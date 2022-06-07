News
20 Twin Cities YMCAs offer free teen memberships for summer
Teens entering 9th-12th grade are eligible for free summer membership at 20 YMCA locations throughout the Twin Cities, including St. Paul, West St. Paul and other sites in the east metro. Through Aug. 31, teens are welcome to utilize the YMCA’s in-person and virtual programming, which includes health and wellbeing classes as well as access to the gymnasium, fitness floor and aquatic areas.
Having done the “Get Summer” program for six years, the YMCA aims to ensure that youth of all backgrounds and incomes have access to healthy learning opportunities during the summer.
“The Y is committed to eliminating barriers to participation so all have the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive during out of school time,” said Glen Gunderson, president of the YMCA of the North, in a written statement.
The Eagan, Forest Lake, Hastings, Shoreview, White Bear and Woodbury locations are full for summer. However, once a membership is registered at a specific location it can be used at any of the participating 20 sites, including Burnsville, Hudson, Maplewood, the St. Paul Eastside, St. Paul Midway and West St. Paul YMCAs.
For locations and more information, visit ymcanorth.org/getsummer.
How Did Buried In Barstow Ended?
Buried In Barstow is a story of a bold woman Hazel King who lives in Barstow and runs a BBQ restaurant and lives a quiet life but not so peaceful, still, her dark killing past seems to haunt her at times. She has a past life she left behind when got pregnant with her daughter, whom she named Joy. She ran away from her killer part and real identity, An Assassin in Las Vegas, to keep her daughter safe. But it seems like her past never left her. After 20 years of running her former boss tracked her down to do one final strike.
It is more sophisticated because her former boss is her father. Then her father sends a man named Elliot to keep an eye on her whether she is doing the work supposed to do or not. But things got out of the circle when Hazel and Elliot got into a romantic relationship with Hazel unaware that he’s assigned by her father to keep an eye on her. This film was released on 4 June 2022 with a live broadcast on Lifetime.
Cast
The powerful impact of the film is brought out by the actors. They did fantastically. It stars Angie Harmon as Hazel King, Kristoffer Polaha as Elliot, and Lauren Richards as Joy. They bring the real essence of the film.
Where to watch the film?
The film premiered on 4 June 2022 in a live broadcast on Lifetime. The Lifetime Original film Buried in Barstow is available on Philo and with fubo T.V. The users of the Philo can stream the movie for free. The film received a quite good review 8.7/10 on IMDb.
So, hopefully, the film will be on all OTT platforms in days.
The Ending of the Buried in Barstow
The ending of the film left the viewers of the film thirsty just like the thirsty crow in the desert. It ended with a cliffhanger which kept all the viewers hanging with the mystery.
The big cliffhanger at the end of the movie makes everyone wonder about the mystery. Hazel makes a shocking discovery about Elliot. She got to know that Elliot was there to spy on her. But before making it to Elliot, she had to proceed to stop a kidnapping in headway and shot outside her diner. But the problems for Hazel seem never-ending; her daughter’s abusive boyfriend Travis is not dead. He comes back to Barstow and Joy again seems to enjoy his companionship.
The film ended with the be continued let’s wait to see what Hazel will do to save her daughter and tackle the situation around her. Orville Season 3 Episode 2: June 9 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Why Mike McDaniel is pleased with Dolphins’ progress through offseason — and his No. 1 rule for team
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spoke to the media ahead of Tuesday’s practice of organized team activities, the final session open to media.
He has come away pleased with what he’s been able to establish through OTAs and last week’s mandatory minicamp before players get some time off ahead of training camp in late July.
“We’ve had an offseason that we’ve been fully committed,” McDaniel said. “We’ve learned a lot. We’ve gotten better. I think that the coaches have done a great job, and the players have really attacked this offseason.”
McDaniel equated the Dolphins’ offseason program to having a strong first quarter in a game. It’s a good start, but it doesn’t amount to much if the team doesn’t continue to build momentum going into camp and the season.
“I feel like we have a lead in the first quarter,” McDaniel continued. “What does that mean? Nothing. How many games are you winning in the first quarter that you lose and vice-versa? We’ve positioned ourselves to compete at a standard that we’ve said from the beginning that we want to compete at.”
McDaniel stressed that players who don’t return to team facilities in the necessary shape to compete in camp are susceptible to get injured and then fall behind.
“The biggest message is the obligation and accountability to their teammates that they have to have while they’re gone. Because the one thing that has stood the test of time is, if you don’t come back in — not shape, training camp shape — at the beginning of training camp, you make yourself very vulnerable to soft-tissue injuries, which puts you two, three weeks behind. More often than not, when it’s all said and done, players never catch up because that’s how tight of a race it is.”
McDaniel also wants players to get away, recharge and spend time with their families.
He offered some insight into the type of coach he tries to come across as to players in his first year as head coach.
“I’m honest with very deliberate intent and a genuine purpose to help players get better,” McDaniel said.
He wants players to feel free to be themselves but also understand what comes first.
“Individuality is more celebrated as a culture in general, and I think people are more receptive to that,” McDaniel said. “But don’t get it twisted. The No. 1 rule that we have on the team is protect the team. There’s nothing greater than that.”
McDaniel was asked about undrafted free agents that have stood out, given that most years the Dolphins have an undrafted rookie ultimately make the 53-man roster going into the regular season.
