Dave Hyde: Pat Riley explains perfectly what Heat Culture means in challenging Tyler Herro
The essence of Pat Riley came in a simple answer Monday. People always wonder what he does, how he leads, and what this idea of “Heat Culture” means, if anything.
Riley sat in a blue shirt for his annual post-mortem on the Miami Heat season. Some things are a given in this summer ritual. He’s asked each year about retiring and, at 77, said, “I have an obligation to finish this build.”
He’s asked about a big trade — of getting that whale — and he said, “Do we need another [star]? If there’s one out here, throw him to me.”
Riley also praised this season, but still suffered from that Game 7 loss to Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.
“The dragon hasn’t actually left my body from that loss,” he said. “I saw, stunned. I was stunned. I was frustrated. I was angry. I’m working past that.”
All that’s who Riley is, but not the essence I’m talking about. That came in a simple answer when asked about various players and possibilities for next season
He was asked about Tyler Herro’s stated desire to start. There are a dozen ways to answer that, from a neutral, “I’d be disappointed if he didn’t want that,” to an agreeing, “Tyler had a great year and has a great future with us.”
Here’s how Riley answered it:
“If he wants to start, go earn it,” he said.
Leadership starts with simple statements like that. You want to know how to set a team’s tone? How to define an organization’s culture?
Herro, the reining NBA Sixth Man of the Year, is 22. He can’t be the one dictating terms, Riley was demanding but not demeaning. He pointed to Herro’s 20.7-point scoring average as a good step, but …
“I don’t think he’s here yet as a full time complete player,” Riley said. “He can score on floaters, pull-up [3-pointers]. The next step for him, if you want to win a championship and you want to be a starter, you really have to become a two-way player today.
“You have to improve certain areas of your game. We all know teams will put a target on Tyler because [of his defense]. I saw him improve on defense this year. He [has] great feet, quick feet. He just needs to get stronger, put on 10 pounds of muscle mass.
“As far as being a starter, we will see in October. Come to training camp and win it. It’s something you earn. Sometimes it’s that easy.”
Sometimes you find what an organization stands for in simple questions, too. Riley wasn’t done there. He was now moving on to the importance of defensive play — and lack of excuses.
“We hang our hat on that,” he said. “I’m not going to say we lost a game because we had some horrendous 3-point shooting or someone missed a [3-point attempt]. If you don’t defend, if you don’t guard in transition, if you don’t defend by rebound, by taking charges and getting loose balls, then you’re always going to blame it on shooting.”
There, in a couple of minutes, Riley reminded you what his organization is built on, what expectations are for his players. Lots of teams think words don’t really matter. Riley’s career says they do.
“No rebounds, no rings,” he told his Los Angeles Lakers.” “Fifteen strong,” he defined his first Heat championship team. “Play eight, use seven, trust six,” he explained his playoff coaching idea.
Now he told Herro in simple terms to go work for what he wants. Coach Erik Spoelstra does the heavy lifting, day to day, and if there’s no big trade coming this summer you see how they’ll try to take the next step.
Spoelstra and his staff will develop their players. He said just last week they know what they’re doing in this department. They showed it this year, too.
Look at an undrafted, small-salaried player they developed in Max Strus. He was one of the great finds this season. The Heat weren’t married to playing Duncan Robinson, who they paid $16.9 million this year, over Strus, who earned $1.8 million.
Bam Adebayo keeps taking steps each year. Strus and Gabe Vincent were uncovered this year. Herro is improving. There’s the take-a-breath advice to everyone thinking the Heat hit their limit this year without a big trade. Look at how they develop players. Listen, too, as they talk to them.
Herro wants to start?
Beat out Strus.
Earn it, Riley said, showing his essence and once again defining what his organization’s culture stands for.
Incumbent bows out of Washington County Commission race featuring two state lawmakers
Washington County Commissioner Wayne Johnson has decided against running for re-election after a second retiring state lawmaker joined the race.
Johnson, who filed for re-election last week, withdrew after learning he’d be going against Keith Franke, a Republican state representative from St. Paul Park. Johnson also endorsed Franke for the seat.
“Keith has shown during his time at the House that he knows how to work with both sides of the aisle, which is critical for a successful commissioner,” Johnson said Monday. “His dedication to working for his community, along with being a business owner himself, gives him the experience needed to help both homeowners and business owners in our district.”
Franke, the owner of Park Café and Franke’s Corner Bar, has served in the House since 2016 and is a former St. Paul Park mayor.
Also running for the District 4 seat are state Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, and St. Paul Park resident Brandon A. Lara.
Johnson joined the county board in a 2018 special election after serving on the Cottage Grove City Council. The seat was open because Bigham was elected to the Senate in a previous special election; she was re-elected in 2020.
Bigham also served in the House from 2007-2011 and has been on the Cottage Grove City Council.
Johnson said a fight over the location of the Park Grove Library, which is part of the Washington County Library system, also contributed to his decision not to run for re-election. Cottage Grove Mayor Myron Bailey and other city officials wanted the library to be part of a new $42 million community center in a more central part of the city, but voters in November rejected a referendum to build the community center.
