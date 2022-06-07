Blockchain
Crypto Community Sees Nearly 80% Upside For Ethereum By End Of June
The crypto crash can be unnerving, but the crypto community sustains its bullish position for the Ethereum (ETH) price by June 30, 2002. They are projecting it to soar by 78% at the end of the month.
The CoinMarketCap community has predicted ETH will trade at $3,140 at the end of the month. This latest project has accumulated over 15,362 votes and an accuracy record hitting 65%.
Hence, when you compare the current value of ETH, which is at $1,758, to the projected value of the crypto community, an increment of $1,382, or equivalent to 78.59%, is apparent.
Suggested Reading | Bitcoin Records 1st Weekly Green Candle In 3 Months – A Start Of A Bull Run?
On the flip side, over 8,442 crypto community members had a lower target for ETH, with a trading value hovering at $2,982 by June 30, which projects a spike of $1,224.6 or roughly 69.66% in comparison to its current price.
ETH Shifting From PoW to PoS
Ethereum has been gaining momentum in terms of investor interest and trading value. The shift of Ethereum from proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake mechanism may be at play. The transition mapped out for ETH is bound to improve its speed, scalability, performance, and efficiency.
With the proof-of-stake mechanism, stakers are responsible for validating each transaction. Staking would be equivocal to a deposit of 32 ETH that will activate the validator software.
With the transition to PoS, users get to save from gas fees, which is one weakness of the PoW mechanism with its high gas fees. In addition, it also has a reduced carbon footprint.
On the other hand, ETH blockchain dominance is weakening because of other NFTs moving to other blockchains with lower fees. But, it’s important to note that even though Solana is coming on strong for this quarter, ETH remains on top of the food chain as of this writing.
ETH total market cap at $211 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Bitcoin Pulling ETH By 5%
While ETH has been in a depressive state in 2022, it’s gaining traction and has surpassed the $1.8k mark, and is shooting next for $2k. However, the surge may be related to ETH’s dependence on Bitcoin as the top cryptocurrency has also had an upward trend of 5%.
ETH balances on different crypto platforms have also moved up by 550,459 ETH since May, or roughly $950 million in the total value of inflows into crypto exchanges.
ETH’s correction may be the result of these factors at play. But, it’s mission-critical to always focus on the long game.
Suggested Reading | Ethereum Loses $1800 Handle – Will Bear Market Pull ETH Down Deeper?
Featured image from TIME, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Singapore’s Cake DeFi Pays Record US$317 Million in Rewards to Customers
Singapore, Singapore, 7th June, 2022, Chainwire
Cake DeFi, the fastest-growing Singapore-based Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform, celebrated its third anniversary today with a key milestone. The company announced that it has paid out over US$317 million in rewards as of end Q1 2022 while continuing to see robust business growth of an average of almost 90% quarter-on-quarter since 2019.
“Our third anniversary is an important milestone for us. Despite the recent downturn in crypto prices, we have continued to experience tremendous growth in the past three years. We are now one of the fastest-growing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms in Asia. This is only made possible by relentlessly creating value for our customers – we paid out a staggering US$317 million in rewards in just three years. We achieved this by creating a safe and secure one-stop platform for consumers to easily access DeFi services. The next stage of our growth will come from building access to DeFi and Web3 not just for consumers, but for businesses as well. It is our ambition to list Cake DeFi on a public stock exchange in the near future. We were offered a SPAC merger at US$1.5 billion but we had turned it down earlier in the year,” said Dr Julian Hosp, CEO and Co-Founder of Cake DeFi.
Since its launch in 2019, Cake DeFi has been committed to its mission of enhancing financial inclusion and advocating the responsible investment of crypto assets to generate passive income. With over US$1 billion of total customer assets on the platform and close to a million registered users, Cake DeFi aims to continue helping both experienced and new investors generate returns on their cryptocurrencies and digital assets safely and securely.
Headquartered in Singapore, Cake DeFi is a key player in the DeFi community and continues to actively align its development with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)’s greater vision, to develop Singapore’s crypto and decentralized ecosystem, unlock new economic value, enhance financial inclusion, and enable more seamless and efficient financial services. Cake DeFi is a member of the Singapore FinTech Association’s Web 3.0 subcommittee and an industry member of ACCESS’ Virtual Asset Payments Group. Earlier this year, Cake DeFi also launched a US$100 million venture capital arm to accelerate start-ups in the Web3, eSports, gaming and Fintech spaces.
