News
Bailey Ober lands on the injured list for second time this season
The hits just keep on coming for the Twins.
For the second time this season, the Twins have placed starter Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain. The move is retroactive to June 3.
Ober was removed from his start on April 28 after straining his groin and wound up missing most of May because of it. He returned on May 21 and had made three starts before landing on the IL once more.
Ober, who has a 4.01 earned-run average in seven starts this season, joins Sonny Gray (pectoral), Joe Ryan (COVID-19), Josh Winder (shoulder) and Chris Paddack, who is out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, on the injured list.
The Twins have not yet announced a starter for Tuesday’s game against the New York Yankees, though Ober would have been in line for the start. Cole Sands, who last pitched in Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Tigers, could be an option on Tuesday.
Needing some further depth, the Twins signed starter Aaron Sánchez to a minor league deal and assigned him to Triple-A St. Paul. Sánchez was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals at the end of May. He had made seven starts for Washington this season and had posted an 8.33 earned-run average across 31 1/3 innings pitched.
The 29-year-old, who was an all-star in 2016, has a career 4.14 ERA.
Additionally, the Twins reinstated Max Kepler and relievers Emilio Pagán, Caleb Thielbar and Trevor Megill from the restricted list, which they had been placed on over the weekend because they could not travel to Canada for the series against the Blue Jays because of their vaccination statuses.
Jharel Cotton, Ian Hamilton and Mark Contreras, who were added to the roster as their replacements, have been returned to Triple-A St. Paul.
News
Ramsey County Commissioner MatasCastillo picks up a challenger, other races set
In both Ramsey and Dakota counties, races for county positions have finally solidified.
The last day to file an affidavit of candidacy was May 31, but candidates had until Thursday, June 2 to withdraw their names from the running, and some last-minute filers were not immediately listed on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office’s website. They are now.
For elected county offices with more than two candidates, the primary will be Aug. 9.
In Ramsey County, County Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo — who was elected in 2018 — has picked up a challenger. David A. Singleton, who is currently a reserve officer for the Minnesota State Fair, describes himself as the chairman of the Minnesota Police Reserve Officers Association, which he is attempting to revive.
The association’s most recent Internal Revenue Service 990 tax form, available from Guidestar.org, appeared to be from 2012 and listed $11,000 in assets.
Singleton ran for Minnesota Secretary of State in 2014 as an independent, losing in the political primary. He ran for Maplewood City Council in 2020.
Singleton has sometimes butted heads with law enforcement after dressing up in attire that closely resembles that of police officers, right down to the badge.
“All organizations have the right to display what their name is,” said Singleton on Monday, noting that in 2017 he represented a nonprofit public safety agency of his founding, the Minnesota Community Policing Services Foundation, Inc. “I’ve got a good track record of working with law enforcement. Public safety is No. 1. Without that, we’re not going to move forward.”
With Ramsey County Commissioner Jim McDonough choosing not to run for re-election after 21 years in office, seven candidates have filed for what will be an open seat on the November ballot. The latest is Nick Muhammad, founder of the Black Civic Network, a nonprofit dedicated in part to reducing out-of-home placements for Black children. Previously-announced candidates include former County Commissioner Dino Guerin, Mai Chong Xiong, Ying Vang-Pao, Greg Copeland, Clara O. Ware and Foua-Choua Khang.
Four candidates have filed to run for the seat currently held by Ramsey County Commissioner Toni Carter, who has chosen not to seek re-election after 17 years in office. They are state Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, George H. Jackson, Darryl Spence and Barbara Bolar.
Longstanding County Commissioner Rafael Ortega faces two perennial candidates — Bill Hosko and Charles Barklind. County Sheriff Bob Fletcher and County Attorney John Choi are running for re-election unopposed.
In Dakota County, what had been a five-way race for the open county board seat in District 4 has tightened as Inver Grove Heights City Council Member John K. Murphy has withdrawn his name from the running. The new line-up is Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste, Robert Heidenreich, Dr. Seema Maddali and Logan O’Grady.
News
Heat’s Pat Riley addresses ‘proactive’ offseason, also touches on next steps with Robinson, Adebayo, Oladipo, Strus, Yurtseven
The upshot of Pat Riley’s annual State of the Heat postseason media session Monday at FTX Arena was that he views his current roster as good enough to again contend.
But because he is Pat Riley, the bar rarely is set by the Heat’s president as merely being good enough.
“If we ran it back,” he said, “we would have a very good team. But you have to be, I think, very proactive in looking at how you’re going to improve.”
So, yes, eyes are already on something better.
“You can always think about running it back and be successful,” he said. “But is that going to be what’s going to lead to a championship? That’s all you think about.”
The Heat closed the regular season with the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference, their season ending one game from the NBA Finals.