“Certain positions, I think, are more akin to show fast and furious. Typically, running backs, you get a little more opportunity because it’s al ittle more natural to what you’ve done in the past. Hey, don’t get tackled.’ I’ve been very impressed with [ZaQuandre] White, but there’s plenty of guys.
“My NFL experience has afforded me to know this much. Do not make too early of a judgment, and what you’re trying to do is really establish should these guys have a ticket to the party.”
This story will be updated.
What can the Yankees do about their Aaron Hicks problem?
There’s a lot to like about the changes the Yankees made from last season to this one.
One change, though, hasn’t paid off nearly as well as they hoped. In fact, it really hasn’t paid off at all. In going from Brett Gardner as the primary center fielder to Aaron Hicks, the team replaced one problem with a younger, less beloved problem.
Hicks returns to his old stomping grounds in Minnesota — where the Yankees begin a three-game series on Tuesday — with a .213/.337/.243 slash line. Statcast has him as the worst defensive center fielder in the American League, and among players who have made at least 150 plate appearances, Hicks’ grand total of two extra base hits is the fewest in the league.
The warts are visible and protruding. Presumably healthy again, Hicks is a far cry from the player he was in 2018. That year, a 28-year-old Hicks slammed 27 home runs and walked in over 15% of his trips to the plate. His 4.2 Wins Above Replacement made him the second-best position player on the team, behind only Aaron Judge. That earned him the now widely-mocked seven-year, $70 million contract that runs through 2026.
At his current rate of production, it would be unfathomable for Hicks to still be the everyday center fielder in 2026. Even when the contract was signed, it was hard to envision Hicks as the center fielder of the future. Hicks spent time on the injured list in both 2017 and 2018, went there again after getting paid in 2019, then underwent wrist surgery at the start of 2021 that limited him to just 32 games. There was an injury history when the deal was made, and it’s continued as Hicks ages.
The question now becomes what to do. The team is chained to Hicks financially, but he’s also become unplayable. He also does not have minor league options, and keeping him on the bench as a speed and defense guy doesn’t make sense given how hard both his speed and defense have declined.
Judge has already shifted right and started 20 games in center field this year. That defensive alignment typically comes with Giancarlo Stanton playing right field and Josh Donaldson, DJ LeMahieu and/or Gleyber Torres cycling through designated hitter. But with Matt Carpenter now in the fold, and immediately contributing, he has a rightful claim to DH on most days.
Aaron Boone will be hesitant, if not outright unwilling, to play Stanton in the field every single day. If one of Donaldson, LeMahieu or Torres could play corner outfield, take Hicks’ spot and permanently place Judge in center, the Yankees would have a solution. But they don’t, leaving a bunch of uncomfortable truths for a team that has been living in warm and snuggly confines all season.
Assuming Stanton will continue playing DH more often than right field — an even safer assumption after the ankle injury that briefly sent him to the injured list — the Yankees need someone who can both play the outfield and be better than Hicks. The latter part isn’t a huge bar to clear, as Hicks has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage of any hitter getting as many chances as him. For the Yankees, the issue is the lack of a logical replacement that’s separated themselves from the pack by now.
Estevan Florial would be the ideal heir apparent, but the team seems stubbornly opposed to giving him the starting job in the majors over Hicks. Florial has put together a nice season at Triple-A, slashing .270/.357/.419 with a double-digit walk rate. The 24-year-old also, to his detriment, strikes out entirely too much, especially against minor league pitching. The team will never know how he handles the big leagues, though, until they try. Seemingly every time Florial has been with the Yankees this season, it’s as the 27th man for a doubleheader, and he’s returned to the minors immediately afterward.
If the Yankees just flat out don’t believe that Florial is ready for Major League Baseball, they could stand to give Tim Locastro a shot. Also currently in the minors, Locastro at the very least has one elite tool in his bag. Locastro’s tornado legs give him speed that very few other players possess. That alone makes him an intriguing player, especially when the alternative is Hicks and his 81 wRC+.
Finally, there’s Miguel Andujar. A longtime fringe member of the Yankees’ roster, Andujar recently requested a trade because he’s never gotten the playing time he feels he deserves. With the third baseman learning how to navigate left field (and doing so without any major hiccups), he deserves to be in the starting lineup more than Hicks does. But if the Yankees weren’t going to play Andujar over Hicks or Joey Gallo — who has also been terrible this year — they likely never will.
It’s a curious situation for sure, and there’s likely a level of embarrassment that would come from ditching Hicks and Gallo, as both were once touted as big pieces of the team’s championship pursuit. But right now, it’s clear as day that Judge should be manning center field, even if the concerns about protecting his body grow larger when he’s moved away from a corner spot. While the Yankees have still beaten everything in sight despite Hicks getting generous playing time, any postseason game with him is a stain on the lineup card.
Before they reach that point, the Yankees need a solution. Whether it’s one of Florial, Locastro or Andujar, or whatever trade piece they can get in return for Andujar, it’s madness to keep trotting Hicks out there and praying for a miracle. It’s one thing to win a division with a few rotten eggs in the carton, it’s entirely different to try and win the World Series. Several floundering teams would love to get something for their outfielders on expiring contracts. Arizona’s David Peralta, Pittsburgh’s Ben Gamel and Kansas City’s Andrew Benintendi are just a few of the impending free agents whose left-handed swings would play nicely in the Bronx and be tangible upgrades heading into the playoffs.
Whatever the Yankees decide to do, it can’t be Hicks, a man who has the same amount of double plays grounded into as he does extra base hits.
