idea of Superman and asks viewers to imagine what the world would be like if someone as powerful as Superman didn’t care about the truth, justice, and the American way. Even though we know a lot about both Homelander and Superman, we don’t know what would happen if they faced off against each other. Who would win a fight between the two of them?
Strength
Both Superman and Homelander have many powers in common, but strength may be the most important one. It’s a big part of why people like them and why they’ve become so well-known. The Boys hasn’t shown how strong Homelander is yet, but his son, who has the same powers as him, is the only person who’s ever come close to beating him. Homelander is the only one of his kind in The Boys’ world, so he has never had to show off everything he can do.
On the other hand, Superman has fought many different enemies. Most of the time, he wins, but sometimes he loses, either to cosmic forces or to bad guys who were made to kill him. Still, Superman has been in comics and movies for a long time, so we know a lot more about what he can do. This gives him the edge in terms of strength.
Moral Compass
Homelander and Superman, despite their similar outward appearances, have very distinct moral philosophies. As a vehicle for all of America’s generosity and goodness, Superman is designed to represent an ideal. Even though he is not a human and was not born in the United States, he is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way.
Homelander, on the other hand, is an American native with a far more twisted moral compass. In reality, he is an arrogant and manipulative psychopath who is aware of his own power and how it may be used to his advantage in order to control others. To put it more succinctly: Homelander just cares about other people as long as they can satisfy his whims and fancies. However, Homelander is a far cry from what the public sees him as, and his influence will dissipate once the world knows his true identity. As a result, the moral perspective of Superman is much more likely to prevail.
Flight
Homelander and Superman both fly. Superman earned this ability in recent incarnations, but it’s now vital to his arsenal. Superman travels across Earth to reverse time, and his speed and flying make him a formidable foe. In newer films like Man of Steel, Superman only flies after leaping far to prove his talent.
Homelander’s capacity to fly seems essential. He may appear unexpectedly almost anywhere on the earth, which is scary. Even flying above scares the show’s Boys. Homelander and Superman are similar in this way. Their flight talents are similar, therefore they tie.
Fighting Style
Homelander’s powers are like Superman’s. Their mindsets determine their fighting methods. Superman’s power makes him a clumsy combatant. He seldom needs to exploit his opponent’s strength since he’s stronger. As a consequence, he utilizes his physical power and other talents to nearly always overcome his opponent. Homelander is determined to win. Homelander is the strongest man on the earth, hence he always triumphs, even if it costs bloodshed. He’ll smash skulls or use heat vision to acquire what he wants. Homelander will do things Superman won’t, giving him the combat style advantage.
X-Ray Vision
Homelander and Superman both have x-ray vision to locate anybody hiding from them. Superman must locate a thief, supervillain, or other enemies to punish. Homelander spies on anybody he wants and may encounter adversaries. Homelander’s x-ray vision is one of his least used powers on The Boys, but it helps him figure out who’s at a meeting.
Superman has utilized the ability to his advantage many times and understands its usefulness. It’s hard to determine whether a character has better x-ray vision. Homelander can’t see through zinc-lined surfaces. Superman can’t see through lead. Homelander and Superman tie in x-ray vision because of comparable vulnerabilities.
Vulnerabilities
Superman and Homelander are powerful. In their worlds, they’re the most powerful beings, making them virtually difficult to kill. Superman has one well-known weakness. Kryptonite weakens and weakens him. Superman’s foes may obtain the rare material to get rid of him, according to Superman tales.
Homelander isn’t weak. Only Ryan can take down Homelander in the show’s universe. Ryan inherited much of his father’s skills, and he’s capable of murdering formidable superheroes. Ryan is still a youngster, therefore Homelander’s power remains unquestioned, making him hard to eliminate.
Super Hearing
Super-sensitive hearing can be a blessing and a burden, as The Boys and Superman illustrate. In Man of Steel, teenage Clark Kent struggles with his ability to hear everything around him, and in The Boys’ season 2 conclusion, Homelander’s ultra-sensitive hearing is used to trap him. The ultrasensitive hearing has both advantages and drawbacks.
