News
Yankees Notebook: Early wake-up call because of Peacock broadcast can’t slow down the Bombers
Baseball players are creatures of habit. They love their routines and believe in them. So Sunday’s unusual 11:35 a.m. start time was a bit of a jolt to the system. The Yankees had an 8 a.m. report time to the clubhouse, they were on the field for first pitch when they would normally be finishing up batting practice.
“Yeah, I set the alarm clock a lot earlier and tried to get in bed a lot earlier,” Joey Gallo said with a laugh. “I tried to get here as early as I could, get in the cage. On my own I went on the field a little bit and ran around just trying to make it feel like a normal one o’clock, one-thirty game. I just tried to try to forget about what time it is and show up and do your daily routine. To prepare for it.”
The Yankees had their sleep consultants talk to players earlier last week about preparing for this game, which had an early start time because it was broadcast as the exclusive game on NBC’s Peacock.
Jordan Montgomery, however, was like most people who have an unusually early appointment. He had to make the early start, but couldn’t force himself to sleep earlier.
“It was fine. I tried to get to bed as early as I could last night, but of course, the sleep schedule that I’m on right now, it was impossible,” the right-hander said. “But I woke up and did everything I could to be awake and made sure the body was loose and just competed the best I could.”
Aaron Boone said he didn’t hear any grumbling from his players about the early wake-up calls.
“I felt like the energy was really good this morning … I didn’t hear any complaining or things like that,” the Yankees manager said. “I think the fact that we played a day game [Saturday] and played it in pretty timely fashion gave guys a chance to have a night at home and a normal night’s sleep or a somewhat normal night’s sleep, but I’m sure it’s not the most ideal. Especially, because, we’ve got a handful of veteran guys, so obviously that’s an early call. But I felt like the energy was really good this morning in the clubhouse. So any reservations they had there they masked it well, and I thought we’re ready to go.”
And taking the 5-4 win on Josh Donaldson’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning helped ease the tiredness.
“At the end of the day, as a ballplayer, I try not to make those excuses or run to that. That’s a dangerous place to go,” Donaldson said. “But at the end of the day, both teams have to go through it. And so, thankfully for us, it feels a little better when you win that game.”
LOAISIGA LOOSENING UP
Jonathan Loaisiga, who has been on the injured list since May 25 with right shoulder inflammation, is scheduled to play catch for the first time on Monday.
There is no timetable for Loaisiga’s return.
“I don’t know when he’ll get on the mound,” Boone said. “I just know first thing is just throwing and he is scheduled to do that tomorrow.”
BRITTON THIS SEASON
Zack Britton, who had Tommy John surgery in October, is expecting to be back in September. The lefty reliever threw his first bullpen this week and was encouraged by it.
“I think that’s certainly a possibility and I know it’s gone really well. And I talked to Britt yesterday after the first bullpen and he was really encouraged like he’s been through most of the rehab,” Boone said. “He’s been kind of encouraged every step of the way.”
STANTON FINE
Giancarlo Stanton was not in the starting lineup for Sunday’s game, a day after his first game back off the injured list. The slugger did strike out in a ninth-inning pinch-hit at-bat.
()
News
Eloy Jiménez and Lance Lynn are ‘on time so far’ as the Chicago White Sox stars rehab injuries in Triple A
Tony La Russa exchanged texts with Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn and left fielder Eloy Jiménez, who are rehabbing with Triple-A Charlotte.
“They’re both encouraged about the way they’re going,” the Sox manager said Sunday morning at Tropicana Field.
Lynn made his second rehab start Friday, allowing three runs on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk in four innings against Memphis.
“Lance said he’s got five innings (scheduled) on Wednesday,” La Russa said. “Getting close.”
Jiménez started in left field Sunday and went 0-for-2. He’s slashing .200/.294/.200 (3-for-15) in five games with the Knights.
La Russa said Jiménez’s timeline calls for a few more games with Charlotte: “They don’t feel his legs are ready yet.”
Jiménez has been out since April 23, when he tore the hamstring tendon behind his right knee, requiring surgery. Lynn is working his way back from right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon.
“They’re on time so far,” La Russa said. “Sooner the better.”
()
News
Twins cap tough stretch with win in Toronto
TORONTO — At long last, the Twins have reached their much-needed off day.
But instead of stumbling into it, as you could imagine a short-handed team playing its 18th game in 17 days might, the Twins finished the stretch with a 8-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon at the Rogers Centre.
Over the course of those 17 days, the Twins saw a number of players — Sonny Gray, Josh Winder and Royce Lewis among them — go down with injuries. Others — Carlos Correa, Joe Ryan and Gilberto Celestino, who has since returned — landed on the injured list after testing positive for COVID-19. Four more — Max Kepler, Emilio Pagan, Caleb Thielbar and Trevor Megill — were unable to travel with them to Toronto over the weekend because of their vaccination status.
And yet, the Twins got contributions from a variety of players Sunday, from rookie shortstop Jermaine Palacios, who made a nice diving stop in the first inning to start an important double play and drove in his first career run, to Luis Arraez, who finished the day 4 for 4, to Gary Sánchez, whose hard contact all day finally paid off with a two-run home run in the eighth inning.
In the process, they tamed a red-hot Blue Jays team that had won eight straight games before their arrival in Toronto.
