Finance
3 Ways to Use Gratitude to Make Your Life Better and More Enjoyable
3 Ways to use Gratitude to make your life better and more enjoyable
What if I told you that there was you could make your life more less stressful and more enjoyable by making a simple change to your daily choice. The truth is that every time you interact with others you can choose to either live in gratitude or live in bitterness. Here are 3 ways to use gratitude to make your life better and more enjoyable!
Remember that when you chose bitterness, you close mind to others and to possibilities for relentless life changing transformation that can affect your health, your relationships and your ability to succeed in your encounters and projects. Here are 3 ways you can do better by choosing gratitude!
First of all do something for others when they least expect it. It could be something as simple as doing the dishes or washing the car or mowing the lawn. When they tell you thank you, you shall feel enriched, energized and unstoppable! It could be something as simple checking on others to know how they are doing. This has even greater impact when do for others that which they cannot do for themselves.
Secondly, give a donation in their name to a worthy cause. Find a charity that the object of your gratitude feels a strong connection to and make a donation in their name. Send them a quick note to let them know about it. If the person is a veteran donate to charities that take care of wounded soldiers. if the person loves to help out the homeless, donate to charities that help the homeless.
The third way to use gratitude to make yourself better is to become a good listener. Pay extra close attention to what others are is saying when they speak to you. Because most people are so used to others paying them little or no attention, when you actively listen to others, you will be rewarded by positive energy and re-enforcement. People will go out of their way to pay attention to you, to make your are not misunderstood or falsely accused. This type of community support will help you swim with blessed assurance in the ocean of life.
Finally make the choice to have gratitude whether the situation calls for it or not.. Take a little time to show gratitude to those you encounter every day whether they deserve it or not. The more you do this, the more you will discover yourself living in happiness and peace.
Finance
Making an Istanbul Property Investment: Does Being a ‘City of Culture’ Impact on Investors?
As many economists will rush to tell you, there has never been a better time to invest in Turkey’s ‘financial sector’, otherwise known as the industrial Istanbul.
While the benefits of a young population, a growing industry, a large number of blue chip companies moving in, and an increasing level of tourist visits have all been well-documented, and no doubt taken into account by anyone keen on an Istanbul property investment, far less has been said about Istanbul securing The City of Culture 2010 award.
To some this is just a label, but in actual fact it has some pretty powerful connotations that can vastly improve the attractiveness of a city to slightly nervous investors.
Being handed the award sends a message of long-term growth, potential investment, re-generation, prosperity, a steady economy and a truly bright future – both in terms of culture and economy. What is more, this is an award that is capable of turning the brightest of spotlights onto a city, and such positive PR is never a bad move.
In other words, picking up such an award is an investor’s dream come true.
For Istanbul, which is a city that is already benefiting from Turkey recovering from the downturn far quicker than other nations, The City of Culture award was the icing on the cake. It’s latest edition will be one of the biggest and most prominent science and technology park in Eastern Europe and The Middle East, which again has got potential investors watching Istanbul once again.
Couple this with the city’s insatiable appetite for growth, business, as well as its ever-popular hotel room market, and property investors have found all the incentives they need to make an Istanbul property investment.
Finance
Creative Marketing Ideas For Shoe Stores
During an economic recession, the retail industry has taken a big hit as customers simply don’t have as much discretionary income as they used to. Whether your shoe store is part of a large chain or is just a small independent retailer, you should always be on the lookout for new, interesting marketing ideas that can stimulate business. Here are some great ways to put your best foot forward.
- In-store events– Customers need to know the benefits of your shoes, be it that they are edgy and fashionable or that they provide a comfortable walking experience. Hosting an in-store event like a fashion show or a teaching session will not only generate buzz and awareness for your store, but also sell a lot of shoes! Have your featured products fully-visible using a vertical banner or even a window cling so customers know which shoes they’re going to learn about.
- Loyalty cards– Most women have a shoe fetish, so create a loyalty program that keeps her coming back for more shoes. This could be a punch card or you could even use a computer-tracking system. After a certain amount of pairs purchased, your customer will receive a free (or at least discounted) pair. Not only do you sell more shoes, but you also retain loyal customers.
- Shoe care– A great way to make your store more marketable is by offering shoe care services such as shining, stretching, and even minor repair. If you really want to offer a first-class experience, offer complimentary shoe repair services. You probably won’t be able to do this in-store, but set-up an agreement with a local shoe hospital or cobbler. Your client will appreciate the VIP treatment, and this ensures they’ll visit your store at least twice (once to drop off the shoes and again to pick them up). Odds are they’ll find a new pair in at least one of those visits. Display vinyl decals at your cash wraps letting customers know these special services you offer, and make sure your sales team is mentioning it as well.
- Sponsorship/donation– Sponsoring local events is a great way to build a positive business reputation. In exchange, you’re usually able to advertise at these events with a vinyl banner or in the program. Another unique idea is to create a shoe-donation program. Work with charity groups such as the Salvation Army to donate a pair of shoes for every X amount you sell. This is a huge PR boost and makes your business socially-responsible. It has certainly worked for TOMS.
