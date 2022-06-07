Blockchain
Cronos Launches $100 Million ‘Cronos Accelerator Program’ For Next-generation Blockchain Projects
As part of its ongoing ecosystem development efforts, Cronos has launched the $100 million Cronos Accelerator program. Cronos will now finance next-generation blockchain projects, a significant step forward for the company. To participate in the Cronos Accelerator Program, developers are given a $100,000 war chest for ten weeks to work on their projects.
The Cronos ecosystem is gaining traction in the blockchain realm at an impressive rate. The Cronos Accelerator Program will aid in the establishment of this ecosystem by bringing together developers and builders. The Accelerator announcement is a massive boon for blockchain startups at the seed-pre-seed stage. In the Cronos Accelerator Program, sophisticated DeFi, Web3 Gaming & Metaverse, and Infrastructure & Tooling are the main areas of concentration.
Projects selected into the Cronos Accelerator Program will be paired with industry mentors known for their expertise. Cronos Labs and other subject matter experts give weekly sessions as well. Various aspects of protocol construction will be addressed in these sessions. Top-tier partners in the Cronos Accelerator will provide funding, coaching, and seminars to help the Accelerator’s initiatives succeed. Partners include Mechanism Capital, Spartan Labs, IOSG, OK Blockchain, AP, and many more.
Ken Timsit, Managing Director – Cronos chain and Cronos Labs accelerator stated:
“Through Cronos Accelerator, we want to enhance the potential of projects that sincerely want to help grow the ecosystem by providing support in almost every area of their operations. In the current climate, it is more important than ever to put our heads down and start building aggressively. We are a top 10 blockchain via Total Value Locked at the moment, and are on track to reach the top 5 by the end of 2022.”
The following attributes describe the Cronos Accelerator Program:
- Cronos Labs offers seed investment options ranging from $100,000 to $300,000.
- An increase in grant money for security assessments, node services, and gas charges
- Opportunities to invest with established VCs
- Social media platforms, AMA webinars, and introductions to the rapidly expanding Cronos user community are provided for marketing assistance and access.
- Cronos Labs and industry mentors provide business advice.
- Mentorship and networking opportunities with industry luminaries are offered weekly.
- Fast-tracking with audit partners
- DeFi Wallet, Exchange, App, and NFT Marketplace inductions
According to Cronos VP Ella Qiang:
“After speaking with many projects in the industry, we realised that while many have high potential, they may not have all the tools they need to stand out and build sustainable tokenomics. We want to provide the necessary support for early stage projects and accelerate their growth on Cronos.”
The $100 million Cronos Labs Ecosystem Fund provides funding for the Cronos Accelerator Program. There will be an average of 10 startups in each of the three to four cohorts that will be held each year.
Bitcoin Market Cap Shed Over $120-B Last Month
The market value of Bitcoin dropped and was at roughly $605 billion at the end of May. BTC is currently trading below the $50,000 mark because of the bearish stance of the market.
Last month, Bitcoin was beaten to a bloody pulp with the crypto market crash, triggering the top crypto’s market value drop. And it’s not just the crypto that bore the brunt of the pounding. Other popular cryptocurrencies had the same fate.
But if you look at the good parts of a bad situation, BTC remains the king in terms of market cap in June 2022. The coin has concluded May with a market cap of $605.8 billion.
If you compare June stats with BTC’s May 1 opening day market value, you’ll see how it has declined by 17%. The May 1 trading value had a market cap of $732 billion and a trading volume commensurate to $27 billion.
Suggested Reading | Crypto Community Sees Nearly 80% Upside For Ethereum By End Of June
Bitcoin Remains Bullish
Bitcoin had shed more than 50% of its value, which was seen at its all-time high in November 2021 before the crypto market spiraled downwards. Its fall was then followed by the fall of Terra, which has further maimed the crypto industry.
The bullish or weakened sentiment has spread fear and uncertainty among investors. A lot of investors panicked and withdrew their money.
Both BTC and Ethereum, the two leading digital assets in the crypto market, have slumped by more than 40% since November of 2021. BTC price has been highly volatile over the past couple of months, and investors feel the agitation.
On the brighter side, with crypto set at $29,000, investor confidence has been restored with the consolation that crypto has somehow stabilized.
More Fluctuations In The Coming Months?
On the other hand, experts believe that Bitcoin will face more fluctuations in the coming months. Sadly, the entire crypto market cap has been down by as much as 43% over the past two months. But, there is hope for the market to reclaim lost glory when specific metrics are met.
A bearish crypto market is not one that investors would like to venture into, but you have to take the good with the bad in the crypto space. A bearish stance has its benefits because it gives investors more time to assess their investments and check other projects that can go up once the prices climb again.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Records 1st Weekly Green Candle In 3 Months – A Start Of A Bull Run?
Bitcoin’s opening on May 1 bolstered to $37,713 and went further up with a monthly high of $39,789. It, however, tested low on May 12 at $26,350 on May 12, before it closed the month of May with a trading price of $31,792.
This gives BTC a 15% reduction between the opening and closing stats for the BTC price in May.
Featured image from Nairametrics, chart from TradingView.com
Gala’s Web3 Game GRIT Now Easily Accessible to Epic Games Store’s 194M+ Players
Jackson, USA, 7th June, 2022, Chainwire
Gala Games, a pioneer in web3 entertainment, announced today that it is continuing to lead the way for blockchain games by publishing its titles on the Epic Games Store. With Epic Games Store’s more than 194 million users, Gala will bring web3 games to the masses, exposing millions of gamers to this new genre of entertainment and solidifying Gala’s place as the leader in the burgeoning Web3 games industry.
