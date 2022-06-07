Finance
Can a Minimalist Survive In A Household of Materialism?
A few weeks ago, my spouse purchased a Fitbit to track her workouts and her vitals. Neither of us had owned anything similar prior and had relied on cell phone apps to track exercise. Both of us were enthralled with the device.
The next week, I spent several hours reviewing various fitness watches with the intention of purchasing one for myself. From $400 units, I worked my way down to a few $60 ones, aware that I was sacrificing quality and name recognition in exchange for a reasonable price on a gadget that would address my particular wants.
I point out that these were “wants,” not “needs.” The features that each of the final three watches had were the same features that I already had on my cell phone app, with the exception of heart rate and sleep patterns. However, the watch would always be with me, tracking my movements. And, it was somewhat stylish – a marker that I had some prestige and that I was concerned abut my fitness.
It was at this stage that I realized that I was falling into the material trap.
If I wanted to track my sleep, I could do so by recognizing when I was tire, when I was awake, what triggers were involved in any insomnia episodes and so on. If I wanted my heart rate, I could press my thumb to the veins on my wrist and count. And, when I had a cheap fitness watch on my wrist, there would always be others who would point out the superiority of their watches.
In reality, I only wanted the watch for vanity purposes and to keep up with my spouse and her friends, who had similar units.
That is the trap of materialism, encapsulated in a simple techie gadget. We want, and, most often, we wat because others have. But do we need? A minimalist lifestyle is constructed around the idea that we can enjoy more, with less. Without the watch, I make myself more aware of my own self and body rhythms, less aware of what others are showing off as their latest possessions.
My spouse is not overly material. However, she does like her assortment of clothes and jewellery. And it is easy to follow that path, without recognizing it. Last year, I cleaned my own closet, donating in excess of two dozen items of clothing. Some, I had not worn. Others, I had worn less than five times. Others were very similar to shirts and pants that I already owned. How had this happened?
Like most of us, I love a deal. Almost every item had been purchased, over the prior ten years, at a minimum of fifty or sixty percent off regular price. But I hadn’t needed them. Again, when I shopped with my spouse, she would see these deals and convince me that they were too good to resist. Then, I would take the item back to the rack and find a cheaper one. Still, I was buying needlessly.
A friend recently donated two of her husband’s three-thousand-dollar suits to charity. He had not worn them in a few years, but loathed discarding them. She was able to convince him that they were worth nothing of he did not wear them and, if donated to a charitable group, someone would get use out of them. He agreed, Somewhere in the city, a homeless person may be wearing a $3000 outfit!
It is difficult to resist the urge to acquire, but the most effective way to do so is to pause (maybe even for a day or so), and reflect on whether we are satisfying a need or a want.
I am no suggesting we shun all our wants. But, effective minimalism enables us to prioritize our wants, so that we can obtain what we value the most in our lives, at the least cost to benefit ratio. Let the family live the way they choose, but walk your own path regarding your material needs.
Offshore Software Development Trends in 2012
The Drivers of Offshore Software Development
The offshore Software development trend has been around for a while now and many IT as well as non-IT companies all over the world are engaged in outsourcing their software development needs to offshore software development centers due to the various benefits provided by the outsourcing process. One of the leading drivers of this trend has been the reduced cost factor associated with the outsourcing process in general. During the credit crunch caused by the global financial crisis, companies were focused on reducing costs and the offshoring process helped reduce overheads and improve the outsourcing company’s bottom line. In other cases, non-IT firms with no or minimalist IT departments also outsource their software development requirements as developing such software in-house often tends to be cost prohibitive. The lack of expertise of a company with regard to use of a specific set of software tools/platforms necessary for developing one or more applications is another driver commonly associated with such outsourcing. Such non-IT firms include industries from a wide range of sectors including but not limited to transport and logistics; education; healthcare as well as banking and financial services. Each of these sectors and even companies within the same sector, however, require unique solutions suited to their own needs. Many organizations also follow a blended approach by mixing outsourcing with in-house expertise to develop the necessary solutions.
Leading Offshore Software Development Priorities
Many companies across the world are currently engaged in developing new software products/applications according to the requirements of clients. New software development is expected to account for a major portion of the software revenue in 2012 and beyond. A close second is the requirement for companies to upgrade their existing software application by integrating new technologies/modules into their already deployed solutions. In 2012, the integration aspect is expected to gain more ground as new technologies/applications increase the benefits provided to organizations by the current solutions. The main benefit of such integration is the reduced deployment time for the company as well as the decreased cost of development as compared to in-house development. The consumerism of IT (CoIT) trend is also beginning to affect the market as users demand a superior user experience delivered by these solutions. As the market for solutions which go beyond delivering basic functionality expands in 2012 and beyond, the focus of many an offshore software development company is expected to shift towards using new technology to develop better User Interface (UI) and graphics for solutions, which were deployed earlier in the enterprise. Such development is often classified as custom software development, is also expected to witness robust grow among offshore development companies in the year 2012 as well as the recent future driven by increases demand across multiple industries.
