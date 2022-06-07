Cardano (ADA) Booms 20% In Last Week, Will It Hit $1 Amid ‘Vasil’ Launch

- NFT sales are still on track to surpass the $20 billion in volume recorded last year.
The English Premier League (EPL) is making preparations to extend its brand into the digital realm by registering two cryptocurrencies and NFT trademarks in the United States. Licensed trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis tweeted on June 6 that the trademarks had been filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last week.
Twenty clubs compete in the Premier League, the highest level of professional English football. A “lion wearing a crown in three-quarter view” and a “loving cup trophy” with lions on every handle and a crown on top are trademarks that have been filed in the United States for usage in the league’s name and logo.
NFT Trend Seems Back on Track
Digital assets, virtual apparel, cryptocurrency, and NFT-verified media files are all covered by the trademark registrations. Premier League trademarks may also be used “in virtual, augmented and mixed reality software,” according to the arrangement.
In recent years, the market for NFTs has increased as more businesses enter the fray. One of the most anticipated sports NFT projects, NBA Top Shot, debuted in 2020. According to CryptoSlam, the collection made over $1 billion in sales.
NFT sales are still on track to surpass the $20 billion in volume recorded last year, even if demand for cryptocurrencies and NFTs have cooled due to a recent downturn in the broader crypto market. Celebrities, artists, and cultural icons have been using the space to communicate with their followers and develop a feeling of an online community.
The use of digital currencies in the sports industry, particularly in football, is becoming more and more widespread. Arsenal established a relationship with Unagi last month as part of their free-to-play game, where player cards could be acquired as NFTs.