“I felt the library should stay at its current location to serve the community who needed it most,” Johnson said. “I felt I did not have the support of the administration and mayor of Cottage Grove, and I knew it would be very hard to serve our district without it.”
Bailey said it was up to the county board to decide where the library would be located. “If they decided to keep it at its current location, that was fine with us,” he said.
The Cottage Grove City Council passed a resolution earlier this year, at Johnson’s request, stating the city would support keeping the library at its current location, said Bailey, who is endorsing Bigham for county board.
Chef Yia Vang’s Vinai holding summer ‘residency’ in Mpls
Have you been patiently waiting for Vinai, chef Yia Vang’s upscale Hmong restaurant in Northeast Minneapolis, to open?
Yeah, us, too.
And although the project is taking much longer than anticipated — the team cites the pandemic and building delays — Vang is teaming up with event and cocktail space Steady Pour in Northeast Minneapolis for a special residency this summer.
Ticketed dinners — at a cost of $120 per person, plus service charge and tax — will be offered on weekends in June through August. The rotating menu will be based on the expected style for the brick-and-mortar version of Vinai, which is expected to open soon.
The menu will change about every 3 weeks and will consist of 5 courses. Steady Pour will serve their signature drinks alongside inventive new cocktails to complement each course.
The events follow a similar and successful four-night pop-up at Steady Pour this spring.
“This residency is not just a preview of the Vinai menu,” Vang said in a news release. “This residency is not a pop-up. This residency is Vinai. Vinai has never been about a specific building or even location. Vinai is a love letter to my parents,” he said.
Vang was honored as a semifinalist for the James Beard Foundation awards this year, despite his only restaurant at the time being Union Hmong Kitchen, a stall at the Minneapolis food hall Graze Provisions + Libations.
For more information or to purchase tickets, go to vinaimn.com/vinai-residency.
Heat’s Pat Riley sets challenge for Kyle Lowry, ‘I think he can be in better shape’
As Pat Riley summed up his team’s ride through the 2021-22 NBA season, the thrust Monday at FTX Arena from the Miami Heat president was of his players being better versions of themselves going forward.
He spoke of Tyler Herro needing strides on the defensive end, Bam Adebayo being more aggressive on the offensive end, of Duncan Robinson and Max Strus not settling for being solely 3-point shooters, of Omer Yurtseven putting in another summer of growth.
For others, such as Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker, it was about staying true to what they delivered in the team’s run within one game of the NBA Finals.
And then there were his thoughts about veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, last summer’s prime offseason addition, and how the 36-year-old former All-Star limped to the finish with a strained hamstring, never quite in the type of conditioning Riley has stressed during his 27-season stewardship of the franchise.
“I do think that he can be in better shape next year,” Riley said not necessarily in a tone of admonishment, but more in the voice of setting an action plan. “We’ll address it and we’ll try to help him as best as we can. Because it’s not easy, when you get a little bit older.”
In many ways, the Heat hitched their short-term salary-cap future to Lowry with their three-year, $85 million free-agency offer in the August sign-and-trade agreement with the Toronto Raptors that sent out Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa.
Now the Heat have Lowry on the books for $28.3 million next season and $29.7 million in 2023-24, all fully guaranteed.
Playing largely as a facilitator during the regular season, Lowry helped lift the Heat to the No. 1 playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. But three games into the playoffs, he strained his left hamstring, scoring six or fewer points in four of his seven remaining postseason appearances.
“It’s not easy, when you get a little bit older,” Riley said.
Riley started by first noting the challenges of the season, including adjusting to a core largely intact from the previous season, as well as 13 games missed at midseason due to a family emergency.
“Kyle had a challenging year for a lot of reasons, and I don’t have to get into ‘em,” Riley said. “They’re personal. They’re other things. But he had a challenging year with the move and everything, and earlier in the season he had some injuries, missed some time. There were some personal issues.
“But, look it, the bottom line with me and for me, as far as hoping that you can get the most out of the player, and I don’t have to go back and talk about it, is that you’ve got to be in world-class shape. You just have to be. And that is something, as you get older, there is a point of diminishing return as you get a little bit older. When you’re younger, you can do things in spite of that. I’m not saying that when he was younger he wasn’t in the kind of condition that he was in this year.”
A week earlier, in summing up his team’s season, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “I think Kyle will come back in the next training camp in the best shape of his career.”
Monday, Riley said he appreciated that Lowry’s solid build is what has allowed him to thrive defensively with his 6-foot frame, and why that has to be taken into account, as well.
“Because he plays the game in a manner where he needs his strength and his size,” Riley said. “He’s not Tyler Herro. He’s not that lean kind of guy. But I think he can be in better shape. And I do believe that the pain of losing and the reminders that you send out about this might change his mind a little bit.”
Riley said dedication certainly is not an issue, but he did pause to address how Lowry said in his final media session of the season, “For me, honestly it was a waste of a year. I only play to win championships.”
“Contrary to what he says,” Riley said, “I don’t think it was a wasted year. He said it was a wasted year. I’ve had that feeling myself, as a coach, when you’ve done as much as you can do, then you’re sort of like it was championship or bust for Kyle. He came here with that notion and he’s very, very disappointed in the fact that we couldn’t get to the Finals and win it. So he’ll do whatever he has to do, I think.”
