Finance
Automotive Industry at a Glance
The World Automobile Industry is enjoying the period of relatively strong growth and profits, yet there are many regions which are under the threat of uncertainty. Carmakers look for better economies, market conditions which are ideal to have a successful stay in the industry. The automotive industry has a few big players who have marked their presence globally and General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Honda, Volkswagen, and DC are among them. It has also been suggested that automotive industry has accelerated more, after the Globalization period, due to easy accessibility & facilities among nations and mergers between giant automakers of the world.
Moreover, the advancements in industrialization led to a rise in the growth and production of the Japanese and German markets, in particular. But in 2009, the global car and automobile sales industry experienced a cogent decline which was during the global recession, as this industry is indirectly dependent on to economic shifts in employment and spending making, it vulnerable. While demand for new and used vehicles in mature markets (e.g. Japan, Western Europe and the United States) fell during the economic recession, the industry flourished in the developing economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China. Boost in global trade has enabled the growth in world commercial distribution systems, which has also inflated the global competition amongst the automobile manufacturers. Japanese automakers in particular, have initiated innovative production methods by adapting and modifying the U.S. manufacturing model, as well as utilizing the technology to elevate production and give better competition. The World Automotive industry is dynamic and capacious, accounting for approximately one in ten jobs in developed countries.
Developing countries often resort to their local automotive sector for economic growth opportunities, maybe because of the vast linkages that the auto industry of the country, has to other sectors. China is by far the largest market for sales followed by Japan, India, Indonesia, and Australia. Sales figures of 2005 to 2013 indicate that sales for vehicles in China doubled during this period, while Indonesia and India also benefited. However, there was slump in sales during this time in Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Interestingly, this year competition in the truck segment has become more intense, with the three big U.S. automakers striving for supremacy in both performance and fuel economy. The Japanese aren’t giving up, either, with both Toyota and Nissan launching new pickups in 2015.
India is the seventh largest producer of automobiles globally with almost an average production of 17.5 million vehicles with the auto industry’s contribution amounting to 7% of the total GDP. It has been estimated that, by 2020 the country will witness the sale of more than 6 million vehicles annually. India is expected to be the fourth largest automotive market by volume in the world where, two-wheeler production has grown from 8.5 Million units annually to 15.9 Million units in the last seven years and tractor sales are expected to grow at CAGR of 8-9%, in next five years, making India a potential market for the International Brands. As 100% Foreign Direct Investment is allowed in this Sector, India is expected to have a speedy expansion, to, soon to become the largest automobile Industry. While India is second largest manufacturer of two- wheelers and largest of motorcycles, it is also estimated to become the 3rd largest automobile market in the world by 2016 and will account for more than 5% of global vehicle sales. As large number of products are available to consumers across various segments, providing a large variety of vehicles of all the types, manufacturers aim towards customer satisfaction and loyalty.
Following the FDI policy, entry of a number of foreign players with reduced overall product lifecycle and quicker product launches have become a regular occurrence in the automotive industry of the country. Indian auto market is seen as the potential market which can dominate the Global auto industry in coming years. Moreover, giant dealers and manufacturers are inclining towards the country because of ease of financial norms as well as an environment so conducive to support in their projects.
With Narendra Modi’s Make in India Campaign, the automotive industry is expected to witness quite a few changes, where 800 Cr have been allocated in the Budget to promote the Energy and Hybrid Vehicles manufacturing. This move is expected to cut down the prices making these electric and hybrid vehicles cheaper and more eco-friendly. It is also expected that this move will curb down the carbon dioxide emissions to 1.5% till 2020. This program will subsidize the purchase of new hybrid and electric cars, as well as other vehicle types. It specifies incentives of up to 29,000 rupees for scooters and motorcycles, and up to 138,000 rupees for cars. Three-wheeled vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and buses will also be eligible for incentives of varying amounts as well.
