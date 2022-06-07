News
Court upholds ‘terrorism’ sentencing of pipeline saboteur
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld an eight-year prison sentence for an environmental activist who tried to sabotage the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Jessica Reznicek pleaded guilty in June 2021 to a charge of conspiracy to damage an energy facility for vandalizing construction sites on the 1,200-mile (1,930-kilometer) pipeline in 2016 and 2017.
Iowa U.S. District Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger included a terrorism-related enhancement in her sentencing, finding that the crime was “calculated to influence or affect the conduct of government.” Reznicek appealed that enhancement, arguing that she was acting against a private company.
But the appeals court found that “any error was harmless” in Ebinger’s sentencing because the judge had noted she would have imposed the eight-year sentence regardless of the terrorism enhancement, the Des Moines Register reported.
An attorney for Reznicek declined to comment on the court’s decision.
Ruby Montoya, another activist who acted with Reznicek, has pleaded guilty to a charge in the incident. But she has attempted to withdraw that plea, arguing she was unfairly pressured into entering it.
Browns’ Deshaun Watson named in 24th lawsuit by massage therapists
HOUSTON — A 24th woman filed a civil lawsuit Monday alleging sexual misconduct by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is also awaiting possible discipline from the NFL.
The latest lawsuit was filed in Houston by attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing all 24 women.
“Lost in the media frenzy surrounding Deshaun Watson is that these are twenty-four strong, courageous women who, despite ridicule, legal shenanigans, and intense media scrutiny, continue to stand firm for what is right,” Buzbee said in a statement.
Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was with the Houston Texans.
The latest lawsuit makes similar allegations as the woman, a massage therapist, accuses Watson of assaulting and harassing her during an August 2020 session in her apartment. The woman alleges that during the massage session, Watson exposed himself and masturbated and “offered no apology or explanation for his conduct.”
The woman has quit being a massage therapist because of what happened to her and now suffers from depression and anxiety, according to the lawsuit.
Rusty Hardin, Watson’s lead attorney, said he could not immediately comment on the latest lawsuit.
“Our legal team has not had time to investigate this new filing and had not heard her name until today. Deshaun continues to deny he did anything inappropriate with any of the plaintiffs,” Hardin said in a statement Monday.
Hardin has previously said Watson had consensual sexual activity with three of the women and did not force any of his accusers to have sexual contact.
The first 22 lawsuits were filed in March and April of 2021, with the latest two being filed since two of the women detailed encounters with Watson while being interviewed on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.”
As the 24th lawsuit was being formally announced, Watson took part in the Browns’ charity golf outing in Rocky River, Ohio. Watson did not speak to the media.
Before Watson arrived at Westwood Country Club, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if the latest lawsuit causes the organization to revisit with the quarterback about his legal situation.
“With that, we’re trying to just be respectful of the process and let that take care of it,” Stefanski said.
Two separate Texas grand juries in March declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints stemming from the allegations.
But Watson could still be suspended if the NFL determines he violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The three-time Pro Bowler has been interviewed by league investigators, who will present their findings to disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month the investigation was nearing a conclusion.
League spokesman Brian McCarthy said there was no update on the investigation or any timeline.
“We will decline comment as the matter remains under review,” he said in an email to The Associated Press.
Watson has maintained his innocence, saying any sexual activity was consensual.
At his introductory news conference with the Browns in March, Watson denied any wrongdoing. “I’ve never assaulted or disrespected or harassed any woman in my life,” Watson said. “I’ve never done these things people are alleging.”
Stefanski said Monday the team is prepared to handle whatever the league decides.
“I think all along we’re just going to take those things day-by-day and when we have information, then we’ll act on said information,” he said.
Watson was traded from the Texans to Cleveland in March and then signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with his new team despite his ongoing legal problems.
Cleveland signed veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett to back up Watson. Baker Mayfield remains on the team, but the Browns are looking to trade the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.
Watson has been participating in the Browns’ offseason team activities, which will continue this week. The team has a mandatory minicamp scheduled from June 14-16.
___
AP Sports Writer Tom Withers reported from Cleveland.
Ravens sign TE Isaiah Likely to rookie contract; 7 draftees remain unsigned
The Ravens announced Monday that they’ve signed tight end Isaiah Likely to a rookie contract.