In the wake of coach Erik Spoelstra last week expressing a willingness to move forward with the same core, Riley appeared more open to change.
“I think we all realize that we can always use more, especially when you’ve gone through a season and then you’ve gotten results and then you begin to really analyze the result and why it wasn’t as good as maybe you thought it should be,” he said. “So we’re always going to try to improve the team. I think that’s what it’s about.”
In the wake of the departure of Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, conjecture began over the weekend about the future of Donovan Mitchell. Several other NBA attack-minded scorers, the type of players Riley indicated could best augment Jimmy Butler, also have swirled amid the rumor mill.
“You can always use more,” said Riley, who over the past three summers made dramatic offseason splashes with the signings of Butler and Kyle Lowry. “But it’s got to be a good fit. But not at the cost of doing something that could be sort of prohibitive. So we will look, we will explore.
“If there’s something from outside that unveils itself that doesn’t cost us an arm and a leg, I would always be interested in looking at that. But I think we have what we need internally.”
Among other topics Riley addressed:
— He stressed the significance of having a 3-point threat such as Duncan Robinson.
“The first playoff game this year, he got 27 points,” he said. “And he’s a specialist, and you can’t win in this league without having them.”
But more also is sought.
“Yes, Duncan can improve,” he said. “That message has been delivered to him many times.”
— He said he sees value in impending free agent Victor Oladpio, but did not discuss a price point.
“I thought he had some great moments for us,” he said. “You do need players that can break down players on their own, or with their quickness and slashing can create their own shots.
“We’ll see where that goes. He’s a free agent. We have his Bird Rights. We will definitely be talking to his agent.”
— He stressed a goal of retaining 37-year-old starting power forward P.J. Tucker, who has a player option to enter free agency.
“P.J. is like a cornerstone,” he said. “I would love to have Tuck back next year. He’s part of our core.”
— He said it is not unreasonable to expect more offensively from center Bam Adebayo.
“This could be a year of: How can Bam be developed in a way to improve his consistent shot ability every night?” he said of the 24-year-old big man. “I think there’s another level at his age now.
“It can’t always be effort, on running, on lob dunks, on little floaters. There is another level we need more consistency to create good shots.”
— He said the playoffs served as an important eye-opener to his younger players such as Max Strus.
“Max found out I’m not a 40 percent shooter against the Celtics,” he said. “His game has to change a little bit, but he knows this.”
— Of Udonis Haslem’s annual retirement question, Riley said of the big man who turns 42 Thursday, “We want him to be in this organization as long as he wants to be.”
— Of the March courtside incident involving Butler, Haslem and Spoelstra, he said, “It happened, and it was handled — quickly. And they got beyond it.
“When things don’t go well, they get to snapping to one another. That can’t be a regular occurrence. I didn’t like it. They didn’t like it.”
— Of rookie center Omer Yurtseven, he said, “He definitely needs to improve in certain areas of strength, mobility, footwork, back to the basket, also defensively.”
Of possibly being able to play Yurtseven alongside Adebayo, “Probably they could.”
He said he understood Spoelstra tabling that option.
“You hate to experiment during the course of the season in a way where it’s going to cost you wins,” he said.
()
News
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Marquette’s Justin Lewis
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Justin Lewis (Marquette)
Height: 6-foot-7 | Weight: 235 pounds | Age: 20 | Wingspan: 7-foot-2 1/2
2021-22 averages: 16.8 points (44% from the field — 49.5% on 2s, 34.9% on 3s), 7.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.1 steals.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on May 25
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players have to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: Lewis, a former 4-star, was named the Big East’s Most Improved Player after his second season with the Golden Eagles. He was also named to the All-Big East first team. Lewis spent most of 2020-21 as a reserve before stepping into a full-time starting role this past year.
Scouting report: Big, physical and athletic forward whose defense will get him on the floor. Good size, strength and length to defend bigger wings. Can also defend smaller/quicker guards and wings. Powerful in the open floor. Good straight-line driver, but needs to improve his handle and touch around the rim on non-dunk finishes. Improved his 3-point percentage from his freshman to sophomore year by 13%, but will need to show the improvement is real. His improved free-throw percentage (57.7% to 76.1%) suggests it is. Could be a viable catch-and-shoot and pick-and-pop option if the outside shooting is legit. Defensive effort wanes and he needs to improve his technique on that end.
Fit: If his shooting continues to improve, Lewis could be the kind of player who can knock down 3s and defend at a high level the Magic could use, but he’ll likely be used more as a forward instead of a wing. Would likely have to battle Chuma Okeke and Franz Wagner for playing time, in addition to the other players who’ll get minutes at power forward. Lewis won’t require a lot of offensive usage. He’s projected to be taken in the second round and should be available for the Magic with either of their later picks.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