The used cars sector in India has emerged as one of the major industries due to its easy accessibility and lower rate of interests. But growth in used car sales are lower than new car sales as people still prefer to purchase new cars as opposed to buying used ones. A big reason of this could be the fact that there is a reduced supply of used cars, and high prices of these used cars are pushing the consumers to opt for the low priced new cars. But despite of lower growth compared to new cars segment, used car industry has been showing a fast and steady growth. According to the industry analysts, the sales of used cars are expected to boost up in the next few years.
Till last decade, consumers were involved in unorganised sector of Used Vehicles industry, there were no organised players to assist the consumers in buying of used vehicles, and about 60% of used vehicle sales were customer to customer where there is a trust factor. The remaining sales were managed by the local dealers. But then in 2001, Maruti came with the first company of selling used cars in 2001- Maruti True Value. Despite the automobile industry witnessed slow sales numbers in the last few quarters, the used or pre-owned car segment is growing fast, and is likely to accelerate in future. In fact in the last fiscal year, more used cars were transacted, 10% more than the new ones, according to the assessment by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Honda Siel Car India Ltd. With the organised players stepping in, the used cars market has benefited from fair deals, warranties, better retail network, credibility, transparency, easy availability of finances. These have all made buying a used car easy. Organised used car showrooms provide the platform to the prospective consumers to choose cars from various brands and segments. Car makers have realized the potential of used car market and are making conscious decisions to operate in the pre-owned car sector also. Besides exhibiting multiple brands, the branded used car retailers, also offer one-stop shop for all inquiries and grievances. All the major Car dealers have now established their pre-owned car segment retail showrooms, Maruti True Value, Ford Assured, Hyundai Advantage and Toyota U Trust are some of the major used car dealers.
Constant decline in fuel prices and better financial policies in the past year are the factors that are being expected to be the reasons for the number of new buyers to be increased in the market, which declined in 2013-14. But during this period, one segment that benefited from this decline was the used vehicle market, with increased awareness, financial reforms and organized firms. Most of these used cars buyers are younger people who prefer buying Pre-owned cars which come at lower prices and they get a good bargain for the same. Indian used vehicle market which is still, almost quarter of new vehicle market is growing at a rapid pace. The Pre-owned car sector is expected to grow by 15-18% in coming years.
Also with the rising in number of organized players have boosted the amount of confidence people are putting in buying a pre-owned car. These players not only offer a good line up of used cars but also offer finance & extensive vehicle check facility for 100% customer satisfaction.
The Automotive Industry is an important part of every economy as it is interrelated to growth of sectors of the economy. India as one of the progressing economy is resolving towards making its automobile industry more and more successful ultimately, linking it to overall development. With the Make in India Campaign and promotion of eco- friendly vehicles, India is expected to soon to become largest automobile industry globally. Used vehicle industry is expected huge gains with more and more people resolving to it along with the growth in the new car market. With more resources for the buyers and sellers, the automotive industry is expected to flourish meritoriously in coming future ultimately taking the country forward.
Finance
8 Steps to Being a Successful Forex Trader
By definition of being a successful Forex trader, it means being a trader who makes more winning trades than losing ones and more importantly, profits than losses.
I found out that the many traders who leave the Forex market forever after getting burnt badly in the first few weeks of their short-lived trading careers have something in common – they fail to follow a disciplined and step-by-step approach to getting started on the Forex trading path. Most traders – even seasoned ones from other markets – are so eager to get started that they just start trading live without following a proper plan.
That – in my opinion – is pure suicide. They are better off donating the money to charity. Trading is not gambling. In order to become a profitable Forex trader, it is necessary to follow a plan. I have detailed 8 steps I religiously followed when I first embarked on the Forex path, all of which had served me well. I am sharing them with you now and hope you will find them useful.
Step 1 – Forex 101
Before you begin doing anything, make sure you learn all that you can about the basics of Forex. Understand what Forex is, how it works, how to calculate profit and loss in Forex, what the most popular currency pairs are, etc.
