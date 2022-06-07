Blockchain
Choise.com Announces Listing of Inplatform CHO Token on Uniswap
Choise.com, the MetaFi Ecosystem (CeFi /DeFi) based on Crypterium CeFi solutions and the Charism DeFi protocol, has announced the first listing of its CHO token on one of the world’s leading decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap.
The listing on Uniswap exchange was the first for CHO token. That said, given such high interest in the service, the token will be presented on other major exchanges in the coming weeks.
In support of the event, Choise.com launched a Trading Competition in which the top 50 participants, ranked by the number of completed trades (buy and sell) during the campaign period, will share a substantial reward of 100,000 CHO tokens. Besides, 50,000 CHO will be distributed among 250 randomly chosen traders.
In April 2022, Choise.com successfully completed funding rounds conducted on the Crypterium, SolRazr, OccamRazer and Bitbns launchpads, selling 100% of the announced CHO tokens for a total of $1.47 million. Later, the team presented the world’s first limited MetaFi NFT collection the entire volume of 1000 NFTs for a total of $160 000 was sold in the shortest possible time. In total, more than $1.6 million worth of allocations were purchased as part of open sales.
“We have very high hopes for the CHO token, as it goes to the heart of everything we do. Listing on Uniswap is an important step to ensure that the CHO token can reach as wide an audience as possible.” – Director of Strategy and Investments Choise.com Austin Kimm.
About Uniswap and Choise.com
Uniswap is the largest ecosystem with a protocol and one of the largest decentralized exchanges by daily trading volume. The trading platform is currently among the top-5 DeFi projects with the largest amount of funds blocked for their needs ($7.04 billion). The Uniswap
Protocol is an open-source protocol for providing liquidity and trading ERC20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for safe, accessible, and efficient exchange activity. The protocol is non-upgradable and designed to be censorship-resistant.
Choise.com is the innovative crypto solution in the world that combines all the benefits of CeFi and DeFi (centralised and decentralized finance) services in one system MetaFi. This bridge between CeFi and DeFi user bases will greatly simplify user exposure to DeFi products, making the process easy, reliable, and fool-proof. At the heart of Choise.com is a new, in-house DeFi ecosystem Charism, a suite of products (non-custodial wallet, cross-chain bridges, transaction builder, decentralized derivatives, and other solutions). The project is started by the Crypterium team which consists of 160+ professionals with a successful track record of CeFi products.
Blockchain
Cronos Launches $100 Million ‘Cronos Accelerator Program’ For Next-generation Blockchain Projects
As part of its ongoing ecosystem development efforts, Cronos has launched the $100 million Cronos Accelerator program. Cronos will now finance next-generation blockchain projects, a significant step forward for the company. To participate in the Cronos Accelerator Program, developers are given a $100,000 war chest for ten weeks to work on their projects.
The Cronos ecosystem is gaining traction in the blockchain realm at an impressive rate. The Cronos Accelerator Program will aid in the establishment of this ecosystem by bringing together developers and builders. The Accelerator announcement is a massive boon for blockchain startups at the seed-pre-seed stage. In the Cronos Accelerator Program, sophisticated DeFi, Web3 Gaming & Metaverse, and Infrastructure & Tooling are the main areas of concentration.
Projects selected into the Cronos Accelerator Program will be paired with industry mentors known for their expertise. Cronos Labs and other subject matter experts give weekly sessions as well. Various aspects of protocol construction will be addressed in these sessions. Top-tier partners in the Cronos Accelerator will provide funding, coaching, and seminars to help the Accelerator’s initiatives succeed. Partners include Mechanism Capital, Spartan Labs, IOSG, OK Blockchain, AP, and many more.
Ken Timsit, Managing Director – Cronos chain and Cronos Labs accelerator stated:
“Through Cronos Accelerator, we want to enhance the potential of projects that sincerely want to help grow the ecosystem by providing support in almost every area of their operations. In the current climate, it is more important than ever to put our heads down and start building aggressively. We are a top 10 blockchain via Total Value Locked at the moment, and are on track to reach the top 5 by the end of 2022.”
The following attributes describe the Cronos Accelerator Program:
- Cronos Labs offers seed investment options ranging from $100,000 to $300,000.
- An increase in grant money for security assessments, node services, and gas charges
- Opportunities to invest with established VCs
- Social media platforms, AMA webinars, and introductions to the rapidly expanding Cronos user community are provided for marketing assistance and access.
- Cronos Labs and industry mentors provide business advice.
- Mentorship and networking opportunities with industry luminaries are offered weekly.
- Fast-tracking with audit partners
- DeFi Wallet, Exchange, App, and NFT Marketplace inductions
According to Cronos VP Ella Qiang:
“After speaking with many projects in the industry, we realised that while many have high potential, they may not have all the tools they need to stand out and build sustainable tokenomics. We want to provide the necessary support for early stage projects and accelerate their growth on Cronos.”
The $100 million Cronos Labs Ecosystem Fund provides funding for the Cronos Accelerator Program. There will be an average of 10 startups in each of the three to four cohorts that will be held each year.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Market Cap Shed Over $120-B Last Month
The market value of Bitcoin dropped and was at roughly $605 billion at the end of May. BTC is currently trading below the $50,000 mark because of the bearish stance of the market.
Last month, Bitcoin was beaten to a bloody pulp with the crypto market crash, triggering the top crypto’s market value drop. And it’s not just the crypto that bore the brunt of the pounding. Other popular cryptocurrencies had the same fate.
