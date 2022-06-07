Connect with us

Blockchain

Cardano (ADA) Booms 20% In Last Week, Will It Hit $1 Amid ‘Vasil’ Launch

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Cardano
Considering the launch of the most anticipated hard fork on the Cardano blockchain, dubbed ‘Vasil,’ investors expect more growth for the crypto project in near future. Consequently, traders’ actions over the tentative launch of the most significant upgrade of the project pumped ADA’s value more than other top-ranked digital assets’ gains. 

The upcoming upgrade will take place on June 29, 2022. And it will possibly impact the adoption of the Cardano network more than its previous hard forks.

Per the trading stats of June 6, ADA has left behind major cryptocurrencies as investors see potential in the latest upgrade. As that aims to enhance blockchain capabilities to execute smart contracts.

An example of it is yesterday’s upsurge of 14%, reaching its value of $0.64. On the other hand, its biggest competitor Ethereum was able to gain 6% at the same time.

Notably, Cardano, a proof-of-stack blockchain platform, has already experienced large increases in the price many times whenever hard forks happened in the past. An example of it is the Alonzo upgrade which skyrocketed ADA’s price by more than 200%, launched in September 2021.

Likewise, Mary hard fork launched in March 2021 saw a massive gain of up to 1,600% in the ADA’s price. 

ADA’s price currently fluctuates around $0.60. | Source: ADA/USD price chart from TradingView.com

What Trapped ADA’s Bulls?

The previous hard forks occurred in an expansionary macro-environment with the price rallies driving huge profits. During that time, Federal Reserve was buying government bonds for $120 billion each month.

But unfortunately, after considering the continuous higher inflation, the U.S. central bank has now turned aggressive. As a result, analysts have been now pointing out there is less U.S dollar liquidity to purchase highly volatile assets, including cryptocurrencies and stocks.

Like the entire crypto market, Cardano also lost its momentum due to the Fed’s tightening policies and high rates. As a result, ADA is nearly down 80% from its ATH of $3.16 recorded in September 2021. These facts dropped the ADA’s price significantly.

Will The Vasil Upgrade Lift ADA At $1?

To guess the possible price movements over the event, we must first consider what Cardano Improvement Proposals (CIPs) include. The upgrade adds four CIPs, including CIP-40 (Collateral Outputs), CIP-33 (Reference Scripts), CIP-32 (Inline Datums), and CIP-31 (Reference Inputs). The CIP-31 is mainly expected to reduce the transaction costs on the Cardano blockchain.

Per statements of Cardano’s development team on the first week of May, “reference scripts reduce your transaction costs. Currently, new scripts need to be included in each transaction. With reference scripts, you can interact with the script through a reference, pushing it onto the chain. Interaction with a smart contract becomes minimal.”

In line with a poll run by leading crypto tracker Coinmarketcap, the price estimate tool shows that 24,468 believe ADA price could touch the $1.06 level ending this month. And 15,940 voters predicted $0.972 as the peak price of ADA in ending July.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

New Study Shows 37% Of People Want Governments To Legalize Bitcoin

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 7, 2022

By

New Study Shows 37% Of People Want Governments To Legalize Bitcoin
Given the growing interest in crypto adoption as a legal tender, it’s not shocking that many participants will wish to legalize bitcoin. The level of support for crypto was evident in a new survey conducted by The Economist.

This survey aimed to know the number of people who want their governments to legalize crypto. The number of respondents was 3,000, and the result showed that 37% want a legalized bitcoin and other cryptos for transactions.

Another aspect of the survey looked at the support for CBDC. The result also showed 37% support for governments to issue the financial product. One of the things that the researchers aimed to discover was whether other countries might follow El Salvador’s footsteps in legalizing crypto.

Survey Results In Detail

Many of the participants came from developed and developing economies. The developed countries in the survey were Singapore, the USA, South Korea, the UK, and Australia. The developing economies were the Philippines, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, and Vietnam. The idea was to determine how the people from these countries view the crypto industry.

Related Reading | Bitcoin NUL Suggests More Downside To Come Before The Bottom

After the survey, The Economist discovered that 37% of the respondents wanted their government to declare crypto as a legal tender. Furthermore, these groups expressed their support if such a move became a reality. However, 43% of the respondents said they were not in support or against the motion, while 18% rejected the move out rightly.

The survey also focused on finding support for the CBDC launch. Amongst those that participated, 37% stated that the release of such a product would facilitate crypto adoption. But 19% of the participants see it as a mistake.

Some participants were also asked to state their views on Non-fungible tokens. Amongst those asked, 60% stated they might buy, sell or hold NFTs. But 7% amongst them said they won’t.

Another branch of crypto surveyed was Decentralized Finance. Among those surveyed, 34% supported DeFi by stating they’ll use its application to conduct all their financial transactions, whether personal or professional. But 17% said they don’t want to participate in the Defi sector.

The last segment surveyed was about digital settlements. The researchers discovered that 13% of the respondents already use crypto for settlement, while 18% stated they’re hoping for a cashless nation in a few years.

Americans Want Bitcoin As A Legal Tender

Another survey by YouGov revealed that many American residents hope that the government will Bitcoin a legal tender.

Bitcoin is ahead on the chart with few gains. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

Notably, residents in the West were all for the potential law, while those Midwest frowned at such an idea. Also, the respondents within the age bracket of 25 to 34 are enthusiastic about a legal BTC, while the respondents above 55 years and the women don’t want it.

Related Reading | Can Bitcoin Become “One Of The Best Assets On Earth”? This Expert Bets On It

It is not surprising to get this level of support for crypto legalization. Since the adoption by El Salvador, other countries are also showing interest in following suit.

Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
English Premier League Recently Filed for Crypto and NFT Trademarks

Published

32 mins ago

on

June 7, 2022

By

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
26 seconds ago |