- Family bundles– If you are a shoe store that caters to all customers (men, women, and children), create a family bundle package. Offer a special discount when customers buy a pair of shoes for every member of the family, or even have a buy one-get one special. You’re a one-stop shop for the family, but it may take a special deal for customers to realize that.
Finance
It’s Easier Becoming an Infopreneur
Entrepreneurs thrive during periods of rapid change, and we are living in such a time right now. The good news is that the more rapid the change, the greater the opportunities available to entrepreneurs.
The explosion of new technologies make this an unprecedented period in economic history for entrepreneurial opportunities: cheap computers, new software applications and digital networks – namely the Internet – are powerful tools available to everyone who wants to create financial independence and improve his or her lifestyle.
The Money Game
I’ve been a student of business since I began my career as a venture capitalist on Wall Street. Over the years I raised millions of dollars to finance numerous entrepreneurs and start-up companies until I decided to become an entrepreneur myself and financed my own companies in broadcasting, alternative energy, software, and telecommunications. I was the CEO of the company that built the first digital network in Moscow, in 1990, and started one of the first B2B Internet service providers.
It’s from this perspective that I see fantastic new entrepreneurial opportunities unfolding. And nowhere is this more apparent than in the world of communications and information.
Because information and communication are fundamental components of every human interaction and business transaction, each new communication medium – the telegraph, telephone, radio and television — has had a successively greater impact on the world, and created great fortunes for those who rode each wave of change. The Internet will be the most significant wave of all.
The Internet
The Internet now makes it possible to reach almost any person, anywhere in the world, in only a few seconds and for only a few pennies. But what makes it even more significant is that computers can convert all the traditional analog forms of information (sound and voice, printed words, pictures and data) into a common digital medium for transmission over the Internet. This capability is radically changing existing businesses and creating vast new entrepreneurial opportunities.
While the Internet is affecting every business in every industry, its greatest impact will be on the information industries’ products and services. Think of some of the biggest businesses in the world. Think entertainment (music and movies), think broadcasting (news, information and entertainment), think publishing (books and magazines), and biggest of all, think training and education (books, courses and continuing education).
To see the Internet’s potential impact, let’s look at one small, well-established medium: the book.
Analog Economics
A physical book requires harvesting trees to make paper, onto which a story or information is transferred via a printing press. Then many hands and lots of energy are required to move the book from manufacturing plant to retail store and, finally, to the consumer. This process is resource, labor and capital intensive.
To see how this works in financial terms, let’s consider the author of our book.
In the analog world she writes her book and receives 10 percent of every sale, or $2.50 on each $25 book sale. The publisher retains the remaining $22.50 for manufacturing, distribution and selling expenses. Let’s further assume that her publisher pushes hard and sells 25,000 copies in one year, a decent number in the offline publishing world. Our author would then earn $62,500 ($2.50 x 25,000 copies) for her creative efforts.
Digital Economics
The same book can be produced and packaged in a digital form known as an ‘eBook’, and delivered anywhere in the world in seconds, at 1/100th the cost and with almost no environmental impact.
So let’s assume our author writes that same book, but decides to become an entrepreneur in the digital world by setting up a small Web business and selling her eBook online, over the Internet, to a worldwide market. And for the sake of this example, let’s assume she sells the same number of books at the same price.
Looking at the costs of doing this, over the year she’ll spend about $2,500 to build the Website, $4,000 a month for a half-time Webmaster, $150 per month to host the Website (that sells and collects money 24 hours a day, seven days a week), and an additional $10,000 per month to buy pay-per-click ads on Google to get traffic to her site.
At the end of one year her expenses ($2,500 for construction, $48,000 for the Webmaster, $1,800 for hosting and $120,000 for advertising) would total about $172,300. On the income side, her revenues ($25 per copy x 25,000 copies) would total $625,000. When we subtract her expenses from her revenues, she’s left with $452,700. Cheap digital tools and the Internet’s reach provide her with the leverage to do a little more work…but make a lot more money. She could never enjoy this sort of success in the offline world.
This simple example shows the amazing leverage of becoming an entrepreneur and selling information products in the new digital world. Whereas in the physical world our author earned 10 percent of the revenues ($62,500), in the digital world she earns more like 70 percent ($452,700), or seven times more income.
The New Capital
This new digital world shifts the advantage from those with, or having access to, financial capital, to those with intellectual capital. And that’s exciting.
In the analog world of physical publishing, setting up the systems to manufacture, store, ship, distribute and retail books requires lots of financial capital. Plants and offices have to be built to hold the equipment, people and inventory. Trucks have to be purchased to transport the books to the stores that have to be opened to sell them. As a result, entrepreneurs have had to start almost any venture by first raising a lot of financial capital, commonly known as venture capital.
Again, the Internet changes all this.
In the digital world, the business infrastructure is embedded inside computers and networks, and increasingly intelligent software replaces most of the manual and clerical functions critical to any business. Setting up a digital business requires intellectual capital but relatively little financial capital. Thus the power shifts from the people with the money to the people with the ideas and intellectual horsepower to recognize, harness, and leverage the new information technologies.