But if you look at the good parts of a bad situation, BTC remains the king in terms of market cap in June 2022. The coin has concluded May with a market cap of $605.8 billion.
If you compare June stats with BTC’s May 1 opening day market value, you’ll see how it has declined by 17%. The May 1 trading value had a market cap of $732 billion and a trading volume commensurate to $27 billion.
Bitcoin Remains Bullish
Bitcoin had shed more than 50% of its value, which was seen at its all-time high in November 2021 before the crypto market spiraled downwards. Its fall was then followed by the fall of Terra, which has further maimed the crypto industry.
The bullish or weakened sentiment has spread fear and uncertainty among investors. A lot of investors panicked and withdrew their money.
Both BTC and Ethereum, the two leading digital assets in the crypto market, have slumped by more than 40% since November of 2021. BTC price has been highly volatile over the past couple of months, and investors feel the agitation.
On the brighter side, with crypto set at $29,000, investor confidence has been restored with the consolation that crypto has somehow stabilized.
More Fluctuations In The Coming Months?
On the other hand, experts believe that Bitcoin will face more fluctuations in the coming months. Sadly, the entire crypto market cap has been down by as much as 43% over the past two months. But, there is hope for the market to reclaim lost glory when specific metrics are met.
A bearish crypto market is not one that investors would like to venture into, but you have to take the good with the bad in the crypto space. A bearish stance has its benefits because it gives investors more time to assess their investments and check other projects that can go up once the prices climb again.
Bitcoin’s opening on May 1 bolstered to $37,713 and went further up with a monthly high of $39,789. It, however, tested low on May 12 at $26,350 on May 12, before it closed the month of May with a trading price of $31,792.
This gives BTC a 15% reduction between the opening and closing stats for the BTC price in May.
Featured image from Nairametrics, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Gala’s Web3 Game GRIT Now Easily Accessible to Epic Games Store’s 194M+ Players
Jackson, USA, 7th June, 2022, Chainwire
Gala Games, a pioneer in web3 entertainment, announced today that it is continuing to lead the way for blockchain games by publishing its titles on the Epic Games Store. With Epic Games Store’s more than 194 million users, Gala will bring web3 games to the masses, exposing millions of gamers to this new genre of entertainment and solidifying Gala’s place as the leader in the burgeoning Web3 games industry.
This announcement follows on the heels of a number of firsts and notable announcements for the Web3 company. Gala recently announced the first web3 first-person-shooter (FPS) by a AAA studio, launched the Gala Music platform, and announced the company’s upcoming launch of Spider Tanks, the world’s first NFT Esport.
“Epic is a pioneer and visionary in the video game industry. Gala Games’ titles being available on the Epic Game Store brings legitimacy to this new genre of gaming,” said John Osvald, President of Games at Gala Games. “Easy access to Web3 games is a turning point for those players who have not yet seen how digital ownership can enrich the gaming experience.”
Gala’s GRIT, a ride-or-die battle royale set in the Wild West, will be the inaugural blockchain game to be available on the Epic Games Store. GRIT is a core battle royale game built on the Unreal Engine with realistic physics and unique twists. Players need to saddle up, ride and fight through town, building the best poker hand from found weapons to make a killing. Every game of GRIT is different, from Train Chase mode to Golden Horse, and will test players’ skills and strategy against other players in epic showdowns and shootouts. Players face off against a gang of gunslingers with more than 400 old-school gun variations. Play modes include solo, duo, and squad. Showdowns take place on horseback to steam engine train tops, so players need to make sure their arsenal is ready for the deadly Calamity. Fans can wishlist the free game, launching later in 2022.
To celebrate Galaverse (June 6-9, 2022) starting today in Malta, Gala Games will be offering a special sale of “The Gunslinger Box”, which will unlock one of 10,000 GRIT avatars. Each character has its own specific perks and attributes that the owner can play as in-game. Attributes are generative and will provide a unique look to each character. Owners will be able to take with them in-game their preferred loadout of specific weapons’ skins, providing them an advantage over their counterparts. The sale starts today for Galaverse attendees and opens up gradually across the week: Node Owners get access on June 7th and Gala Gold on June 8th. The public will have “The Gunslinger Box” sale access on June 9th. Each group will have access to the sale for a duration of 12 hours.
“Here at Team GRIT we are invested in this new ecosystem and see all the value that Web3 can bring to the gameplay experience,” said Jon Mavor, Chief Technical Officer at Team GRIT. “We are excited to be working with Gala Games and by our presence on the Epic Games Store. Web3 will make players’ experiences in the Wild West even better.”
More details about GRIT will be revealed over the course of Galaverse, June 6 – 8 in Malta.
About Gala Games
Gala Games is a Web3 games company that uses decentralization, player ownership, and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world’s leader in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala.Games.
About Team Grit
Team GRIT is a new game development and publishing company established by veteran industry insiders Bob Berry and Jon Mavor, creators of Planetary Annihilation and Monday Night Combat. Based out of Seattle, the development team is committed to making fun and engaging titles that bring players together. Their first game, GRIT, is an Old West battle royale.
For more information visit
Game information – http://grit.game/
Company information – https://app.gala.games/
Join the conversation Discord @GalaGames.Chat
@GoGalaGames
Contacts
- Lizzie Oldfield
- Gala Games
- [email protected]
