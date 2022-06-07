Beach Life: 3 Regional Coastal Home Design Ideas That You Should Know

Share Pin 0 Shares

Living on the coast has many benefits. And though depending on where on the coast you live you may have to contend with nasty weather and hurricanes from time to time, this is simply the price for living in paradise.

One thing that you have to remember about coastal living is that not all coasts are created equal. In fact, the Pacific coast is starkly different from the Atlantic or the Gulf coasts. Each has its own unique culture, but all have one thing in common—close proximity to water.

While water is going to be a central point of your overall beach theme when you get into forming your design, your local culture is also going to play a part. Because as mentioned, you’ll want to ensure that your theme fits with the local geography as well as with the elements that make your space on the map unique.

Here, we’ll explore 3 coastal locations and the features that you’ll want to focus on depending on where you live.

Gulf Coast Themes

The Gulf Coast region of the United States offers those who live along its shores a great degree of difference from Brownsville Texas over to Naples Florida. Along this vast coastline, the water changes significantly, as does the culture.

Along the northern coast, from Mississippi westward, the waters are much more brackish than you’ll find along the southern Texas coast or along the coast of Florida. As such, the coastal themes and decor that you’ll want to incorporate should be indicative of the area in which you live.

For example, those who live along the northern Gulf region often have numerous festivals that occur all throughout the year. And Mardi Gras is a common theme found in most coastal dwellings in this region. And as this area is home to some of the best fishing in the United States, fishermen themes are also quite popular in many coastal homes from Galveston to Gulf Shores.

If you’re new to the area, no matter which region of the Gulf coast you find yourself in, you’ll also be able to find a variety of beach-related decor in local coastal shops, much of which will work perfectly for your coastal theme.

Pacific Coast

Like the Gulf Coast, the Pacific coast is also just as diverse depending on where you live. Correspondingly, choosing your decor should also suit your region.

For example, those who live in southern California have a much different climate than that found along the coast of Oregon or Washington state. In this region, surf-style themes are quite popular due to the prevalence of surfers who frequent the local breaks. Along with this, you’ll find bungalow-style beach homes which reflect the tranquility of the vast Pacific.

Traveling further north, you’ll notice the climate goes from sunny to foggy and cloudy for most of the year. However, the rocky and rugged coastline also becomes a prominent feature. And this is often incorporated into wall art and decor along the Oregon and Northern California coasts.

Additionally, you’ll also find a more health-conscious element among the population of the northern Pacific coast. As such, meditation rooms and other elements that bring the natural beauty and tranquility of the coast into the home are things to consider as well.

Atlantic Coast

Once again, diversity is alive and well along the entire length of the Atlantic coast. From the tip of the Florida peninsula to the rocky shores of Maine, you’ll find something different in each region that you might just love to incorporate into your home design.

For example, like southern California, along the east coast of Florida, you’ll find surfing themes are plentiful and often a part of most coastal home decor. But further up the coast, you travel such as in the Carolinas, you’ll find a blend of fishing and boating designs in the form of fine art that are often incorporated as well.

If you’re living the good life and you can afford it, you may find yourself in the coastal New England area in places like Hampton Beach. And in this region, you’ll find a blend of coastal colors, fishing, boating, and upscale design that no other coastal area has.

No matter where you find yourself, channeling the natural elements into your home design such as raw wood, soft blues, aquamarine, and vibrant whites are going to bring that coastal vibe into your home. But just remember where you’re living. Because chances are you’re going to find unique elements right at home that make your space fit in perfectly with your locale.