Cake DeFi today also announced that the company is committing a further US$1 million to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives to support the development of a sustainable DeFi ecosystem as well as local CSR programs.
This year, Cake DeFi will partner SportCares to enable vulnerable individuals to experience and reap the benefits of sport by instilling confidence and elevating one’s outlook to life. The partnership with SportSG will focus on a sport-based development programme using basketball, paired with volunteering opportunities and enrichment workshops.
Cake DeFi also today announced that it had reached a licensing milestone in the EU and is now authorized to conduct services for exchanging cryptocurrency, and providing and administering cryptocurrency custodial wallets in Lithuania. This is a key step and will facilitate Cake DeFi’s cryptocurrency registration and authorisation in other EEA member states and for future conversion into an EU-wide cryptocurrency authorisation when the EU Markets in Crypto-assets (MiCA) Regulations become effective.
Cake DeFi currently holds an exemption under the Payment Services (Exemption for Specified Period) Regulations 2019 granted by the MAS which allows it to continue operating in and from Singapore while the MAS is processing its license application to conduct digital payment token services.
U-Zyn Chua, CTO and Co-Founder of Cake DeFi said, “R&D is in the DNA of any good tech firm. Our R&D arm Birthday Research makes up a third of our company’s strength and was formed to develop best-in-class blockchain innovations to drive the evolution of Web3. These innovations will in turn create more value for our customers with market-leading products in the DeFi space. In the coming quarters, users can look forward to a revolutionary DeFi product that will bring unbeatable yields to the industry. And as we integrate more blockchains into our platform, we will be able to deliver even more sophisticated DeFi products to our users. ”
About Cake DeFi
Cake DeFi is a fully transparent, highly innovative fintech platform dedicated to providing access to decentralized financial services and applications by enabling users to generate returns from their crypto and digital assets. It is operated and registered in Singapore and subject to applicable laws and regulations in Singapore.
By enabling and empowering its users to harness the potential of DeFi, Cake DeFi aims to educate and inform people around the world on crypto and DeFi in a simple, easy to understand and hassle-free manner.
Contacts
- Leticia Chua
- [email protected]
Blockchain
Thales Announces the Launch of Its New Referral Program
Madrid, Spain, 7th June, 2022, Chainwire
Thales announces the launch of its new referral program
Thales, an innovative DeFi protocol dedicated to parimutuel markets, has announced the launch of its affiliate referral campaign.
The affiliate program will create on-chain incentives to gather new users, allowing them to earn by generating a referral link and sharing it with friends, traders, and potential buyers. The program is an excellent opportunity to benefit from others’ trading volume while helping Thales expand its ecosystem with novel parimutuel markets, increased volume, and brand exposure.
Referral Program Details
By sharing their referral link, users will receive an equivalent of 50% of the trading fee (1% of total volume) from each trade the new user they onboarded executes.
Funds generated through the referral program are automatically deposited in users’ wallets in the form of sUSD, the stablecoin of the Synthetix ecosystem.
As a way to kick off the referral program and further gamify its protocol, Thales is distributing a total of 20,000 $OP tokens among participants who make it to the top of the affiliate leaderboard. Thus, on top of a percentage of trades made by referrals, users will also have the chance to gain exposure to the $OP token.
About Thales
Named after a historical Greek philosopher, Thales is a multi-chain protocol that allows the creation of simple positioning markets. It was created originally on Ethereum and now operates on the Optimism and Polygon blockchains.
The team behind Thales aims to explore a new frontier in on-chain derivatives, allowing users to create their own parimutuel market where others can take positions through its unique and capital-efficient architecture, Thales offers probability-based pricing with fully collateralized positions so the exact profit/loss of any position is calculated beforehand.
All markets are fully collateralized and backed by a liquidity pool, which guarantees payouts for winners and staking opportunities for THALES holders with added OP token incentives as well. Thales also leverages Chainlink oracle services to provide the most accurate and reliable information to its markets.
Looking ahead
Thales Automatic Market Makers (AMM) have gathered over $2 million in volume since its launch. While the exotic markets are all about taking positions based on real-life outcomes, the Thales markets allow all-or-nothing tokenized UP, DOWN, IN, and OUT positions to be taken based on crypto assets’ performance.
The Thales DAO is now looking to grow its reach with an aggressive marketing campaign, a new affiliate program, and the addition of a new market fully dedicated to sports (Overtime Sports Markets).