Both Homelander and Superman can identify those who are hiding from them, which is the only way to stop the most powerful entities in their worlds. Homelander’s hearing is so similar to Superman’s that it’s difficult to choose a winner. Hearing-wise, they’re neck-and-neck.
Heat Vision
Homelander utilizes heat vision more than Superman. It’s logical. Homelander and Superman’s heat vision is perilous. Homelander doesn’t mind murdering people, unlike Superman. His heat vision helps him murder when he has to.
Heat vision is also less messy than other Homelander killing methods. Homelander appears to value it most, even if Superman has it too. Homelander’s heat vision gives him the advantage in this area, but there’s no evidence that it’s stronger than Superman’s. Homelander will use his heat vision more often in combat with him.
How They’ve Been Beaten?
Even though Superman and Homelander have great win/loss records, they nevertheless lose occasionally. Superman’s losses are greater since he’s more productive. These losses are usually caused by superpowers, kryptonite, or both. Superman’s weakness frequently undoes him, but personality flaws seldom do.
Homelander has never been beaten physically, but that’s irrelevant. He’s the strongest guy on the earth, yet he’s easily fooled by others. He’s met Billy Butcher twice in the show and hasn’t murdered him. Billy Butcher is a regular guy, but Homelander’s desire to be loved stops him. Superman’s losses are more comprehensible than Homelander’s.
Whom They’ve Defeated?
Superman is a superhero by definition. That means the enemies he confronts generally want to destroy the planet and have devastating power. Although his arch-nemesis is a powerless evil genius, Superman has faced many strong villains. Superman’s opponents are superhuman, from General Zod to Brainiac, since it’s more enjoyable to see one superhuman fight another.
Homelander’s foes are weaker. Homelander invented various supervillains to oppose him for notoriety. His only physical danger is a regular person with a grudge. Homelander defeats his adversaries swiftly, although he doesn’t have Superman’s record.
Other Abilities
Superman and Homelander have extra powers than those we’ve stated. Superman has possessed icy breath and a genius-level intelligence in comics and movies. Every version of the character has a somewhat different mix of these and most fundamental abilities. These extra talents make Superman the most stunning hero in the world.
Homelander’s other skills are limited, although he can estimate someone’s pulse by touch. He’s used this talent on The Boys to catch liars. Homelander hasn’t revealed any additional secret abilities. He’s already strong. Superman has more superpowers.
The Verdict
Superman vs. Homelander would be epic. Name-calling, raw power, and Man of Steel-style soaring and slamming into skyscrapers. Who would ultimately win? Superman.
Homelander is a parody of Superman, and he’ll have a couple of disadvantages versus DC’s hero. His lack of ability is his main flaw. Homelander may face a genius-level intelligence, freezing breath, or hypnosis, depending on whatever Superman he confronts. He has never been tested like Superman. He has only faced lesser foes than Superman. In head-to-head combat, Superman would win because he’s tough.
The post Homelander vs Superman appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
WHY IS STAN EDGAR NOT AFRAID OF HOMELANDER?
WHO IS STAN EDGAR?
Stan Edgar is the CEO of Vought International and a master manipulator. Stan is a calm and charming character who never loses his cool, no matter the situation. Stan is a very smart and intelligent businessman with ambitions that have been sky high for the longest time. He took over the company after working there for a while and became the chief executive officer. He was also superior to Madelyn Stillwell and instructed her what was to be done. After her death in Season 2, Stan takes complete and more direct control over the Vought International and The Seven. Stan is a collected man who is a puppet master. He doesn’t need superpowers or supe, to display his control. He is fearless even in front of any challenge, even Homelander.
WHY IS STAN EDGAR NOT SCARED OF HOMELANDER?
