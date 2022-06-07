Baby Fever On Netflix: What To Know About It Before It Premiers On June 8?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Baby fever is a 2022, Danish Netflix original series made by Amalie Næsby Fick and Nikolaj Feifer. They are the creators and directors of the series. The Danish name of the show is “Skruk”. There are multiple movie writers, including the ones mentioned above, Karina Dam, Morten Jørgensen, Dorthe Riis Lauridsen, and Clara Mendes. It is executive produced by Piv Bernth and Lars Hermann. It is a comedy, drama, romance and a light-hearted original show by Netflix. The series has 6 episodes this season.

Netflix is known for movies and series from all across the world. The stories seem similar to something that might happen to a person thousands of miles from where the movie or series is from. This brings the world a little closer. This series is one of those, and it is a heartwarming ride of a land, Denmark, so far away from people about hundreds of thousands of miles apart, and it still speaks to them.

The show is TV-MA and is only meant for a mature audience. Since the show’s content talks about multiple adult issues, certain nude scenes and alcohol consumption make it mature content. Only kids and people over the age of 17 are to watch the series. There are multiple genres mentioned for the show, like Medical TV Show, Scandinavian TV Show, TV Dramas, TV Comedies, etc.

What Is “Baby Fever” About?

The Danish series revolves around a fertility doctor, Nana. She is in a mess because she accidentally inseminates herself with the sperm of her ex-boyfriend. Unfortunately, she was drunk when she did that, and now she feels walls closing in from every side. As she is now pregnant, a single mother, she stole the sperm of her ex-boyfriend, and she has to explain all this to her ex and her family.

To top that, she is at a crossroads between choosing her ex-boyfriend, the one who got away and another Doctor from her Hospital she likes…What would Nana do? Who would Nana choose? And Why? How will she clean this mess? And reign in the chaos around her for her upcoming baby?

When And Where To Watch “Baby Fever”?

To know what happens next and get answers to all these questions, watch the series as it premieres at midnight Eastern time, 9 PM Indian Standard time and 4 PM Greenwich standard time, on Wednesday, 8 June. It will air on Netflix worldwide.

Cast Of The “Baby Fever”

Josephine Park is in the leading role of Nana, the fertility doctor. Park is a well renowned three-time Danish film awards winner. There are also other Danish actors playing his best friend, his Ex-boyfriend. Current love interests among the other cast are Olivia Joof Lewerissa, Simon Sears, Charlotte Munck, Mikael Birkkjær, and Emil Printer.

