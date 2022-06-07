Blockchain
1k-10k BTC Holders Have Been Buying Recently
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales holding between 1k to 10k BTC have expanded their reserves recently, a sign that could be bullish for the crypto’s price.
Bitcoin Reserves Of 1k-10k BTC Holders Have Observed Growth Recently
As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whales holding between 1k to 10k BTC have shown smart-money behavior in the past as they usually buy near bottoms and sell near tops.
The relevant metric here is the total amount of coins currently being held by the different holder groups in the Bitcoin market.
The criteria for grouping the investors here is based on how many coins they are holding in their wallets. For example, the 100 to 1k BTC cohort includes all holders that have a wallet amount lying in this range.
Now, below is a chart that shows the trends in the reserves of the 100 to 1k BTC and 1k to 10k BTC investor groups over the past year:
It seems like the reserve of the 100 to 1k BTC holders has gone down recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in this graph, the Bitcoin reserve of the 1k to 10k BTC whales has been showing some interesting movement.
It looks like this holder group’s reserve has usually started to fall off as the price of the coin has neared any local top.
Related Reading | Bitcoin NUL Suggests More Downside To Come Before The Bottom
Also, likewise this cohort has timed their buys around bottom formations. This means that these investors have been acting like smart money in this last year and a half.
Most recently, the reserve of this investor group has observed a sharp increase in the last few weeks, suggesting that they have been buying. If historical trend is anything to go by, such a sign could be bullish for the crypto’s price.
The 100 to 1k BTC holders, however, have shown contrasting behavior when compared with these smart-money investors.
Related Reading | Can Bitcoin Become “One Of The Best Assets On Earth”? This Expert Bets On It
These holders have usually bought as the price has gone up and sold during declines. Recently as well their reserve has gone down, suggesting they have been selling while the 1k to 10k BTC whales have bought.
However, there could also be another way to look at this. The reserve of the 100 to 1k BTC group going down may be due in part to some of the holders buying enough to go over 1k BTC, making them a part of the 1k to 10k BTC cohort instead now.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $31.3k, up 2% in the past week.
Looks like the price of the crypto has shot up over the past 24 hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain
Why Commodities Could See Decline Soon, Good News For Bitcoin?
Global commodities could be about to take a hit, the move might translate into some relief for Bitcoin and the crypto market. The nascent asset class has been experiencing downside pressure as the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) is set to stop inflation from worsening.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Records 1st Weekly Green Candle In 3 Months – A Start Of A Bull Run?
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $31,300 with a 4% profit in the last 24-hours. In the past week, the benchmark crypto records a 6% profit. BTC’s price has finally broken its consecutive weeks of trading in the red.
The trend could extend in the short term. According to a report from Senior Commodity Strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence Mike McGlone, commodities might be about to take a turn to the downside.
The report claims the following as it examines the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index and the factors hinting at an increase in selling pressure for this sector:
Commodities may be swinging toward the downside in 2H, just like they did in 2008, We see parallels in 2022 and rising risk for a similar, roughly 50% plunge (…). Slumping lumber and copper may be early warnings that the higher price cure is gaining traction.
The Russia-Ukraine war, McGlone said, and a dropped in global liquidity. The expert claims the expansion of money supply in the U.S., as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reversing.
With the narrative shifting away from this disease, the perception that the world is moving on from COVID-19, and high inflation in the U.S., is the key factor behind the increase in commodities. This could be a headwind for this sector in the short term, but good news for Bitcoin. McGlone noted:
If commodities keep rising, there are more threats to economic growth, and the Federal Reserve could be further emboldened vs. inflation. Gold may be a 2H price leader.
More Blood In Bitcoin Ahead? Why The FED Seeks Pain In Risk Assets
As NewsBTC reported, a decline in commodities prices could have the opposite effect on Bitcoin and risk-on assets. If the FED sees its tightening policy as being effective, it could be more likely to be less aggressive.
A fresh rally in commodities is a “threat” to economic growth, which would tell the FED that it needs to be more hawkish, which would translate into more pain for Bitcoin. McGlone noted the following in this scenario as BTC’s price, correlated with traditional stocks, such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 are currently trading above critical support:
The S&P 500 sustaining below 4,000 represents an ebbing tide for all risk assets, notably industrial metals, and support for gold. If equity prices keep sinking, the Federal Reserve will get some help arresting inflation (…).
Market expectations of more interest rate hikes, which translates into more pain for Bitcoin and stocks, have been declining, McGlone said. The experts claim interest rate hike expectations peaked at 2.5% and currently stand at around 2%.
Related Reading | Ethereum Single-Day Liquidations Reach Three-Year High As Price Breaks $1,900
After an important decline in the price of traditional equities, the U.S. financial institutions appear to be effective at stopping inflation. However, McGlone added, the pain in Bitcoin, stocks, and risk-on assets could be in its early stage:
but the underlying potential for what we see as the great reversion of risk assets in 2022 appears in early days (…) despite a 20% retreat in the S&P 500 indicates that prices haven’t sufficiently declined.
Blockchain
DEA Appoints Tatsuya Kohrogi Vice President & Head Of Global Business
Singapore-based GameFi ecosystem Digital Entertainment Asset Pte. Ltd. (DEA) has revealed the appointment of Tatsuya Kohrogi to the role of Vice President and Head of Global Business. Kohrogi will be leveraging his extensive experience to help DEA expand into new markets.