Likely, a fourth-round draft pick out of Coastal Carolina, is the Ravens’ fourth selection from the 2022 draft to finalize his deal. Center Tyler Linderbaum (first round), defensive tackle Travis Jones (third) and running back Tyler Badie (sixth) have also signed their rookie contracts.
Seven players remain unsigned as next week’s mandatory minicamp approaches: safety Kyle Hamilton (first round), outside linebacker David Ojabo (second), offensive tackle Daniel Faalele (third), cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (fourth), tight ends Charlie Kolar (fourth), punter Jordan Stout (fourth) and cornerback Damarion “Pepe” Williams (fourth).
Terms of Likely’s deal were not disclosed, but players taken in his draft slot (No. 139 overall) are expected to receive four-year deals worth about $4.2 million total.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Likely had 59 catches for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns last season for the Chanticleers. He finished with 133 catches for 2,050 yards and 25 touchdowns over his college career.
“I remember watching him on tape early on,” coach John Harbaugh said after he was picked in April. “It was just like, ‘Man, this guy is making plays all the time.’ He lines up as a receiver; he’s catching the ball as a wide receiver. He lines up at tight end. They motion him. They run him in boots … and he’s just really electric. He runs downfield. Sometimes he blocks people and knocks them off their feet downfield. It’s just an interesting guy, but you watch him, [and] it’s not like an obvious position fit; he’s just kind of a playmaker-type guy.”
()
Orlando Magic pre-draft profile: Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams
The Orlando Magic, owners of the Nos. 1, 32 and 35 picks in the NBA draft, will have multiple chances to add to their roster on June 23.
After kicking off a rebuild in March 2021, the Magic already have significant young talent. Orlando has nine players who were drafted in the first round since 2017 signed to contracts for the 2022-23 season.
Nonetheless, the Magic have clear needs after finishing 2021-22 with a 22-60 record.
As the roster stands, Orlando needs a 3-and-D wing/forward — with an emphasis on reliable 3-point shooting — who has good size and length for their position. The Magic also could use another big/center, depending on what happens with Mo Bamba’s restricted free agency.
After taking a step forward in their pre-draft evaluations during the mid-May NBA draft combine in Chicago, the Magic are hosting prospects for workouts ahead of the draft.
This story is part of a series on players the Magic either interviewed or worked out in Orlando:
Bryson Williams (Texas Tech)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 240 pounds | Age: 24 | Wingspan: 7-foot-2 1/4
2021-22 averages: 14.1 points (53.5% from the field — 57.5% on 2s, 41.7% on 3s), 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
Connection: Worked out for the Magic on May 31
Note: Just because a player is working out for a team doesn’t mean they’re a target to be drafted. A team not working out a prospect also doesn’t mean they won’t draft them. Six pre-draft prospects are allowed on the court at a time and aren’t allowed on the court with NBA players. Some players sought feedback from NBA teams ahead of the June 1 deadline college players have to decide whether they’ll stay in the draft or withdraw and keep any remaining collegiate eligibility.
The buzz: College journeyman who had his best season with the Red Raiders. A former 3-star prospect in the 2016 recruiting class, Williams spent his first two seasons with Fresno State before transferring to UTEP. Redshirted the 2018-19 season because of transferring. Played two years with the Miners and used an additional year of eligibility to play for Texas Tech. Earned All-Big 12 first-team honors with the Red Raiders, who lost to Duke in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet Sixteen.
Scouting report: Strong, long and mature forward. Effective in the post because of his length and touch around the rim. Active on the offensive boards, averaging 1.6 offensive rebounds for his collegiate career. Expanded his jump-shot range, making 40 of his 96 3s last season after making 51 of 159 3s in his previous four seasons. Improved free-throw percentage (79.9% over his last three seasons) indicates the improvements are legitimate. Outside of the occasional post up, someone who’ll score within the flow of the offense instead of looking to create their own shot. Isn’t someone who handles the ball a lot. Defensively, did better with guarding quicker players.
Fit: Williams would be one of the Magic’s older players after spending six years in college. There may be a limited upside because of his age. He was in the same high school graduating class as Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac, who are entering their sixth seasons in the NBA. Williams isn’t projected to be drafted but he could become a forward who’s a reliable outside shooter and a smart positional defender.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
