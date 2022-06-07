Connect with us

Blockchain

Aave Broke Past Crucial Resistance, Which Way Is It Headed Now?

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Aave
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Aave managed to break past its crucial resistance of $104 over the last 24 hours. As the market demonstrated strength, altcoins across the industry attempted to move north. Bitcoin climbed above the $30,000 price level and this extended gains across the altcoin market.

At the time of writing, Aave was still quite close to the $104 price level which now acts as a support. The bulls need to amplify in order for the bearish thesis to be invalidated. Over the last week, Aave gained about 10% on its chart. A current fall in price will push the coin below the $103 support line.

Right now the coin has been facing strong resistance at the $108 price level. For the coin to trade in a bullish price action, it is important for Aave to trade above the $108 resistance level. If the coin doesn’t manage to move above the aforementioned level then Aave might extend further losses.

Aave Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Aave was priced at $105 on the one day chart | Source: AAVEUSD on TradingView

The altcoin was trading at $105 at the time of writing after breaking past the $104 resistance level. Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $108. A break below the current price level can push the coin to the $93 mark. The other major resistance mark stood at $120.

Aave last traded around this price level in the month of January 2021. Over the last one week however, buyers attempted to return to the market. The same reading was reflected on the volume bars. Volume traded in the last session was in the green. This indicated bullish price action at press time.

Technical Analysis

Aave
Aave registered improvement in buying strength on the one day chart | Source: AAVEUSD on TradingView

Over the past week as Aave continued to display strength, buying strength slowly mounted on the chart. The Relative Strength Index reflected the same. At the press time, the indicator was on the half-line, this reading meant that there were equal number of buyers and sellers in the market.

The price of Aave however was parked above the 20-SMA line which indicated that the price action was more inclined to favour the buyers. The buyers were responsible in driving the price momentum in the market.

Related Reading | Aave Below Its Long Term Support; What To Expect Now?

Aave
Aave flashed a buy signal on the one day chart | Source: AAVEUSD on TradingView

The coin so far has painted mixed signals on the one day chart. Although most indicators swayed towards bullishness, some were yet to reflect the same price action. The Chaikin Money Flow registered a downtick, this signified a fall in capital inflows over outflows.

On the other side, Moving Average Convergence Divergence underwent a bullish crossover as price of the coin started to look optimistic. The green histograms on the MACD were also indicative of the buy signal. If buyers act on it then Aave can even attempt to trade near the $120 price mark, however, support from broader market will be required.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Bullish Signal: 1k-10k BTC Holders Have Been Buying Recently

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Bitcoin Turns Bearish, Risk of Drop Below $29K

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 7, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin failed to continue higher above $31,750 against the US Dollar. BTC declined sharply and traded below the $30,000 support zone.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $31,750 region.
  • The price is now trading below the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $30,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could continue to move down towards $28,500 or even $28,000.

Bitcoin Price Dives 6%

Bitcoin price extended increase above the $31,400 resistance zone. However, BTC struggled to even test the $32,000 resistance zone. A high was formed near $31,725 and the price started a fresh decline.

There was a strong move below the $31,000 and $30,500 support levels. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $30,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair is now trading below the $30,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The bears are now attempting a clear move below the $29,350 support zone. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $29,600 level. The first major resistance is near the $29,900 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $31,725 swing high to $29,300 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is near the $30,120 level. A clear move above the $30,120 resistance level could send the price towards the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $31,725 swing high to $29,300 low. Any more gains might change the bias and bitcoin price could rise towards the $31,200 level.

More Losses in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to recover above the $30,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $29,200 level.

The next major support is near the $28,500 level. A downside break below the $28,500 support may perhaps spark another decline. In the stated case, the price could dive towards the $27,200 support zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well below the 40 level.

Major Support Levels – $29,000, followed by $28,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $29,900, $30,120 and $30,500.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Cardano Seems To Have Gained Its Bullish Streak Again, What’s Next?

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 7, 2022

By

Cardano
google news

Cardano (ADA) has been one of the top gainers in the last 24 hours. Price of asset has pictured a bullish action on the daily chart. The bulls have regained strength and has continued to move past other resistance marks.

The major resistance mark for the coin now rests above the $0.60 level. After the coin manages to trade above the aforementioned price level for the upcoming trading sessions, the bulls will find a strong footing.

If ADA fails to cross above the $0.64 crucial resistance mark then the coin can again fall back to the $0.50 support level. With Bitcoin moving past the $30,000 price level, it is natural that other major altcoins has reflected on the same price action.