The Economic Tsunami
Already we’ve seen 30-year-olds start with little or nothing on the Internet and become multimillionaires (even some billionaires) while large companies run to the courts in an effort to hold back the economic tsunami brought on by these new technologies and quick-witted entrepreneurs.
We first saw the digital world impact the music industry; now it’s affecting Hollywood’s monopoly on film and video distribution, and soon we’ll see it affecting the publishing and education fields. Much faster, lower cost digital systems are replacing traditional, slow physical manufacturing and distribution systems.
As the older physical systems crumble under the economics of the new technologies, countless jobs and careers are being lost in the process. We see long-term employment disappearing; pensions are on the way out; salaries are not what they used to be. And this comes at a time when the cost of living continues to rise. As a result, we all need to begin thinking more about becoming entrepreneurs – to understand and take advantage of these new digital technologies by creating new information products and services that will leverage our skills and expertise.
Traditionally, entrepreneurs have not only had to have the ability to envision something new, they had to raise the capital and build complex organizations to supply their new product or service, and then they required the skills to lead, coordinate and manage them.
Infopreneurs
What makes the Internet and information publishing businesses so exciting is that they don’t require the traditional skills of money raising, organizational development and management to launch and build. This opens the new financial doors to a much larger group of potential entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurs capitalizing on the new areas of digital information publishing are becoming known as infopreneurs. They think and work differently.
Infopreneurs are the new entrepreneurs who envision ways to apply new information technologies and systems to satisfy market needs and wants. They can see and create new economic models. They don’t need to raise capital; they create it instead. They don’t manage large organizations; they guide small teams. They don’t work in corporate office complexes, but in bedrooms across America. They don’t have onsite employees, they have contractors spread around cyberspace. And they make a lot of money. This is the new breed.
The businesses they build are also different.
Virtual Businesses
Infopreneurs are creating a whole new category of opportunity known as virtual businesses. Virtual businesses exist almost entirely inside computers and networks. Most of the business functions that are handled by teams of people in the offline world are now embedded in software applications. Virtual businesses are automated collections of hardware and software connected to their customers via digital networks. They operate 24/7, selling and delivering information products to worldwide markets, with minimum human intervention.
Virtual businesses receive their customers over the Internet and respond with automated product presentations and virtual salespeople. Automated eCommerce engines process transactions, and products are shipped and delivered electronically. Software systems provide supervision, control and management.
Virtual businesses exist today that were started on shoestrings. Yet they serve the same number of customers and produce the same level of profits as venture-backed companies launched with millions of dollars and significant investments in plants and equipment. There are virtual businesses run from bedrooms that make more than companies with hundreds of employees. This is truly an entrepreneurial heyday.
Benefits of Becoming an Infopreneur
If you’ve often thought about becoming an entrepreneur, or you’ve looking at your existing economic world quaking and shaking, if you no longer see a bright future in a big organization, if you’re worried about your financial outlook, if you long for something different or more lucrative, consider becoming an infopreneur.
Becoming an infopreneur offers many significant benefits.
· You get to be your own boss. Working for yourself brings the freedom to work on what you want, when you want.
· You can work anywhere. Since all your activities take place via the Net, you can be anywhere in the world…on the beach in Hawaii, in a mountain cabin in the Alps, or at a Starbucks in Manhattan.
· You don’t need much capital. Info businesses can be launched on a shoestring and throw off capital instead of consuming it. The only significant capital you’ll need is the intellectual capital you create by learning how to exploit these new technologies.
· You can start in your spare time and at your own pace. You can start slowly and maintain your nine-to-five gig while you learn the ropes and develop the confidence and income to make the big leap to independence.
· You don’t need employees. All the specialized talent, skills, and help you’ll require can be hired over the Net, on a contract basis. There’s no overhead or burn rate to keep you up at night. You don’t even need any real management skills.
· You can make a lot of money. I personally know infopreneurs that make millions each year and employ only a few outside contractors. One is making over $8 million, after expenses, with just nine employees. That’s the leverage of virtual companies.
Internet information publishing is the most accessible entrepreneurial opportunity you will see in your lifetime. It’s the easiest, fastest and least risky way to create financial independence, or build a fortune. Best of all, you can do it on your terms, with no venture capitalists or shareholders telling you what to do.
Maybe you should consider becoming an infopreneur.
3 Ways to Use Gratitude to Make Your Life Better and More Enjoyable
When Is Penny Mentioned in Top Gun 1?
Making an Istanbul Property Investment: Does Being a ‘City of Culture’ Impact on Investors?
English Premier League Recently Filed for Crypto and NFT Trademarks
Creative Marketing Ideas For Shoe Stores
ASK IRA: Would Heat’s best offer for Donovan Mitchell be enough?
Dorra’s Revolutionary New Beauty Program: Lose Weight Without Starving
Where Cryptocurrency And Conversation Collide
Factors To Consider When Choosing The Best M1 iPhone 13
Hayden Christensen: What Are His Past And Future Projects? Where Can You Watch Him?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News12 hours ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022