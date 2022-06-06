Why Did Starlight Kiss Homelander?

Now that the second season of “The Boys” is over, it’s clear that Homelander will continue to be the show’s biggest bad guy. Homelander is the most powerful superhero on the show, and people who know what he can do get scared when they hear his name. Like a lot of other things on The Boys, Homelander is like a popular superhero story.

Homelander is like Superman because he is in charge of The Seven, a group of superheroes based on the Justice League. He has a lot of the same powers as Superman, and he even wears an American flag as a cape. The Boys twists the idea of Superman and asks viewers to imagine what the world would be like if someone as powerful as Superman didn’t care about the truth, justice, and the American way. Even though we know a lot about both Homelander and Superman, we don’t know what would happen if they faced off against each other. Who would win a fight between the two of them?

Strength

Both Superman and Homelander have many powers in common, but strength may be the most important one. It’s a big part of why people like them and why they’ve become so well-known. The Boys hasn’t shown how strong Homelander is yet, but his son, who has the same powers as him, is the only person who’s ever come close to beating him. Homelander is the only one of his kind in The Boys’ world, so he has never had to show off everything he can do.

On the other hand, Superman has fought many different enemies. Most of the time, he wins, but sometimes he loses, either to cosmic forces or to bad guys who were made to kill him. Still, Superman has been in comics and movies for a long time, so we know a lot more about what he can do. This gives him the edge in terms of strength.

Moral Compass

Homelander and Superman, despite their similar outward appearances, have very distinct moral philosophies. As a vehicle for all of America’s generosity and goodness, Superman is designed to represent an ideal. Even though he is not a human and was not born in the United States, he is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way.

Homelander, on the other hand, is an American native with a far more twisted moral compass. In reality, he is an arrogant and manipulative psychopath who is aware of his own power and how it may be used to his advantage in order to control others. To put it more succinctly: Homelander just cares about other people as long as they can satisfy his whims and fancies. However, Homelander is a far cry from what the public sees him as, and his influence will dissipate once the world knows his true identity. As a result, the moral perspective of Superman is much more likely to prevail.

Flight

Homelander and Superman both fly. Superman earned this ability in recent incarnations, but it’s now vital to his arsenal. Superman travels across Earth to reverse time, and his speed and flying make him a formidable foe. In newer films like Man of Steel, Superman only flies after leaping far to prove his talent.

Homelander’s capacity to fly seems essential. He may appear unexpectedly almost anywhere on the earth, which is scary. Even flying above scares the show’s Boys. Homelander and Superman are similar in this way. Their flight talents are similar, therefore they tie.

Fighting Style

Homelander’s powers are like Superman’s. Their mindsets determine their fighting methods. Superman’s power makes him a clumsy combatant. He seldom needs to exploit his opponent’s strength since he’s stronger. As a consequence, he utilizes his physical power and other talents to nearly always overcome his opponent. Homelander is determined to win. Homelander is the strongest man on the earth, hence he always triumphs, even if it costs bloodshed. He’ll smash skulls or use heat vision to acquire what he wants. Homelander will do things Superman won’t, giving him the combat style advantage.

X-Ray Vision

Homelander and Superman both have x-ray vision to locate anybody hiding from them. Superman must locate a thief, supervillain, or other enemies to punish. Homelander spies on anybody he wants and may encounter adversaries. Homelander’s x-ray vision is one of his least used powers on The Boys, but it helps him figure out who’s at a meeting.

Superman has utilized the ability to his advantage many times and understands its usefulness. It’s hard to determine whether a character has better x-ray vision. Homelander can’t see through zinc-lined surfaces. Superman can’t see through lead. Homelander and Superman tie in x-ray vision because of comparable vulnerabilities.

Vulnerabilities

Superman and Homelander are powerful. In their worlds, they’re the most powerful beings, making them virtually difficult to kill. Superman has one well-known weakness. Kryptonite weakens and weakens him. Superman’s foes may obtain the rare material to get rid of him, according to Superman tales.

Homelander isn’t weak. Only Ryan can take down Homelander in the show’s universe. Ryan inherited much of his father’s skills, and he’s capable of murdering formidable superheroes. Ryan is still a youngster, therefore Homelander’s power remains unquestioned, making him hard to eliminate.

Super Hearing

Super-sensitive hearing can be a blessing and a burden, as The Boys and Superman illustrate. In Man of Steel, teenage Clark Kent struggles with his ability to hear everything around him, and in The Boys’ season 2 conclusion, Homelander’s ultra-sensitive hearing is used to trap him. The ultrasensitive hearing has both advantages and drawbacks.

Both Homelander and Superman can identify those who are hiding from them, which is the only way to stop the most powerful entities in their worlds. Homelander’s hearing is so similar to Superman’s that it’s difficult to choose a winner. Hearing-wise, they’re neck-and-neck.

Heat Vision

Homelander utilizes heat vision more than Superman. It’s logical. Homelander and Superman’s heat vision is perilous. Homelander doesn’t mind murdering people, unlike Superman. His heat vision helps him murder when he has to.

Heat vision is also less messy than other Homelander killing methods. Homelander appears to value it most, even if Superman has it too. Homelander’s heat vision gives him the advantage in this area, but there’s no evidence that it’s stronger than Superman’s. Homelander will use his heat vision more often in combat with him.

How They’ve Been Beaten?

Even though Superman and Homelander have great win/loss records, they nevertheless lose occasionally. Superman’s losses are greater since he’s more productive. These losses are usually caused by superpowers, kryptonite, or both. Superman’s weakness frequently undoes him, but personality flaws seldom do.

Homelander has never been beaten physically, but that’s irrelevant. He’s the strongest guy on the earth, yet he’s easily fooled by others. He’s met Billy Butcher twice in the show and hasn’t murdered him. Billy Butcher is a regular guy, but Homelander’s desire to be loved stops him. Superman’s losses are more comprehensible than Homelander’s.

Whom They’ve Defeated?

Superman is a superhero by definition. That means the enemies he confronts generally want to destroy the planet and have devastating power. Although his arch-nemesis is a powerless evil genius, Superman has faced many strong villains. Superman’s opponents are superhuman, from General Zod to Brainiac, since it’s more enjoyable to see one superhuman fight another.

Homelander’s foes are weaker. Homelander invented various supervillains to oppose him for notoriety. His only physical danger is a regular person with a grudge. Homelander defeats his adversaries swiftly, although he doesn’t have Superman’s record.

Other Abilities

Superman and Homelander have extra powers than those we’ve stated. Superman has possessed icy breath and a genius-level intelligence in comics and movies. Every version of the character has a somewhat different mix of these and most fundamental abilities. These extra talents make Superman the most stunning hero in the world.

Homelander’s other skills are limited, although he can estimate someone’s pulse by touch. He’s used this talent on The Boys to catch liars. Homelander hasn’t revealed any additional secret abilities. He’s already strong. Superman has more superpowers.

The Verdict

Superman vs. Homelander would be epic. Name-calling, raw power, and Man of Steel-style soaring and slamming into skyscrapers. Who would ultimately win? Superman.

Homelander is a parody of Superman, and he’ll have a couple of disadvantages versus DC’s hero. His lack of ability is his main flaw. Homelander may face a genius-level intelligence, freezing breath, or hypnosis, depending on whatever Superman he confronts. He has never been tested like Superman. He has only faced lesser foes than Superman. In head-to-head combat, Superman would win because he’s tough.