The global cryptocurrency market cap today was $1.33 Trillion with a 3.8% positive change in the last 24 hours.

Cardano Price Analysis: One Day Chart

Cardano was priced at $0.60 on the one day chart | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView

ADA was exchanging hands at $0.60 after registering over 8% gains in the last 24 hours. The crucial resistance for the coin awaited at $0.64. A fall from the $0.60 price mark would push Cardano to $0.50. In the last week, the coin secured double digit gains.

It logged close to a 27% appreciation in its price. With positive price action, buyers seem to have returned to the market. Consistent buying strength will help bulls maintain their vigour.

The volume bars displayed growth in the past trading session. The bar was green which indicated that ADA’s bullish leg was possibly back.

Technical Analysis

Cardano
Cardano registered an uptick in buying strength on the one day chart | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView

The buying strength registered a sharp uptick over the past few days. At the time of writing, buying strength was positive. The Relative Strength Index was placed above the half-line which is an indication that buyers outnumbered sellers in the market.

The price of ADA stood above the 20-SMA line. This meant that buyers were responsible for driving the price momentum in the market at the moment.

If the coin registers the demand then it could be possible for ADA to even cross the 50-SMA line. Price above the 50-SMA line is considered to be quite bullish for the coin.

Related Reading | Cardano At $0.56, Here Are The Crucial Trading Levels For The Coin

Cardano
Cardano flashed a fall in price volatility on the one day chart | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView

Bollinger Bands indicate the incoming price volatility of the coin. The bands depicted a squeeze in the market, which meant there could be a fall in price volatility. A fall in volatility means lowered price fluctuation for Cardano.

The Parabolic SAR determines the price trend and a possible price reversal. Parabolic SAR’s dotted lines  are seen below the price candles at the time of writing.  As price increased, dotted lines gathered below the price and indicated a bullish trend for ADA.

For Cardano to maintain the bullish stance, it needs to trade above the $0.64 price ceiling and that would ensure continued bullish price action.

    Related Reading | Crypto Community At CoinMarketCap Predicts $1 Cardano By June 30

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin Marks First Green Weekly Close After Two Months In The Red

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 7, 2022

By

bitcoin
google news

Bitcoin has been marking multiple weeks of consecutive red closes. This has been the case for the last two months when the leading cryptocurrency had seen 9 consecutive weeks of red closes. Unsurprisingly, this had pained a very bearish image for the digital asset. However, it seems the tide has begun to turn as bitcoin has now ended its streak. A break above $30,000 in the early hours of Monday put BTC in its first weekly close in more than two months.

Better Days Ahead For Bitcoin?

While the price of bitcoin has been in recovery, it does not exactly erase more than two months of bearish trends. This first green in a long line of reds does not automatically trigger a bull trend for the digital asset. What it does, however, is show that investor sentiment is starting to turn for the better. No doubt the sellers will continue to dominate the market for the better part of the next week but an uptick in positive inflows is expected from here.

Related Reading | Brace For Impact: Bitcoin Miners Have Begun Dumping Their Holdings

Bitcoin has not had a green weekly close since the month of March. Even before then, sentiment had turned for the worse. This continues into the new week as the Fear & Greed Index is currently sitting at 13, putting it in extreme fear. BTC’s rise above $32,000 last week had worked to help ease the fear in the market but negative sentiment had returned once more with the crash below $29,000.

BTC settles above $31,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

What is expected from here on out is shaky movements for BTC. The digital asset needs to secure a position above $35,000 for it to be considered back on another bull trend. However, multiple significant resistance points lie ahead for the cryptocurrency.

What Exchange Inflows Say

Bitcoin exchange inflows mirror the positive sentiment that is returning to the market. Data from Glassnode shows that for the last day, there have been $6.6 billion in BTC moving into exchanges while $7.9 billion has been moved out. This works out to a negative net flow of -$1.3 billion, signaling that more investors are moving towards accumulation instead of outright sell-offs.

Related Reading | El Salvador Postpones Bitcoin Bonds A Second Time, Here’s Why

Bitcoin remains a long way off from its all-time high and indicators point to recovery to that ATH value being years away. Nevertheless, for the short-term, the price of bitcoin is poised to hold up against bears. Since the majority of BTC investors are still in profit, it is not expected that the sell-offs will die off anytime soon though. But it is nearing an exhaustion point.

Featured image from The Cryptonomist, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet… 

google news
Continue Reading

Trending