Commenting on the company’s latest talent acquisition, DEA CEO Naohito Yoshida notes, “Tatsuya is a dynamic leader and is highly experienced in building partner relations, creating and implementing leading initiatives and strategies. As we begin to expand our business across Asia, Europe, and North America, we are confident each region will grow under Tatsuya’s leadership.”
Prior to joining DEA, Kohrogi worked with prominent brands like Meta (formerly Facebook) and SoftBank. In his role as Partner Manager at Meta, Kohrogi’s key responsibilities included building long-term relationships with advertisers and advertising agencies across Japan. During his time at Meta, Kohrogi strategically grew his key partners’ businesses by 200% within two years as well as pushed scaling partner revenues to reach nine-figure annual values in US dollars.
At SoftBank, Kohrogi held several titles over his seven-year tenure, including stints in business development, sales management, investment strategy, digital marketing, and co-founding an internal venture. Additionally, Kohrogi trained under SoftBank Group’s CEO Masayoshi Son, learning corporate leadership skills directly from Son, and worked on related projects as a prominent member of the CEO’s successor program.
On joining DEA, Kohrogi remarks, “DEA aims to become the world’s no.1 web3 entertainment company that also simultaneously tackles social and economic problems. The PlayMining platform allows users to mine crypto while they play games. Gaming and entertainment are becoming sustainable livelihood options for people around the world. And I am incredibly excited to take on this role and help further scale the creators economy and web3 entertainment globally.”
GameFi Ecosystem With Social And Economic Benefits
Founded in 2018, Digital Entertainment Asset, better known as DEA, is a GameFi platform facilitating a new economy where creators and users forge direct connections to earn while being entertained.
Since its inception, DEA has embarked on several drives as part of its GameFi model, introducing NFT marketplace PlayMining NFT, the PlayMining play-to-earn platform featuring several games and rewards, and the platform-native DEAPCoin ($DEP) token. Since its launch, DEA has been spearheading the expansion of GameFi across the Asia-Pacific region. DEA’s PlayMining platform currently features more than 2.4 million active users, primarily from Indonesia, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Taiwan, and several other regional countries.
DEA has been active since 2018, helping hundreds of creators create and monetize a wide variety of NFTs. Since it first launched the trading card battle game JobsTribes, one hundred original NFT works created by famous Japanese creators have paid over $6 million in royalties cumulatively. Between April 2020 and December 2021 alone, users have generated over 1 billion Japanese Yen worth of PlayMining earnings.
Furthermore, DEA also offers DeFi primitives through its PlayMining Vault. Currently, users can earn $DEP incentives and NFTs by staking their $DEP tokens, while other vault functions are presently under development.
Blockchain
Ethereum Single-Day Liquidations Reach Three-Year High As Price Breaks $1,900
Ethereum is back on another winning streak as it breaks above $1,900. This follows a weekend that was mostly characterized by low momentum but would eventually turn for the better. In the wake of this, there have been a lot of short liquidations in the market due to the recovery. However, the liquidations in Ethereum hit a new three-year high when thousands of short positions were liquidated on the Bitfinex cryptocurrency exchange.
Bitfinex Short Liquidations Grow
The Bitfinex crypto exchange is one of the largest exchanges in the world and is highly favored by both amateur and professional traders. This is why liquidation volumes are oftentimes pronounced on the platform. However, Monday’s liquidations would pose a new record for the market given that Ethereum liquidations alone had surged past $600 million.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Dominates Derivatives Market To End May On A High Note
This pushed the digital asset into the largest daily liquidations in three years. In total, there were more than $690 million in Ethereum shorts liquidated across various exchanges. Shorts made up 99.5% of these liquidations that were recorded over a four-hour period. However, the majority had come from the Bitfinex crypto exchange. It came out to almost $670 million liquidated on the exchange as ETH had barreled past the $1,900 level.
Other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin had taken a hit in the same timeframe but none close to the degree to which Ethereum traders had been liquidated. It shows that sentiment is turning towards the positive it comes to the long-term for the digital asset.
Ethereum Standing Its Ground
Ethereum has been on a recovery trend alongside Bitcoin. This has shot the digital asset above its 20-day moving average. Making its way above $1,900 remains an important point for ETH which has recently been struggling with the $1,700 level. It also marks the only green close in recent weeks for the digital asset as it had been closely trailing the price of Bitcoin.
ETH price breaks above $1,900 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Liquidations in Ethereum have eased up, however. The four-hour period where the Bitfinex short liquidations had rocked the market had quickly passed, paving way for more reasonable liquidation volumes. Presently, liquidations across the crypto market sit at less than $130 million for the last 24 hours.
Related Reading | Institutional Investors Turn To Competitors As Ethereum Tumbles
Ethereum has since gone back to trailing behind Bitcoin when it comes to liquidations. The pioneer digital asset has seen traders lose $44.4 million in the past one day at the time of this writing while ETH traders have recorded $32 million in losses. A total of 48,219 traders have been liquidated and Bitfinex still maintains the largest single liquidation with a total of $2.06 million from a single trade.
Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