The Twins scored three runs in the first inning off starter Kevin Gausman, taking advantage of a pair of defensive blunders. After consecutive hits from Arraez and Sánchez to begin the game, Jorge Polanco hit a routine fly ball straight to Teoscar Hernández in right field. The ball hit off his glove, allowing Arraez to score the first run.
Later in the inning, Jose Miranda hit foul pop up that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. misjudged. Guerrero fell down, and the ball landed far away from him. Given a second chance, Miranda turned the at-bat into an RBI single.
In total, the Twins scored five runs (three earned) off Gausman in his 3 2/3 innings, knocking the all-star starter out early.
Twins starter Devin Smeltzer gave up two runs in his four innings, helped out of the biggest jam by Palacios in the first inning. Smeltzer surrendered a leadoff home run to George Springer and a solo shot to Alejandro Kirk in the fourth inning, but he pitched with the lead during the entirety of his outing.
The Blue Jays made things interesting in the ninth, with Santiago Espinal hitting a three-run home run off Tyler Duffey. But Jovani Moran came in and locked down the final out of the game, picking up his first career save.
News
Dean Kremer returns but Orioles go 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position in 3-2 loss to Guardians to lose series
There couldn’t have been a more ideal place in the batting order for the Orioles to find themselves in. There were so few chances to be had, but Baltimore had the right players at the plate for both opportunities.
Second baseman Rougned Odor and center fielder Ryan McKenna reached base consecutively twice, first in the fifth and again in the seventh, to provide run-scoring opportunities with fewer than two outs. The fifth inning was especially promising, with a McKenna double placing two in scoring position with no outs.
And yet, with a combination of Austin Hays and Trey Mancini — the best hitters on the Orioles — they were left stranded in the fifth. And with Cedric Mullins pinch hitting in the seventh, consecutive popouts from Mullins and Hays squandered that chance to level a one-run deficit and bail out right-hander Dean Kremer, making his first start of the season.
Those issues with runners in scoring position haven’t been so glaring as they were to begin the season, but they materialized again in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Guardians, which sealed a series win for Cleveland at Camden Yards. The Guardians had done all their damage in the first inning, unable to break through against Baltimore’s bullpen and leaving an avenue for the Orioles to overtake a narrow deficit.
But Baltimore (23-33) finished 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position, and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle’s third home run in seven games provided the only offense in the fourth. It was an impressive blast, sending an opposite-field shot 437 feet — one foot shy of Mancini’s bomb Saturday afternoon, which registered as the longest by an Oriole this season.
Guardians right-hander Zach Plesac faced few other issues, allowing four hits while striking out eight in his six innings. And the Orioles never managed much of a threat to Cleveland’s bullpen, either, even after left-hander Sam Hentges walked Odor and McKenna to begin the seventh or catcher Adley Rutschman reached on a drop-third strike to begin the ninth.
Guess who’s back
Kremer was expected to play a larger part in the Orioles’ staff out of spring training, but as he warmed up in the bullpen during the season-opening series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Kremer suffered an oblique injury.
He began his path back here last month, blowing through hitters at the Double-A and Triple-A levels. In his nine innings across three appearances, Kremer allowed two hits, two walks and no runs. He struck out 18 batters and held hitters to a .069 average.
But life for Kremer in the major leagues hasn’t been nearly so routine, finishing 2021 with a 7.55 ERA in 13 starts. He averaged 2.9 home runs allowed per nine innings last season, and that propensity to allow the long ball struck again in the first inning Sunday, when Andrés Giménez sent a ball to the flag court for a three-run homer.
Despite needing 42 pitches to get through two innings, Kremer settled in the third and fourth, combining for 16 pitches before he was pulled for right-hander Logan Gillaspie one out into the fifth inning. That length — even with three runs attached — was about as good of a scenario as manager Brandon Hyde could’ve hoped for before the game.
Hard contact, hard outs
So much of the slump for Rutschman has come down to hard-hit balls finding gloves. The most egregious example came Thursday, when the top prospect smashed a liner into the shift that had an expected batting average of .960, according to Statcast.
There have been others, too, including a liner off right-hander Shane Bieber down the left field line Friday that was caught, or the sharply hit ball right at the right fielder Sunday. Those knocks are outs in the box score yet give Hyde confidence that Rutschman isn’t far off from a breakout.
Still, the beginning of Rutschman’s major league career has been difficult. That’s not much of a surprise — even the highest-regarded prospects need time to adapt to the highest level. But it’s led Rutschman to a cold streak with two hits in his last 31 at-bats, with 11 strikeouts in that span. In his first 20 at-bats, he struck out just four times and managed five hits.
At some point, those hard-hit balls will find grass. But for the time being, Rutschman scuffles, and the Orioles preach patience.
Around the horn
- Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said outfielder Heston Kjerstad is nearing the completion of his hamstring injury rehab, but there’s no exact timeline on when Kjerstad will return to the field. Kjerstad, selected second overall in the 2020 draft, has faced major health-related impediments to his career thus far, including a heart condition. He ranks as the No. 10 prospect in Baltimore’s organization, per Baseball America. “Assuming that continues to go well, I think he’s going to play pretty soon this summer,” Elias said. “Assuming we get good medical progress there, I think it’s going to wind up with him in Delmarva.”
- Right-hander Spenser Watkins is on track to be reinstated from the injured list Tuesday. Watkins said he’s thrown off the mound three times and has felt good, a positive sign after he recovers from a right arm contusion he suffered from a comebacker.
Tuesday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