Step 2 – Trading 101
If you are totally new to trading anything, arm yourself with at least some basic knowledge on trading. Understand as much as possible about terms such as chart reading, price actions, market trends, breakouts, technical indicators, candlesticks, etc.
Now, it is important to highlight that right after this, many new traders feel adequate to take on the market already. What happens next is an ugly sight as they become hundreds or even thousands of dollars poorer in a week’s time and walk away from the Forex market forever disappointed and disillusioned. However dandy you may feel after picking up some ‘ground-breaking surefire money making Forex trading strategies’, resist the temptation to start trading right away.
Instead, continue with Step 3 below.
Step 3 – Research for a Good Broker
Getting a credible broker is essential to trading Forex because you need their services to place your trades with the market. However, there are many fly-by-night operations masquerading as legitimate Forex brokers just waiting to gobble your hard earned money. So before you sign up eagerly for an account and transfer any cash, be sure to conduct ample research on the broker.
Google the name of the broker with the word ‘scam’ behind and see if anything negative turns up. You will be shocked to hear of horror stories where seemingly well-presented online brokerage sites perform exceedingly well at convincing people to deposit funds with them, but make tons of excuses when it’s time to disburse the funds. Plenty of people get cheated by such operations every year, so be sure to sign up only with the most credible brokers.
And while you are at it, look for a broker that allows you to sign up for a mock trading account. You will find out why in Step 4.
Step 4 – Set Up a Mock Account
As discussed in Step 3, you should look for brokers who allow you to set up a mock trading account. This essentially allows you to trade with virtual money, so that you can decide if you like their trading platforms without actually trading with real cash.
Another obvious advantage of the mock account is that you can start honing your trading skills without consequence. Most such mock accounts give you a sum of virtual money for you to begin mock trading and put what you have learnt to practice.
Step 5 – Begin Mock Trading
Now, you can start trading with virtual money while you learn the nitty gritties of Forex trading! Now I would recommend that you trade on a demo account for at least 3 to 6 months before you start using real money. Jumping ahead doesn’t do you any good except wipe out your account.
I must remind you to treat your mock account with respect and trade it like you would trade a real account with real money. Only if you harbor a sincere attitude towards mock trading would this do you any good when you start trading with real money.
While you mock trade, this is the time to learn all you can about Forex trading strategies and train your eye. Look at Step 6.
Step 6 – Learn, Learn and Learn
It is highly recommended that you pick up some books or e-courses on Forex trading instead of trying to figure everything out yourself. Learning from a good mentor and applying the techniques you are learning to practice is the only way to become a successful Forex trader.
Step 7 – Plan Your Finances Wisely
Surprisingly, many traders tend to skip this step altogether. Remember, trading is not gambling. You need to plan your finances wisely and determine how much you can risk on each trade. Every individual has a different risk tolerance level depending on his financial status and personality. But as a thumb of rule, I would not recommend risking more than 2-5% of your total trading account per trade. This means to say that if you have $10,000 trading capital, you should not risk more than $200 to $500 per trade.
Step 8 – Begin Live Trading
After you have learnt what you can from the books and courses and mock traded for 3 to 6 months – and if and only if you have been making more winning trades than losing ones – you can begin live trading.
You have come a long way and should be feeling confident about your trading skills. However, you might find that you are not as confident as when you are mock trading. You might be losing more than you did previously. This is normal, because you are now trading with a real account and the fear of losing and greed for winning is stronger than before. If you can overcome these psychological barriers you will soon regain confidence in your trading.
Also, do not get into the habit of trading just because you feel the urge to trade. The market will always be there for you to trade, but you might not always be in the right frame of mind to trade. If you are in a bad mood, don’t trade. If you can’t think properly, don’t trade. If you are tired, don’t trade. If there is no signal for trading, don’t trade. The bottom line is, don’t trade for the sake of trading.
