Finance
Artificial Grass Cost – 8 Easy Steps to Follow Before You Buy
Follow these 8 easy steps and your project will go off without a hitch!
Grab a pen and pad of paper so you can take a few notes and write your thoughts down while we guide you through capturing the vision of your new, low maintenance dream lawn, landscape or putting green.
1.What does the area look like to you when it’s finished?
To help you visualize, you might get a hold of garden and landscape magazines and flip through them. Go to home shows to see the exhibits, visit garden and landscape websites and watch programs on TV to help stimulate ideas! Even driving around the local area to see what you are drawn to in other landscape designs can help you build a pallet of ideas upon which to draw up your wish list for your new project.
Thinking things through before you call for an estimate will help you describe to your designer or contractor exactly what you want in the area and, most importantly, it will help them to visualize appropriate solutions to fit your wants and the site’s needs – they are, after all, there to help put their expertise and know how to work for YOU to help build YOUR dream project.
To locate a professional designer in your area, check online with the APLD – Assoc of Professional Landscape Designers – for someone near you, in the US.
Important items to consider that can affect artificial grass cost of installation:
Access to the job site – stairs, slopes and other obstructions create delays and increase labor charges
The site’s preparation needs will determine almost 30% of the cost of your job. Demolition, excavation, grading and additional structures should be considered in your budget
What are the high traffic patterns of the area – will you need to add walkways, a sitting wall, or maybe a new deck or stone patio?
Do you see any landscape elements you wish to change such as the location or size of lawn or garden areas or perhaps the addition or removal of irrigation systems, drainage, planters, gas or propane BBQ/Grills, fireplaces, lighting or water features?
2. Look at every aspect of the job site – are there any items you should add to your list that need to be repaired, replaced or could use some renovation? Again, write these items down on your wish list to discuss with your designer or contractor …
Does your area drain well – could it use improvement?
Artificial grass installers normally provide full services including excavation, drainage, and the installation and modification of your landscape needs
Renovations can pose some interesting challenges – keep them in mind! Demolition and removal costs can add dollars in time, labor, hauling, container and dump fees.
To reduce your out-of-pocket expenses, you might invest a bit of sweat-equity in the project. Find out what you can do to help prepare the site for the contractor; it might be as simple as removing an existing lawn area.
3. Learn more about artificial grass materials, how they are made, their uses, typical installation guidelines and any local design or building codes that would require specific action on your part.
As an example, some home owner and merchant (retail and office building) associations require that you submit plans for new projects and gain approval prior to construction.
For starters, check with your local water provider and see if they offer rebates to property owners that opt-in to replace irrigated areas for drought resistant plants and artificial lawn materials for natural grass. You can locate that information online on ASGi Water Rebate Program Pages.
No state or county in the US limits the use of artificial grass for landscape or sports use – if you have restrictions, they will be from local organizations that mandate design guidelines for your property. Check with your home owners’ or merchants’ association to see if they have published guidelines for you to follow and can provide you access to online or printed materials; some cities have “design guidelines” you must follow, especially in historic and merchant districts.
Many may request to see samples of job materials and a detailed plans from your contractor or designer. Make sure you ask for samples and budget time in your schedules if you need to respond to such requests.
4. Get familiar with standard installation guidelines for artificial grass and synthetic turf materials manufactured and used for lawns, landscape and putting greens for your area, so you can make an educated decision of which solution and provider to pick. You can download a complimentary copy of the ASGi Standard Installation Guidelines at the end of the article.
Artificial grass materials are typically sold and marketed by professional installers (contractors) as “systems” of various components and materials integrated together to provide the final look, form and function needed to achieve your project’s goals. Much like a deck, patio or even a pool is engineered and specified using several different types of processes, job materials and 3rd party equipment, an artificial grass installation is more than just the beautiful green blades you see on top after the job is completed.
A professional installer or designer will always consider your local site and soil conditions, environment and weather (rain or snow fall) and use of the area before determining the final specification for your custom project. Without a physical site inspection and an eye on the vision of what you’re trying to achieve, it would be next to impossible for a professional to provide you a “ball-park” quote, over the phone.
You can easily research the uses and download a copy of standard industry construction guidelines for artificial grass at ASGi – the Association of Synthetic Grass Installers website.
5. Shop for a designer or contractor that is familiar with the installation of synthetic grass and artificial turf. Invite several professionals to your site so that you will have contrast and comparison information to use to complete your decision
Many states require builders to maintain active licenses to legally contract to install artificial grass products for lawns, landscape and putting greens. You can check with your local builders exchange or license bureau for more specific information for your area or go to ASGi’s US State Contractor’s License Board Index another source of qualified, licensed operators online is ServiceMagic, who pre-screens for appropriate licensing, bonds and insurance.
6. Ask to see your prospective contractor’s local work. As with any construction project – there is as much of an art in the workmanship as the craftsmanship of any job.
Ask for contact information on references. Take the time to personally check their references and their workmanship, up close and in person. Arrange for an on site visit of several installations.