This announcement follows on the heels of a number of firsts and notable announcements for the Web3 company. Gala recently announced the first web3 first-person-shooter (FPS) by a AAA studio, launched the Gala Music platform, and announced the company’s upcoming launch of Spider Tanks, the world’s first NFT Esport.
“Epic is a pioneer and visionary in the video game industry. Gala Games’ titles being available on the Epic Game Store brings legitimacy to this new genre of gaming,” said John Osvald, President of Games at Gala Games. “Easy access to Web3 games is a turning point for those players who have not yet seen how digital ownership can enrich the gaming experience.”
Gala’s GRIT, a ride-or-die battle royale set in the Wild West, will be the inaugural blockchain game to be available on the Epic Games Store. GRIT is a core battle royale game built on the Unreal Engine with realistic physics and unique twists. Players need to saddle up, ride and fight through town, building the best poker hand from found weapons to make a killing. Every game of GRIT is different, from Train Chase mode to Golden Horse, and will test players’ skills and strategy against other players in epic showdowns and shootouts. Players face off against a gang of gunslingers with more than 400 old-school gun variations. Play modes include solo, duo, and squad. Showdowns take place on horseback to steam engine train tops, so players need to make sure their arsenal is ready for the deadly Calamity. Fans can wishlist the free game, launching later in 2022.
To celebrate Galaverse (June 6-9, 2022) starting today in Malta, Gala Games will be offering a special sale of “The Gunslinger Box”, which will unlock one of 10,000 GRIT avatars. Each character has its own specific perks and attributes that the owner can play as in-game. Attributes are generative and will provide a unique look to each character. Owners will be able to take with them in-game their preferred loadout of specific weapons’ skins, providing them an advantage over their counterparts. The sale starts today for Galaverse attendees and opens up gradually across the week: Node Owners get access on June 7th and Gala Gold on June 8th. The public will have “The Gunslinger Box” sale access on June 9th. Each group will have access to the sale for a duration of 12 hours.
“Here at Team GRIT we are invested in this new ecosystem and see all the value that Web3 can bring to the gameplay experience,” said Jon Mavor, Chief Technical Officer at Team GRIT. “We are excited to be working with Gala Games and by our presence on the Epic Games Store. Web3 will make players’ experiences in the Wild West even better.”
More details about GRIT will be revealed over the course of Galaverse, June 6 – 8 in Malta.
About Gala Games
Gala Games is a Web3 games company that uses decentralization, player ownership, and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of presale or beta play, Gala is quickly becoming the world’s leader in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala.Games.
About Team Grit
Team GRIT is a new game development and publishing company established by veteran industry insiders Bob Berry and Jon Mavor, creators of Planetary Annihilation and Monday Night Combat. Based out of Seattle, the development team is committed to making fun and engaging titles that bring players together. Their first game, GRIT, is an Old West battle royale.
For more information visit
Game information – http://grit.game/
Company information – https://app.gala.games/
Join the conversation Discord @GalaGames.Chat
@GoGalaGames
Contacts
- Lizzie Oldfield
- Gala Games
- [email protected]
Polygon (MATIC) Price Falls Short Of Reaching Full Potential Despite Recent Developments
The recent trend for Polygon (MATIC) has followed a negative pattern, raising more concern within the industry. Within the midst of the 2022 extended cryptocurrency market correction, MATIC has a consistent bearish overview. From its value of $2.92 on December 27, 2021, the token has fallen by over 60%.
Volatility remains one of the significant characteristics of cryptocurrency that has generated mixed opinions within the virtual space. It creates the basis on which the profitability of the assets stands. Also, it could form the foundation for the collapse of a previously growing project despite its record.
With the overturn of activities, the Polygon network would depend on new motivating development to revive its downtrend. So, it has launched its NFT Minter new version that allows users to create NFTs using customizable functionalities. Also, this NFT execution comes with no gas fees for all customers.
The network-integrated several functionalities within the Minter, such as using ERC-1155 and ERC-721 standards, regular NFTs, and Soulbound. Also, Polygon’s team is concluding its plan for the release of a wholesome minting API. In addition, it has the Unity SDK integration launch and the expansion of batch support.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Dominates Derivatives Market To End May On A High Note
Polygon is trying to pry further with the crypto space with its move. More people regard the option of mining with gas fees to be very appealing both for intending users and existing coin holders. The evidence comes with the increased investment in MATIC from ETH wallet holders.
The Polygon network has experienced an increase in its customer base through the elaborate gaming and NFT adoption. It recorded up to 45.5 increase in its NFT marketplace – OpenSea in 2021. But the present outturn in 2022 shows a different storyline for the project.
Hope For Polygon To Recover Previous Losses
From the Dune Analytics record, you can make a comparison for ETH wallets with MATIC tokens as of June 1 and May 1. The former shows a significant peak than those from the latter. A minimum of 35,309 ETH wallets now have over 1,000 MATIC coins. Also, a minimum of 134,078 ETH wallets hold more than 100 MATIC coins.
Another significant positivity is through its Proof-of-Stake (PoS), the top Ethereum commit chain. The Polygon PoS Chain records a rise in its total number of unique addresses.
By using this Chain, customers could do a lot of activities like token swapping, market predictions, playing games, and others. The Chain made a single-day addition of more than 2.5 million new addresses in September 2021. Since then, there has been a progressive increase in Polygon’s unique addresses.
Related Reading | Institutional Investors Turn To Competitors As Ethereum Tumbles
Through the bearish trend of Polygon, about 98% of its users might have suffered some losses. However, they still believe in the viability of the project. It’s of interest to note the number of unique addresses on a network is not equivalent to its users. Some users create multiple addresses to suit their preferences.
Presently, Polygon has gone through a new 1% correction, bringing the price of MATIC to $0.62 at the time of writing.
Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
