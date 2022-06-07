Choise.com Announces Listing of Inplatform CHO Token on Uniswap

Choise.com, the MetaFi Ecosystem (CeFi /DeFi) based on Crypterium CeFi solutions and the Charism DeFi protocol, has announced the first listing of its CHO token on one of the world’s leading decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, Uniswap.

The listing on Uniswap exchange was the first for CHO token. That said, given such high interest in the service, the token will be presented on other major exchanges in the coming weeks.

In support of the event, Choise.com launched a Trading Competition in which the top 50 participants, ranked by the number of completed trades (buy and sell) during the campaign period, will share a substantial reward of 100,000 CHO tokens. Besides, 50,000 CHO will be distributed among 250 randomly chosen traders.

In April 2022, Choise.com successfully completed funding rounds conducted on the Crypterium, SolRazr, OccamRazer and Bitbns launchpads, selling 100% of the announced CHO tokens for a total of $1.47 million. Later, the team presented the world’s first limited MetaFi NFT collection the entire volume of 1000 NFTs for a total of $160 000 was sold in the shortest possible time. In total, more than $1.6 million worth of allocations were purchased as part of open sales.

“We have very high hopes for the CHO token, as it goes to the heart of everything we do. Listing on Uniswap is an important step to ensure that the CHO token can reach as wide an audience as possible.” – Director of Strategy and Investments Choise.com Austin Kimm.

About Uniswap and Choise.com

Uniswap is the largest ecosystem with a protocol and one of the largest decentralized exchanges by daily trading volume. The trading platform is currently among the top-5 DeFi projects with the largest amount of funds blocked for their needs ($7.04 billion). The Uniswap

Protocol is an open-source protocol for providing liquidity and trading ERC20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for safe, accessible, and efficient exchange activity. The protocol is non-upgradable and designed to be censorship-resistant.

Choise.com is the innovative crypto solution in the world that combines all the benefits of CeFi and DeFi (centralised and decentralized finance) services in one system MetaFi. This bridge between CeFi and DeFi user bases will greatly simplify user exposure to DeFi products, making the process easy, reliable, and fool-proof. At the heart of Choise.com is a new, in-house DeFi ecosystem Charism, a suite of products (non-custodial wallet, cross-chain bridges, transaction builder, decentralized derivatives, and other solutions). The project is started by the Crypterium team which consists of 160+ professionals with a successful track record of CeFi products.