For business reference checks, at no cost to you, contact the Better Business Bureau – even if a company is not a member, the BBB may have information for you, as well as having referrals for local licensed contractors in your area.
7. Before you move forward with any contractor, get your agreement in writing, signed and dated by both parties. Though a handshake is often considered a legal binding agreement, it’s terribly hard to remember, in the heat of a dispute, who said what to whom and literally impossible to prove. Written, executed contracts and change orders, clearly describing the work, labor, materials and services to be provided are your right, under law – don’t give that right away. They also serve as a great reminder of what was intended and your proof in the event there is a dispute that requires arbitration …
Many states require the licensed contractor to carry insurance for general liability (in the event of an accident made to property or goods while on your job site), workman’s compensation coverage (for any personal injury that could occur while working on your project) and hold a bond (in the event the contractor defaults and doesn’t not complete the job).
You have every right to ask to see verification of these insurance policies and any license required by law. The name on the contractor’s license should match the business or personal name of the license holder, insurance policies, contract and who you are paying. No one is allowed to “borrow” or “lend” a license.
8. Set a budget – professionally installed projects will cost from 40 to 60% more than “do-it-yourself” projects for valid reasons.
The professionals not only bring the experience and expertise, they bring the right staff, power equipment, tools and materials to get the job done right the first time.
Don’t compromise your project’s success, shop for the right construction partner for you and strike a fair bargain based upon your budget and what feels comfortable for you to invest in your dream project. A seasoned artificial turf installer will bring the right tools and materials and the expertise and experience to properly and professionally install your project for your enjoyment.
Finance
The Importance of Swahili Translation
There are three key variables that dictate a demand for a particular translation service: the usage and distribution of the language in question, the commercial attributes – either well established or developing – of the countries that use it, and the complexity of the language that ensures professional services are sought every time the need for a translation arises. Because Swahili ticks these three boxes, Swahili translation services hold a prominent place in the translation industry as a whole.
Part of what gives Swahili its extensive influence is that it developed as the language of various ethnic groups, rather than that of a country. Country borderlines barely if ever change over centuries, even if that country does colonise elsewhere, but ethnic groups frequently tend to rapidly spread and populate elsewhere over time. In the case of those who speak Swahili, the language has gone from being spoken on a small stretch of the Mozambique Channel to branching out to have varying degrees of influence in a whole host of other African nations. Tanzania and Kenya are where it holds most sway as an official language, although it’s use as a minority language and lingua franca across Africa gives Swahili it’s prestige in the continent.
Burgeoning economical development in Africa unfortunately affects only a select few at this moment in time, yet several Swahili-speaking countries make it onto this list – one country where it is a primary language perhaps even topping this list in the views of many. The biggest economy in East and Central Africa is that of Kenya, which is the hub of Africa’s financial services and home to some of its most profitable companies. With this comes a strong demand for business and financial translations, not only help join the dots between Swahili and Kenya’s other official language – English – internally, but also to cross the language barrier out of Africa and into prosperous relationships with western and Asian companies.
The complex orthography of Swahili means only a highly skilled professional Swahili translator should be trusted with completing a translation. Aspirated consonants not being distinguished in Swahili alphabet makes it noticeably deflected. Despite the language being largely derived from Arabic, several consonants do not have equivalents in Arabic, with the closest sound instead being replaced. For this reason one letter can often represent multiple sounds, so native translators are often faced with the decision over which consonant to substitute.
Due to the combination of the aforementioned elements, business is booming for Swahili translation services, and the language’s relative exclusivity inside Africa constitutes that only professionals have what it takes to carry them out with the utmost accuracy.
Finance
Slips and Falls on Ice and Snow – The “Hills and Ridges Doctrine”
The “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine provides protection to persons in control of property on which a slip and fall occurs on ice or snow. However, confusion exists as to the applicability of this defense, which is only available when the fall is caused by a natural accumulation of ice or snow.
Pennsylvania Standard Civil Jury Instruction 7.04, titled Owner/Occupier’s Duty of Care (Ice or Snow on Abutting Public Sidewalk or Walking Surface) states the following:
One in possession of land is required to remove ice and snow that has accumulated on the public [sidewalk] [walking surface] abutting his or her property within a reasonable time after he or she is on notice that a dangerous condition exists. To establish liability upon the landowner, the plaintiff must prove that each of the following three essentials was present:
First, that ice and snow had accumulated on the [sidewalk] [walking surface] in ridges or elevations that unreasonably obstructed travel and were a danger to persons traveling on the walk;
Second, that the defendant property owner knew or should have known of the existence of such conditions;
Third, that it was the dangerous accumulation of ice and snow that caused the plaintiff to fall.