Stan Edgar is the kind of person with too much power and too much brain. He often undermines Homelander like when he bright in Stormfront to replace Translucent without even consulting Homelander and then decides to offer Starlight a co-captain seat with Annie. Both the characters have in common their large amount of powers. Edgar is a very confident rich man with Vought under his control and Homelander being the superhero that he is. Edgar is also a calculating, logical and a sharp man. He knows how to keep things in his and Vought International’s favor and is ready to do anything to make that happen and maintain that. He thinks of Vought and wants Vought to be a pharmaceutical company, and the Seven as a side project. His vision has been very clear from the get go. Initially he was actually surprised with the amount of ego and narcissism Homelander has. Yet as he got to know Homelander better, he understood that Homelander is just a man-child and needs to be kept in check. He favors Starlight to agitate and undermine Homelander’s authority. Also he must have some contingency plan for when this thing might happen. He must have a plan of action because of how much he angers Homelander. Stan is so fearless against him that it is shocking to see as he fears the antagonist the least in the whole of the characters in the show except Billy Butcher. Butcher is fearless against Homelander due to the hatred he feels for him and he doesn’t have much to lose as already lives a deadbeat life, and somewhere he knows that Homelander needs him in a twisted way to be completely opposite yet exactly the same person. While on the other hand Stan has everything to lose and he isn’t stupid that he doesn’t understands what great threat Homelander is and yet he has no fear what-so-ever. So there has to be more at play then what mentioned above for him to be so fearless.
WHO PLAYS STAN EDGAR IN THE BOYS?
The charming and confident Stan Edgar is played with an alluring gravitas by an extremely natural and talented actor, Giancarlo Esposito. The 64 year old actor and director has got a critics choice award as well as a primetime Emmy for his performances in the Drama genre. He has been doing the very best of tv for more than 15 years.
WHO PLAYS HOMELANDER?
Homelander is complex, layered and so very antagonistic that you love to hate him. This is perfectly portrayed by Antony Starr, with his cold, almost dead, ice blue eyes and the full smile, makes him so creepy that it is unbelievable to be that way. This is the New Zealand actor’s biggest role yet, and he shines like nobody’s business. He owns the role and could never be replaced that is for sure. He can also be seen in projects like Banshee, Without a paddle, Wish you were here and American Gothic, etc.
The post WHY IS STAN EDGAR NOT AFRAID OF HOMELANDER? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Orioles reset: Patience will be necessary for Grayson Rodriguez — and fans — after injury as rebuild shows cracks
In another world, one in which the inevitability of injuries didn’t strike, the Orioles rotation might already include the star-studded talent the front office is banking on working out for a rebuild to be successful. There would be a healthy John Means and Grayson Rodriguez. DL Hall wouldn’t have had his own injury setback last season.
But in this reality, injuries are as much part of the game as balls and strikes — particularly for pitchers. Those injuries can strike at any time, and they aren’t picky about whether a player is a highly touted prospect or a key cog in Baltimore’s plans. There’s no choosing.
“Baseball’s tough,” executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said. “That’s all I can say. It’s tough. Hard sport to have everything clicking at the same time, but we’ll just keep grinding away.”
That’s all the Orioles can do, even if the rebuild has been stalled by those injuries. At first, it was catcher Adley Rutschman, whose right tricep strain just as major league spring training began prevented him from making the opening day roster. Next came the Grade 2 right lat muscle strain Rodriguez suffered, which Elias said Sunday could end his 2022 season.
There was Hall’s stress reaction in his left elbow last year and Means’ Tommy John elbow reconstruction surgery in April. They cast a pall over the plans Baltimore has. Without those major setbacks, the rotation could boast three standout arms — one proven big leaguer and two top prospects — as well as Rutschman, the top prospect in baseball, behind the plate.
But as those injuries stack up — and the production from Rutschman now that he’s arrived in Baltimore lags behind expectations — there’s a reminder. Rebuilds require patience, and while there’s already been plenty of it already as Orioles fans sat through 100-loss seasons in each of the last three full campaigns, there will be more patience required still.
The Orioles were close to having Rodriguez, the top pitching prospect in baseball, at the big league level. He had checked just about every box he could’ve in Triple-A, earning the International League’s Pitcher of the Month award for May. Now Rodriguez could be out until September, if not longer, prolonging the waiting game for the organization to reach full-go on the rebuild.
“It really stinks,” Elias said. “It’s kind of a repeat of what happened to Rutschman, in terms of just the timing. They put in so much work, you’re sitting there and you’re basically through your Triple-A experience. This happens. It’s adversity.”
Elias attempted to spin that adversity as a positive, pitching the idea that Rodriguez will be stronger once he returns. But the delays are wearisome at the same time.
There’s no pretending Baltimore would’ve been a win-now team this season had the injuries to Hall, Means, Rutschman and Rodriguez been avoided. The Orioles always appeared a year away, with 2023 the target to begin ramping up.
Rutschman has hit the ball hard but has little to show for it, holding a .137 average through 51 at-bats, and he’s 0 for his last 17. The message there is patience, too.
“It’s such a small sample right now. You can’t worry about the results,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s a tough level to break into. And he’s gonna be just fine. We just need to be patient and stay positive and support him.”
Means might not return to the rotation until midway through next season. Hall remains in Triple-A, working his pitch count up while proving he can go deeper into outings. And Elias figured Rodriguez will break 2023 spring training with the Orioles, but he’ll be without the wealth of experience he might’ve gained this year.
“You look across the league, this stuff happens,” Elias said. “When I was in Houston, we had a time in 2014, Carlos Correa broke his ankle right as he was about to be promoted from High-A to Double-A. At the time, it was tough. But you get through it and he’s who he is. And that’s going to be what this is for Grayson: a blip on the radar screen.”
But when there are several blips, it becomes more taxing. And it requires more patience, even when there has been more than enough patience expended already.
After all, Elias said it best: “Baseball’s tough.”
What’s to come?
The Orioles are off Monday before a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Camden Yards wraps up a homestand. From there, Baltimore travels to Kansas City and Toronto to play four games each, pitting Rutschman against the player chosen directly after him in the 2019 draft.
The last time the Royals and Orioles met, infielder Bobby Witt Jr. was at Camden Yards, but Rutschman wasn’t. There’s some similarity between the players, extending beyond the draft placement. With Rutschman scuffling through 13 games, Witt did the same, hitting .184 with 15 strikeouts and no homers in the same timeframe to begin his major league career.
Since then, Witt has turned things around. He now has seven homers with a .224 average. For all the hard contact from Rutschman, a turnaround similar to Witt’s is expected.
What was good?
Last week, first baseman Ryan Mountcastle struck out 11 times over seven games and hit just .179. But when he clobbered a two-run home run Sunday, it capped what has been a more impressive seven days.
“There was a little frustration behind that one,” Mountcastle said. “I was having good at-bats the last week or so. Just felt like things weren’t going my way. To get that one out there felt pretty good.”
In his seven games this week, Mountcastle crushed three homers and hit .292. He walked five times and struck out just twice. That performance is closer to what Mountcastle expects from himself.
What wasn’t?
The Great Wall of Baltimore had a rough week. It had seemed so imposing, with the New York Yankees and even Trey Mancini criticizing the sheer mass of it — and how that complicated things for a right-handed hitter attempting to hit home runs.
But as the weather has warmed, the ball has flown off bats and scaled that mountain, as if the extra 20-some feet of distance and six extra feet in wall height hasn’t imposed hitters at all. There were bombs from Mountcastle and Ramón Urías in consecutive at-bats Wednesday. Then Austin Hays added a three-run shot over the wall on Saturday.
There were still a few bombs taken away, but the wall is not as much of a hindrance in June as it was earlier.
On the farm
Hall earned his first Triple-A win of his career Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out a season-high nine batters and completed five innings for the first time. His development has been slow going, a precaution after his season-ending elbow injury in 2021.
But as Hall finds success in Norfolk, there’s a chance a promotion could be on the way — if he proves to Elias he’s capable of pitching deeper into games. As the rebuild took a hit with Rodriguez’s injury, Hall’s progression is a slight salve, albeit a minor one.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Why Did Starlight Kiss Homelander?
Getting a Web Design Quote Right for Your Business
Homelander vs Superman
Cardano (ADA) Price Surges 14% in Last 24 Hours, Institutional Inflows Surge
WHY IS STAN EDGAR NOT AFRAID OF HOMELANDER?
Mortgage Brokers – Broking at Its Best!
Orioles reset: Patience will be necessary for Grayson Rodriguez — and fans — after injury as rebuild shows cracks
Attention Bad Credit Car Buyers! Here’s How You Can Get an Auto Loan!
We die young ending explained
DDoS Attack Yet Again Strikes Popular Move-to-Earn App STEPN
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
How to Record Zoom Meeting as a Participant & Without Host Permission
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
News4 weeks ago
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022