40 years in the booth: Chicago White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone celebrates his anniversary with an unplugged conversation
Steve Stone tweeted some positive news Sunday about a sub-.500 Chicago White Sox team battling through injuries and underachieving players.
Then the Sox TV analyst goaded fans to chime in with an opposing point of view.
“I’m optimistic,” Stone wrote. “But feel free to whine and complain.”
It was a far cry from the Steve Stone of 2004 whose on-air criticism of Cubs players and manager Dusty Baker got so heated it created a rift that couldn’t be healed, leading to Stone’s abrupt departure from the WGN booth after the season.
After a few years in self-exile, Stone returned and reintroduced himself to the South Side, first in the Sox radio booth and then on TV broadcasts with Ken “Hawk” Harrelson. Stone still is going strong at 74, and on Tuesday he will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his broadcasting debut on ABC’s “Monday Night Baseball.”
NBC Sports Chicago plans to crank up the “Wayback Machine” for the opener of the Sox series versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, and there’s a lot to unpack since June 7, 1982. So get ready for a StoneFest.
Stone basically has gone through four metamorphoses while partnering with Harry Caray, Chip Caray, Harrelson and Jason Benetti. He played the role of amiable sidekick to Harry Caray, provocateur to Chip Caray and second fiddle to Harrelson.
Now he has found his perfect match in the 38-year-old Benetti, a sharp-witted play-by-play man who doesn’t mind letting Stone get in a word (spoiler alert: Stone likes to get in a word). The two trade quips like an old married couple, sort of a Chicago baseball version of Al and Peg Bundy from “Married … with Children.”
It’s not for everyone. But it’s a chemistry that can’t be replicated, as we’ve seen during Stone’s recent absence for a preplanned vacation in Las Vegas.
Encapsulating 40 years of someone’s career would be impossible, and most of the great Stone stories can be found in his two books written with Chicago sports writers Barry Rozner and Mark Gonzales. I’ve known Stone for 35 years. He once got me in trouble with my bosses for goading me into telling the Cubs to fire general manager Ed Lynch during a rain delay of a Cubs-Giants game in 1999.
I recently asked Stone for some brief thoughts on his main broadcast partners and other topics. He provided answers over the phone while betting an exacta box at Belmont at a Las Vegas sportsbook.
Here is some of our conversation.
On working with Howard Cosell on “Monday Night Baseball” telecasts
Before he started at ABC, Stone said Al Michaels told him he could agree with everything Cosell said on air and gain a valuable ally while losing credibility. Or he could disagree and “probably be right” while making a “powerful enemy.” Stone played nice.
In his second game, Stone was ready to tell an anecdote he learned about a player. When the player entered the game, Cosell blurted out the same story as if he learned it himself. It taught Stone not to give away everything in production meetings.
“In my second game, I get big-footed by the original Big Foot,” he said. “Al Michaels told me: ‘Don’t worry. Howard never cared about anybody he stepped on on the way up because he had no intention on coming back down.’ And he never did.”
On lessons learned from Harry Caray
“One of the things Harry said to me that I’ve always carried forward is the best communicators are the ones everyone understands,” Stone said. “‘Don’t talk over the heads of your listeners.’ I never really forgot that. I try to stay away from cliches. Harry taught me a lot about how to appeal to a Midwest fandom. To put on airs in the booth never really was appealing to me and it wasn’t who I was.”
On Harry Caray’s transformation from critical White Sox broadcaster to promoter on Cubs broadcasts
“Harry was one of the great salesmen of everything revolving around him,” Stone said. “He sold baseball. He sold beer. He sold the team he worked for and mostly he sold Harry. He understood who were the White Sox fans. A lot of people really disliked Harry because he was one type of broadcaster with the White Sox (and changed). But that was his fandom, the guys who’d go to McCuddy’s and have a couple boilermakers before the game. He’d get on the players and the manager, just like everybody else in the ballpark.
“But Harry was really smart. And when he came to the Cubs he knew that wasn’t the Cubs fandom and he became good old grandfatherly Harry. He started singing, ‘Jo-dy, Jooooo-dy Davis.’ He made stars of these Cubs players who were just adequate. I came over and knew Jody was an average catcher and would say he was not an elite catcher and Cubs fans would go crazy.
“Harry changed but not because he was older. He knew exactly who he was broadcasting to and he knew his Tribune Co. bosses didn’t want to see that (Sox version of him). He could read the room.”
On transforming from sidekick to co-star with Chip Caray
Stone compared his early role with Harry Caray to that of Murray, the supporting character on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” played by Gavin MacLeod. “I was on ‘The Harry Show,’” Stone said. “Some days my part was bigger and some days it was smaller. But I never lost sight of the fact it was ‘The Harry Show.’”
Chip Caray told Stone before their first spring training broadcast in 1998 he would have “room to do whatever” he wanted.
“It was almost like Jason and I,” Stone said of the partnership. “Jason does a prolific amount of research and so did Chip. They both were raised with computers, worked very hard and were younger than me.”
On the bitter ending to his Cubs career
“I had a wonderful run and literally thought at the time I’d spend the rest of my career with the Cubs,” he said. “As we know, 2004 came along. The great misnomer that continues to mystify me is why people keep saying I was fired by the Cubs for being too negative. The reality was WGN picked up my option.”
Stone resigned after the season.
On the final day of the 2004 season, Cubs fans chanted “Stoney, Stoney” under the WGN booth, showing their support for the broadcaster during his stormy feud with players — notably Kent Mercker and Moises Alou — and Baker.
Stone declined to rehash the incidents that led to his departure. But he noted Boston Red Sox owner John Henry once went to TV analyst Dennis Eckersley after Eckersley’s reported spat with pitcher David Price and said: “I’ve got your back and that’s not going to happen again.” Stone said neither he nor Chip Caray received that kind of support from anyone in the Cubs organization during the ‘04 controversies.
“Nobody,” he repeated.
On reverting to second fiddle again on Sox broadcasts with Harrelson
Harrelson and Stone, two alphas and former players, sat far apart during home games at Sox Park, leaving an impression they were reluctant partners. Stone said he “learned a lot” from Hawk and they just had different styles.
“He was a lifer in baseball and so was I,” Stone said. “I did listen to him. His style of play by play was completely different than anybody’s I had ever worked with, and I knew that I came into his half of the town.
“When I came to the White Sox (TV booth), that (decision) was controlled by Hawk Harrelson, and Sox fans love him to this day. I didn’t come in to capture the fandom. I came in to add something to the broadcast. Yeah, he and Harry could sometimes be mercurial, but I learned how to live with it with (Caray) and with the Sox and wound up with two wonderful jobs.”
On the conversational tone of his broadcasts with Benetti
“We’ll set the stage early, and if it’s a dramatic game, we do baseball,” Stone said. “None of the lunacy we get into is at the expense of the game. But you can’t lose sight of the fact we’re trying to entertain an audience so they stick around and watch us through times maybe they would ordinarily click off.”
Stone said Benetti “for a young broadcaster … has a great sense” of knowing when to have fun.
“I like everything he does,” Stone said. “And he frees me up to do what I think I do best, which is dissect a baseball game from every angle and nuance.”
On his Twitter trolls
Twitter is a “nasty place,” Stone quickly discovered. He often trades barbs with his followers.
“For the most part, people there are idiots,” he said. “If you go with that idea, you’ll probably be OK.”
Stone said he doesn’t take any guff from Twitter trolls because he’s not paid for his tweets.
“I’m trying to give them the benefit of 53 years of professional baseball, and these guys are telling me things that I don’t know,” he said. “They can see it, but I can’t.”
Stone acknowledged being referred to as a company man or homer for not speaking out more often on costly mental mistakes by players or questionable managerial moves by Tony La Russa.
“If I said everything that came into my mind, I don’t think (the Sox) would want me to work for them,” he said. “Our object is to help sell the team. That’s part of the deal.”
On his future
Stone said he’s broadcasting “simply for the love of the game, the love of baseball, the love of Chicago.” He turns 75 next month but hopes to continue as long as the Sox will have him.
“It’s an outstanding way to make a living, to pass the summer, to keep entertained, to keep challenging my mind and to stay active,” he said. “No plans at this point of not doing it.”
But a return to the Cubs TV booth to bookend his career is a non-starter for Stone.
“I do not want to work any television broadcast for any other team than the Sox,” he said. “I’m pretty much a Sox guy.”
Aubin Wise: Is She Dating Someone? Who Has She Dated In The Past?
Aubin Wise is a very talented actress, dancer and singer. In addition, she is a professional theatre artist and one of the best ones. She is best known for her dual role in the Broadway production of Hamilton as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds. She took the role from Elizabeth Judd on January 21, 2020. And did the same role in the Chicago production as well.
As before, the role was played by Samantha Marie Ware from 2017 to 2020. Aubin can also be seen in The Count of Monte Cristo, Big Fish, and The Color Purple. The 34-year-old star has close to 6,900 Instagram followers. She is also a mother of two, Kai James and Jag. Her Netflix drama series called Love to kill was released in 2022.
About Hamilton
Hamilton is one of the most famous Broadway musicals ever, book, music, script and lyrics written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The story is based on the biography and life of Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. The musical has had enormous success in multiple theatres. It is admired and loved by millions of people.
The production and performances of the music started back in the late 2000s, and still, it is one of the most-watched musicals. There are two acts in the musical with 47 songs. The story is of one Alexander Hamilton, a guy with a poor background who achieves so much in his life that the world witnesses his epic tale played out every day.
Peggy Schuyler And Maria Reynolds
Peggy Schuyler is a character from the Hamilton musical. Full name Margarita “Peggy” Schuyler Van Rensselaer is one of the youngest Schuyler sisters. She is the daughter of Philip Schuyler. She has five sisters and three brothers. She mostly sings Revolution “The Schuyler Sisters” and is later seen in the background of other scenes. She is married to Stephen van Rensselaer, both her husband and her distant cousin. She has a son too, Stephen van Rensselaer IV.
Maria Reynolds is a helpless character in the Hamilton story. She is a woman in need of much help and support, which she seeks for her and her daughter, Susan, from Hamilton. She needs help getting away from her abusive husband, James Reynolds. She unwillingly becomes a catalyst because of her affair with James to blackmail Hamilton. She sings, “Say no to this”.
Is Aubin Wise Dating Anyone? Has She Dated Anyone In The Past?
Aubin Wise is a very private person when it comes to her love life, it would seem, and hence her privacy should be respected. She hasn’t posted anything on her social media or mentioned in interviews about boyfriends. She often posts pictures of her lovely kids on Instagram also her career-related pictures. She has yet to make her kid’s father’s names public, and let’s wait for her to do so.
The post Aubin Wise: Is She Dating Someone? Who Has She Dated In The Past? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
The Knicks are already at work to find their next guard of the future
The Knicks have a need at guard and the 11th pick in the draft. On Monday, they tested three players who may fit into that category.
Kentucky’s TyTy Washington, Ohio State’s Malaki Branham and Dyson Daniels of the G League Ignite were part of a six-player group workout at the Knicks practice facility. The implications were understood.
“If you wanna get to the next level, that’s what you gotta do. You gotta take somebody’s job,” Branham said. “It’s a business now.”
Playing connect-the-to-Knicks with these players, the shortest line goes to Washington. He’s the most natural and traditional point guard of the three. Plus, the Kentucky partnership with the Knicks, while not as strong since assistant coach Kenny Payne left for Louisville, is always worth monitoring on draft night. The Knicks will have plenty of inside intel on Washington, good or bad.
Just last season, the Knicks had four former Kentucky players (Nerlens Noel, Julius Randle, Kevin Knox, Immanuel Quickley), one former Kentucky assistant (Payne) and one unofficial Kentucky ambassador/liaison (William Wesley).
“Me and my teammates in the locker room was like, ‘That’s Kentucky 2.0 up there.’” Washington said.
There was also the Kentucky tales of Wesley, AKA World Wide Wes, who used his connections as ‘a friend of the program.’
“That’s World Wide Wes, so a lot of people at my school talk about him and stuff like that,” Washington said.
Now a top-ranking Knicks executive, Wesley took the group of draft prospects to dinner in New York the night before their workout. They watched Game 2 of the NBA Finals and Wesley apparently wasn’t too concerned about the bill.
“Wes was in there ordering literally everything,” Washington said. “He ordered everything, pretty much. Made us all taste it.”
The next day, inside the Knicks gym, they progressed to a 3-on-3 full court workout. Branham acknowledged it got a little feisty.
“A little bit,” he said. “Rough it up a little bit but nothing dirty.”
Here’s a breakdown of the three lottery prospects from Monday’s Knicks workout.
Ty Ty Washington
Age: 20
Height: 6-3
Stats: 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, 45.1% shooting, 35% on 3-pointers.
Strengths: Facilitating and floor generalship
Weaknesses: Athleticism and speed.
ESPN mock draft position: 17th
Monday’s quote: “From Day 1 in the NBA, I feel like my IQ, just knowing how to play basketball the right way. Feel like I can play with anybody because I play basketball the right way. And I feel like my scoring ability and my playmaking, for sure. Just being able to get to the right spot, get guys the ball, and being able to knock down the open shot.”
Malaki Branham
Age: 19
Height: 6-5
Stats: 13.7 points, 2.0 assists, 49.8% shooting, 41.6% on 3s.
Strength: Shooting
Weakness: Defense
Monday’s quote: “Yeah I feel I’m one of the top shooters in the draft just because I’m so efficient at it and can shoot it at a high clip. I feel I’m one of the best shooters in the draft.”
Dyson Daniels
Age: 19
Height: 6-8
Stats (G League): 11.3 points, 4.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 44.9% shooting, 25.5% on 3s.
Strength: Defense
Weakness: Shooting
Monday’s quote: “Defense has always been my strength. As a young kid, just having fast hands, getting steals, getting out in transition, things like that. I think defense is all about heart and hustle. Just bringing the energy, bringing the hustle. I think I’ve got the tools, I’ve got the height, I’ve got the length. I can fight over screens. There’s a few techniques I use here or there. But it’s just something I pride myself on.”
Victor Oladipo provided playoff payoff on Heat investment, but free-agency cost analysis remains
If you didn’t know better, you would think Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra already has the answer.
But as the Heat have learned over these past two seasons, assumptions are a tangled web with Victor Oladipo.
As the team headed into its offseason, Spoelstra noted, “You’re going to see a totally different Vic next year by the time he gets to training camp.”
Granted, Spoelstra did not say whose training camp, with Oladipo on the verge of free agency. But the gist of his comments were that gains are still there to be made with the Heat.
For Oladipo, 30, who continues to work back from May 2021 quadriceps surgery, this offseason figures to be as unpredictable as last summer.
That’s when the former All-Star guard was coming off a $21 million salary, with speculation of something similar, something potentially long term, or at least something near the $10 million mid-level exception.
Instead, after switching agents in hopes of a significant payoff, he wound up with a league-minimum $2.4 million one-year deal for a player of his eight-season experience.
This summer, based on somewhat of a revival that included 15 playoff appearances, one more than the total during those first eight seasons, there could be legitimate outside interest. The New York Knicks have long been considered a potential suitor.
“So we’ll see where that goes,” Heat President Pat Riley said this week, “because Vic’s obviously a free agent and we have his Bird Rights and we’ll definitely be talking to his agent.”
The issue is that the free-agency market opens July 1, well ahead of Oladipo’s offseason ramp up, with this the first time in years his body is positioned for such work.
“He’s going into the summer physically able to work at his craft,” Spoelstra said. “He’ll get back to the player that people were accustomed to seeing.”
That player is the one who earned $20 million-plus for each of four consecutive seasons. With the Heat holding Oladipo’s Bird Rights, it is a price point they can match. But with a starting role a longshot in light of the presence of Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro (at least for now), there appears to be no such role commensurate for such a salary.
What is clear is the Heat would embrace extending the project, with enough flashes of previous brilliance for Oladipo to set up as a quality combo contributor at point guard and shooting guard off the bench.
“Once he got healthy, immediately you saw his presence defensively, and now how impactful he can be,” Spoelstra said. “And then offensively, as the playoffs went on, that’s how funny it is and crazy, like he’s getting in better rhythm in the most pressure-packed moments.”
Riley said the playoffs added an extra layer to the Heat’s considerations.
“There’s a great story in watching him work, watching him come back and then watching him get into games,” Riley said of Oladipo’s progression this past season. “It wasn’t easy at the beginning. When he had 21 in Toronto, then 40 in Orlando and you started to see some of the things he could do again, like you saw in the past.
“And then in the playoffs, I thought he had some great moments for us. He was the kind of player that I felt as the series began to grow, and all of them began to grow, and became more competitive defensively, that you do need players that can break down a defense on their own, or with their quickness and slashing can create their own shots.”
To put into perspective how limited Oladipo’s offseason was a year ago is to consider that he did not begin aggressive court work with the Heat until January.
“He really didn’t have regular-season games and did not have a base of weeks and months to get in a rhythm and a flow, and test your health and then get into a rhythm. There was hardly any of that,” Spoelstra said. “He had some practices starting in January and February, but we weren’t practicing a ton, so it was mostly a bunch of work behind the scenes.”
Now there will be the ability to monitor. But that opportunity largely will be after the free-agency signing period opens.
“Vic has a great work ethic,” Spoelstra said. “I’ve seen him over the years. He’s lived and worked in Miami. When he was healthy, I saw him work. And his capacity to work is extremely high.”
In the end, that again makes the Oladipo market a speculative market, already with at least one fan within the organization, as Spoelstra related from a conversation with assistant Chris Quinn.
“Coach Quinn showed me – look I’m aware of this, I’m fully aware, because I’ve been with him for a full year – but that stat, in the last three years how many games that he had missed, and then how many regular-season games he’s played in the last three years,” Spoelstra said, with that total at 60 over the three years, compared to a standard 82-game regular season. “For him to do what he did in this playoff run is really unheard of.”