Finance
3 Ways to Use Gratitude to Make Your Life Better and More Enjoyable
3 Ways to use Gratitude to make your life better and more enjoyable
What if I told you that there was you could make your life more less stressful and more enjoyable by making a simple change to your daily choice. The truth is that every time you interact with others you can choose to either live in gratitude or live in bitterness. Here are 3 ways to use gratitude to make your life better and more enjoyable!
Remember that when you chose bitterness, you close mind to others and to possibilities for relentless life changing transformation that can affect your health, your relationships and your ability to succeed in your encounters and projects. Here are 3 ways you can do better by choosing gratitude!
First of all do something for others when they least expect it. It could be something as simple as doing the dishes or washing the car or mowing the lawn. When they tell you thank you, you shall feel enriched, energized and unstoppable! It could be something as simple checking on others to know how they are doing. This has even greater impact when do for others that which they cannot do for themselves.
Secondly, give a donation in their name to a worthy cause. Find a charity that the object of your gratitude feels a strong connection to and make a donation in their name. Send them a quick note to let them know about it. If the person is a veteran donate to charities that take care of wounded soldiers. if the person loves to help out the homeless, donate to charities that help the homeless.
The third way to use gratitude to make yourself better is to become a good listener. Pay extra close attention to what others are is saying when they speak to you. Because most people are so used to others paying them little or no attention, when you actively listen to others, you will be rewarded by positive energy and re-enforcement. People will go out of their way to pay attention to you, to make your are not misunderstood or falsely accused. This type of community support will help you swim with blessed assurance in the ocean of life.
Finally make the choice to have gratitude whether the situation calls for it or not.. Take a little time to show gratitude to those you encounter every day whether they deserve it or not. The more you do this, the more you will discover yourself living in happiness and peace.
Finance
Making an Istanbul Property Investment: Does Being a ‘City of Culture’ Impact on Investors?
As many economists will rush to tell you, there has never been a better time to invest in Turkey’s ‘financial sector’, otherwise known as the industrial Istanbul.
While the benefits of a young population, a growing industry, a large number of blue chip companies moving in, and an increasing level of tourist visits have all been well-documented, and no doubt taken into account by anyone keen on an Istanbul property investment, far less has been said about Istanbul securing The City of Culture 2010 award.
To some this is just a label, but in actual fact it has some pretty powerful connotations that can vastly improve the attractiveness of a city to slightly nervous investors.
Being handed the award sends a message of long-term growth, potential investment, re-generation, prosperity, a steady economy and a truly bright future – both in terms of culture and economy. What is more, this is an award that is capable of turning the brightest of spotlights onto a city, and such positive PR is never a bad move.
In other words, picking up such an award is an investor’s dream come true.
For Istanbul, which is a city that is already benefiting from Turkey recovering from the downturn far quicker than other nations, The City of Culture award was the icing on the cake. It’s latest edition will be one of the biggest and most prominent science and technology park in Eastern Europe and The Middle East, which again has got potential investors watching Istanbul once again.
Couple this with the city’s insatiable appetite for growth, business, as well as its ever-popular hotel room market, and property investors have found all the incentives they need to make an Istanbul property investment.
Automotive Industry at a Glance
8 Steps to Being a Successful Forex Trader
New Study Shows 37% Of People Want Governments To Legalize Bitcoin
The Rising of the Shield Hero Episode 10: June 8 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
Irma Vep (1996): Where To Watch It Online In 2022? What Is It About?
3 Ways to Use Gratitude to Make Your Life Better and More Enjoyable
When Is Penny Mentioned in Top Gun 1?
Making an Istanbul Property Investment: Does Being a ‘City of Culture’ Impact on Investors?
English Premier League Recently Filed for Crypto and NFT Trademarks
Creative Marketing Ideas For Shoe Stores
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News13 hours ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022