The first “essential” in the Standard Jury Instruction is commonly known as the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine. The Doctrine protects an owner or occupier of land from liability for “generally slippery conditions resulting from ice and snow where the owner has not permitted the ice and snow to unreasonably accumulate in ridges or elevations.” Morin v. Traveler’s Rest Motel, Inc., 704 A.2d 1085, 1087 (Pa. Super. 1997). The rationale behind the Doctrine is that a possessor of land should not be liable for general slippery conditions, for to require that one’s walkways be always free of ice and snow would impose an impossible burden in view of the climatic conditions in Pennsylvania. Wentz v. Pennswood Apts., 518 A.2d 314 (Pa. Super. 1986).
However, there are limits to the applicability of the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine. The Doctrine may be applied only in cases where the snow and ice complained of are the result of an entirely natural accumulation following a recent weather event, because the protection afforded by the Doctrine is predicated on the assumption that these formations are natural phenomena incidental to our climate. Bacsick v. Barnes, 341 A.2d 157 (Pa. Super. 1975). As such, where the ice and/or snow is localized and there are no generally slippery conditions in the community or when a slippery condition is caused by an artificial condition rather than a recent weather event, the Doctrine is inapplicable. For example, icy conditions resulting from the melting and refreezing of snow and ice rather than a recent storm would not be subject to the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine. Similarly, icy conditions resulting from a defective water pipe or leaking gutter would not be covered by the Doctrine.
In the recent case of Harvey v. Rouse Chamberlin, Ltd., 901 A.2d 523 (Pa. Super. 2006), the Superior Court held that the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine would not apply when Mrs. Harvey fell on a road which had been recently plowed and appeared to be clear and dry, but actually had black ice. The Superior Court found that the trial court’s granting a non-suit based upon the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine was inappropriate because the condition of the land was “influenced by human intervention” namely snowplowing, such that the ice was not the result of an entirely natural accumulation. Id. at 527.
When pursuing or defending and slip and fall case involving ice or snow, it is critical to understand and properly analyze the “Hills and Ridges” Doctrine in order to determine whether or not the defense applies.
Finance
New Section 199A Deduction Could Provide Additional Business Tax Savings
The Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017, Provision 11011, Section 199A, has provided a 20% tax deduction for pass-through businesses. Eligible tax payers include sole proprietors, S-Corporations, Partnerships, Publicly Traded Partnerships (PTP), and Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). Though computing the deduction could be a difficult challenge at best, many tax payers could end up adding to their bottom line.
Section 199 A, also referred to as the deduction for qualified business income, has two main components as follows:
- Eligible taxpayers may be entitled to a deduction of up to 20 percent of qualified business income (QBI) from a domestic business operated as a sole proprietorship or through a partnership, S corporation, trust or estate. For taxpayers with taxable income that exceeds $315,000 for a married couple filing a joint return, or $157,500 for all other taxpayers, the deduction is subject to limitations such as the type of trade or business, the taxpayer’s taxable income, the amount of W-2 wages paid by the qualified trade or business and the unadjusted basis immediately after acquisition (UBIA) of qualified property held by the trade or business. Income earned through a C corporation or by providing services as an employee is not eligible for the deduction (www.irs.gov).
- Eligible taxpayers may also be entitled to a deduction of up to 20 percent of their combined qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) dividends and qualified publicly traded partnership (PTP) income. This component of the section 199A deduction is not limited by W-2 wages or the UBIA of qualified property ( www.irs.gov ).
At this point, you may be wondering how does an S-Corporation, Partnership, PTP, or REIT, qualify as a taxpayer when these business structures are considered “stand-alone” entities? Well, the answer to that question is that all of the aforementioned business structures report each partner’s or shareholder’s portion of Qualified Business Income (QBI), W-2 wages, Unadjusted Basis Immediately after Acquisition of Qualified Property (UBIA), qualified REIT dividends, and qualified PTP income on schedule K-1. The deduction is then determined for applicable tax payers.
A qualified trades or business as defined by the IRS, is any trade or business except specified service trade or business involving the performance of services in accounting, health, law, actuarial science, performing arts, consulting, athletics, financial services, investing, investment management, trading, or any trade or business that where the principal asset is the reputation or skill(s) of one or more of its employee(s). The exception only applies is the tax payer’s taxable income exceeds $315,000 for a married couple filing a joint return, or $157,000.00 for all others. This exception also applies to tax payers who perform services as an employee ( www.irs.gov ).
Artificial Grass Cost – 8 Easy Steps to Follow Before You Buy
The Importance of Swahili Translation
Court upholds ‘terrorism’ sentencing of pipeline saboteur
Slips and Falls on Ice and Snow – The “Hills and Ridges Doctrine”
Browns’ Deshaun Watson named in 24th lawsuit by massage therapists
Bitcoin Marks First Green Weekly Close After Two Months In The Red
New Section 199A Deduction Could Provide Additional Business Tax Savings
Ravens sign TE Isaiah Likely to rookie contract; 7 draftees remain unsigned
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams
U.S. seeks to seize 2 luxury jets worth more than $400 million linked to Russian oligarch and former football club owner Roman Abramovich
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
How to Record Zoom Meeting as a Participant & Without Host Permission
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
-
Food4 weeks ago
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI