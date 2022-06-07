19-Year Old Transgender Artist Made $50 Million Selling NFT Artwork

Langlois sold $20 million worth of artwork in only 24 hours in April of this year.
For the Nifty Gateway marketplace, this was the third-largest sale of NFTs ever.
Victor Langlois, a 19-year-old transgender artist, has made $50 million in less than a year selling his NFT artwork. NFTs and real artwork created by the transgender youngster sold for $2.16 million at a Christie’s auction in New York. “Hello, I’m Victor (FEWOCiOUS), and This Is My Life” was the title of a collection.
No Plans to Stop Anytime Soon
Because of his success in the NFT art community after his initial sale as FEWOCiOUS, Langlois has gone on to sell more of his digital artwork. He sold $20 million worth of artwork in only 24 hours in April of this year. For the Nifty Gateway marketplace, this was the third-largest sale of NFTs ever, as per reported by Fortune.
“It’s been hard for me to process, to be honest,” Langlois told Fortune at the time, stating he planned to use the extra cash to fund his digital art endeavours. “The dream isn’t to relax and do nothing; the dream is to draw.”
From the age of 12 to 18 years old, Victor (FEWOCiOUS) was a transgender youngster who moved from an abusive home to live with his grandparents in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s a sad reality, though, that he described life with his grandparents as chaotic.
He didn’t let anything stand in the way of following his goals. According to a Fortune report, since his Christie’s sale, he has reaped almost $50 million. NFT is a digital asset that symbolises assets such as art, music, and games with a genuine certificate issued using Cryptocurrency’s blockchain technology.
In December 2021 and January 2022, the surveys were conducted.
Results were drawn from surveys of more than 500 financial advisers and 3,200 investors.
Accenture, a consulting business, released an industry poll on Monday that found that Asian wealth managers are hesitant to sell digital assets to clients because they lack the necessary knowledge. For the last several years, global banks have been gingerly integrating crypto into their present operations and launching new companies.
On Monday, Accenture said:
“Currently, 52 percent of affluent investors in Asia hold digital assets of some sort. Accenture’s research indicates this could reach 73 percent by the end of 2022.”
Fifth Largest Asset Class in Asia
As part of Accenture’s analysis of the future of the Asian wealth management sector, the results were drawn from surveys of more than 500 financial advisers at Asian wealth management companies and 3,200 investors. In December 2021 and January 2022, the surveys were conducted.
Further, the business stated:
“Digital assets represent 7% of surveyed investors’ portfolios — making it the fifth-largest asset class in Asia — more than they allocate to foreign currencies, commodities or collectables. Yet two-thirds of wealth management firms have no plans to offer digital assets.”
When DBS Group introduced a cryptocurrency trading platform in December 2020 for authorized individuals and corporate investors, it was the largest bank in Southeast Asia at the time.
Last month, Nomura Holdings said that it would form a digital asset firm this year that would enable institutional investors to trade items tied to cryptocurrencies, as well as other digital assets, such as blockchain technology. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market has experienced a rise. BTC is now trading at $31,576 according to CMC, avoiding a tenth straight weekly red candle.
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales holding between 1k to 10k BTC have expanded their reserves recently, a sign that could be bullish for the crypto’s price.
Bitcoin Reserves Of 1k-10k BTC Holders Have Observed Growth Recently
As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whales holding between 1k to 10k BTC have shown smart-money behavior in the past as they usually buy near bottoms and sell near tops.
The relevant metric here is the total amount of coins currently being held by the different holder groups in the Bitcoin market.
The criteria for grouping the investors here is based on how many coins they are holding in their wallets. For example, the 100 to 1k BTC cohort includes all holders that have a wallet amount lying in this range.
Now, below is a chart that shows the trends in the reserves of the 100 to 1k BTC and 1k to 10k BTC investor groups over the past year:
It seems like the reserve of the 100 to 1k BTC holders has gone down recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in this graph, the Bitcoin reserve of the 1k to 10k BTC whales has been showing some interesting movement.
It looks like this holder group’s reserve has usually started to fall off as the price of the coin has neared any local top.
Related Reading | Bitcoin NUL Suggests More Downside To Come Before The Bottom
Also, likewise this cohort has timed their buys around bottom formations. This means that these investors have been acting like smart money in this last year and a half.
Most recently, the reserve of this investor group has observed a sharp increase in the last few weeks, suggesting that they have been buying. If historical trend is anything to go by, such a sign could be bullish for the crypto’s price.
The 100 to 1k BTC holders, however, have shown contrasting behavior when compared with these smart-money investors.
Related Reading | Can Bitcoin Become “One Of The Best Assets On Earth”? This Expert Bets On It
These holders have usually bought as the price has gone up and sold during declines. Recently as well their reserve has gone down, suggesting they have been selling while the 1k to 10k BTC whales have bought.
However, there could also be another way to look at this. The reserve of the 100 to 1k BTC group going down may be due in part to some of the holders buying enough to go over 1k BTC, making them a part of the 1k to 10k BTC cohort instead now.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $31.3k, up 2% in the past week.
Looks like the price of the crypto has shot up over the past 24 hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Global commodities could be about to take a hit, the move might translate into some relief for Bitcoin and the crypto market. The nascent asset class has been experiencing downside pressure as the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) is set to stop inflation from worsening.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Records 1st Weekly Green Candle In 3 Months – A Start Of A Bull Run?
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $31,300 with a 4% profit in the last 24-hours. In the past week, the benchmark crypto records a 6% profit. BTC’s price has finally broken its consecutive weeks of trading in the red.
The trend could extend in the short term. According to a report from Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence Mike McGlone, commodities might be about to take a turn to the downside.
The report claims the following as it examines the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index and the factors hinting at an increase in selling pressure for this sector:
Commodities may be swinging toward the downside in 2H, just like they did in 2008, We see parallels in 2022 and rising risk for a similar, roughly 50% plunge (…). Slumping lumber and copper may be early warnings that the higher price cure is gaining traction.
The Russia-Ukraine war, McGlone said, and a dropped in global liquidity. The expert claims the expansion of money supply in the U.S., as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reversing.
With the narrative shifting away from this disease, the perception that the world is moving on from COVID-19, and high inflation in the U.S., is the key factor behind the increase in commodities. This could be a headwind for this sector in the short term, but good news for Bitcoin. McGlone noted:
If commodities keep rising, there are more threats to economic growth, and the Federal Reserve could be further emboldened vs. inflation. Gold may be a 2H price leader.
More Blood In Bitcoin Ahead? Why The FED Seeks Pain In Risk Assets
As NewsBTC reported, a decline in commodities prices could have the opposite effect on Bitcoin and risk-on assets. If the FED sees its tightening policy as being effective, it could be more likely to be less aggressive.
A fresh rally in commodities is a “threat” to economic growth, which would tell the FED that it needs to be more hawkish, which would translate into more pain for Bitcoin. McGlone noted the following in this scenario as BTC’s price, correlated with traditional stocks, such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are currently trading above critical support:
The S&P 500 sustaining below 4,000 represents an ebbing tide for all risk assets, notably industrial metals, and support for gold. If equity prices keep sinking, the Federal Reserve will get some help arresting inflation (…).
Market expectations of more interest rate hikes, which translates into more pain for Bitcoin and stocks, have been declining, McGlone said. The experts claim interest rate hike expectations peaked at 2.5% and currently stand at around 2%.
Related Reading | Ethereum Single-Day Liquidations Reach Three-Year High As Price Breaks $1,900
After an important decline in the price of traditional equities, the U.S. financial institutions appear to be effective at stopping inflation. However, McGlone added, the pain in Bitcoin, stocks, and risk-on assets could be in its early stage:
but the underlying potential for what we see as the great reversion of risk assets in 2022 appears in early days (…) despite a 20% retreat in the S&P 500 indicates that prices haven’t sufficiently declined.