Other key functional areas for offshore software development operations include performance improvement-based software development as well as the continued maintenance and support for existing solutions. As more and more companies deploy software solutions in order to gain a competitive advantage in the intensely competitive market, the number of performance enhancement contracts between organizations and offshore software development firms is expected to increase. Another software development area expected to witness rapid growth in 2012 is the development of dedicated mobile apps. The focus on developing apps for mobile is expected to continue in the recent future driven by increased enterprise mobility requirements and the growing adoption of BYOD (bring your own device) philosophy by enterprises. A related area which is forecast to grow in 2012 is the development of cloud apps for use by the enterprise as well as the development of improved security solutions to ensure superior data security and compliance with all existing regulations of data protection.
Leading Deployment Areas for Software developed at Offshore Locations
The requirement of software developed by offshore centers is not limited to any specific industry therefore the list of probable deployment areas is quite large and expected to grow further in 2012 as technological advancements open up new application areas. However, the development of data storage/management/Business Intelligence software is expected to be the leading business area for offshore software developers in 2012. Such solutions are deployed by a wide range of industries to cope with the explosion of digital data and facilitate an informed decision-making procedure, which is expected to propel continued growth of the Business Intelligence solutions market. Other leading deployment areas for software developed at leading offshore locations include applications required by the financial and healthcare sectors as well as solutions deployed for managing processes/projects and applications which are necessary to facilitate enterprise-wide networking and communications. Other areas of interest for these companies in 2012 include applications for facilitating the deployment of e-commerce, CRM, content (document) management platforms, online analytics etc. Overall, in 2012 and beyond, the industry is expected to witness robust growth as companies increase their IT expenditure with the intention of gaining a competitive advantage in the market.
Development Platforms Preferred by Outsourcing Enterprises
Among the available software/application development platforms currently in use today, internet/web-based development platforms are expected to dominate the offshore development market in 2012. However, enterprise application development platforms and SaaS/Cloud-based platforms are also expected to witness growth as more organizations issue contracts for new solutions based on these emerging platforms. The emergence of BYOD is also expected to result in the development of various mobile platform-based applications in the recent future, while desktop application and embedded platforms are expected to witness only marginal growth in 2012 due to the perceived restrictions inherent to these platforms.
Leading Offshore Destinations around the World
Over the years, India has traditionally been the leading offshore software development destination for firms based in the US and Europe. This situation is not expected to change in 2012 even though emerging players are expected to partially erode India’s current lead in the global offshore development market. Emerging markets, where organizations are currently outsourcing their software development requirements include Central and South America mainly Brazil and Mexico; various countries in Eastern Europe; China; countries in the Asia-Pacific region such as Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam; as well as Russia and Ukraine. Over the next few years, these emerging players are expected to provide stiff competition to software development centers based in India. The key criterion for competition among these offshore development centers is forecast to include overall cost, development quality, project/client handling procedures and the total development time required. However, even in the face of such challenges, India is expected to retain a dominant position in the global offshore software development market in the year 2012 as well as in the recent future.
Recycling Business – How to Start One From Home
A home-based recycling business can be a lucrative enterprise. Many people think that only the giant waste management companies can make money from waste. On the contrary, even someone who’s just starting out from home can potentially earn a huge income from this business.
Many people throughout the United States have been practicing recycling for years, but few have realized that there is money to be made from collecting waste. In fact, waste management and recycling is a multi-billion dollar industry, employing thousands of workers nationwide. That very few individuals have ventured into the recycling business is not because it isn’t lucrative, but because few people actually know that it is.
Best Business Proposal
Of course, you will be handling stuff from your neighbors’ bins, and if you’re averse to manual labor, then starting out can be a hard proposition unless you have some capital to pay someone else to do the actual handling of recyclables and still make a tidy profit. Let’s face it, some people will always want to work hard for money rather than start a business, even if you present them with a bullet-proof business plan.
A home-based recycling business is probably one of the best propositions you’ll ever hear, anytime. An unlimited supply of recyclable materials, low start-up costs, high profit margin, and few competitors are what make this business attractive and if you’re interested, here are a few ideas on how to get started.