For more information about the potential of its non-custodial parimutuel markets, check the official documentation and their socials on Discord, Telegram, and Twitter.
For more information visit the Thales Walkthrough video.
Contacts
CEO
- Thales
- Thales Markets
- [email protected]
- Spartan
- [email protected]
Blockchain
Israel’s Most Prominent VC Pitango Launches First Labs Investment DAO to Bridge Web2 and Web3
Tel Aviv, Israel, 7th June, 2022, Chainwire
Top web2 VC Pitango has launched First Labs, a thesis-driven web3 lab designed to bridge the traditional economy and web3. Israel’s leading venture capital firm, Pitango operates seed and early venture fund Pitango First. The latter has now masterminded First Labs, which incorporates Israel’s first investment DAO to support the needs of web3 investors, entrepreneurs and developers.
First Labs will support investment in early stage companies utilizing web3 technologies including blockchain, tokenization, NFTs, and metaverses. It will identify ventures that have sustainable growth models through equity and/or token-based investments. More than just a web3 investment fund, First Labs will provide the mentoring to help projects realize their potential by introducing them to its extensive partner network.
Ayal Itzkovitz, Managing Partner at PItango First: “We’ve been involved in the crypto space in the last five years and have been following it closely. We believe that the time is ripe to bring the VC and crypto native community together in a new, modern, and relevant vehicle that will foster innovation and support sustainable venture building in the Web 3.0 space”
In keeping with the democratic, community-centric principles that underpin web3, First Labs will operate a novel investment DAO, known as First DAO. Founding members of the DAO include Aviv Barzilay, core members of the Pitango First team, and leading blockchain figures including Tomer Weiss, Amit Peled, Oren De-lange and MarketAcross partners Nadav Dekner, Elad Mor, and Itai Elizur
Aviv Barzilay, Head of First Labs said: “From liquidity mining to token engineering, First Labs is designed to answer the unique needs of the crypto space. Our platform will allow founders and community members to connect, and will empower web2 companies to make the leap into web3 with confidence. Having partnered with top crypto-native companies and domain experts, First Labs has the expertise to unlock the web3 universe and everything it has to offer.”
Despite the vast potential that web3 holds for fostering highly engaged communities, centred around asset ownership, tokenization, virtual worlds, and global access, it remains isolated from the traditional tech world. First Labs will aim to bridge this divide, onboarding web2 companies to the fast-growing space while making it easier for investors to identify the first wave of web3 unicorns.
First DAO will incorporate the structure of a decentralised autonomous organisation over time, gradually assigning stewardship to its community. Having exited stealth mode today, First Labs intends to launch its first program to accelerate web3 teams within two months. Its community members will play a pivotal role in advancing the developments of ideas and concepts around the projects it supports in the First Labs Program
About Pitango
Pitango First is the seed and early stage fund of Pitango. An Israeli VC, we’ve invested in more than 20 companies in the last two years and have 40 active companies in our portfolio including four unicorns: Graphcore, PsiQuantum, Optibus, and Drivenets. We leverage the vast Pitango portfolio of almost 100 active companies and about 200 alumni companies to drive strategic alliances for our companies. Learn more: https://www.pitango.com/
About First Labs
First Labs is a web3 venture lab bridging web2 and web3. The creation of Pitango First, First Labs is focused on three main pillars: the community, its projects, and connectivity between the traditional economy and the crypto space. The investment activity of First Labs will be managed by First DAO, an investment DAO tasked with identifying outstanding web3 startups. To join the First Labs waitlist, go to: first-labs.xyz
Contacts
- Itai Elizur
- [email protected]
Wednesday On Netflix: When Will It Premiere In 2022? What Else To Know?
Crypto Community Sees Nearly 80% Upside For Ethereum By End Of June
Top 10 Treks For Trekkers In India For Month Of July
More Than Terrorism Insurance: Child Talk
Singapore’s Cake DeFi Pays Record US$317 Million in Rewards to Customers
Baby Fever On Netflix: What To Know About It Before It Premiers On June 8?
Understand a Property’s Cap Rate
The 75th Annual Tony Awards: What All To Know Before It Premieres On June 12?
How to Choose a Commercial Cleaning Service
Buried In Barstow 2 Release Date
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
3 Secret Shopping Tips that People Love to Use at ALDI
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News15 hours ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance3 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News3 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022