Transport and Storage
Your primary logistical concerns would be transportation and storage. Having a car or a truck is a definite advantage, you can readily cover a wider area within your neighborhood, community, or city. You may have to invest in a few recycling containers and allocate some space in your garage or backyard, but that’s basically the only capital outlay you’ll need to be in business.
Choose your material
Initially, you have to decide on which recyclable item you’re going to focus on. Will you be collecting old newspapers, old phone books, used cell phones, car batteries, aluminum beverage cans, or plastics? This will help you calculate the number of recycling bins or the amount of space to prepare. Some items, like car batteries which can leak toxic heavy metals, would need bigger space and may not be ideal for home storage. Others’ like used mobile phones, can take up less space and in a pinch, can be stored in old cardboard boxes.
Contact the Recycling Depot
The next step would be to get in touch with the recycling depot or materials recovery facility where you can deliver your collected materials, and make the necessary arrangements. Distance is an important factor – the closer the facility to your home, the lesser the hauling costs would be. Other recyclers and traders, like Pacebutler Corporation in Edmond, Oklahoma, which buys used cell phones, would actually pay your shipping costs. If you’re planning on collecting old cellular phones, go online and check out their purchase price for used mobile phones.
Map out your collection points
One last step before you go on your collection rounds. Identify your collection points – these are the places or establishments located in different spots within your service area where people can bring their recyclable items to. Cultivate contacts, make new friends as you make your rounds – this is very important to your recycling business, or to any business, for that matter. Your contacts and friends within the community are the people who would want to see you succeed and can help you identify strategic places where you can leave bins, boxes, or containers for your collection effort.
These are the basic steps on how to start a recycling business from home. Get to work, put everything down on paper, and fill in the numbers, according to your particular situation. If you’ve been recycling for years in a sincere desire to protect the environment, you’re doing the right thing and I admire you for it. But, earning while recycling is a better idea. Start a recycling business today – it’s an opportunity that’s definitely worth considering.
Getting Your Accountant Services Right the First Time
Small business owners struggle to effectively administer their own internal accountant services and grapple with managing the books. When setting up a comprehensive accounting department it is important for you to ensure the following five areas are covered: payroll services, tax deductions, incentives and credits, corporate taxes, and financial statements. If you effectively set up your accounting department to cover these core areas you will be able to get your accountant services right the first time. Make sure you recruit someone with the right mix of knowledge, skills and personal attributes.
Some small businesses prefer to outsource their accountant services and focus on their core business instead. However, if you have a general understanding of payroll and can afford to recruit an effective payroll professional you should be able to manage internal accountant service effectively. Make sure that the person you recruit to handle your payroll is familiar with specified payroll responsibilities required by government agencies. They must understand the fundamentals of payroll management and implement options to make the process simple enough for you to follow. Accountant services that are critical to a robust payroll system will mandate accurate and timely submissions; a late payroll attracts penalties and interest charges so make sure to get it right the first time.
Apart from handling payroll your accounting professional must be knowledgeable about taxation principles and practices. Essential accountant services that must be provided are tax strategies, tax compliance and tax planning with an aim to minimize your taxation obligations. Make sure they are versed in assisting you with taking advantage of tax credits, and incentives for which you are eligible. Don’t allow your business to be denied access to these valuable incentives and credits because of a lack of knowledge on the part of your accountant.
Corporate tax obligations must be accurately prepared; this is often an intricate process that must be executed by a trained professional with relevant experience. Preparing corporate taxes to meet compliance regulations can be an onerous task. If your accountant holds the prestigious Big 4 tax credentials you can be sure that your internal accountant service is sound and operating on the cutting edge.
Your financial statements must be prepared in a format that is standard to ensure uniformity. Your accountant will be required to prepare all your financial statements and reports inclusive of the following: balance sheet reports outlining the company’s assets, liabilities, and ownership equity. The accountant will also provide a statement of comprehensive income showing expenditure, income and profit and loss. Other accountant services that must be provided are preparation of your statement of cash flows and associated documents. This will identify your company’s cash flow activities so you know the solvency of your business.
Before your recruit an accountant to provide internal accountant services for your organization make sure that the person is confidential and will operate with a high level of integrity. They must have knowledge of accounting procedures and demonstrate a high level of familiarity with spreadsheet related applications. Finally, make sure your accountant is an effective communicator with great interpersonal skills. If you are unable to locate the right mix of skills your best bet would be outsource your accountant services to a professional provider.
